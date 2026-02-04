Q3 results today: Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Power, NHPC among companies to declare Q3 earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 4, during the fourth week of the earnings season.
Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Tata Power, Cummins India, NHPC, Apollo Tyres, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Force Motors among marquee companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today.
The ongoing Q3 results season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher after the announcement of the India–US trade deal lifted market sentiment across sectors. The Sensex surged 2,072.67 points, or 2.54%, to end at 83,739.13, while the Nifty 50 advanced 639.15 points, or 2.55%, to settle at 25,727.55.
“Indian Equities witnessed one of the biggest single-day gains on Tuesday after India and US announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff-related concerns that have weighed on Indian markets since Apr’25. Nifty50 opened over 1200 points higher and closed with gains of 639 points at 25,728 (+2.6%). We expect Indian markets to witness continued positive momentum in the near term, with sector/stock specific action, driven by recent trade deals (US and EU), Union Budget announcements and the ongoing Q3 earnings season,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, EBITDA would decline 5%/7% YoY as losses at the Mundra power plant due to its shutdown are only partially offset by - rising contribution from fully ramped-up solar cell and module business, contribution from additional renewable assets commissioned on a YoY basis, and sustained strong performance in the solar rooftop and Odisha distribution businesses.
“Pace of commissioning of RE capacity and the potential tieup of supplementary PPA for Mundra remain key monitorables,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm expects standalone revenue growth of 8% YoY and 4% QoQ led by healthy demand across all key segments.
“The India margins are likely to be hit by higher promotional spending. Apollo is now the brand sponsor for the Indian Cricket team. We factor in a 70bp QoQ margin impact on account of this. Demand in Europe continues to be weak with flattish RM basket QoQ,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Bajaj Finserv
|BAJAJFINSV
|2
|Trent
|TRENT
|3
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|BAJAJHLDNG
|4
|The Tata Power Company
|TATAPOWER
|5
|Cummins India
|CUMMINSIND
|6
|NHPC
|NHPC
|7
|Tube Investments of India Ltd
|TIINDIA
|8
|Hexaware Technologies
|HEXT
|9
|Apollo Tyres
|APOLLOTYRE
|10
|Global Health
|MEDANTA
|11
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|EMCURE
|12
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|IKS
|13
|Force Motors
|FORCEMOT
|14
|Timken India
|TIMKEN
|15
|Redington
|REDINGTON
|16
|Emami
|EMAMI
|17
|Kalpataru Projects International
|KPIL
|18
|Century Plyboards
|CENTURYPLY
|19
|JSW Cement
|JSWCEMENT
|20
|Devyani International
|DEVYANI
|21
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|APTUS
|22
|Gallantt Ispat
|GALLANTT
|23
|CCL Products India
|CCL
|24
|Sammaan Capital
|SAMMAANCAP
|25
|Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
|SANDUMA
|26
|RITES
|RITES
|27
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|JUBLINGREA
|28
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|JPPOWER
|29
|Eureka Forbes
|EUREKAFORB
|30
|Metropolis Healthcare
|METROPOLIS
|31
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|TMB
|32
|Transport Corporation of India
|TCI
|33
|Westlife Foodworld
|WESTLIFE
|34
|Archean Chemical Industries
|ARCHCHEM
|35
|Avalon Technologies
|AVALON
|36
|Cera Sanitaryware
|CERA
|37
|Welspun Enterprises
|WELENT
