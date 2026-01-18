Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green among companies to declare earnings next week

Q3 results 2026: Amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season, more than 200 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, in the coming week.
BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green, Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, and Hindustan Petroleum are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 results for FY26 this week.
Last week, heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies kickstarted the earnings season on January 12.
“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects stronger traction on loan growth and steady deposit growth. The firm further anticipates that NIMs are likely to rise with the bank benefiting from reduced liability rates and shorter liability maturity.
“The bank will likely see better print on asset quality with variance at play on MFI and unsecured portfolio. Monitor related commentary. Monitor management commentary on tech spends, sustained growth, unsecured portfolio and evaluation of inorganic opportunities,” the firm said.
According to Dayanand Mittal, Oil & Gas Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, oil PSU BPCL is expected to report double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth in EBITDA. The expert said that a double-digit BPCL EBITDA growth can be attributed to the stronger refining margins that the oil PSUs enjoyed during the October to December 2025 quarter.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aarti Surfactants Limited
|AARTISURF
|2
|Automobile Corp Of Goa Ltd
|ACGL
|3
|Admach Systems Ltd.
|ADMACH
|4
|Aplab Limited
|APLAB
|5
|Apollo Techno Industries
|ATIL
|6
|Atishay Limited
|ATISHAY
|7
|Atlanta Electricals Limited
|ATLANTAELE
|8
|Aurum PropTech Limited
|AURUM
|9
|Bansal Wire Industries Limited
|BANSALWIRE
|10
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|BHEL
|11
|Burnpur Cement Limited
|BURNPUR
|12
|CEAT Limited
|CEATLTD
|13
|Gujarat Lease Financing Limited
|GLFL
|14
|Hatsun Agro Product Limited
|HATSUN
|15
|Havells India Limited
|HAVELLS
|16
|Hindustan Zinc Limited
|HINDZINC
|17
|IB Infotech Enterprises Limited
|IBINFO
|18
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited
|IRFC
|19
|Intrasoft Technologies Limited
|ISFL
|20
|Jupiter Infomedia Limited
|JUPITERIN
|21
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited
|KALAMANDIR
|22
|Kapil Raj Finance Limited
|KAPILRAJ
|23
|Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited
|LADDU
|24
|Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited
|LAKHOTIA
|25
|LTIMindtree Limited
|LTIM
|26
|National Standard (India) Limited
|NATIONSTD
|27
|NDL Ventures Limited
|NDLVENTURE
|28
|Oberoi Realty Limited
|OBEROIRLTY
|29
|Punjab National Bank
|PNB
|30
|Rudra Ecovation Limited
|RUDRA
|31
|SEL Manufacturing Company Limited
|SEL
|32
|Surfline International Limited
|SURFI
|33
|Tata Capital Limited
|TATACAP
|34
|Tips Industries Limited
|TIPSMUSIC
|35
|Trishakti Industries Limited
|TRISHAKT
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aarcon Facilities Limited
|AARCON
|2
|Asian Warehousing Limited
|ASIAN
|3
|AU Small Finance Bank Limited
|AUBANK
|4
|Bigbloc Construction Limited
|BIGBLOC
|5
|CRAMC Technologies Limited
|CRAMC
|6
|CreditAccess Grameen Limited
|CREDITACC
|7
|Cyient DLM Limited
|CYIENTDLM
|8
|DCM Shriram Limited
|DCMSHRIRAM
|9
|EPACK Durable Limited
|EPACK
|10
|Family Care Hospitals Limited
|FAMILYCARE
|11
|Gujarat Gas Limited
|GUJGASLTD
|12
|IndiaMART InterMESH Limited
|INDIAMART
|13
|ITC Hotels Limited
|ITCHOTELS
|14
|The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited
|J&KBANK
|15
|Ksolves India Limited
|KSOLVES
|16
|Machhar Industries
|MACIND
|17
|Mallcom (India) Limited
|MALLCOM
|18
|Martin Burn Limited
|MARBU
|19
|Mastek Limited
|MASTEK
|20
|Man Industries (India) Limited
|MNIL
|21
|Newgen Software Technologies Limited
|NEWGEN
|22
|Nalin Lease Finance Limited
|NLFL
|23
|Noida Gold Mines & Infrastructure Limited
|NOGMIND
|24
|Persistent Systems Limited
|PERSISTENT
|25
|PTC India Financial Services Limited
|PFS
|26
|Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited
|PICCASUG
|27
|Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
|PILITA
|28
|Prime Securities Limited
|PRIMESECU
|29
|Rajoo Engineers Limited
|RAJOOENG
|30
|Rallis India Limited
|RALLIS
|31
|Roselabs Finance Limited
|ROSELABS
|32
|Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited
|SENORES
|33
|Shoppers Stop Limited
|SHOPERSTOP
|34
|Supreme Petrochem Limited
|SPLPETRO
|35
|SRF Limited
|SRF
|36
