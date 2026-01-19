Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: As the earnings season enters its second week, over 30 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, January 19.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc, and Punjab National Bank are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.
Last week, IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies set the ball rolling for the earnings season on January 12.
“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the bank to report sequential growth of 2-3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ). Meanwhile, NIMs are likely to be steady or rise marginally between 5-10% QoQ.
“ We expect better recovery from written off accounts, thereby lending support to earnings,” the firm said in a note.
JM Financial estimates that BHEL’s net revenue may grow 22% year-on-year in the December 2025 quarter, with EBITDA margins at around 7.3%, driven by stronger execution and a higher contribution from newer orders in the execution mix.
The brokerage expects sales to improve on the back of a robust order book and better execution. At the same time, EBITDA is seen benefiting from operating leverage and a more favourable order mix.
Brokerage firm Systematix believes that the company is likely to see higher profitability growth and margin expansion, driven by higher commodity prices, especially silver.
It further anticipates revenue and EBITDA to rise 22% and 24% year-on-year (YoY). “ Key things to monitor – nature of contracts for silver sales and outlook, expansion timelines, and volume guidance,” the firm said in a note.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aarti Surfactants Ltd
|AARTISURF
|2
|Automobile Corp Of Goa Ltd
|ACGL
|3
|ADM Agro Industries Ltd
|ADMACH
|4
|Aplab Ltd
|APLAB
|5
|Apollo Techno Industries
|ATIL
|6
|Atishay Ltd
|ATISHAY
|7
|Atlanta Electricals Ltd
|ATLANTAELE
|8
|Aurum PropTech Ltd
|AURUM
|9
|Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
|BANSALWIRE
|10
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
|BHEL
|11
|Burnpur Cement Ltd
|BURNPUR
|12
|CEAT Ltd
|CEATLTD
|13
|Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
|GLFL
|14
|Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
|HATSUN
|15
|Havells India Ltd
|HAVELLS
|16
|Hindustan Zinc Ltd
|HINDZINC
|17
|IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
|IBINFO
|18
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
|IRFC
|19
|ISF Ltd.
|ISFL
|20
|Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
|JUPITERIN
|21
|Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd
|KALAMANDIR
|22
|Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
|KAPILRAJ
|23
|Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd
|LADDU
|24
|Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
|LAKHOTIA
|25
|LTIMindtree Ltd
|LTIM
|26
|National Standard (India) Ltd
|NATIONSTD
|27
|NDL Ventures Ltd
|NDLVENTURE
|28
|Oberoi Realty Ltd
|OBEROIRLTY
|29
|Punjab National Bank
|PNB
|30
|Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
|RUDRA
|31
|SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
|SEL
|32
|Surf Fin Ltd
|SURFI
|33
|Tata Capital Ltd
|TATACAP
|34
|Tips Music Ltd
|TIPSMUSIC
|35
|Trishakti Industries Ltd
|TRISHAKT
