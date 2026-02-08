Mint Market
Q3 results 2026: BSE, Titan, M&M, HUL, ONGC among 1600 companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

BSE, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Ashok Leyland, Lenskart Solutions, Torrent Pharma among marquee companies to declare Q3 results next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Feb 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Q3 results 2026: Around 1600 companies are slated to release their December quarter results in the coming week.
Q3 results 2026: Around 1600 companies are slated to release their December quarter results in the coming week.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Q3 results 2026: The market is now entering into the fifth week of Q3 earnings season FY26. Around 1600 companies are slated to release their December quarter results in the coming week.

BSE, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Ashok Leyland, Lenskart Solutions, Torrent Pharma among marquee companies to declare Q3 results next week.

“The earnings calendar stays active, with key results expected from Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra, which may drive stock-specific action,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed with decent gains, on buying in select heavyweights, including ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Sensex settled 266 points higher, gaining 0.32% to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,693.70, up 51 points or 0.20%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues in 3QFY26, led by 32% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 24% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and (2) 25% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 23% YoY increase in volumes.

“We are building in 2% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs due to a richer product mix and 6% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs due to the higher mix of EVs and richer trim-level mix,” the firm said.

It further expects overall overall EBITDA margin to improve by 40 bps YoY, led by operating leverage benefit and higher margin in tractor segment due to a richer product mix.

“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 3QFY26 versus 9.7% in 3QFY25. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 200 bps yoy to 20.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 34% on a yoy basis in 3QFY26,” it said.

HUL Q3 results preview

According to the brokerage firm, the transitory impact of GST rate rationalization would have weighed on the first half of the quarter. It expects 3.4% YoY LFL revenue growth in 3Q, driven by 2% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams).

“We estimate (1) 1.5% yoy growth in home care, as price cuts largely offset volume growth (versus 1.2% yoy decline in 2Q), (2) 3.8% yoy growth in BPC (versus 1.4% growth 2Q), as strength in skin care/color cosmetics is offset by lingering impact of GST transition in personal care/hair care, and (3) 6% yoy growth in F&R excluding ice creams (versus 4.3% growth in 2Q), led by continued pricing-led strength in beverages,” the firm said

Titan Q3 results preview

Kotak models 34% YoY growth in domestic as well as standalone jewelry sales versus 18.8% YoY standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales growth of 2QFY26), led by 27% LFL growth.

“The acceleration in growth was led by (1) a strong festive season, (2) sustained momentum during the wedding season (post-festive), and underpinned by >65% yoy inflation in gold prices (INR terms; 3QFY26 average). We expect the studded share of the standalone jewelry business (excludes Caratlane) to decline ~200 bps yoy, implying 22% yoy growth in studded jewelry (versus +16% in 2QFY26). Gold coins growth could be around 90%, with its mix up about 500 bps to 16-17%, (2) ~17% yoy growth in watches division, as analog segment demand continued to be robust (versus 13.1% in 2QFY26), and (3) ~10% yoy growth in eyewear (versus 8.5% in 2QFY26),” the brokerage firm said.

ONGC Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects oil, gas, and VAP volumes to be flat YoY.

“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin and the decline in oil prices below USD60/bbl are the key downside risks,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects EBITDA to decline 10% YoY, driven by weaker crude oil and gas price realizations, part offset by better sales volume and weaker currency.

“We assume ONGC's oil/gas sales volumes to increase 3.3%/1.1% yoy. For Oil India, We expect EBITDA to decline 2.7% yoy (down 4.7% qoq). We assume Oil India's oil sales to increase 2.6% yoy, but gas sales to decline 1.6% yoy,” it said.

