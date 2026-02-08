Q3 results 2026: BSE, Titan, M&M, HUL, ONGC among 1600 companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Q3 results 2026: The market is now entering into the fifth week of Q3 earnings season FY26. Around 1600 companies are slated to release their December quarter results in the coming week.
BSE, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Ashok Leyland, Lenskart Solutions, Torrent Pharma among marquee companies to declare Q3 results next week.
“The earnings calendar stays active, with key results expected from Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra, which may drive stock-specific action,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
On Friday, the Indian stock market closed with decent gains, on buying in select heavyweights, including ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Sensex settled 266 points higher, gaining 0.32% to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,693.70, up 51 points or 0.20%.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues in 3QFY26, led by 32% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 24% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and (2) 25% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 23% YoY increase in volumes.
“We are building in 2% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs due to a richer product mix and 6% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs due to the higher mix of EVs and richer trim-level mix,” the firm said.
It further expects overall overall EBITDA margin to improve by 40 bps YoY, led by operating leverage benefit and higher margin in tractor segment due to a richer product mix.
“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 3QFY26 versus 9.7% in 3QFY25. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 200 bps yoy to 20.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 34% on a yoy basis in 3QFY26,” it said.
According to the brokerage firm, the transitory impact of GST rate rationalization would have weighed on the first half of the quarter. It expects 3.4% YoY LFL revenue growth in 3Q, driven by 2% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams).
“We estimate (1) 1.5% yoy growth in home care, as price cuts largely offset volume growth (versus 1.2% yoy decline in 2Q), (2) 3.8% yoy growth in BPC (versus 1.4% growth 2Q), as strength in skin care/color cosmetics is offset by lingering impact of GST transition in personal care/hair care, and (3) 6% yoy growth in F&R excluding ice creams (versus 4.3% growth in 2Q), led by continued pricing-led strength in beverages,” the firm said
Kotak models 34% YoY growth in domestic as well as standalone jewelry sales versus 18.8% YoY standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales growth of 2QFY26), led by 27% LFL growth.
“The acceleration in growth was led by (1) a strong festive season, (2) sustained momentum during the wedding season (post-festive), and underpinned by >65% yoy inflation in gold prices (INR terms; 3QFY26 average). We expect the studded share of the standalone jewelry business (excludes Caratlane) to decline ~200 bps yoy, implying 22% yoy growth in studded jewelry (versus +16% in 2QFY26). Gold coins growth could be around 90%, with its mix up about 500 bps to 16-17%, (2) ~17% yoy growth in watches division, as analog segment demand continued to be robust (versus 13.1% in 2QFY26), and (3) ~10% yoy growth in eyewear (versus 8.5% in 2QFY26),” the brokerage firm said.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects oil, gas, and VAP volumes to be flat YoY.
“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin and the decline in oil prices below USD60/bbl are the key downside risks,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects EBITDA to decline 10% YoY, driven by weaker crude oil and gas price realizations, part offset by better sales volume and weaker currency.
