Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: As the earnings season enters its second week, over 30 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, January 19.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc, and Punjab National Bank are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.

Last week, IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies set the ball rolling for the earnings season on January 12.

“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Punjab National Bank Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the bank to report sequential growth of 2-3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ). Meanwhile, NIMs are likely to be steady or rise marginally between 5-10% QoQ.

“ We expect better recovery from written off accounts, thereby lending support to earnings,” the firm said in a note.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 results preview JM Financial estimates that BHEL’s net revenue may grow 22% year-on-year in the December 2025 quarter, with EBITDA margins at around 7.3%, driven by stronger execution and a higher contribution from newer orders in the execution mix.

The brokerage expects sales to improve on the back of a robust order book and better execution. At the same time, EBITDA is seen benefiting from operating leverage and a more favourable order mix.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Systematix believes that the company is likely to see higher profitability growth and margin expansion, driven by higher commodity prices, especially silver.

It further anticipates revenue and EBITDA to rise 22% and 24% year-on-year (YoY). “ Key things to monitor – nature of contracts for silver sales and outlook, expansion timelines, and volume guidance,” the firm said in a note.

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results FY26 today, Monday, January 19 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Aarti Surfactants Ltd AARTISURF 2 Automobile Corp Of Goa Ltd ACGL 3 ADM Agro Industries Ltd ADMACH 4 Aplab Ltd APLAB 5 Apollo Techno Industries ATIL 6 Atishay Ltd ATISHAY 7 Atlanta Electricals Ltd ATLANTAELE 8 Aurum PropTech Ltd AURUM 9 Bansal Wire Industries Ltd BANSALWIRE 10 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL 11 Burnpur Cement Ltd BURNPUR 12 CEAT Ltd CEATLTD 13 Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd GLFL 14 Hatsun Agro Product Ltd HATSUN 15 Havells India Ltd HAVELLS 16 Hindustan Zinc Ltd HINDZINC 17 IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd IBINFO 18 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd IRFC 19 ISF Ltd. ISFL 20 Jupiter Infomedia Ltd JUPITERIN 21 Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd KALAMANDIR 22 Kapil Raj Finance Ltd KAPILRAJ 23 Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd LADDU 24 Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd LAKHOTIA 25 LTIMindtree Ltd LTIM 26 National Standard (India) Ltd NATIONSTD 27 NDL Ventures Ltd NDLVENTURE 28 Oberoi Realty Ltd OBEROIRLTY 29 Punjab National Bank PNB 30 Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd RUDRA 31 SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd SEL 32 Surf Fin Ltd SURFI 33 Tata Capital Ltd TATACAP 34 Tips Music Ltd TIPSMUSIC 35 Trishakti Industries Ltd TRISHAKT