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited
|TBZ
|37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
|TTML
|38
|Ujaas Energy Limited
|UEL
|39
|Umiya Tubes & Pipes Limited
|UMIYA-MRO
|40
|United Spirits Limited
|UNITDSPR
|41
|Vikram Solar Limited
|VIKRAMSOLR
|42
|Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited
|VINYLINDIA
|43
|VR Films & Studios Limited
|VRFILMS
|44
|Vardhman Special Steels Limited
|VSSL
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aanchal Ispat Ltd
|AANCHALISP
|2
|Achyut Healthcare Ltd
|ACHYUT
|3
|Andhra Plastics Ltd
|ACL
|4
|Anant Raj Ltd
|ANANTRAJ
|5
|Atharv Enterprises Ltd
|ATHARVENT
|6
|Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
|BAJAJCON
|7
|Bank of India
|BANKINDIA
|8
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
|CANHLIFE
|9
|Chembond Chemicals Ltd
|CHEMBONDCH
|10
|Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
|CORNE
|11
|Dalmia Bharat Ltd
|DALBHARAT
|12
|Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
|DHANBANK
|13
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
|DRREDDY
|14
|EPACK Prefab Technologies Ltd
|EPACKPEB
|15
|Eternal Ltd
|ETERNAL
|16
|Gallantt Ispat Ltd
|GALLANTT
|17
|Gian Life Care Ltd
|GIANLIFE
|18
|Goa Carbon Ltd
|GOACARBON
|19
|Gravita India Ltd
|GRAVITA
|20
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|HINDPETRO
|21
|Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd
|INDOUS
|22
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|JAGSNPHARM
|23
|Jindal Stainless Ltd
|JSL
|24
|KEI Industries Ltd
|KEI
|25
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
|KHAICHEM
|26
|KP Energy Ltd
|KPEL
|27
|KPI Green Energy Ltd
|KPIGREEN
|28
|Morarka Finance Ltd
|MORARKFI
|29
|Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
|MUTHOOTCAP
|30
|Netweb Technologies India Ltd
|NETRIPPLES
|31
|Novis Technologies Ltd
|NOVIS
|32
|Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
|OFSS
|33
|Onix Solar Energy Ltd
|ONIXSOLAR
|34
|Piccadilly Agro Industries Ltd
|PICCADIL
|35
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd
|PNBHOUSING
|36
|PNTC (Kyoritsu) Ltd
|PNTKYOR
|37
|Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
|POONADAL
|38
|Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
|PRERINFRA
|39
|Purple Finance Ltd
|PURPLEFIN
|40
|Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
|RAJRATAN
|41
|Rama Petrochemicals Ltd
|RAMGOPOLY
|42
|Rathi Bars Ltd
|RATHIBAR
|43
|Refex Industries Ltd
|REFEX
|44
|Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd
|RRETAIL
|45
|R.S. Software (India) Ltd
|RSSOFTWARE
|46
|Sagar Cements Ltd
|SAGCEM
|47
|Sangam (India) Ltd
|SANGAMIND
|48
|Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
|SASHWAT
|49
|Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
|SERA
|50
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd
|SHEKHAWATI
|51
|Shilp Gravures Ltd
|SHILGRAVQ
|52
|Supreme Industries Ltd
|SUPREMEIND
|53
|Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
|SYSTMTXC
|54
|Tanfac Industries Ltd
|TANFACIND
|55
|Tata Communications Ltd
|TATACOMM
|56
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
|TATVA
|57
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
|THANGAMAYL
|58
|UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
|UTIAMC
|59
|Wendt (India) Ltd
|WENDT
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
|ABSLAMC
|2
|Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
|ADANIENSOL
|3
|Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
|ALIVUS
|4
|Antelopus Energy Pvt Ltd
|ANTELOPUS
|5
|APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
|APLAPOLLO
|6
|Adani Total Gas Ltd
|ATGL
|7
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|BANDHANBNK
|8
|Banswara Syntex Ltd
|BANSTEA
|9
|BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd
|BLUESTONE
|10
|Borana Weaves Ltd
|BORANA
|11
|Computer Age Management Services Ltd
|CAMS
|12
|Cigniti Technologies Ltd
|CIGNITITEC
|13
|Coforge Ltd
|COFORGE
|14
|Cyient Ltd
|CYIENT
|15
|DLF Ltd
|DLF
|16
|Duncan Engineering Ltd
|DUNCANENG
|17
|Gamco Ltd
|GAMCO
|18
|Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
|GODIGIT
|19
|Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
|GSPL
|20
|Home First Finance Company India Ltd
|HOMEFIRST
|21
|ideaForge Technology Ltd
|IDEAFORGE
|22
|IIFL Finance Ltd
|IIFL
|23
|Indian Bank
|INDIANB
|24
|InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
|INDIGO
|25
|Kopran Ltd
|KOPRAN
|26
|Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
|KRYSTAL
|27
|Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
|MONARCH
|28
|Mphasis Ltd
|MPHASIS
|29
|Nexome Ltd
|NEXOME
|30
|Orient Electric Ltd
|ORIENTELEC
|31
|Premier Energies Ltd
|PREMIERENE
|32
|Radico Khaitan Ltd
|RADICO
|33
|Saptak Chem and Business Ltd.