“We assume ONGC's oil/gas sales volumes to increase 3.3%/1.1% yoy. For Oil India, We expect EBITDA to decline 2.7% yoy (down 4.7% qoq). We assume Oil India's oil sales to increase 2.6% yoy, but gas sales to decline 1.6% yoy,” it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|BSE Limited
|BSE
|2
|Zydus Lifesciences
|ZYDUSLIFE
|3
|Aurobindo Pharma
|AUROPHARMA
|4
|Linde India
|LINDEINDIA
|5
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|GLAXO
|6
|KPR Mill
|KPRMILL
|7
|Navin Fluorine International
|NAVINFLUOR
|8
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|CHOLAFIN
|9
|The Ramco Cements
|RAMCOCEM
|10
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|AMBER
|11
|Pfizer
|PFIZER
|12
|Neuland Laboratories
|NEULANDLAB
|13
|Trident
|TRIDENT
|14
|Jain Resource Recycling
|JAINAM
|15
|Graphite India
|GRAPHITE
|16
|Sansera Engineering
|SANSERA
|17
|Bata India
|BATAINDIA
|18
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|PRIVISCL
|19
|Happy Forgings
|HAPPYFORGE
|20
|Embassy Developments
|EMBASSY
|21
|Jyothy Labs
|JYOTHYLAB
|22
|Apollo Micro Systems
|APOLLO
|23
|Lloyds Enterprises
|LLOYDSENT
|24
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|GENUSPOWER
|25
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|PNGJL
|26
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|SLDL
|27
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|GSFC
|28
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|AARTIPHARM
|29
|Suprajit Engineering
|SUPRAJIT
|30
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|HAPPSTMNDS
|31
|PNC Infratech
|PNCINFRA
|32
|Dynamatic Technologies
|DYNAMATECH
|33
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|ISGEC
|34
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|GULFOILLUB
|35
|Supriya Lifescience
|SUPRIYA
|36
|HMT
|HMT
|37
|Ceigall India
|CEIGALL
|38
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|SKYGOLD
|39
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|TEXRAIL
|40
|Axiscades Technologies
|AXISCADES
|41
|Bajaj Electricals
|BAJAJELEC
|42
|Kaveri Seed Company
|KSCL
|43
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|ITDC
|44
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|SPARC
|45
|Route Mobile
|ROUTE
|46
|Electronics Mart India
|EMIL
|47
|Indostar Capital Finance
|INDOSTAR
|48
|Rolex Rings
|ROLEXRINGS
|49
|Vadilal Industries
|VADILALIND
|50
|Bharat Bijlee
|BBJL
|51
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|ENVIRINFR
|52
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|JUBAGRI
|53
|Muthoot Microfin
|MUTHOOTMF
|54
|AGI Infra
|AGIINFRA
|55
|Man Industries (India)
|MANINDS
|56
|NRB Bearings
|NRBBEARING
|57
|Marsons
|MARSONS
|58
|TCPL Packaging
|TCPLPACK
|59
|Venkys
|VENKEYS
|60
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|TAJGVK
|61
|Uniparts India
|UNIPARTS
|62
|EIH Associated Hotels
|EIHAHOTELS
|63
|Alpex Solar
|ALPEXSOLAR
|64
|M & B Engineering
|MBEL
|65
|Ceinsys Tech
|CEINSYSTECH
|66
|India Pesticides
|IPL
|67
|Thejo Engineering
|THEJO
|68
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|MOLDTKPAC
|69
|All Time Plastics
|ATPL
|70
|RIR Power Electronics
|RIR
|71
|Magellanic Cloud
|MCLOUD
|72
|JNK India
|JNKINDIA
|73
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|JYOTIRES
|74
|Signpost India
|SIGNPOST
|75
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|GARGI
|76
|Nelcast
|NELCAST
|77
|Abans Financial Services
|ABANS
|78
|Vascon Engineers
|VASCONEQ
|79
|Fermenta Biotech
|FERMENTA
|80
|TGV Sraac
|TGVSL
|81
|GIC Housing Finance
|GICHSGFIN
|82
|Arihant Capital Markets
|ARIHANTCAP
|83
|BCL Industries
|BCLIND
|84
|Saurashtra Cement
|SAURASHCEM
|85
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
|FREDUN
|86
|Permanent Magnets
|PERMAGNET
|87
|Credo Brands Marketing
|MUFTI
|88
|Anlon Healthcare
|ANLON
|89
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|SOUTHWEST
|90
|Visaka Industries
|VISAKAIND
|91
|Dreamfolks Services
|DREAMFOLKS
|92
|Donear Industries
|DONEAR
|93
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|FOCUS
|94
|Manbro Industries
|MANBRO
|95
|Supreme Power Equipment
|SUPREMEPWR
|96
|Bemco Hydraulics
