Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green among companies to declare earnings next week

BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green, Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Petroleum among marquee companies to release their Q3 results FY26 this week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated18 Jan 2026, 06:55 AM IST
Last week, heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies kickstarted the earnings season on January 12.
Last week, heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies kickstarted the earnings season on January 12. (Bloomberg)

Q3 results 2026: Amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season, more than 200 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, in the coming week.

BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green, Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, and Hindustan Petroleum are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 results for FY26 this week.

Last week, heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies kickstarted the earnings season on January 12.

“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit rises 11% YoY to ₹18,653.75 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects stronger traction on loan growth and steady deposit growth. The firm further anticipates that NIMs are likely to rise with the bank benefiting from reduced liability rates and shorter liability maturity.

“The bank will likely see better print on asset quality with variance at play on MFI and unsecured portfolio. Monitor related commentary. Monitor management commentary on tech spends, sustained growth, unsecured portfolio and evaluation of inorganic opportunities,” the firm said.

BPCL Q3 results 2026 preview

According to Dayanand Mittal, Oil & Gas Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, oil PSU BPCL is expected to report double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth in EBITDA. The expert said that a double-digit BPCL EBITDA growth can be attributed to the stronger refining margins that the oil PSUs enjoyed during the October to December 2025 quarter.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results FY26 from January 19 to January 24 -

January 19

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aarti Surfactants LimitedAARTISURF
2Automobile Corp Of Goa LtdACGL
3Admach Systems Ltd.ADMACH
4Aplab LimitedAPLAB
5Apollo Techno IndustriesATIL
6Atishay LimitedATISHAY
7Atlanta Electricals LimitedATLANTAELE
8Aurum PropTech LimitedAURUM
9Bansal Wire Industries LimitedBANSALWIRE
10Bharat Heavy Electricals LimitedBHEL
11Burnpur Cement LimitedBURNPUR
12CEAT LimitedCEATLTD
13Gujarat Lease Financing LimitedGLFL
14Hatsun Agro Product LimitedHATSUN
15Havells India LimitedHAVELLS
16Hindustan Zinc LimitedHINDZINC
17IB Infotech Enterprises LimitedIBINFO
18Indian Railway Finance Corporation LimitedIRFC
19Intrasoft Technologies LimitedISFL
20Jupiter Infomedia LimitedJUPITERIN
21Sai Silks (Kalamandir) LimitedKALAMANDIR
22Kapil Raj Finance LimitedKAPILRAJ
23Laddu Gopal Online Services LimitedLADDU
24Lakhotia Polyesters (India) LimitedLAKHOTIA
25LTIMindtree LimitedLTIM
26National Standard (India) LimitedNATIONSTD
27NDL Ventures LimitedNDLVENTURE
28Oberoi Realty LimitedOBEROIRLTY
29Punjab National BankPNB
30Rudra Ecovation LimitedRUDRA
31SEL Manufacturing Company LimitedSEL
32Surfline International LimitedSURFI
33Tata Capital LimitedTATACAP
34Tips Industries LimitedTIPSMUSIC
35Trishakti Industries LimitedTRISHAKT

January 20

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aarcon Facilities LimitedAARCON
2Asian Warehousing LimitedASIAN
3AU Small Finance Bank LimitedAUBANK
4Bigbloc Construction LimitedBIGBLOC
5CRAMC Technologies LimitedCRAMC
6CreditAccess Grameen LimitedCREDITACC
7Cyient DLM LimitedCYIENTDLM
8DCM Shriram LimitedDCMSHRIRAM
9EPACK Durable LimitedEPACK
10Family Care Hospitals LimitedFAMILYCARE
11Gujarat Gas LimitedGUJGASLTD
12IndiaMART InterMESH LimitedINDIAMART
13ITC Hotels LimitedITCHOTELS
14The Jammu & Kashmir Bank LimitedJ&KBANK
15Ksolves India LimitedKSOLVES
16Machhar IndustriesMACIND
17Mallcom (India) LimitedMALLCOM
18Martin Burn LimitedMARBU
19Mastek LimitedMASTEK
20Man Industries (India) LimitedMNIL
21Newgen Software Technologies LimitedNEWGEN
22Nalin Lease Finance LimitedNLFL
23Noida Gold Mines & Infrastructure LimitedNOGMIND
24Persistent Systems LimitedPERSISTENT
25PTC India Financial Services LimitedPFS
26Piccadilly Agro Industries LimitedPICCASUG
27Pil Italica Lifestyle LimitedPILITA
28Prime Securities LimitedPRIMESECU
29Rajoo Engineers LimitedRAJOOENG
30Rallis India LimitedRALLIS
31Roselabs Finance LimitedROSELABS
32Senores Pharmaceuticals LimitedSENORES
33Shoppers Stop LimitedSHOPERSTOP
34Supreme Petrochem LimitedSPLPETRO
35SRF LimitedSRF
36Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri LimitedTBZ
37Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LimitedTTML
38Ujaas Energy LimitedUEL
39Umiya Tubes & Pipes LimitedUMIYA-MRO
40United Spirits LimitedUNITDSPR
41Vikram Solar LimitedVIKRAMSOLR
42Vinyl Chemicals (India) LimitedVINYLINDIA
43VR Films & Studios LimitedVRFILMS
44Vardhman Special Steels LimitedVSSL