Here's a complete list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 between February 9 to February 14 -

February 9

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1BSE LimitedBSE
2Zydus LifesciencesZYDUSLIFE
3Aurobindo PharmaAUROPHARMA
4Linde IndiaLINDEINDIA
5GlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsGLAXO
6KPR MillKPRMILL
7Navin Fluorine InternationalNAVINFLUOR
8Cholamandalam Financial HoldingsCHOLAFIN
9The Ramco CementsRAMCOCEM
10Amber Enterprises India LimitedAMBER
11PfizerPFIZER
12Neuland LaboratoriesNEULANDLAB
13TridentTRIDENT
14Jain Resource RecyclingJAINAM
15Graphite IndiaGRAPHITE
16Sansera EngineeringSANSERA
17Bata IndiaBATAINDIA
18Privi Speciality ChemicalsPRIVISCL
19Happy ForgingsHAPPYFORGE
20Embassy DevelopmentsEMBASSY
21Jyothy LabsJYOTHYLAB
22Apollo Micro SystemsAPOLLO
23Lloyds EnterprisesLLOYDSENT
24Genus Power InfrastructuresGENUSPOWER
25P N Gadgil JewellersPNGJL
26Sri Lotus Developers and RealtySLDL
27Gujarat State Fertilizers & ChemicalsGSFC
28Aarti PharmalabsAARTIPHARM
29Suprajit EngineeringSUPRAJIT
30Happiest Minds TechnologiesHAPPSTMNDS
31PNC InfratechPNCINFRA
32Dynamatic TechnologiesDYNAMATECH
33ISGEC Heavy EngineeringISGEC
34Gulf Oil Lubricants IndiaGULFOILLUB
35Supriya LifescienceSUPRIYA
36HMTHMT
37Ceigall IndiaCEIGALL
38Sky Gold and DiamondsSKYGOLD
39Texmaco Rail and EngineeringTEXRAIL
40Axiscades TechnologiesAXISCADES
41Bajaj ElectricalsBAJAJELEC
42Kaveri Seed CompanyKSCL
43India Tourism Development CorporationITDC
44Sun Pharma Advanced Research CompanySPARC
45Route MobileROUTE
46Electronics Mart IndiaEMIL
47Indostar Capital FinanceINDOSTAR
48Rolex RingsROLEXRINGS
49Vadilal IndustriesVADILALIND
50Bharat BijleeBBJL
51Enviro Infra EngineersENVIRINFR
52Jubilant Agri and Consumer ProductsJUBAGRI
53Muthoot MicrofinMUTHOOTMF
54AGI InfraAGIINFRA
55Man Industries (India)MANINDS
56NRB BearingsNRBBEARING
57MarsonsMARSONS
58TCPL PackagingTCPLPACK
59VenkysVENKEYS
60Taj GVK Hotels & ResortsTAJGVK
61Uniparts IndiaUNIPARTS
62EIH Associated HotelsEIHAHOTELS
63Alpex SolarALPEXSOLAR
64M & B EngineeringMBEL
65Ceinsys TechCEINSYSTECH
66India PesticidesIPL
67Thejo EngineeringTHEJO
68Mold-Tek PackagingMOLDTKPAC
69All Time PlasticsATPL
70RIR Power ElectronicsRIR
71Magellanic CloudMCLOUD
72JNK IndiaJNKINDIA
73Jyoti Resins and AdhesivesJYOTIRES
74Signpost IndiaSIGNPOST
75PNGS Gargi Fashion JewelleryGARGI
76NelcastNELCAST
77Abans Financial ServicesABANS
78Vascon EngineersVASCONEQ
79Fermenta BiotechFERMENTA
80TGV SraacTGVSL
81GIC Housing FinanceGICHSGFIN
82Arihant Capital MarketsARIHANTCAP
83BCL IndustriesBCLIND
84Saurashtra CementSAURASHCEM