|SCBL
|34
|Shanti Gears Ltd
|SHANTIGEAR
|35
|S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
|SHVFL
|36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd
|SPECTRUM
|37
|Spentex Industries Ltd
|SPENTEX
|38
|Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
|SSWL
|39
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
|SURYODAY
|40
|Swastika Investmart Ltd
|SWASTIKA
|41
|Syngene International Ltd
|SYNGENE
|42
|Tanla Platforms Ltd
|TANLA
|43
|Totem Infrastructure Ltd
|TOTEM
|44
|TTK Healthcare Ltd
|TTKHLTCARE
|45
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
|UJJIVANSFB
|46
|V-Mart Retail Ltd
|VMART
|47
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
|ZEEL
|48
|Zensar Technologies Ltd
|ZENSARTECH
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Adani Green Energy Ltd
|ADANIGREEN
|2
|Anka India Ltd.
|ANKIN
|3
|Ashish Polyplast Ltd
|ASHISHPO
|4
|Atul Ltd
|ATUL
|5
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|BFLAFL
|6
|BEML Land Assets
|BLAL
|7
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|BPCL
|8
|Capital India Finance Ltd
|CAPFIN
|9
|Cella Space Ltd
|CELLA
|10
|Cipla Ltd
|CIPLA
|11
|DBS Stock Brokers Ltd
|DBSTOCKBRO
|12
|DCB Bank Ltd
|DCBBANK
|13
|Deccan Polypacks Ltd
|DECPO
|14
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
|GANDHAR
|15
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|GODREJCP
|16
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd
|GOLDCOINHF
|17
|Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
|GOLDENCREST
|18
|Granules India Ltd
|GRANULES
|19
|The India Cements Ltd
|INDIACEM
|20
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
|INDUSINDBK
|21
|Innova Captab Ltd
|INNOVACAP
|22
|JSW Steel Ltd
|JSWSTEEL
|23
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
|KIRLPNU
|24
|Laurus Labs Ltd
|LAURUSLABS
|25
|Libord Finance Ltd
|LIBORDFIN
|26
|Likhamni Textiles Ltd
|LIKHAMI
|27
|Lykis Ltd
|LYKISLTD
|28
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
|MCX
|29
|Next Mediaworks Ltd
|NEXTMEDIA
|30
|Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
|NUVAMA
|31
|Piramal Finance Ltd
|PIRAMALFIN
|32
|Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
|SAMPANN
|33
|SG Finserve Ltd
|SGFIN
|34
|SG Mart Ltd
|SGMART
|35
|Shree Global Resources Ltd
|SGRL
|36
|Shriram Finance Ltd
|SHRIRAMFIN
|37
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
|SONACOMS
|38
|Sterlite Technologies Ltd
|STLTECH
|39
|Stylam Industries Ltd
|STYLAMIND
|40
|Sumeru Industries Ltd
|SUMERUIND
|41
|Urbanco Ltd
|URBANCO
|42
|Yash Management & Satellite Ltd
|YASHMGM
|43
|Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
|ZENOTECH
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Arcee Industries Ltd
|ARCEEIN
|2
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|CHENNPETRO
|3
|Cyber Media (India) Ltd
|CYBERMEDIA
|4
|IFB Industries Ltd
|IFBIND
|5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|KOTAKBANK
|6
|SBFC Finance Ltd
|SBFC
|7
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
|ULTRACEMCO