|BEMCO
|97
|INDO SMC
|INDOSMC
|98
|Zodiac Energy
|ZODIAC
|99
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|LORDSCHLO
|100
|Atlantaa
|ATLANTAA
|101
|Asarfi Hospital
|ASARFI
|102
|Nicco Park and Resorts
|NICCOPARK
|103
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|MANGALAM
|104
|FCS Software Solutions
|FCSSOFT
|105
|Harrisons Malayalam
|HARRMALAYA
|106
|RDB Real Estate Constructions
|RDBRIL
|107
|Sintercom India
|SINTERCOM
|108
|Sumit Woods
|SUMIT
|109
|Northern Spirits
|NSPIRIT
|110
|Atvo Enterprises
|ATVO
|111
|Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
|SHREEAJIT
|112
|CHL
|CHL
|113
|SC Agrotech
|SCAGRO
|114
|BSL
|BSL
|115
|Salona Cotspin
|SALONA
|116
|Sadhav Shipping
|SADHAV
|117
|Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company
|SWADIND
|118
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|KREBSBIO
|119
|Samkrg Pistons and Rings
|SAMKRG
|120
|Udayshivakumar Infra
|USK
|121
|Moksh Ornaments
|MOKSH
|122
|Barak Valley Cements
|BVCL
|123
|Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
|MITCON
|124
|Telge Projects
|TELGE
|125
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|BASANT
|126
|Nandani Creation
|NANDANI
|127
|Hisar Metal
|HISARMETAL
|128
|ITL Industries
|ITL
|129
|Kkalpana Industries
|KKALPANA
|130
|BAMPSL Securities
|BAMPSL
|131
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|SUVIDHAA
|132
|Generic Pharmasec
|GENPHARMA
|133
|Conart Engineers
|CONART
|134
|Rolcon Engineering
|ROLCON
|135
|Nakoda Group of Industries
|NAKODA
|136
|NHC Foods
|NHCFOODS
|137
|Mittal Life Style
|MITTAL
|138
|Danube Industries
|DANUBE
|139
|Gothi Plascon (India)
|GOTHIPL
|140
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|SHIVAGLO
|141
|Padam Cotton Yarns
|PADAM
|142
|B C Power Controls
|BCPOWER
|143
|QGO Finance Limited
|QGO
|144
|Bombay Talkies
|BOMBAYTALK
|145
|TTI Enterprise
|TTI
|146
|Vinyoflex
|VINYOFLEX
|147
|Panth Infinity
|PANTH
|148
|Laffans Petrochemicals
|LAFFANS
|149
|Global Capital Markets
|GLOBAL
|150
|Helpage Finlease
|HELPAGE
|151
|Paramount Cosmetics
|PARAMOUNT
|152
|KBS India
|KBSINDIA
|153
|Visagar Polytex
|VIVID
|154
|Uniinfo Telecom Services
|UNIINFO
|155
|El Forge
|ELFORGE
|156
|Seasons Textiles
|SEASONST
|157
|Gujarat Cotex
|GUJCOTEX
|158
|HCKK Ventures
|HCKK
|159
|Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
|RCC
|160
|Eurotex Industries and Exports
|EUROTEX
|161
|Dalal Street Investments
|DALALST
|162
|Kumbhat Financial Services
|KUMBHAT
|163
|Beryl Drugs
|BERYL
|164
|DCM Financial
|DCMFINSERV
|165
|Shakti Press
|SHAKTIPR
|166
|Filmcity Media
|FILMCITY
|167
|Swagtam Trading & Services
|SWAGTAM
|168
|Vardhman Concrete
|VARDHMAN
|169
|Grandma Trading & Agencies
|GRANDMA
|170
|Eureka Industries
|EUREKA
|171
|Shyama Computronics and Services
|SHYAMA
|172
|Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
|DECOROUS
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Titan Company
|TITAN
|2
|Eicher Motors
|EICHERMOT
|3
|Grasim Industries
|GRASIM
|4
|Britannia Industries
|BRITANNIA
|5
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|MOTHERSON
|6
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|APOLLOHOSP
|7
|Oil India
|OIL
|8
|Torrent Power
|TORNTPOWER
|9
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|AIIL
|10
|Escorts Kubota
|ESCORTS
|11
|United Breweries
|UBL
|12
|Jubilant Foodworks
|JUBLFOOD
|13
|NLC India
|NLCINDIA
|14
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|ZFCVINDIA
|15
|Wockhardt
|WOCKPHARMA
|16
|EIH
|EIHOTEL
|17
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|JYOTICNC
|18
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
|CHAMBLFERT
|19
|Afcons Infrastructure
|AFCONS
|20
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|TECHNOE
|21
|Finolex Cables
|FINCABLES
|22
|Safari Industries (India)
|SAFARI
|23
|HEG
|HEG
|24
|IIFL Capital Services
|IIFLCAPS
|25
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|EDELWEISS
|26
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|BALRAMCHIN
|27
|Esab India
|ESABINDIA
|28
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|GPPL