January 21

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aanchal Ispat LtdAANCHALISP
2Achyut Healthcare LtdACHYUT
3Andhra Plastics LtdACL
4Anant Raj LtdANANTRAJ
5Atharv Enterprises LtdATHARVENT
6Bajaj Consumer Care LtdBAJAJCON
7Bank of IndiaBANKINDIA
8Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company LtdCANHLIFE
9Chembond Chemicals LtdCHEMBONDCH
10Coromandel Engineering Company LtdCORNE
11Dalmia Bharat LtdDALBHARAT
12Dhanlaxmi Bank LtdDHANBANK
13Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories LtdDRREDDY
14EPACK Prefab Technologies LtdEPACKPEB
15Eternal LtdETERNAL
16Gallantt Ispat LtdGALLANTT
17Gian Life Care LtdGIANLIFE
18Goa Carbon LtdGOACARBON
19Gravita India LtdGRAVITA
20Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdHINDPETRO
21Indo US Bio-Tech LtdINDOUS
22Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals LtdJAGSNPHARM
23Jindal Stainless LtdJSL
24KEI Industries LtdKEI
25Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers LtdKHAICHEM
26KP Energy LtdKPEL
27KPI Green Energy LtdKPIGREEN
28Morarka Finance LtdMORARKFI
29Muthoot Capital Services LtdMUTHOOTCAP
30Netweb Technologies India LtdNETRIPPLES
31Novis Technologies LtdNOVIS
32Oracle Financial Services Software LtdOFSS
33Onix Solar Energy LtdONIXSOLAR
34Piccadilly Agro Industries LtdPICCADIL
35PNB Housing Finance LtdPNBHOUSING
36PNTC (Kyoritsu) LtdPNTKYOR
37Poona Dal & Oil Industries LtdPOONADAL
38Prerna Infrabuild LtdPRERINFRA
39Purple Finance LtdPURPLEFIN
40Rajratan Global Wire LtdRAJRATAN
41Rama Petrochemicals LtdRAMGOPOLY
42Rathi Bars LtdRATHIBAR
43Refex Industries LtdREFEX
44Reliance Retail Ventures LtdRRETAIL
45R.S. Software (India) LtdRSSOFTWARE
46Sagar Cements LtdSAGCEM
47Sangam (India) LtdSANGAMIND
48Sashwat Technocrats LtdSASHWAT
49Sera Investments & Finance India LtdSERA
50Shekhawati Poly-Yarn LtdSHEKHAWATI
51Shilp Gravures LtdSHILGRAVQ
52Supreme Industries LtdSUPREMEIND
53Systematix Corporate Services LtdSYSTMTXC
54Tanfac Industries LtdTANFACIND
55Tata Communications LtdTATACOMM
56Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem LtdTATVA
57Thangamayil Jewellery LtdTHANGAMAYL
58UTI Asset Management Company LtdUTIAMC
59Wendt (India) LtdWENDT

