Q3 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Power, NHPC among companies to declare Q3 earnings today; full list here

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated4 Feb 2026, 08:40 AM IST
The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
Q3 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 4, during the fourth week of the earnings season.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher after the announcement of the India–US trade deal lifted market sentiment across sectors. The Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54%, to end at 83,739.13, while the Nifty 50 advanced 639.15 points, or 2.55%, to settle at 25,727.55.

“Indian Equities witnessed one of the biggest single-day gains on Tuesday after India and US announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff-related concerns that have weighed on Indian markets since Apr’25. Nifty50 opened over 1200 points higher and closed with gains of 639 points at 25,728 (+2.6%). We expect Indian markets to witness continued positive momentum in the near term, with sector/stock specific action, driven by recent trade deals (US and EU), Union Budget announcements and the ongoing Q3 earnings season,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Tata Power Q3 results preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, EBITDA would decline 5%/7% YoY as losses at the Mundra power plant due to its shutdown are only partially offset by - rising contribution from fully ramped-up solar cell and module business, contribution from additional renewable assets commissioned on a YoY basis, and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution businesses.

“Pace of commissioning of RE capacity and the potential tieup of supplementary PPA for Mundra remain key monitorables,” the firm said.

Apollo Tyres Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm expects standalone revenue growth of 8% YoY and 4% QoQ led by healthy demand across all key segments.

“The India margins are likely to be hit by higher promotional spending. Apollo is now the brand sponsor for the Indian Cricket team. We factor in a 70bp QoQ margin impact on account of this. Demand in Europe continues to be weak with flattish RM basket QoQ,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, February 4 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Bajaj FinservBAJAJFINSV
2TrentTRENT
3Bajaj Holdings & InvestmentBAJAJHLDNG
4The Tata Power CompanyTATAPOWER
5Cummins IndiaCUMMINSIND
6NHPCNHPC
7Tube Investments of India LtdTIINDIA
8Hexaware TechnologiesHEXT
9Apollo TyresAPOLLOTYRE
10Global HealthMEDANTA
11Emcure PharmaceuticalsEMCURE
12Inventurus Knowledge SolutionsIKS
13Force MotorsFORCEMOT
14Timken IndiaTIMKEN
15RedingtonREDINGTON
16EmamiEMAMI
17Kalpataru Projects InternationalKPIL
18Century PlyboardsCENTURYPLY
19JSW CementJSWCEMENT
20Devyani InternationalDEVYANI
21Aptus Value Housing Finance IndiaAPTUS
22Gallantt IspatGALLANTT
23CCL Products IndiaCCL
24Sammaan CapitalSAMMAANCAP
25Sandur Manganese and Iron OresSANDUMA
26RITESRITES
27Jubilant IngreviaJUBLINGREA
28Jaiprakash Power VenturesJPPOWER
29Eureka ForbesEUREKAFORB
30Metropolis HealthcareMETROPOLIS
31Tamilnad Mercantile BankTMB
32Transport Corporation of IndiaTCI
33Westlife FoodworldWESTLIFE
34Archean Chemical IndustriesARCHCHEM
35Avalon TechnologiesAVALON
36Cera SanitarywareCERA
37Welspun EnterprisesWELENT
38Keystone RealtorsPRESTIGE*
39Lloyds Engineering WorksLLOYDSENGG
40Quality Power Electrical EquipmentsQPOWER
41Aurionpro SolutionsAURIONPRO
42Saatvik Green EnergySAATVIK
43Zota Health CareZOTA
44Wonderla HolidaysWONDERLA
45Parag Milk FoodsPARAGMILK
46GRM OverseasGRMOVER
47Automotive AxlesAUTOAXLES
48Greenply IndustriesGREENPLY
49Apeejay Surrendra Park HotelsPARKHOTELS
50CarysilCARYSIL
51PokarnaPOKARNA
52Jain Irrigation SystemsJISLJALEQS
53TeamLease ServicesTEAMLEASE
54Xpro IndiaXPROINDIA
55Rane MadrasRML
56Shipping Corporation of India Land And AssetsSCILAL
57NDR Auto ComponentsNDRAUTO
58Shukra PharmaceuticalsSHUKRA
59Asian Granito IndiaASIANTILES
60Associated Alcohol and BreweriesASALCBR
61Ashika Credit CapitalASHIKA
62Indo Tech TransformersINDOTECH
63iValue InfosolutionsIVALUE
64Andhra Paper LimitedANDHRAPAP
65Orient Green Power CompanyGREENPOWER
66Zuari Agro ChemicalsZUARI
67Advent Hotels InternationalADVENT
68Virtuoso OptoelectronicsVIRTUOSO
69Butterfly Gandhimathi AppliancesBUTTERFLY
70Oriental Rail InfrastructureORIRAIL
71Wealth First Portfolio ManagersWEALTH
72Tamilnadu PetroproductsTNPETRO
73Ganesh Consumer ProductsGANESHCP
74Sarla Performance FibersSARLAPOLY
75Allied Digital ServicesADSL
76Voith Paper FabricsVOITHPAPR
77GlosterGLOSTER
78Transpek IndustryTRANSPEK
79PTL EnterprisesPTL
80India HomesINDIAHOME
81BMW VenturesBMWVENT
82Orient CeratechORIENTCER
83Investment and Precision CastingsIPC
84Visa SteelVISASTEEL
85SIL InvestmentsSILINV
86Kanpur PlastipacksKANPRPLA
87OCCLOCCL
88Welspun Investments and CommercialsWELINV
89Manomay Tex IndiaMANOMAY
90Andhra PetroANDHRAPET
91Industrial Investment TrustIITL
92Indo-NationalNIPPOBATRY
93Shivam AutotechSHIVAMAUTO
94U. Y. FincorpUYFINCORP
95AG VenturesAGVENT
96Oxygenta PharmaceuticalOXYGENTA
97DRC Systems IndiaDRCSYSTEMS
98VirinchiVIRINCHI
99Kothari Sugars and ChemicalsKOTARISUG
100JK Agri GeneticsJKAGRI
101Bhagwati AutocastBHAGWAUTO
102National FittingsNATFIT
103Resonance SpecialitiesRESONANCE
104Sunshine CapitalSUNCAP
105Silkflex PolymersSILKFLEX
106Texel IndustriesTEXEL
107Sellowrap IndustriesSELLO
108Transcorp InternationalTRANSCOR
109Skyline MillarsSKYMILL
110Vivid MercantileVIVIDM
111Oceanic FoodsOCEANIC
112Spright AgroSPRIGHT
113Aeonx Digital TechnologyAEONX
114Yash InnoventuresYASH
115Kamadgiri FashionKAMADGIRI
116Aro Granite IndustriesAROGRANITE
117Harshil AgrotechHARSHIL
118NK IndustriesNKIND
119Gujarat Terce LaboratoriesTERCE
120Lamosaic IndiaLAMOSAIC
121Prakash Woollen & Synthetic MillsPRAKASH
122TV VisionTVVISION
123Swarna SecuritiesSWARNASEC
124Zenith FibresZENITHFIB
125Abirami Financial Services (India)ABIRAMI
126Rap CorpRAPCORP
127Velan HotelsVELAN
128Shivamshree BusinessesSHIVAMSH
129Sarvottam FinvestSARVOTTAM
130Ushakiran FinanceUSHAKIRAN
131Zodiac VenturesZODIAC
132Unjha FormulationsUNJHA
133Triveni EnterprisesTRIVENI
134Gujarat Winding SystemsGUJWIND

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

