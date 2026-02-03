Q3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today

Q3 results 2026: Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital are among the marquee companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Feb 2026, 08:56 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today.
Q3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today.

Q3 results 2026: As earnings season continues, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 3.

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital are among the marquee companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market rebounded, ending a two-day decline as the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark. The Sensex surged 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to finish at 81,666.46, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to close at 25,088.40.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

“Stock-specific action is likely to remain prominent as the Q3 earnings season gathers pace. Key results due tomorrow include Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages and Adani Enterprises. Going ahead, market momentum may stay constructive in the near term, while global cues and earnings-related developments will continue to guide stock-specific moves,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Q3 results preview

Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to deliver AUM growth of 22% yearo-on-year (YoY) and 5% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, margin is likely to contract 5bp QoQ to 9.5% and credit likely to decline by 7bps QoQ to 2%. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables, according to the brokerage firm.

Pidilite Industries Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm anticipates t the company will maintain the double-digit growth trajectory. “We model 12% revenue growth led by the volume growth of 12%. We expect gross margin to expand 70bp YoY to 55% on benign RM (VAM and crude oil) prices. EBITDA margin expected to up marginally by 10bp YoY to 23.8%,” the firm said in a note.

Varun Beverages Q3 results preview

The company is expected to deliver 7% YoY growth in net sales in December quarter. Meanwhile, brokerage firm anticipates gross margin to decline by 210bps and EBITDA margin to expand by 20bps YoY to 16%. International volumes are expected to increase by high single digits.

Also Read | India-US trade deal: From auto, textiles to jewellery - Sectors to watch out for

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, February 3 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Bajaj FinanceBAJFINANCE
2Adani Ports and Special Economic ZoneADANIPORTS
3Adani EnterprisesADANIENT
4Varun BeveragesVARUNBEV
5Pidilite IndustriesPIDILITIND
6Solar Industries IndiaSOLARINDS
7Aditya Birla CapitalABCAPITAL
8Mankind PharmaMANKIND
9NMDCNMDC
10Lloyds Metals and EnergyLLOYDSTEEL
11AWL Agri BusinessAWL
12Firstsource SolutionsFSL
13Kansai Nerolac PaintsKANSAINER
14Castrol IndiaCASTROLIND
15Bharat Coking CoalBCCL
16Choice InternationalCHOICE
17Triveni TurbineTRIVENITURB
18Dr Agarwals Health CareDRAGARWALHC
19Zydus WellnessZYDUSWELL
20Aether IndustriesAETHER
21Gabriel IndiaGABRIEL
22SignatureGlobal IndiaSIGGLOBAL
23NMDC SteelNMDCS
24Rubicon ResearchRUBICON
25Godrej AgrovetGODREJAGRO
26Action Construction EquipmentACE
27PCBL ChemicalPCBL
28Nazara TechnologiesNAZARA
29HFCLHFCL
30JK Lakshmi CementJKLAKSHMI
31TSF InvestmentsTSFINVEST
32Alkyl Amines ChemicalsALKYLAMINE
33V2 RetailV2RETAIL
34Saregama IndiaSAREGAMA
35Sheela FoamSHEELAFOAM
36Restaurant Brands AsiaRBASIA
37The Anup EngineeringANUP
38Aarti DrugsAARTIDRUGS
39Indraprastha Medical CorporationIMC
40Dishman Carbogen AmcisDISHMAN
41TruAlt BioenergyTRUALT
42Kalyani SteelsKALYANI
43Timex Group IndiaTIMEX
44Rossell TechsysROSSELL
45Rashi PeripheralsRASHI
46Dr Agrawals Eye HospitalDRAH
47Shipping Corporation of India Land And AssetsSCI
48TCI ExpressTCIX
49Indoco RemediesINDOCOR
50ADF Foods IndustriesADFFOODS
51GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERYGRANDOAK
52Amrutanjan Health CareAMRUTANJAN
53One Mobikwik SystemsMOBIKWIK
54DEE Development EngineersDEE
55Expleo SolutionsEXPLEO
56DAM Capital AdvisorsDAMCAP
57Excel IndustriesEXCELINDUS
58NGL Fine ChemNGLFINE
59STL NetworksSTL
60Valiant CommunicationsVALIANT
61IRM EnergyIRM
62Bharat SeatsBHARATSEAT
63Sudarshan Colorants IndiaSUDARSCHEM
64Bluspring EnterprisesBLUSPRING
65Sterling ToolsSTERLING
66Indo Farm EquipmentINDOFARM
67Sunshield ChemicalsSUNSHIELD
68Kinetic EngineeringKINETIC
69Suyog TelematicsSUYOG
70Kamat Hotels (India)KAMATHOTEL
71Kiran VyaparKIRANVYAP
72The Investment Trust of IndiaITI
73Jenburkt PharmaJENBURKT
74Global SurfacesGLOBSURF
75PelatroPELATRO
76De Nora IndiaDENORA
77Aeroflex NeuAEROFLEX
78Kaycee IndustriesKAYCEE
79Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce CompanyPERIA
80MK Exim IndiaMKEXIM
81Suraj ProductsSURAJ
82Sangam FinservSANGAMFIN
83AMJ LandAMJ
84Apollo Finvest (India)APOLLOFIN
85Shri Dinesh MillsSHRIDINESH
86Arunjyoti Bio VenturesARUNJYOTI
87Narbada Gems and JewelleryNARBADA
88LKP SecuritiesLKP
89JocilJOCIL
90Ultracab IndiaULTRACAB
91Sal AutomotiveSALAUTO
92Sharda IspatSHARDAISPAT
93Biogen Pharmachem IndustriesBIOGEN
94Jamshri RealtyJAMSHRI
95Adroit InfotechADROIT
96Kiduja IndiaKIDUJA
97Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)LEENEE
98Sita EnterprisesSITAENT
99Dynamic IndustriesDYNAMIC
100IITL ProjectsIITL
101Neo InfraconNEOINFRA
102Onelife Capital AdvisorsONELIFE
103Jayshree ChemicalsJAYSHREE
104Crystal Business SystemCRYSTAL
105Suncare TradersSUNCARE
106Garware Marine IndustriesGARWARE
107Mid India IndustriesMIDINDIA
108Yogi-Sung-Won (India)YOGISUNG

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsQ3 EarningsQ3 Earnings PreviewIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.