January 22

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC LtdABSLAMC
2Adani Energy Solutions LtdADANIENSOL
3Alivus Life Sciences LtdALIVUS
4Antelopus Energy Pvt LtdANTELOPUS
5APL Apollo Tubes LtdAPLAPOLLO
6Adani Total Gas LtdATGL
7Bandhan Bank LtdBANDHANBNK
8Banswara Syntex LtdBANSTEA
9BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle LtdBLUESTONE
10Borana Weaves LtdBORANA
11Computer Age Management Services LtdCAMS
12Cigniti Technologies LtdCIGNITITEC
13Coforge LtdCOFORGE
14Cyient LtdCYIENT
15DLF LtdDLF
16Duncan Engineering LtdDUNCANENG
17Gamco LtdGAMCO
18Go Digit General Insurance LtdGODIGIT
19Gujarat State Petronet LtdGSPL
20Home First Finance Company India LtdHOMEFIRST
21ideaForge Technology LtdIDEAFORGE
22IIFL Finance LtdIIFL
23Indian BankINDIANB
24InterGlobe Aviation LtdINDIGO
25Kopran LtdKOPRAN
26Krystal Integrated Services LtdKRYSTAL
27Monarch Networth Capital LtdMONARCH
28Mphasis LtdMPHASIS
29Nexome LtdNEXOME
30Orient Electric LtdORIENTELEC
31Premier Energies LtdPREMIERENE
32Radico Khaitan LtdRADICO
33Saptak Chem and Business Ltd.SCBL
34Shanti Gears LtdSHANTIGEAR
35S H Kelkar and Company LtdSHVFL
36Spectrum Electrical Industries LtdSPECTRUM
37Spentex Industries LtdSPENTEX
38Steel Strips Wheels LtdSSWL
39Suryoday Small Finance Bank LtdSURYODAY
40Swastika Investmart LtdSWASTIKA
41Syngene International LtdSYNGENE
42Tanla Platforms LtdTANLA
43Totem Infrastructure LtdTOTEM
44TTK Healthcare LtdTTKHLTCARE
45Ujjivan Small Finance Bank LtdUJJIVANSFB
46V-Mart Retail LtdVMART
47Zee Entertainment Enterprises LtdZEEL
48Zensar Technologies LtdZENSARTECH

January 23

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Adani Green Energy LtdADANIGREEN
2Anka India Ltd.ANKIN
3Ashish Polyplast LtdASHISHPO
4Atul LtdATUL
5BFL Asset Finvest LtdBFLAFL
6BEML Land AssetsBLAL
7Bharat Petroleum Corporation LtdBPCL
8Capital India Finance LtdCAPFIN
9Cella Space LtdCELLA
10Cipla LtdCIPLA
11DBS Stock Brokers LtdDBSTOCKBRO
12DCB Bank LtdDCBBANK
13Deccan Polypacks LtdDECPO
14Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) LtdGANDHAR
15Godrej Consumer Products LtdGODREJCP
16Gold Coin Health Foods LtdGOLDCOINHF
17Golden Crest Education & Services LtdGOLDENCREST
18Granules India LtdGRANULES
19The India Cements LtdINDIACEM
20IndusInd Bank LtdINDUSINDBK
21Innova Captab LtdINNOVACAP
22JSW Steel LtdJSWSTEEL
23Kirloskar Pneumatic Company LtdKIRLPNU
24Laurus Labs LtdLAURUSLABS
25Libord Finance LtdLIBORDFIN
26Likhamni Textiles LtdLIKHAMI
27Lykis LtdLYKISLTD
28Multi Commodity Exchange of India LtdMCX
29Next Mediaworks LtdNEXTMEDIA
30Nuvama Wealth Management LtdNUVAMA
31Piramal Finance LtdPIRAMALFIN
32Sampann Utpadan India LtdSAMPANN
33SG Finserve LtdSGFIN
34SG Mart LtdSGMART
35Shree Global Resources LtdSGRL
36Shriram Finance LtdSHRIRAMFIN
37Sona BLW Precision Forgings LtdSONACOMS
38Sterlite Technologies LtdSTLTECH
39Stylam Industries LtdSTYLAMIND
40Sumeru Industries LtdSUMERUIND
41Urbanco LtdURBANCO
42Yash Management & Satellite LtdYASHMGM
43Zenotech Laboratories LtdZENOTECH

January 24

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Arcee Industries LtdARCEEIN
2Chennai Petroleum Corporation LtdCHENNPETRO
3Cyber Media (India) LtdCYBERMEDIA
4IFB Industries LtdIFBIND
5Kotak Mahindra Bank LtdKOTAKBANK
6SBFC Finance LtdSBFC
7UltraTech Cement LtdULTRACEMCO
Q3 ResultsReliance IndustriesHDFC BankICICI BankZomato LtdIndiGo
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green among companies to declare earnings next week
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.