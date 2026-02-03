Q3 results 2026: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages among companies to declare earnings today.

Q3 results 2026: As earnings season continues, around 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 3.
Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, NMDC, and Aditya Birla Capital are among the marquee companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.
On Monday, the Indian stock market rebounded, ending a two-day decline as the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark. The Sensex surged 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to finish at 81,666.46, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to close at 25,088.40.
“Stock-specific action is likely to remain prominent as the Q3 earnings season gathers pace. Key results due tomorrow include Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Varun Beverages and Adani Enterprises. Going ahead, market momentum may stay constructive in the near term, while global cues and earnings-related developments will continue to guide stock-specific moves,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Motilal Oswal expects Bajaj Finance to deliver AUM growth of 22% yearo-on-year (YoY) and 5% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).
Meanwhile, margin is likely to contract 5bp QoQ to 9.5% and credit likely to decline by 7bps QoQ to 2%. Commentaries on NIM trajectory and credit costs are the key monitorables, according to the brokerage firm.
The brokerage firm anticipates t the company will maintain the double-digit growth trajectory. “We model 12% revenue growth led by the volume growth of 12%. We expect gross margin to expand 70bp YoY to 55% on benign RM (VAM and crude oil) prices. EBITDA margin expected to up marginally by 10bp YoY to 23.8%,” the firm said in a note.
The company is expected to deliver 7% YoY growth in net sales in December quarter. Meanwhile, brokerage firm anticipates gross margin to decline by 210bps and EBITDA margin to expand by 20bps YoY to 16%. International volumes are expected to increase by high single digits.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Bajaj Finance
|BAJFINANCE
|2
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|ADANIPORTS
|3
|Adani Enterprises
|ADANIENT
|4
|Varun Beverages
|VARUNBEV
|5
|Pidilite Industries
|PIDILITIND
|6
|Solar Industries India
|SOLARINDS
|7
|Aditya Birla Capital
|ABCAPITAL
|8
|Mankind Pharma
|MANKIND
|9
|NMDC
|NMDC
|10
|Lloyds Metals and Energy
|LLOYDSTEEL
|11
|AWL Agri Business
|AWL
|12
|Firstsource Solutions
|FSL
|13
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|KANSAINER
|14
|Castrol India
|CASTROLIND
|15
|Bharat Coking Coal
|BCCL
|16
|Choice International
|CHOICE
|17
|Triveni Turbine
|TRIVENITURB
|18
|Dr Agarwals Health Care
|DRAGARWALHC
|19
|Zydus Wellness
|ZYDUSWELL
|20
|Aether Industries
|AETHER
|21
|Gabriel India
|GABRIEL
|22
|SignatureGlobal India
|SIGGLOBAL
|23
|NMDC Steel
|NMDCS
|24
|Rubicon Research
|RUBICON
|25
|Godrej Agrovet
|GODREJAGRO
|26
|Action Construction Equipment
|ACE
|27
|PCBL Chemical
|PCBL
|28
|Nazara Technologies
|NAZARA
|29
|HFCL
|HFCL
|30
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|JKLAKSHMI
|31
|TSF Investments
|TSFINVEST
|32
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|ALKYLAMINE
|33
|V2 Retail
|V2RETAIL
|34
|Saregama India
|SAREGAMA
|35
|Sheela Foam
|SHEELAFOAM
|36
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|RBASIA
|37
|The Anup Engineering
|ANUP
|38
|Aarti Drugs
|AARTIDRUGS
|39
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|IMC
|40
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|DISHMAN
|41
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|TRUALT
|42
|Kalyani Steels
|KALYANI
|43
|Timex Group India
|TIMEX
|44
|Rossell Techsys
|ROSSELL
|45
|Rashi Peripherals
|RASHI
|46
|Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
|DRAH
|47
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|SCI
|48
|TCI Express
|TCIX
|49
|Indoco Remedies
|INDOCOR
|50
|ADF Foods Industries
|ADFFOODS
|51
|GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
|GRANDOAK
|52
|Amrutanjan Health Care
|AMRUTANJAN
|53
|One Mobikwik Systems
|MOBIKWIK
|54
|DEE Development Engineers
|DEE
|55
|Expleo Solutions
|EXPLEO
|56
|DAM Capital Advisors
|DAMCAP
|57
|Excel Industries
|EXCELINDUS
|58
|NGL Fine Chem
|NGLFINE
|59
|STL Networks
|STL
|60
|Valiant Communications
|VALIANT
|61
|IRM Energy
|IRM
|62
|Bharat Seats
|BHARATSEAT
|63
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|SUDARSCHEM
|64
|Bluspring Enterprises
|BLUSPRING
|65
|Sterling Tools
|STERLING
|66
|Indo Farm Equipment
|INDOFARM
|67
|Sunshield Chemicals
|SUNSHIELD
|68
|Kinetic Engineering
|KINETIC
|69
|Suyog Telematics
|SUYOG
|70
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|KAMATHOTEL
|71
|Kiran Vyapar
|KIRANVYAP
|72
|The Investment Trust of India
|ITI
|73
|Jenburkt Pharma
|JENBURKT
|74
|Global Surfaces
|GLOBSURF
|75
|Pelatro
|PELATRO
|76
|De Nora India
|DENORA
|77
|Aeroflex Neu
|AEROFLEX
|78
|Kaycee Industries
|KAYCEE
|79
|Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
|PERIA
|80
|MK Exim India
|MKEXIM
|81
|Suraj Products
|SURAJ
|82
|Sangam Finserv
|SANGAMFIN
|83
|AMJ Land
|AMJ
|84
|Apollo Finvest (India)
|APOLLOFIN
|85
|Shri Dinesh Mills
|SHRIDINESH
|86
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventures
|ARUNJYOTI
|87
|Narbada Gems and Jewellery
|NARBADA
|88
|LKP Securities
|LKP
|89
|Jocil
|JOCIL
|90
|Ultracab India
|ULTRACAB
|91
|Sal Automotive
|SALAUTO
|92
|Sharda Ispat
|SHARDAISPAT
|93
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|BIOGEN
|94
|Jamshri Realty
|JAMSHRI
|95
|Adroit Infotech
|ADROIT
|96
|Kiduja India
|KIDUJA
|97
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|LEENEE
|98
|Sita Enterprises
|SITAENT
|99
|Dynamic Industries
|DYNAMIC
|100
|IITL Projects
|IITL
|101
|Neo Infracon
|NEOINFRA
|102
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|ONELIFE
|103
|Jayshree Chemicals
|JAYSHREE
|104
|Crystal Business System
|CRYSTAL
|105
|Suncare Traders
|SUNCARE
|106
|Garware Marine Industries
|GARWARE
|107
|Mid India Industries
|MIDINDIA
|108
|Yogi-Sung-Won (India)
|YOGISUNG