|29
|Karnataka Bank
|KTKBANK
|30
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|KIRLFER
|31
|Dilip Buildcon
|DBL
|32
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
|GNFC
|33
|Power Mech Projects
|POWERMECH
|34
|India Glycols
|INDIAGLYCO
|35
|Hindustan Foods
|HNDFDS
|36
|PDS
|PDS
|37
|Lumax Industries
|LUMAXIND
|38
|Nirlon
|NIRLON
|39
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|TVSSCS
|40
|R Systems International
|RSYSTEMS
|41
|Ashiana Housing
|ASHIANA
|42
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|KKCL
|43
|Kiri Industries
|KIRIINDUS
|44
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|PRINCEPIPE
|45
|63 Moons Technologies
|63MOONS
|46
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|ARVSMART
|47
|HLE Glascoat
|HLEGLAS
|48
|Nucleus Software Exports
|NUCLEUS
|49
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|FMGOETZE
|50
|Morepen Laboratories
|MOREPENLAB
|51
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|BLISSGVS
|52
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|HGS
|53
|Panama Petrochem
|PANAMAPET
|54
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|SDBL
|55
|Rico Auto
|RICOAUTO
|56
|Landmark Cars
|LANDMARK
|57
|GTL Infrastructure
|GTLINFRA
|58
|DCW
|DCW
|59
|Huhtamaki India
|HUHTAMAKI
|60
|Motisons Jewellers
|MOTISONS
|61
|One Point One Solutions
|ONEPOINT
|62
|Arihant Superstructures
|ARIHANT
|63
|Roto Pumps
|ROTO
|64
|Vardhman Holdings
|VHL
|65
|GRP
|GRPLTD
|66
|Taal Tech
|TAAL
|67
|Eldeco Housing and Industries
|ELDEHSG
|68
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|GANDHITUBE
|69
|Max India
|MAXINDIA
|70
|Popular Vehicles and Services
|PVSL
|71
|Vadilal Enterprises
|VADILALENT
|72
|Macpower CNC Machines
|MACPOWER
|73
|Dharmaj Crop Guard
|DHARMAJ
|74
|Gulshan Polyols
|GULPOLY
|75
|RNFI Services
|RNFI
|76
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|AMBIKCO
|77
|Mukka Proteins
|MUKKA
|78
|Subex
|SUBEX
|79
|Tera Software
|TERASOFT
|80
|Speciality Restaurants
|SPECIALITY
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|M&M
|2
|Divis Laboratories
|DIVISLAB
|3
|Ashok Leyland
|ASHOKLEY
|4
|LG Electronics India
|NA
|5
|Lenskart Solutions
|NA
|6
|Max Financial Services
|MFSL
|7
|Patanjali Foods
|PATANJALI
|8
|Godrej Industries
|GODREJIND
|9
|SJVN
|SJVN
|10
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|ASTRAZEN
|11
|Bayer CropScience
|BAYERCROP
|12
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|KIRLOSENG
|13
|TBO Tek
|TBOTEK
|14
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|ARE&M
|15
|Elgi Equipments
|ELGIEQUIP
|16
|Ircon International
|IRCON
|17
|Avanti Feeds
|AVANTIFEED
|18
|Concord Biotech
|CONCORDBIO
|19
|Jupiter Wagons
|JWL
|20
|Black Box
|BBOX
|21
|Amagi Media Labs
|NA
|22
|Orkla India
|ORKLAINDIA
|23
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|BECTORFOOD
|24
|Garware Technical Fibres
|GARFIBRES
|25
|Valor Estate
|VALORESTATE
|26
|FIEM Industries
|FIEMIND
|27
|Surya Roshni
|SURYAROSNI
|28
|Juniper Hotels
|JUNIPER
|29
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|TIINDIA
|30
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television
|SABTNL
|31
|CARE Ratings
|CARERATING
|32
|Man Infraconstruction
|MANINFRA
|33
|JTEKT India
|JTEKTINDIA
|34
|Neogen Chemicals
|NEOGEN
|35
|Orchid Pharma
|ORCHPHARMA
|36
|MSTC
|MSTC
|37
|Sandhar Technologies
|SANDHAR
|38
|Carraro India
|CARRARO
|39
|KDDL
|KDDL
|40
|Ramco Industries
|RAMCOIND
|41
|Network People Services Technologies
|NPST
|42
|Protean eGov Technologies
|PROTEAN
|43
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|BOMDYEING
|44
|NOCIL
|NOCIL
|45
|Yatra Online
|YATRA
|46
|Hind Rectifiers
|HIRECT
|47
|GE Power India
|GEPIL
|48
|Panacea Biotec
|PANACEABIO
|49
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|IOLCP
|50
|Hikal
|HIKAL
|51
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|SHRGHOUSE
|52
|Capacite Infraprojects
|CAPACITE
|53
|Shankara Buildpro
|SHANKARA
|54
|Wonder Electricals
|WONDERLA
|55
|Shalby
|SHALBY
|56
|Dollar Industries
|DOLLAR
|57