85Fredun Pharmaceuticals LimitedFREDUN
86Permanent MagnetsPERMAGNET
87Credo Brands MarketingMUFTI
88Anlon HealthcareANLON
89South West Pinnacle ExplorationSOUTHWEST
90Visaka IndustriesVISAKAIND
91Dreamfolks ServicesDREAMFOLKS
92Donear IndustriesDONEAR
93Focus Lighting & FixturesFOCUS
94Manbro IndustriesMANBRO
95Supreme Power EquipmentSUPREMEPWR
96Bemco HydraulicsBEMCO
97INDO SMCINDOSMC
98Zodiac EnergyZODIAC
99Lords Chloro AlkaliLORDSCHLO
100AtlantaaATLANTAA
101Asarfi HospitalASARFI
102Nicco Park and ResortsNICCOPARK
103Mangal Credit and FincorpMANGALAM
104FCS Software SolutionsFCSSOFT
105Harrisons MalayalamHARRMALAYA
106RDB Real Estate ConstructionsRDBRIL
107Sintercom IndiaSINTERCOM
108Sumit WoodsSUMIT
109Northern SpiritsNSPIRIT
110Atvo EnterprisesATVO
111Shree Ajit Pulp and PaperSHREEAJIT
112CHLCHL
113SC AgrotechSCAGRO
114BSLBSL
115Salona CotspinSALONA
116Sadhav ShippingSADHAV
117Swadeshi Industries Leasing CompanySWADIND
118Krebs Biochemicals & IndustriesKREBSBIO
119Samkrg Pistons and RingsSAMKRG
120Udayshivakumar InfraUSK
121Moksh OrnamentsMOKSH
122Barak Valley CementsBVCL
123Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering ServicesMITCON
124Telge ProjectsTELGE
125Basant Agro Tech (India)BASANT
126Nandani CreationNANDANI
127Hisar MetalHISARMETAL
128ITL IndustriesITL
129Kkalpana IndustriesKKALPANA
130BAMPSL SecuritiesBAMPSL
131Suvidhaa InfoserveSUVIDHAA
132Generic PharmasecGENPHARMA
133Conart EngineersCONART
134Rolcon EngineeringROLCON
135Nakoda Group of IndustriesNAKODA
136NHC FoodsNHCFOODS
137Mittal Life StyleMITTAL
138Danube IndustriesDANUBE
139Gothi Plascon (India)GOTHIPL
140Shiva Global Agro IndustriesSHIVAGLO
141Padam Cotton YarnsPADAM
142B C Power ControlsBCPOWER
143QGO Finance LimitedQGO
144Bombay TalkiesBOMBAYTALK
145TTI EnterpriseTTI
146VinyoflexVINYOFLEX
147Panth InfinityPANTH
148Laffans PetrochemicalsLAFFANS
149Global Capital MarketsGLOBAL
150Helpage FinleaseHELPAGE
151Paramount CosmeticsPARAMOUNT
152KBS IndiaKBSINDIA
153Visagar PolytexVIVID
154Uniinfo Telecom ServicesUNIINFO
155El ForgeELFORGE
156Seasons TextilesSEASONST
157Gujarat CotexGUJCOTEX
158HCKK VenturesHCKK
159Rajasthan Cylinders and ContainersRCC
160Eurotex Industries and ExportsEUROTEX
161Dalal Street InvestmentsDALALST
162Kumbhat Financial ServicesKUMBHAT
163Beryl DrugsBERYL
164DCM FinancialDCMFINSERV
165Shakti PressSHAKTIPR
166Filmcity MediaFILMCITY
167Swagtam Trading & ServicesSWAGTAM
168Vardhman ConcreteVARDHMAN
169Grandma Trading & AgenciesGRANDMA
170Eureka IndustriesEUREKA
171Shyama Computronics and ServicesSHYAMA
172Decorous Investment & Trading Co.DECOROUS

