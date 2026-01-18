Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green among companies to declare earnings next week

Q3 results 2026: Amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season, more than 200 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, in the coming week.

BHEL, Indigo, Kotak Bank, BPCL, Adani Green, Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, and Hindustan Petroleum are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 results for FY26 this week.

Last week, heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies kickstarted the earnings season on January 12.

Advertisement

“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects stronger traction on loan growth and steady deposit growth. The firm further anticipates that NIMs are likely to rise with the bank benefiting from reduced liability rates and shorter liability maturity.

“The bank will likely see better print on asset quality with variance at play on MFI and unsecured portfolio. Monitor related commentary. Monitor management commentary on tech spends, sustained growth, unsecured portfolio and evaluation of inorganic opportunities,” the firm said.

Advertisement

BPCL Q3 results 2026 preview According to Dayanand Mittal, Oil & Gas Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, oil PSU BPCL is expected to report double-digit quarter-on-quarter growth in EBITDA. The expert said that a double-digit BPCL EBITDA growth can be attributed to the stronger refining margins that the oil PSUs enjoyed during the October to December 2025 quarter.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results FY26 from January 19 to January 24 - January 19

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Aarti Surfactants Limited AARTISURF 2 Automobile Corp Of Goa Ltd ACGL 3 Admach Systems Ltd. ADMACH 4 Aplab Limited APLAB 5 Apollo Techno Industries ATIL 6 Atishay Limited ATISHAY 7 Atlanta Electricals Limited ATLANTAELE 8 Aurum PropTech Limited AURUM 9 Bansal Wire Industries Limited BANSALWIRE 10 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BHEL 11 Burnpur Cement Limited BURNPUR 12 CEAT Limited CEATLTD 13 Gujarat Lease Financing Limited GLFL 14 Hatsun Agro Product Limited HATSUN 15 Havells India Limited HAVELLS 16 Hindustan Zinc Limited HINDZINC 17 IB Infotech Enterprises Limited IBINFO 18 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited IRFC 19 Intrasoft Technologies Limited ISFL 20 Jupiter Infomedia Limited JUPITERIN 21 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited KALAMANDIR 22 Kapil Raj Finance Limited KAPILRAJ 23 Laddu Gopal Online Services Limited LADDU 24 Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited LAKHOTIA 25 LTIMindtree Limited LTIM 26 National Standard (India) Limited NATIONSTD 27 NDL Ventures Limited NDLVENTURE 28 Oberoi Realty Limited OBEROIRLTY 29 Punjab National Bank PNB 30 Rudra Ecovation Limited RUDRA 31 SEL Manufacturing Company Limited SEL 32 Surfline International Limited SURFI 33 Tata Capital Limited TATACAP 34 Tips Industries Limited TIPSMUSIC 35 Trishakti Industries Limited TRISHAKT

January 20

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Aarcon Facilities Limited AARCON 2 Asian Warehousing Limited ASIAN 3 AU Small Finance Bank Limited AUBANK 4 Bigbloc Construction Limited BIGBLOC 5 CRAMC Technologies Limited CRAMC 6 CreditAccess Grameen Limited CREDITACC 7 Cyient DLM Limited CYIENTDLM 8 DCM Shriram Limited DCMSHRIRAM 9 EPACK Durable Limited EPACK 10 Family Care Hospitals Limited FAMILYCARE 11 Gujarat Gas Limited GUJGASLTD 12 IndiaMART InterMESH Limited INDIAMART 13 ITC Hotels Limited ITCHOTELS 14 The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited J&KBANK 15 Ksolves India Limited KSOLVES 16 Machhar Industries MACIND 17 Mallcom (India) Limited MALLCOM 18 Martin Burn Limited MARBU 19 Mastek Limited MASTEK 20 Man Industries (India) Limited MNIL 21 Newgen Software Technologies Limited NEWGEN 22 Nalin Lease Finance Limited NLFL 23 Noida Gold Mines & Infrastructure Limited NOGMIND 24 Persistent Systems Limited PERSISTENT 25 PTC India Financial Services Limited PFS 26 Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited PICCASUG 27 Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited PILITA 28 Prime Securities Limited PRIMESECU 29 Rajoo Engineers Limited RAJOOENG 30 Rallis India Limited RALLIS 31 Roselabs Finance Limited ROSELABS 32 Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited SENORES 33 Shoppers Stop Limited SHOPERSTOP 34 Supreme Petrochem Limited SPLPETRO 35 SRF Limited SRF 36 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited TBZ 37 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited TTML 38 Ujaas Energy Limited UEL 39 Umiya Tubes & Pipes Limited UMIYA-MRO 40 United Spirits Limited UNITDSPR 41 Vikram Solar Limited VIKRAMSOLR 42 Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited VINYLINDIA 43 VR Films & Studios Limited VRFILMS 44 Vardhman Special Steels Limited VSSL

