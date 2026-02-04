Q3 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Power, NHPC among companies to declare Q3 earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 4, during the fourth week of the earnings season.

Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Power, Cummins India, NHPC, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Force Motors among marquee companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher after the announcement of the India–US trade deal lifted market sentiment across sectors. The Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54%, to end at 83,739.13, while the Nifty 50 advanced 639.15 points, or 2.55%, to settle at 25,727.55.

“Indian Equities witnessed one of the biggest single-day gains on Tuesday after India and US announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff-related concerns that have weighed on Indian markets since Apr’25. Nifty50 opened over 1200 points higher and closed with gains of 639 points at 25,728 (+2.6%). We expect Indian markets to witness continued positive momentum in the near term, with sector/stock specific action, driven by recent trade deals (US and EU), Union Budget announcements and the ongoing Q3 earnings season,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Tata Power Q3 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, EBITDA would decline 5%/7% YoY as losses at the Mundra power plant due to its shutdown are only partially offset by - rising contribution from fully ramped-up solar cell and module business, contribution from additional renewable assets commissioned on a YoY basis, and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution businesses.

“Pace of commissioning of RE capacity and the potential tieup of supplementary PPA for Mundra remain key monitorables,” the firm said.

Apollo Tyres Q3 results preview Brokerage firm expects standalone revenue growth of 8% YoY and 4% QoQ led by healthy demand across all key segments.

“The India margins are likely to be hit by higher promotional spending. Apollo is now the brand sponsor for the Indian Cricket team. We factor in a 70bp QoQ margin impact on account of this. Demand in Europe continues to be weak with flattish RM basket QoQ,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, February 4 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Bajaj Finserv BAJAJFINSV 2 Trent TRENT 3 Bajaj Holdings & Investment BAJAJHLDNG 4 The Tata Power Company TATAPOWER 5 Cummins India CUMMINSIND 6 NHPC NHPC 7 Tube Investments of India Ltd TIINDIA 8 Hexaware Technologies HEXT 9 Apollo Tyres APOLLOTYRE 10 Global Health MEDANTA 11 Emcure Pharmaceuticals EMCURE 12 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IKS 13 Force Motors FORCEMOT 14 Timken India TIMKEN 15 Redington REDINGTON 16 Emami EMAMI 17 Kalpataru Projects International KPIL 18 Century Plyboards CENTURYPLY 19 JSW Cement JSWCEMENT 20 Devyani International DEVYANI 21 Aptus Value Housing Finance India APTUS 22 Gallantt Ispat GALLANTT 23 CCL Products India CCL 24 Sammaan Capital SAMMAANCAP 25 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores SANDUMA 26 RITES RITES 27 Jubilant Ingrevia JUBLINGREA 28 Jaiprakash Power Ventures JPPOWER 29 Eureka Forbes EUREKAFORB 30 Metropolis Healthcare METROPOLIS 31 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank TMB 32 Transport Corporation of India TCI 33 Westlife Foodworld WESTLIFE 34 Archean Chemical Industries ARCHCHEM 35 Avalon Technologies AVALON 36 Cera Sanitaryware CERA 37 Welspun Enterprises WELENT 38 Keystone Realtors PRESTIGE* 39 Lloyds Engineering Works LLOYDSENGG 40 Quality Power Electrical Equipments QPOWER 41 Aurionpro Solutions AURIONPRO 42 Saatvik Green Energy SAATVIK 43 Zota Health Care ZOTA 44 Wonderla Holidays WONDERLA 45 Parag Milk Foods PARAGMILK 46 GRM Overseas GRMOVER 47 Automotive Axles AUTOAXLES 48 Greenply Industries GREENPLY 49 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels PARKHOTELS 50 Carysil CARYSIL 51 Pokarna POKARNA 52 Jain Irrigation Systems JISLJALEQS 53 TeamLease Services TEAMLEASE 54 Xpro India XPROINDIA 55 Rane Madras RML 56 Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets SCILAL 57 NDR Auto Components NDRAUTO 58 Shukra Pharmaceuticals SHUKRA 59 Asian Granito India ASIANTILES 60 Associated Alcohol and Breweries ASALCBR 61 Ashika Credit Capital ASHIKA 62 Indo Tech Transformers INDOTECH 63 iValue Infosolutions IVALUE 64 Andhra Paper Limited ANDHRAPAP 65 Orient Green Power Company GREENPOWER 66 Zuari Agro Chemicals ZUARI 67 Advent Hotels International ADVENT 68 Virtuoso Optoelectronics VIRTUOSO 69 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances BUTTERFLY 70 Oriental Rail Infrastructure ORIRAIL 71 Wealth First Portfolio Managers WEALTH 72 Tamilnadu Petroproducts TNPETRO 73 Ganesh Consumer Products GANESHCP 74 Sarla Performance Fibers SARLAPOLY 75 Allied Digital Services ADSL 76 Voith Paper Fabrics VOITHPAPR 77 Gloster GLOSTER 78 Transpek Industry TRANSPEK 79 PTL Enterprises PTL 80 India Homes INDIAHOME 81 BMW Ventures BMWVENT 82 Orient Ceratech ORIENTCER 83 Investment and Precision Castings IPC 84 Visa Steel VISASTEEL 85 SIL Investments SILINV 86 Kanpur Plastipacks KANPRPLA 87 OCCL OCCL 88 Welspun Investments and Commercials WELINV 89 Manomay Tex India MANOMAY 90 Andhra Petro ANDHRAPET 91 Industrial Investment Trust IITL 92 Indo-National NIPPOBATRY 93 Shivam Autotech SHIVAMAUTO 94 U. Y. Fincorp UYFINCORP 95 AG Ventures AGVENT 96 Oxygenta Pharmaceutical OXYGENTA 97 DRC Systems India DRCSYSTEMS 98 Virinchi VIRINCHI 99 Kothari Sugars and Chemicals KOTARISUG 100 JK Agri Genetics JKAGRI 101 Bhagwati Autocast BHAGWAUTO 102 National Fittings NATFIT 103 Resonance Specialities RESONANCE 104 Sunshine Capital SUNCAP 105 Silkflex Polymers SILKFLEX 106 Texel Industries TEXEL 107 Sellowrap Industries SELLO 108 Transcorp International TRANSCOR 109 Skyline Millars SKYMILL 110 Vivid Mercantile VIVIDM 111 Oceanic Foods OCEANIC 112 Spright Agro SPRIGHT 113 Aeonx Digital Technology AEONX 114 Yash Innoventures YASH 115 Kamadgiri Fashion KAMADGIRI 116 Aro Granite Industries AROGRANITE 117 Harshil Agrotech HARSHIL 118 NK Industries NKIND 119 Gujarat Terce Laboratories TERCE 120 Lamosaic India LAMOSAIC 121 Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills PRAKASH 122 TV Vision TVVISION 123 Swarna Securities SWARNASEC 124 Zenith Fibres ZENITHFIB 125 Abirami Financial Services (India) ABIRAMI 126 Rap Corp RAPCORP 127 Velan Hotels VELAN 128 Shivamshree Businesses SHIVAMSH 129 Sarvottam Finvest SARVOTTAM 130 Ushakiran Finance USHAKIRAN 131 Zodiac Ventures ZODIAC 132 Unjha Formulations UNJHA 133 Triveni Enterprises TRIVENI 134 Gujarat Winding Systems GUJWIND