February 10

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Titan CompanyTITAN
2Eicher MotorsEICHERMOT
3Grasim IndustriesGRASIM
4Britannia IndustriesBRITANNIA
5Samvardhana Motherson InternationalMOTHERSON
6Apollo Hospitals EnterprisesAPOLLOHOSP
7Oil IndiaOIL
8Torrent PowerTORNTPOWER
9Authum Investment & InfrastructureAIIL
10Escorts KubotaESCORTS
11United BreweriesUBL
12Jubilant FoodworksJUBLFOOD
13NLC IndiaNLCINDIA
14ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems IndiaZFCVINDIA
15WockhardtWOCKPHARMA
16EIHEIHOTEL
17Jyoti CNC AutomationJYOTICNC
18Chambal Fertilisers and ChemicalsCHAMBLFERT
19Afcons InfrastructureAFCONS
20Techno Electric & Engineering CompanyTECHNOE
21Finolex CablesFINCABLES
22Safari Industries (India)SAFARI
23HEGHEG
24IIFL Capital ServicesIIFLCAPS
25Edelweiss Financial ServicesEDELWEISS
26Balrampur Chini MillsBALRAMCHIN
27Esab IndiaESABINDIA
28Gujarat Pipavav PortGPPL
29Karnataka BankKTKBANK
30Kirloskar Ferrous IndustriesKIRLFER
31Dilip BuildconDBL
32Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.GNFC
33Power Mech ProjectsPOWERMECH
34India GlycolsINDIAGLYCO
35Hindustan FoodsHNDFDS
36PDSPDS
37Lumax IndustriesLUMAXIND
38NirlonNIRLON
39TVS Supply Chain SolutionsTVSSCS
40R Systems InternationalRSYSTEMS
41Ashiana HousingASHIANA
42Kewal Kiran ClothingKKCL
43Kiri IndustriesKIRIINDUS
44Prince Pipes & FittingsPRINCEPIPE
4563 Moons Technologies63MOONS
46Arvind SmartSpacesARVSMART
47HLE GlascoatHLEGLAS
48Nucleus Software ExportsNUCLEUS
49Federal-Mogul GoetzeFMGOETZE
50Morepen LaboratoriesMOREPENLAB
51Bliss GVS PharmaBLISSGVS
52Hinduja Global SolutionsHGS
53Panama PetrochemPANAMAPET
54Som Distilleries and BreweriesSDBL
55Rico AutoRICOAUTO
56Landmark CarsLANDMARK
57GTL InfrastructureGTLINFRA
58DCWDCW
59Huhtamaki IndiaHUHTAMAKI
60Motisons JewellersMOTISONS
61One Point One SolutionsONEPOINT
62Arihant SuperstructuresARIHANT
63Roto PumpsROTO
64Vardhman HoldingsVHL
65GRPGRPLTD
66Taal TechTAAL
67Eldeco Housing and IndustriesELDEHSG
68Gandhi Special TubesGANDHITUBE
69Max IndiaMAXINDIA
70Popular Vehicles and ServicesPVSL
71Vadilal EnterprisesVADILALENT
72Macpower CNC MachinesMACPOWER
73Dharmaj Crop GuardDHARMAJ
74Gulshan PolyolsGULPOLY
75RNFI ServicesRNFI
76Ambika Cotton MillsAMBIKCO
77Mukka ProteinsMUKKA
78SubexSUBEX
79Tera SoftwareTERASOFT
80Speciality RestaurantsSPECIALITY

