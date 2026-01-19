Mint Market
Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc, and Punjab National Bank are among the marquee companies to release their Q2 FY26 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Jan 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Last week, IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies set the ball rolling for the earnings season on January 12.
Q3 results today: As the earnings season enters its second week, over 30 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, January 19.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Capital, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc, and Punjab National Bank are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.

Also Read | Q3 results 2026: BHEL, Indigo, BPCL, and others to declare earnings next week

“Participants will initially react to the earnings of key heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. Thereafter, focus will shift to the broader set of Q3 earnings from several large and mid-cap companies across sectors,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Punjab National Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the bank to report sequential growth of 2-3% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ). Meanwhile, NIMs are likely to be steady or rise marginally between 5-10% QoQ.

“ We expect better recovery from written off accounts, thereby lending support to earnings,” the firm said in a note.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 results preview

JM Financial estimates that BHEL’s net revenue may grow 22% year-on-year in the December 2025 quarter, with EBITDA margins at around 7.3%, driven by stronger execution and a higher contribution from newer orders in the execution mix.

The brokerage expects sales to improve on the back of a robust order book and better execution. At the same time, EBITDA is seen benefiting from operating leverage and a more favourable order mix.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Systematix believes that the company is likely to see higher profitability growth and margin expansion, driven by higher commodity prices, especially silver.

It further anticipates revenue and EBITDA to rise 22% and 24% year-on-year (YoY). “ Key things to monitor – nature of contracts for silver sales and outlook, expansion timelines, and volume guidance,” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on January 19: What to expect in trade today

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results FY26 today, Monday, January 19 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aarti Surfactants LtdAARTISURF
2Automobile Corp Of Goa LtdACGL
3ADM Agro Industries LtdADMACH
4Aplab LtdAPLAB
5Apollo Techno IndustriesATIL
6Atishay LtdATISHAY
7Atlanta Electricals LtdATLANTAELE
8Aurum PropTech LtdAURUM
9Bansal Wire Industries LtdBANSALWIRE
10Bharat Heavy Electricals LtdBHEL
11Burnpur Cement LtdBURNPUR
12CEAT LtdCEATLTD
13Gujarat Lease Financing LtdGLFL
14Hatsun Agro Product LtdHATSUN
15Havells India LtdHAVELLS
16Hindustan Zinc LtdHINDZINC
17IB Infotech Enterprises LtdIBINFO
18Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdIRFC
19ISF Ltd.ISFL
20Jupiter Infomedia LtdJUPITERIN
21Kalamandir Jewellers LtdKALAMANDIR
22Kapil Raj Finance LtdKAPILRAJ
23Laddu Gopal Online Services LtdLADDU
24Lakhotia Polyesters (India) LtdLAKHOTIA
25LTIMindtree LtdLTIM
26National Standard (India) LtdNATIONSTD
27NDL Ventures LtdNDLVENTURE
28Oberoi Realty LtdOBEROIRLTY
29Punjab National BankPNB
30Rudra Global Infra Products LtdRUDRA
31SEL Manufacturing Company LtdSEL
32Surf Fin LtdSURFI
33Tata Capital LtdTATACAP
34Tips Music LtdTIPSMUSIC
35Trishakti Industries LtdTRISHAKT

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsBHELIRFCTata CapitalHindustan Zinc
