Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to announce quarterly earnings today; here’s what to expect

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea is estimated to see its revenue rising in the third quarter of FY25 led by an uptick in ARPU and the residual impact of tariff hike. Analysts also expect Vodafone Idea’s Q3FY25 net loss to shrink on a sequential basis.

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Telecom major Vodafone Idea and the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce their Q3 results today.

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Telecom major Vodafone Idea and the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce their Q3 results today. The beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea is estimated to see its revenue rising in the third quarter of FY25 led by an uptick in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and the residual impact of tariff hike. Analysts also expect Vodafone Idea’s Q3FY25 net loss to shrink on a sequential basis.

IRCTC Q3 results 2025 are also set to be declared today. The Ministry of Railways-owned IRCTC is the catering and services arm of the Indian Railways. The board of directors of IRCTC will also consider and approve a second interim dividend for FY25 at its meeting today, February 11. IRCTC dividend record date has been fixed as February 20, 2025, Thursday, for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the Interim Dividend, if declared by the board today.

Stay tuned to our Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:

11 Feb 2025, 09:48 AM IST Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: IRCTC shares fall 2% ahead of Q3 results today

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: IRCTC share price traded lower ahead of the Q3 results today. IRCTC shares opened higher at 779.95 apiece as against the previous close of 773.50 on the BSE. The PSU railway stock fell as much as 2% to 758.00 apiece on the BSE in early trade.

11 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Vodafone Idea shares fall ahead of Q3 results

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Vodafone Idea share price traded lower ahead of the Q3 results today. Vodafone Idea shares opened lower at 9.10 apiece on the BSE as against the previous close of 9.12 per share. The penny stock fell as much as 1.53% to a low of 8.98 apiece in the early trade. 

11 Feb 2025, 09:29 AM IST Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to declare Q3 results today

Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Telecom major Vodafone Idea and the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce their Q3 results today.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.