February 11

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Mahindra and MahindraM&M
2Divis LaboratoriesDIVISLAB
3Ashok LeylandASHOKLEY
4LG Electronics IndiaNA
5Lenskart SolutionsNA
6Max Financial ServicesMFSL
7Patanjali FoodsPATANJALI
8Godrej IndustriesGODREJIND
9SJVNSJVN
10AstraZeneca PharmaASTRAZEN
11Bayer CropScienceBAYERCROP
12Kirloskar Oil EnginesKIRLOSENG
13TBO TekTBOTEK
14Amara Raja Energy & MobilityARE&M
15Elgi EquipmentsELGIEQUIP
16Ircon InternationalIRCON
17Avanti FeedsAVANTIFEED
18Concord BiotechCONCORDBIO
19Jupiter WagonsJWL
20Black BoxBBOX
21Amagi Media LabsNA
22Orkla IndiaORKLAINDIA
23Mrs. Bectors Food SpecialitiesBECTORFOOD
24Garware Technical FibresGARFIBRES
25Valor EstateVALORESTATE
26FIEM IndustriesFIEMIND
27Surya RoshniSURYAROSNI
28Juniper HotelsJUNIPER
29Technocraft Industries (India)TIINDIA
30Sri Adhikari Brothers TelevisionSABTNL
31CARE RatingsCARERATING
32Man InfraconstructionMANINFRA
33JTEKT IndiaJTEKTINDIA
34Neogen ChemicalsNEOGEN
35Orchid PharmaORCHPHARMA
36MSTCMSTC
37Sandhar TechnologiesSANDHAR
38Carraro IndiaCARRARO
39KDDLKDDL
40Ramco IndustriesRAMCOIND
41Network People Services TechnologiesNPST
42Protean eGov TechnologiesPROTEAN
43The Bombay Dyeing Co.BOMDYEING
44NOCILNOCIL
45Yatra OnlineYATRA
46Hind RectifiersHIRECT
47GE Power IndiaGEPIL
48Panacea BiotecPANACEABIO
49IOL Chemicals and PharmaceuticalsIOLCP
50HikalHIKAL
51Shringar House of MangalsutraSHRGHOUSE
52Capacite InfraprojectsCAPACITE
53Shankara BuildproSHANKARA
54Wonder ElectricalsWONDERLA
55ShalbySHALBY
56Dollar IndustriesDOLLAR
57Mobavenue AI TechNA
58S P ApparelsSPAL
59Advait Energy TransitionsADVAIT
60Sika Interplant SystemsSIKA
61Talbros Automotive ComponentsTALBROAUTO
62Himatsingka SeideHIMATSEIDE
63Precision CamshaftsPRECAM
64GOCL CorporationGOCLCORP
65KMC Speciality HospitalsKMCSHOSP
66IZMOIZMO
67Ecos India Mobility & HospitalityECOS
68Igarashi MotorsIGARASHI
69Ultramarine and PigmentsULTRAMAR
70BL Kashyap & SonsBLKASHYAP
71Bhartiya InternationalBIL
72Mirc ElectronicsMIRCELECTR
73Madras FertilizersMDF
74IG PetrochemicalsIGPETRO
75Apex Frozen FoodsAPEX
76Master TrustMASTERTR
77Salzer ElectronicsSALZERELEC
78Shree Pushkar Chemicals and FertilisersSHREEPUSHK
79Andrew Yule and CompanyANDREWYULE
80AVT Natural ProductsAVTNPL
81Asian StarASIANSTAR
82GKWGKW
83Electrotherm (India)ELECTHERM
84AB Cotspin IndiaABCOTS
85Borosil ScientificBOROSCI
86Bajaj Steel IndustriesBAJAJST
87Heranba IndustriesHERANBA
88Dhunseri VenturesDVL
89Synergy Green IndustriesSYNERGY
90Morganite Crucible (India)MORGANITE
91RSWMRSWM
92NR Agarwal IndustriesNRAIL
93State Trading Corporation of IndiaSTCINDIA
94Nisus Finance Services CoNA
95LincLINC
96Dwarikesh Sugar IndustriesDWARKESH
97IIRM Holdings IndiaNA
98Kilitch Drugs (India)KILITCH
99Dhunseri InvestmentsDHUNINV