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|NA
|58
|S P Apparels
|SPAL
|59
|Advait Energy Transitions
|ADVAIT
|60
|Sika Interplant Systems
|SIKA
|61
|Talbros Automotive Components
|TALBROAUTO
|62
|Himatsingka Seide
|HIMATSEIDE
|63
|Precision Camshafts
|PRECAM
|64
|GOCL Corporation
|GOCLCORP
|65
|KMC Speciality Hospitals
|KMCSHOSP
|66
|IZMO
|IZMO
|67
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|ECOS
|68
|Igarashi Motors
|IGARASHI
|69
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|ULTRAMAR
|70
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|BLKASHYAP
|71
|Bhartiya International
|BIL
|72
|Mirc Electronics
|MIRCELECTR
|73
|Madras Fertilizers
|MDF
|74
|IG Petrochemicals
|IGPETRO
|75
|Apex Frozen Foods
|APEX
|76
|Master Trust
|MASTERTR
|77
|Salzer Electronics
|SALZERELEC
|78
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|SHREEPUSHK
|79
|Andrew Yule and Company
|ANDREWYULE
|80
|AVT Natural Products
|AVTNPL
|81
|Asian Star
|ASIANSTAR
|82
|GKW
|GKW
|83
|Electrotherm (India)
|ELECTHERM
|84
|AB Cotspin India
|ABCOTS
|85
|Borosil Scientific
|BOROSCI
|86
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|BAJAJST
|87
|Heranba Industries
|HERANBA
|88
|Dhunseri Ventures
|DVL
|89
|Synergy Green Industries
|SYNERGY
|90
|Morganite Crucible (India)
|MORGANITE
|91
|RSWM
|RSWM
|92
|NR Agarwal Industries
|NRAIL
|93
|State Trading Corporation of India
|STCINDIA
|94
|Nisus Finance Services Co
|NA
|95
|Linc
|LINC
|96
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|DWARKESH
|97
|IIRM Holdings India
|NA
|98
|Kilitch Drugs (India)
|KILITCH
|99
|Dhunseri Investments
|DHUNINV
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Hindustan Unilever
|HINDUNILVR
|2
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|ONGC
|3
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|HAL
|4
|Coal India
|COALINDIA
|5
|Hindalco Industries
|HINDALCO
|6
|Muthoot Finance
|MUTHOOTFIN
|7
|Lupin
|LUPIN
|8
|Indian Hotels Company
|INDHOTEL
|9
|Bharat Forge
|BHARATFORG
|10
|Biocon
|BIOCON
|11
|Abbott India
|ABBOTINDIA
|12
|IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|IRCTC
|13
|PI Industries
|PIIND
|14
|Petronet LNG
|PETRONET
|15
|3M India
|3MINDIA
|16
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|GUJFLUORO
|17
|CRISIL
|CRISIL
|18
|Endurance Technologies
|ENDURANCE
|19
|Indraprastha Gas
|IGL
|20
|Deepak Nitrite
|DEEPAKNTR
|21
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|SCHNEIDER
|22
|EID Parry (India)
|EIDPARRY
|23
|Natco Pharma
|NATCOPHARM
|24
|Travel Food Services
|TFS
|25
|Fine Organics Industries
|FINEORG
|26
|Tega Industries
|TEGA
|27
|Welspun Living
|WELSPUNLIV
|28
|Cohance Lifesciences
|COHANCE
|29
|Vedant Fashions
|MANYAVAR
|30
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|INGERRAND
|31
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|TITAGARH
|32
|Inox India
|INOXINDIA
|33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|LUMAXTECH
|34
|Engineers India
|ENGINERSIN
|35
|MMTC
|MMTC
|36
|Time Technoplast
|TIMETECHNO
|37
|Honasa Consumer
|HONASA
|38
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|SHAILY
|39
|Banco Products (India)
|BANCOINDIA
|40
|Astra Microwave Products
|ASTRAMICRO
|41
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|RCF
|42
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|SUDARSCHEM
|43
|Redtape
|REDTAPE
|44
|Jai Balaji Industries
|JAIBALAJI
|45
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|MIDHANI
|46
|Shadowfax Technologies
|SHADOWFAX
|47
|Puravankara
|PURVA
|48
|Midwest
|MIDWEST
|49
|Senco Gold
|SENCO
|50
|Praj Industries
|PRAJIND
|51
|Balu Forge Industries
|BALUFORGE
|52
|Hindustan Construction Company
|HCC
|53
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|ENTERO
|54
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|ZAGGLE
|55
|Uflex
|UFLEX
|56
|City Pulse Multiventures
|CITYPULSE
|57
|TVS Srichakra
|TVSSRICHAKRA
|58
|Bharat Rasayan
|BHARATRAS
|59
|West Coast Paper Mills
|WSTCSTPAPR
|60
|Premier Explosives
|PREMEXPLN
|61
|Alembic
|ALEMBICLTD
|62
|Sundrop Brands
|SUNDROP
|63
|Gujarat Industries Power Co.