January 21

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Aanchal Ispat Ltd AANCHALISP 2 Achyut Healthcare Ltd ACHYUT 3 Andhra Plastics Ltd ACL 4 Anant Raj Ltd ANANTRAJ 5 Atharv Enterprises Ltd ATHARVENT 6 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd BAJAJCON 7 Bank of India BANKINDIA 8 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd CANHLIFE 9 Chembond Chemicals Ltd CHEMBONDCH 10 Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd CORNE 11 Dalmia Bharat Ltd DALBHARAT 12 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd DHANBANK 13 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd DRREDDY 14 EPACK Prefab Technologies Ltd EPACKPEB 15 Eternal Ltd ETERNAL 16 Gallantt Ispat Ltd GALLANTT 17 Gian Life Care Ltd GIANLIFE 18 Goa Carbon Ltd GOACARBON 19 Gravita India Ltd GRAVITA 20 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HINDPETRO 21 Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd INDOUS 22 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd JAGSNPHARM 23 Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL 24 KEI Industries Ltd KEI 25 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KHAICHEM 26 KP Energy Ltd KPEL 27 KPI Green Energy Ltd KPIGREEN 28 Morarka Finance Ltd MORARKFI 29 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd MUTHOOTCAP 30 Netweb Technologies India Ltd NETRIPPLES 31 Novis Technologies Ltd NOVIS 32 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd OFSS 33 Onix Solar Energy Ltd ONIXSOLAR 34 Piccadilly Agro Industries Ltd PICCADIL 35 PNB Housing Finance Ltd PNBHOUSING 36 PNTC (Kyoritsu) Ltd PNTKYOR 37 Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd POONADAL 38 Prerna Infrabuild Ltd PRERINFRA 39 Purple Finance Ltd PURPLEFIN 40 Rajratan Global Wire Ltd RAJRATAN 41 Rama Petrochemicals Ltd RAMGOPOLY 42 Rathi Bars Ltd RATHIBAR 43 Refex Industries Ltd REFEX 44 Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd RRETAIL 45 R.S. Software (India) Ltd RSSOFTWARE 46 Sagar Cements Ltd SAGCEM 47 Sangam (India) Ltd SANGAMIND 48 Sashwat Technocrats Ltd SASHWAT 49 Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd SERA 50 Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd SHEKHAWATI 51 Shilp Gravures Ltd SHILGRAVQ 52 Supreme Industries Ltd SUPREMEIND 53 Systematix Corporate Services Ltd SYSTMTXC 54 Tanfac Industries Ltd TANFACIND 55 Tata Communications Ltd TATACOMM 56 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd TATVA 57 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd THANGAMAYL 58 UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTIAMC 59 Wendt (India) Ltd WENDT