February 12

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Hindustan UnileverHINDUNILVR
2Oil and Natural Gas CorporationONGC
3Hindustan AeronauticsHAL
4Coal IndiaCOALINDIA
5Hindalco IndustriesHINDALCO
6Muthoot FinanceMUTHOOTFIN
7LupinLUPIN
8Indian Hotels CompanyINDHOTEL
9Bharat ForgeBHARATFORG
10BioconBIOCON
11Abbott IndiaABBOTINDIA
12IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism CorpIRCTC
13PI IndustriesPIIND
14Petronet LNGPETRONET
153M India3MINDIA
16Gujarat Fluorochemicals LimitedGUJFLUORO
17CRISILCRISIL
18Endurance TechnologiesENDURANCE
19Indraprastha GasIGL
20Deepak NitriteDEEPAKNTR
21Schneider Electric InfrastructureSCHNEIDER
22EID Parry (India)EIDPARRY
23Natco PharmaNATCOPHARM
24Travel Food ServicesTFS
25Fine Organics IndustriesFINEORG
26Tega IndustriesTEGA
27Welspun LivingWELSPUNLIV
28Cohance LifesciencesCOHANCE
29Vedant FashionsMANYAVAR
30Ingersoll Rand (India)INGERRAND
31Titagarh Rail SystemsTITAGARH
32Inox IndiaINOXINDIA
33Lumax Auto TechnologiesLUMAXTECH
34Engineers IndiaENGINERSIN
35MMTCMMTC
36Time TechnoplastTIMETECHNO
37Honasa ConsumerHONASA
38Shaily Engineering PlasticsSHAILY
39Banco Products (India)BANCOINDIA
40Astra Microwave ProductsASTRAMICRO
41Rashtriya Chemicals and FertilisersRCF
42Sudarshan Chemical IndustriesSUDARSCHEM
43RedtapeREDTAPE
44Jai Balaji IndustriesJAIBALAJI
45Mishra Dhatu NigamMIDHANI
46Shadowfax TechnologiesSHADOWFAX
47PuravankaraPURVA
48MidwestMIDWEST
49Senco GoldSENCO
50Praj IndustriesPRAJIND
51Balu Forge IndustriesBALUFORGE
52Hindustan Construction CompanyHCC
53Entero Healthcare SolutionsENTERO
54Zaggle Prepaid Ocean ServicesZAGGLE
55UflexUFLEX
56City Pulse MultiventuresCITYPULSE
57TVS SrichakraTVSSRICHAKRA
58Bharat RasayanBHARATRAS
59West Coast Paper MillsWSTCSTPAPR
60Premier ExplosivesPREMEXPLN
61AlembicALEMBICLTD
62Sundrop BrandsSUNDROP
63Gujarat Industries Power Co.GIPCL
64Hindware Home InnovationHINDWAREAP
65Bajaj Hindusthan SugarBAJAJHIND
66Indian Hume Pipe CompanyINDIANHUME
67Mahanagar Telephone NigamMTNL
68NitcoNITCO
69DCX SystemsDCXINDIA
70MukandMUKANDLTD
71Simplex InfrastructuresSIMPLEXINF
72Frontier SpringsFRONTSPG
73Yasho IndustriesYASHO
74LKP FinanceLKPFIN
75Jagran PrakashanJAGRAN
76NIBENIBE
77Cropster AgroCROPSTER
78SPML InfraSPMLINFRA
79Saraswati Commercial (India)SARASWATI
80HMA Agro IndustriesHMAAGRO
81Sumeet IndustriesSUMEETIND
82Chaman Lal Setia ExportsCLSEL
83Everest Kanto CylinderEKC
84Syncom FormulationsSYNCOMF
85Renaissance GlobalRGL
86Platinum IndustriesPLATIND
87Genesys International CorporationGENESYS
88The Hi-Tech GearsHITECHGEAR
89Kwality PharmaceuticalsKWALITY
90Paramount CommunicationsPARACABLES
91Rupa and CompanyRUPA
92Matrimony.comMATRIMONY
93Solex EnergySOLEX
94Stanley LifestylesSTANLEY
95Oriental AromaticsOAL
96Deccan CementsDECCANCE
97Lincoln PharmaceuticalsLINCOLN
98Aeroflex EnterprisesAEROFLEX
99Maan AluminiumMAANALU
100Integrated IndustriesIIL
101Titan BiotechTITANBIO
102Concord Enviro SystemsCONCORD
103Viviana Power TechVIVIANA
104Uttam Sugar MillsUTTAMSUGAR
105Hazoor Multi ProjectsHAZOOR
106ISTISTLTD
107PVP VenturesPVP
108PravegPRAVEG
109Munjal Auto IndustriesMUNJALAU
110Corporate Merchant BankersCORPBANK
111Mercury EV-TechMERCURY
112TVS ElectronicsTVSELECT
113Denta Water and Infra Solu