|GIPCL
|64
|Hindware Home Innovation
|HINDWAREAP
|65
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|BAJAJHIND
|66
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|INDIANHUME
|67
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|MTNL
|68
|Nitco
|NITCO
|69
|DCX Systems
|DCXINDIA
|70
|Mukand
|MUKANDLTD
|71
|Simplex Infrastructures
|SIMPLEXINF
|72
|Frontier Springs
|FRONTSPG
|73
|Yasho Industries
|YASHO
|74
|LKP Finance
|LKPFIN
|75
|Jagran Prakashan
|JAGRAN
|76
|NIBE
|NIBE
|77
|Cropster Agro
|CROPSTER
|78
|SPML Infra
|SPMLINFRA
|79
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|SARASWATI
|80
|HMA Agro Industries
|HMAAGRO
|81
|Sumeet Industries
|SUMEETIND
|82
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|CLSEL
|83
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|EKC
|84
|Syncom Formulations
|SYNCOMF
|85
|Renaissance Global
|RGL
|86
|Platinum Industries
|PLATIND
|87
|Genesys International Corporation
|GENESYS
|88
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|HITECHGEAR
|89
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|KWALITY
|90
|Paramount Communications
|PARACABLES
|91
|Rupa and Company
|RUPA
|92
|Matrimony.com
|MATRIMONY
|93
|Solex Energy
|SOLEX
|94
|Stanley Lifestyles
|STANLEY
|95
|Oriental Aromatics
|OAL
|96
|Deccan Cements
|DECCANCE
|97
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|LINCOLN
|98
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|AEROFLEX
|99
|Maan Aluminium
|MAANALU
|100
|Integrated Industries
|IIL
|101
|Titan Biotech
|TITANBIO
|102
|Concord Enviro Systems
|CONCORD
|103
|Viviana Power Tech
|VIVIANA
|104
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|UTTAMSUGAR
|105
|Hazoor Multi Projects
|HAZOOR
|106
|IST
|ISTLTD
|107
|PVP Ventures
|PVP
|108
|Praveg
|PRAVEG
|109
|Munjal Auto Industries
|MUNJALAU
|110
|Corporate Merchant Bankers
|CORPBANK
|111
|Mercury EV-Tech
|MERCURY
|112
|TVS Electronics
|TVSELECT
|113
|Denta Water and Infra Solu
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|TORNTPHARM
|2
|Info Edge (India)
|NAUKRI
|3
|Alkem Laboratories
|ALKEM
|4
|Fortis Healthcare
|FORTIS
|5
|Ipca Laboratories
|IPCALAB
|6
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|NH
|7
|NBCC (India)
|NBCC
|8
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|IRB
|9
|Eris Lifesciences
|ERIS
|10
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|GMDCLTD
|11
|Inox Wind
|INOXWIND
|12
|KFin Technologies
|KFINTECH
|13
|BASF India
|BASF
|14
|Brainbees Solutions
|FIRSTCRY
|15
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|VIJAYA
|16
|Azad Engineering
|AZAD
|17
|RHI Magnesita India
|RHIM
|18
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|SHAKTIPUMP
|19
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|BLUEJET
|20
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|AKUMS
|21
|Inox Green Energy Services
|INOXGREEN
|22
|Bengal & Assam Company
|BENGALASM
|23
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|RATEGAIN
|24
|EPL
|EPL
|25
|Galaxy Surfactants
|GALAXYSURF
|26
|AvenuesAI
|AVENUES
|27
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|GRAUWEIL
|28
|Jamna Auto Industries
|JAMNAAUTO
|29
|Responsive Industries
|RESPONSIN
|30
|Indigo Paints
|INDIGOPNTS
|31
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|SUNFLAG
|32
