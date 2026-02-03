Q3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today.

Q3 results 2026: As earnings season continues, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 3.

Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital are among the marquee companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market rebounded, ending a two-day decline as the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark. The Sensex surged 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to finish at 81,666.46, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to close at 25,088.40.

“Stock-specific action is likely to remain prominent as the Q3 earnings season gathers pace. Key results due tomorrow include Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages and Adani Enterprises. Going ahead, market momentum may stay constructive in the near term, while global cues and earnings-related developments will continue to guide stock-specific moves,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Q3 results preview Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to deliver AUM growth of 22% yearo-on-year (YoY) and 5% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, margin is likely to contract 5bp QoQ to 9.5% and credit likely to decline by 7bps QoQ to 2%. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables, according to the brokerage firm.

Pidilite Industries Q3 results preview The brokerage firm anticipates t the company will maintain the double-digit growth trajectory. “We model 12% revenue growth led by the volume growth of 12%. We expect gross margin to expand 70bp YoY to 55% on benign RM (VAM and crude oil) prices. EBITDA margin expected to up marginally by 10bp YoY to 23.8%,” the firm said in a note.

Varun Beverages Q3 results preview The company is expected to deliver 7% YoY growth in net sales in December quarter. Meanwhile, brokerage firm anticipates gross margin to decline by 210bps and EBITDA margin to expand by 20bps YoY to 16%. International volumes are expected to increase by high single digits.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, February 3 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Bajaj Finance BAJFINANCE 2 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ADANIPORTS 3 Adani Enterprises ADANIENT 4 Varun Beverages VARUNBEV 5 Pidilite Industries PIDILITIND 6 Solar Industries India SOLARINDS 7 Aditya Birla Capital ABCAPITAL 8 Mankind Pharma MANKIND 9 NMDC NMDC 10 Lloyds Metals and Energy LLOYDSTEEL 11 AWL Agri Business AWL 12 Firstsource Solutions FSL 13 Kansai Nerolac Paints KANSAINER 14 Castrol India CASTROLIND 15 Bharat Coking Coal BCCL 16 Choice International CHOICE 17 Triveni Turbine TRIVENITURB 18 Dr Agarwals Health Care DRAGARWALHC 19 Zydus Wellness ZYDUSWELL 20 Aether Industries AETHER 21 Gabriel India GABRIEL 22 SignatureGlobal India SIGGLOBAL 23 NMDC Steel NMDCS 24 Rubicon Research RUBICON 25 Godrej Agrovet GODREJAGRO 26 Action Construction Equipment ACE 27 PCBL Chemical PCBL 28 Nazara Technologies NAZARA 29 HFCL HFCL 30 JK Lakshmi Cement JKLAKSHMI 31 TSF Investments TSFINVEST 32 Alkyl Amines Chemicals ALKYLAMINE 33 V2 Retail V2RETAIL 34 Saregama India SAREGAMA 35 Sheela Foam SHEELAFOAM 36 Restaurant Brands Asia RBASIA 37 The Anup Engineering ANUP 38 Aarti Drugs AARTIDRUGS 39 Indraprastha Medical Corporation IMC 40 Dishman Carbogen Amcis DISHMAN 41 TruAlt Bioenergy TRUALT 42 Kalyani Steels KALYANI 43 Timex Group India TIMEX 44 Rossell Techsys ROSSELL 45 Rashi Peripherals RASHI 46 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital DRAH 47 Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets SCI 48 TCI Express TCIX 49 Indoco Remedies INDOCOR 50 ADF Foods Industries ADFFOODS 51 GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY GRANDOAK 52 Amrutanjan Health Care AMRUTANJAN 53 One Mobikwik Systems MOBIKWIK 54 DEE Development Engineers DEE 55 Expleo Solutions EXPLEO 56 DAM Capital Advisors DAMCAP 57 Excel Industries EXCELINDUS 58 NGL Fine Chem NGLFINE 59 STL Networks STL 60 Valiant Communications VALIANT 61 IRM Energy IRM 62 Bharat Seats BHARATSEAT 63 Sudarshan Colorants India SUDARSCHEM 64 Bluspring Enterprises BLUSPRING 65 Sterling Tools STERLING 66 Indo Farm Equipment INDOFARM 67 Sunshield Chemicals SUNSHIELD 68 Kinetic Engineering KINETIC 69 Suyog Telematics SUYOG 70 Kamat Hotels (India) KAMATHOTEL 71 Kiran Vyapar KIRANVYAP 72 The Investment Trust of India ITI 73 Jenburkt Pharma JENBURKT 74 Global Surfaces GLOBSURF 75 Pelatro PELATRO 76 De Nora India DENORA 77 Aeroflex Neu AEROFLEX 78 Kaycee Industries KAYCEE 79 Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company PERIA 80 MK Exim India MKEXIM 81 Suraj Products SURAJ 82 Sangam Finserv SANGAMFIN 83 AMJ Land AMJ 84 Apollo Finvest (India) APOLLOFIN 85 Shri Dinesh Mills SHRIDINESH 86 Arunjyoti Bio Ventures ARUNJYOTI 87 Narbada Gems and Jewellery NARBADA 88 LKP Securities LKP 89 Jocil JOCIL 90 Ultracab India ULTRACAB 91 Sal Automotive SALAUTO 92 Sharda Ispat SHARDAISPAT 93 Biogen Pharmachem Industries BIOGEN 94 Jamshri Realty JAMSHRI 95 Adroit Infotech ADROIT 96 Kiduja India KIDUJA 97 Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) LEENEE 98 Sita Enterprises SITAENT 99 Dynamic Industries DYNAMIC 100 IITL Projects IITL 101 Neo Infracon NEOINFRA 102 Onelife Capital Advisors ONELIFE 103 Jayshree Chemicals JAYSHREE 104 Crystal Business System CRYSTAL 105 Suncare Traders SUNCARE 106 Garware Marine Industries GARWARE 107 Mid India Industries MIDINDIA 108 Yogi-Sung-Won (India) YOGISUNG