|38
|Keystone Realtors
|PRESTIGE*
|39
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|LLOYDSENGG
|40
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|QPOWER
|41
|Aurionpro Solutions
|AURIONPRO
|42
|Saatvik Green Energy
|SAATVIK
|43
|Zota Health Care
|ZOTA
|44
|Wonderla Holidays
|WONDERLA
|45
|Parag Milk Foods
|PARAGMILK
|46
|GRM Overseas
|GRMOVER
|47
|Automotive Axles
|AUTOAXLES
|48
|Greenply Industries
|GREENPLY
|49
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|PARKHOTELS
|50
|Carysil
|CARYSIL
|51
|Pokarna
|POKARNA
|52
|Jain Irrigation Systems
|JISLJALEQS
|53
|TeamLease Services
|TEAMLEASE
|54
|Xpro India
|XPROINDIA
|55
|Rane Madras
|RML
|56
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|SCILAL
|57
|NDR Auto Components
|NDRAUTO
|58
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|SHUKRA
|59
|Asian Granito India
|ASIANTILES
|60
|Associated Alcohol and Breweries
|ASALCBR
|61
|Ashika Credit Capital
|ASHIKA
|62
|Indo Tech Transformers
|INDOTECH
|63
|iValue Infosolutions
|IVALUE
|64
|Andhra Paper Limited
|ANDHRAPAP
|65
|Orient Green Power Company
|GREENPOWER
|66
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|ZUARI
|67
|Advent Hotels International
|ADVENT
|68
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|VIRTUOSO
|69
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|BUTTERFLY
|70
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|ORIRAIL
|71
|Wealth First Portfolio Managers
|WEALTH
|72
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|TNPETRO
|73
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|GANESHCP
|74
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|SARLAPOLY
|75
|Allied Digital Services
|ADSL
|76
|Voith Paper Fabrics
|VOITHPAPR
|77
|Gloster
|GLOSTER
|78
|Transpek Industry
|TRANSPEK
|79
|PTL Enterprises
|PTL
|80
|India Homes
|INDIAHOME
|81
|BMW Ventures
|BMWVENT
|82
|Orient Ceratech
|ORIENTCER
|83
|Investment and Precision Castings
|IPC
|84
|Visa Steel
|VISASTEEL
|85
|SIL Investments
|SILINV
|86
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|KANPRPLA
|87
|OCCL
|OCCL
|88
|Welspun Investments and Commercials
|WELINV
|89
|Manomay Tex India
|MANOMAY
|90
|Andhra Petro
|ANDHRAPET
|91
|Industrial Investment Trust
|IITL
|92
|Indo-National
|NIPPOBATRY
|93
|Shivam Autotech
|SHIVAMAUTO
|94
|U. Y. Fincorp
|UYFINCORP
|95
|AG Ventures
|AGVENT
|96
|Oxygenta Pharmaceutical
|OXYGENTA
|97
|DRC Systems India
|DRCSYSTEMS
|98
|Virinchi
|VIRINCHI
|99
|Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
|KOTARISUG
|100
|JK Agri Genetics
|JKAGRI
|101
|Bhagwati Autocast
|BHAGWAUTO
|102
|National Fittings
|NATFIT
|103
|Resonance Specialities
|RESONANCE
|104
|Sunshine Capital
|SUNCAP
|105
|Silkflex Polymers
|SILKFLEX
|106
|Texel Industries
|TEXEL
|107
|Sellowrap Industries
|SELLO
|108
|Transcorp International
|TRANSCOR
|109
|Skyline Millars
|SKYMILL
|110
|Vivid Mercantile
|VIVIDM
|111
|Oceanic Foods
|OCEANIC
|112
|Spright Agro
|SPRIGHT
|113
|Aeonx Digital Technology
|AEONX
|114
|Yash Innoventures
|YASH
|115
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|KAMADGIRI
|116
|Aro Granite Industries
|AROGRANITE
|117
|Harshil Agrotech
|HARSHIL
|118
|NK Industries
|NKIND
|119
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|TERCE
|120
|Lamosaic India
|LAMOSAIC
|121
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
|PRAKASH
|122
|TV Vision
|TVVISION
|123
|Swarna Securities
|SWARNASEC
|124
|Zenith Fibres
|ZENITHFIB
|125
|Abirami Financial Services (India)
|ABIRAMI
|126
|Rap Corp
|RAPCORP
|127
|Velan Hotels
|VELAN
|128
|Shivamshree Businesses
|SHIVAMSH
|129
|Sarvottam Finvest
|SARVOTTAM
|130
|Ushakiran Finance
|USHAKIRAN
|131
|Zodiac Ventures
|ZODIAC
|132
|Unjha Formulations
|UNJHA
|133
|Triveni Enterprises
|TRIVENI
|134
|Gujarat Winding Systems
|GUJWIND
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.