|Kitex Garments
|KITEX
|33
|Sindhu Trade Links
|SINDHUTRAD
|34
|National Fertilizers
|NFL
|35
|Good Luck India
|GOODLUCK
|36
|TechNVision Ventures
|TECHNV
|37
|Optiemus Infracom
|OPTIEMUS
|38
|Kirloskar Industries
|KIRLOSIND
|39
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|CAMLINFINE
|40
|Hubtown
|HUBTOWN
|41
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|NSIL
|42
|Polyplex Corporation
|POLYPLEX
|43
|Fineotex Chemical
|FCL
|44
|Soma Papers & Industries
|SOMAPPR
|45
|Jash Engineering
|JASH
|46
|KCP
|KCP
|47
|Honda India Power Products
|HONDAPOWER
|48
|Kalyani Investment Company
|KICL
|49
|MM Forgings
|MMFORGING
|50
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|HINDOILEXP
|51
|EMS
|EMS
|52
|BF Utilities
|BFUTILITIE
|53
|Pix Transmissions
|PIXTRANS
|54
|Jai Corp
|JAICORPLTD
|55
|Jaykay Enterprises
|JAYKAY
|56
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|TASTYBITE
|57
|TIL
|TIL
|58
|Sanstar
|SANSTAR
|59
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|BALMLAWRIE
|60
|BF Investment
|BFINVEST
|61
|Godavari Biorefineries
|GODAVARIB
|62
|RDB Infrastructure & Power
|RDBRIL
|63
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|EXICOM
|64
|A B Infrabuild
|ABINFRA
|65
|One Global Service Provider
|ONEGLOBAL
|66
|Asian Hotels (North)
|ASIANHOTNR
|67
|Capital India Finance
|CIFL
|68
|Centrum Capital
|CENTRUM
|69
|Alicon Castalloy
|ALICON
|70
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|MAHASTEEL
|71
|Asian Energy Services
|ASIANENE
|72
|Balaji Telefilms
|BALAJITELE
|73
|Yuken India
|YUKEN
|74
|Crest Ventures
|CREST
|75
|AYM Syntex
|AYMSYNTEX
|76
|Apis India
|APIS
|77
|Amines & Plasticizers
|AMNPLST
|78
|VLS Finance
|VLSFINANCE
|79
|Prostarm Info Systems
|PROSTARM
|80
|Fedders Holding
|FEDDERSHOL
|81
|NCL Industries
|NCLIND
|82
|Polo Queen Industrial & Fintech
|POLOQUEEN
|83
|UP Hotels
|UPHOTELS
|84
|Aryaman Financial Services
|ARYAMAN
|85
|Zuari Industries
|ZUARIIND
|86
|Themis Medicare
|THEMISMED
|87
|Innovana Thinklabs
|INNOVANA
|88
|TV Today Network
|TVTODAY
|89
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation
|TANEJAERO
|90
|Ruby Mills
|RUBYMILLS
|91
|Kamdhenu
|KAMDHENU
|92
|Repro India
|REPRO
|93
|CSL Finance
|CSLFINANCE
|94
|RBZ Jewellers
|RBZJEWEL
|95
|R K Swamy
|RKSWAMY
|96
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|GANESHBE
|97
|POCL Enterprises
|POCL
|98
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|GVKPIL
|99
|Haldyn Glass
|HALDYNGL
|100
|Medicamen Biotech
|MEDICAMEQ
|101
|Liberty Shoes
|LIBERTSHOE
|102
|Espire Hospitality
|ESPIRE
|103
|Shivalik Rasayan
|SHIVALIK
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|PTC Industries
|PTCIL
|2
|KRBL
|KRBL
|3
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|AHLUCONT
|4
|PTC India
|PTC
|5
|Rajesh Exports
|RAJESHEXPO
|6
|Precision Wires India
|PRECWIRE
|7
|EFC (I)
|EFCIL
|8
|Centum Electronics
|CENTUM
|9
|Lux Industries
|LUXIND
|10
|Patel Engineering Company
|PATELENG
|11
|Kesar India
|KESARIND
|12
|Pennar Industries
|PENIND
|13
|Brightcom Group
|BCG
|14
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|BEPL
|15
|Rane Holdings
|RANEHOLDIN
|16
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|KHAZANCHI
|17
|Algoquant Fintech
|ALGQFIN
|18
|RB Denims
|RBDENIMS
|19
|IFGL Refractories
|IFGLEXPOR
|20