February 13

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Torrent PharmaceuticalsTORNTPHARM
2Info Edge (India)NAUKRI
3Alkem LaboratoriesALKEM
4Fortis HealthcareFORTIS
5Ipca LaboratoriesIPCALAB
6Narayana HrudayalayaNH
7NBCC (India)NBCC
8IRB Infrastructure DevelopersIRB
9Eris LifesciencesERIS
10Gujarat Mineral Development CorporationGMDCLTD
11Inox WindINOXWIND
12KFin TechnologiesKFINTECH
13BASF IndiaBASF
14Brainbees SolutionsFIRSTCRY
15Vijaya Diagnostic CentreVIJAYA
16Azad EngineeringAZAD
17RHI Magnesita IndiaRHIM
18Shakti Pumps (India)SHAKTIPUMP
19Blue Jet HealthcareBLUEJET
20Akums Drugs & PharmaceuticalsAKUMS
21Inox Green Energy ServicesINOXGREEN
22Bengal & Assam CompanyBENGALASM
23RateGain Travel TechnologiesRATEGAIN
24EPLEPL
25Galaxy SurfactantsGALAXYSURF
26AvenuesAIAVENUES
27Grauer & Weil (India)GRAUWEIL
28Jamna Auto IndustriesJAMNAAUTO
29Responsive IndustriesRESPONSIN
30Indigo PaintsINDIGOPNTS
31Sunflag Iron & Steel CompanySUNFLAG
32Kitex GarmentsKITEX
33Sindhu Trade LinksSINDHUTRAD
34National FertilizersNFL
35Good Luck IndiaGOODLUCK
36TechNVision VenturesTECHNV
37Optiemus InfracomOPTIEMUS
38Kirloskar IndustriesKIRLOSIND
39Camlin Fine SciencesCAMLINFINE
40HubtownHUBTOWN
41Nalwa Sons InvestmentNSIL
42Polyplex CorporationPOLYPLEX
43Fineotex ChemicalFCL
44Soma Papers & IndustriesSOMAPPR
45Jash EngineeringJASH
46KCPKCP
47Honda India Power ProductsHONDAPOWER
48Kalyani Investment CompanyKICL
49MM ForgingsMMFORGING
50Hindustan Oil Exploration CompanyHINDOILEXP
51EMSEMS
52BF UtilitiesBFUTILITIE
53Pix TransmissionsPIXTRANS
54Jai CorpJAICORPLTD
55Jaykay EnterprisesJAYKAY
56Tasty Bite EatablesTASTYBITE
57TILTIL
58SanstarSANSTAR
59Balmer Lawrie InvestmentsBALMLAWRIE
60BF InvestmentBFINVEST
61Godavari BiorefineriesGODAVARIB
62RDB Infrastructure & PowerRDBRIL
63Exicom Tele-SystemsEXICOM
64A B InfrabuildABINFRA
65One Global Service ProviderONEGLOBAL
66Asian Hotels (North)ASIANHOTNR
67Capital India FinanceCIFL
68Centrum CapitalCENTRUM
69Alicon CastalloyALICON
70Mahamaya Steel IndustriesMAHASTEEL
71Asian Energy ServicesASIANENE
72Balaji TelefilmsBALAJITELE
73Yuken IndiaYUKEN
74Crest VenturesCREST
75AYM SyntexAYMSYNTEX
76Apis IndiaAPIS
77Amines & PlasticizersAMNPLST
78VLS FinanceVLSFINANCE
79Prostarm Info SystemsPROSTARM
80Fedders HoldingFEDDERSHOL
81NCL IndustriesNCLIND
82Polo Queen Industrial & FintechPOLOQUEEN
83UP HotelsUPHOTELS
84Aryaman Financial ServicesARYAMAN
85Zuari IndustriesZUARIIND
86Themis MedicareTHEMISMED
87Innovana ThinklabsINNOVANA
88TV Today NetworkTVTODAY
89Taneja Aerospace & AviationTANEJAERO
90Ruby MillsRUBYMILLS
91KamdhenuKAMDHENU
92Repro IndiaREPRO
93CSL FinanceCSLFINANCE
94RBZ JewellersRBZJEWEL
95R K SwamyRKSWAMY
96Ganesh BenzoplastGANESHBE
97POCL EnterprisesPOCL
98GVK Power & InfrastructureGVKPIL
99Haldyn GlassHALDYNGL
100Medicamen BiotechMEDICAMEQ
101Liberty ShoesLIBERTSHOE
102Espire HospitalityESPIRE
103Shivalik RasayanSHIVALIK