January 22

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ABSLAMC 2 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd ADANIENSOL 3 Alivus Life Sciences Ltd ALIVUS 4 Antelopus Energy Pvt Ltd ANTELOPUS 5 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd APLAPOLLO 6 Adani Total Gas Ltd ATGL 7 Bandhan Bank Ltd BANDHANBNK 8 Banswara Syntex Ltd BANSTEA 9 BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd BLUESTONE 10 Borana Weaves Ltd BORANA 11 Computer Age Management Services Ltd CAMS 12 Cigniti Technologies Ltd CIGNITITEC 13 Coforge Ltd COFORGE 14 Cyient Ltd CYIENT 15 DLF Ltd DLF 16 Duncan Engineering Ltd DUNCANENG 17 Gamco Ltd GAMCO 18 Go Digit General Insurance Ltd GODIGIT 19 Gujarat State Petronet Ltd GSPL 20 Home First Finance Company India Ltd HOMEFIRST 21 ideaForge Technology Ltd IDEAFORGE 22 IIFL Finance Ltd IIFL 23 Indian Bank INDIANB 24 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INDIGO 25 Kopran Ltd KOPRAN 26 Krystal Integrated Services Ltd KRYSTAL 27 Monarch Networth Capital Ltd MONARCH 28 Mphasis Ltd MPHASIS 29 Nexome Ltd NEXOME 30 Orient Electric Ltd ORIENTELEC 31 Premier Energies Ltd PREMIERENE 32 Radico Khaitan Ltd RADICO 33 Saptak Chem and Business Ltd. SCBL 34 Shanti Gears Ltd SHANTIGEAR 35 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd SHVFL 36 Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd SPECTRUM 37 Spentex Industries Ltd SPENTEX 38 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SSWL 39 Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd SURYODAY 40 Swastika Investmart Ltd SWASTIKA 41 Syngene International Ltd SYNGENE 42 Tanla Platforms Ltd TANLA 43 Totem Infrastructure Ltd TOTEM 44 TTK Healthcare Ltd TTKHLTCARE 45 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd UJJIVANSFB 46 V-Mart Retail Ltd VMART 47 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL 48 Zensar Technologies Ltd ZENSARTECH

January 23

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Adani Green Energy Ltd ADANIGREEN 2 Anka India Ltd. ANKIN 3 Ashish Polyplast Ltd ASHISHPO 4 Atul Ltd ATUL 5 BFL Asset Finvest Ltd BFLAFL 6 BEML Land Assets BLAL 7 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL 8 Capital India Finance Ltd CAPFIN 9 Cella Space Ltd CELLA 10 Cipla Ltd CIPLA 11 DBS Stock Brokers Ltd DBSTOCKBRO 12 DCB Bank Ltd DCBBANK 13 Deccan Polypacks Ltd DECPO 14 Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd GANDHAR 15 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GODREJCP 16 Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd GOLDCOINHF 17 Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd GOLDENCREST 18 Granules India Ltd GRANULES 19 The India Cements Ltd INDIACEM 20 IndusInd Bank Ltd INDUSINDBK 21 Innova Captab Ltd INNOVACAP 22 JSW Steel Ltd JSWSTEEL 23 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd KIRLPNU 24 Laurus Labs Ltd LAURUSLABS 25 Libord Finance Ltd LIBORDFIN 26 Likhamni Textiles Ltd LIKHAMI 27 Lykis Ltd LYKISLTD 28 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd MCX 29 Next Mediaworks Ltd NEXTMEDIA 30 Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd NUVAMA 31 Piramal Finance Ltd PIRAMALFIN 32 Sampann Utpadan India Ltd SAMPANN 33 SG Finserve Ltd SGFIN 34 SG Mart Ltd SGMART 35 Shree Global Resources Ltd SGRL 36 Shriram Finance Ltd SHRIRAMFIN 37 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd SONACOMS 38 Sterlite Technologies Ltd STLTECH 39 Stylam Industries Ltd STYLAMIND 40 Sumeru Industries Ltd SUMERUIND 41 Urbanco Ltd URBANCO 42 Yash Management & Satellite Ltd YASHMGM 43 Zenotech Laboratories Ltd ZENOTECH

January 24