|Shriram Properties
|SHRIRAMPPS
|21
|J G Chemicals
|JGCHEM
|22
|Oricon Enterprises
|ORICONENT
|23
|Apis India
|APIS
|24
|Hardwyn India
|HARDWYN
|25
|Beekay Steel Industries
|BEEKAY
|26
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
|SRHHYPOLTD
|27
|Shraddha Prime Projects
|SHRADDHA
|28
|Sunrakshakk Industries India
|SUNRAKSH
|29
|Madhuveer Com 18 Network
|MADHUVEER
|30
|Take Solutions
|TAKE
|31
|Bodal Chemicals
|BODALCHEM
|32
|WS Industries
|WSIND
|33
|Pansari Developers
|PANSARI
|34
|Globe International Carriers
|GICL
|35
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|GUJAPOLLO
|36
|Sarveshwar Foods
|SARVESHWAR
|37
|Thomas Scott India
|THOMASSCOTT
|38
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|NAHARINDUS
|39
|Modi Naturals
|MODINATUR
|40
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|UVSHOSP
|41
|MBL Infrastructure
|MBLINFRA
|42
|Xtglobal Infotech
|XTGLOB
|43
|BB Triplewall Containers
|BBTCL
|44
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|SOMATEX
|45
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|BRAHMINFRA
|46
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|SLRDC
|47
|Jay Ushin
|JAYUSHIN
|48
|Fluidomat
|FLUIDOMAT
|49
|Modi Rubber
|MODIRUBBER
|50
|Dhanashree Electronics
|DHANASHREE
|51
|Mawana Sugars
|MAWANASUG
|52
|Generic Engineering Construction and Projects
|GECPL
|53
|Gennex Laboratories
|GENNEX
|54
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|SARASWATI
|55
|GTV Engineering
|GTVENG
|56
|Stratmont Industries
|STRATMONT
|57
|Filatex Fashions
|FILATFASH
|58
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|KAVVERI
|59
|Shahlon Silk Industries
|SHAHLSILK
|60
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|BASML
|61
|Airan
|AIRAN
|62
|Superhouse
|SUPERHOUSE
|63
|Brady and Morris Engineering Company
|BRADYM
|64
|Dolfin Rubbers
|DOLFIN
|65
|Rudrabhishek Enterprises
|RUDRABHIS
|66
|Emmbi Industries
|EMMBI
|67
|GP Petroleums
|GPPETRO
|68
|Vijay Solvex
|VIJAYSOLV
|69
|VJTF Eduservices
|VJTFEDU
|70
|Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
|TIRUPATI
|71
|Signet Industries
|SIGIND
|72
|Magnum Ventures
|MAGNUM
|73
|Lorenzini Apparels
|LORENZINI
|74
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|KANORIA
|75
|Polson
|POLSON
|76
|Garnet International
|GARNET
|77
|WH Brady and Company
|WHBRADY
|78
|PMC Fincorp
|PMCFIN
|79
|Mehai Technology
|MEHAITECH
|80
|B and A
|BANDA
|81
|Thakkars Developers
|THAKKARS
|82
|Garnet Construction
|GARNETCONST
|83
|KR Rail Engineering
|KRRAIL
|84
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|PATELSAI
|85
|RR Financial Consultants
|RRFIN
|86
|Surat Trade and Mercantile
|SURATTM
|87
|Denis Chem Lab
|DENISCHEM
|88
|Sadbhav Engineering
|SADBHAV
|89
|Touchwood Entertainment
|TOUCHWOOD
|90
|Concord Drugs
|CONCORD
|91
|Modern Dairies
|MODERN
|92
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|BHANDARI
|93
|Samrat Forgings
|SAMRATFORG
|94
|MRC Agrotech
|MRCAGRO
|95
|Cosco (India)
|COSCO
|96
|Supha Pharmachem
|SUPHAPH
|97
|Continental Petroleums
|CONTIPET
|98
|Handson Global Management
|HANDSON
|99
|GV Films
|GVFILMS
|100
|Accuracy Shipping
|ACCURACY
|101
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|SUNDARAM
|102
|Shubham Polyspin
|SHUBHAMP
|103
|Chrome Silicon
|CHROMESIL
|104
|Alkali Metals
|ALKALI