February 14

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1PTC IndustriesPTCIL
2KRBLKRBL
3Ahluwalia Contracts IndiaAHLUCONT
4PTC IndiaPTC
5Rajesh ExportsRAJESHEXPO
6Precision Wires IndiaPRECWIRE
7EFC (I)EFCIL
8Centum ElectronicsCENTUM
9Lux IndustriesLUXIND
10Patel Engineering CompanyPATELENG
11Kesar IndiaKESARIND
12Pennar IndustriesPENIND
13Brightcom GroupBCG
14Bhansali Engineering PolymersBEPL
15Rane HoldingsRANEHOLDIN
16Khazanchi JewellersKHAZANCHI
17Algoquant FintechALGQFIN
18RB DenimsRBDENIMS
19IFGL RefractoriesIFGLEXPOR
20Shriram PropertiesSHRIRAMPPS
21J G ChemicalsJGCHEM
22Oricon EnterprisesORICONENT
23Apis IndiaAPIS
24Hardwyn IndiaHARDWYN
25Beekay Steel IndustriesBEEKAY
26Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength HypSRHHYPOLTD
27Shraddha Prime ProjectsSHRADDHA
28Sunrakshakk Industries IndiaSUNRAKSH
29Madhuveer Com 18 NetworkMADHUVEER
30Take SolutionsTAKE
31Bodal ChemicalsBODALCHEM
32WS IndustriesWSIND
33Pansari DevelopersPANSARI
34Globe International CarriersGICL
35Gujarat Apollo IndustriesGUJAPOLLO
36Sarveshwar FoodsSARVESHWAR
37Thomas Scott IndiaTHOMASSCOTT
38Nahar Industrial EnterprisesNAHARINDUS
39Modi NaturalsMODINATUR
40UVS Hospitality and ServicesUVSHOSP
41MBL InfrastructureMBLINFRA
42Xtglobal InfotechXTGLOB
43BB Triplewall ContainersBBTCL
44Soma Textiles and IndustriesSOMATEX
45Brahmaputra InfrastructureBRAHMINFRA
46Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-ChemSLRDC
47Jay UshinJAYUSHIN
48FluidomatFLUIDOMAT
49Modi RubberMODIRUBBER
50Dhanashree ElectronicsDHANASHREE
51Mawana SugarsMAWANASUG
52Generic Engineering Construction and ProjectsGECPL
53Gennex LaboratoriesGENNEX
54Saraswati Saree DepotSARASWATI
55GTV EngineeringGTVENG
56Stratmont IndustriesSTRATMONT
57Filatex FashionsFILATFASH
58Kavveri Defence & Wireless TechnologiesKAVVERI
59Shahlon Silk IndustriesSHAHLSILK
60Bannari Amman Spinning MillsBASML
61AiranAIRAN
62SuperhouseSUPERHOUSE
63Brady and Morris Engineering CompanyBRADYM
64Dolfin RubbersDOLFIN
65Rudrabhishek EnterprisesRUDRABHIS
66Emmbi IndustriesEMMBI
67GP PetroleumsGPPETRO
68Vijay SolvexVIJAYSOLV
69VJTF EduservicesVJTFEDU
70Tirupati Starch and ChemicalsTIRUPATI
71Signet IndustriesSIGIND
72Magnum VenturesMAGNUM
73Lorenzini ApparelsLORENZINI
74Kanoria Energy & InfrastructureKANORIA
75PolsonPOLSON
76Garnet InternationalGARNET
77WH Brady and CompanyWHBRADY
78PMC FincorpPMCFIN
79Mehai TechnologyMEHAITECH
80B and ABANDA
81Thakkars DevelopersTHAKKARS
82Garnet ConstructionGARNETCONST
83KR Rail EngineeringKRRAIL
84Patels Airtemp (India)PATELSAI
85RR Financial ConsultantsRRFIN
86Surat Trade and MercantileSURATTM
87Denis Chem LabDENISCHEM
88Sadbhav EngineeringSADBHAV
89Touchwood EntertainmentTOUCHWOOD
90Concord DrugsCONCORD
91Modern DairiesMODERN
92Bhandari Hosiery ExportsBHANDARI
93Samrat ForgingsSAMRATFORG
94MRC AgrotechMRCAGRO
95Cosco (India)COSCO
96Supha PharmachemSUPHAPH
97Continental PetroleumsCONTIPET
98Handson Global ManagementHANDSON
99GV FilmsGVFILMS
100Accuracy ShippingACCURACY
101Sundaram Multi PapSUNDARAM
102Shubham PolyspinSHUBHAMP
103Chrome SiliconCHROMESIL
104Alkali MetalsALKALI
