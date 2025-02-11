Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Telecom major Vodafone Idea and the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce their Q3 results today. The beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea is estimated to see its revenue rising in the third quarter of FY25 led by an uptick in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and the residual impact of tariff hike. Analysts also expect Vodafone Idea’s Q3FY25 net loss to shrink on a sequential basis.
IRCTC Q3 results 2025 are also set to be declared today. The Ministry of Railways-owned IRCTC is the catering and services arm of the Indian Railways. The board of directors of IRCTC will also consider and approve a second interim dividend for FY25 at its meeting today, February 11. IRCTC dividend record date has been fixed as February 20, 2025, Thursday, for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the Interim Dividend, if declared by the board today.
Stay tuned to our Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: IRCTC share price traded lower ahead of the Q3 results today. IRCTC shares opened higher at ₹779.95 apiece as against the previous close of ₹773.50 on the BSE. The PSU railway stock fell as much as 2% to ₹758.00 apiece on the BSE in early trade.
Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Vodafone Idea share price traded lower ahead of the Q3 results today. Vodafone Idea shares opened lower at ₹9.10 apiece on the BSE as against the previous close of ₹9.12 per share. The penny stock fell as much as 1.53% to a low of ₹8.98 apiece in the early trade.
Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: Telecom major Vodafone Idea and the state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce their Q3 results today.