Q3 results 2026: BSE, Titan, M&M, HUL, ONGC among 1600 companies to declare earnings next week; check full list here

Q3 results 2026: The market is now entering into the fifth week of Q3 earnings season FY26. Around 1600 companies are slated to release their December quarter results in the coming week.

BSE, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Ashok Leyland, Lenskart Solutions, Torrent Pharma among marquee companies to declare Q3 results next week.

“The earnings calendar stays active, with key results expected from Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra, which may drive stock-specific action,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nifty can head to 19k by the end of this year: Rohit Srivastava of Indiacharts

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed with decent gains, on buying in select heavyweights, including ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Sensex settled 266 points higher, gaining 0.32% to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,693.70, up 51 points or 0.20%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimate a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues in 3QFY26, led by 32% YoY increase in automotive segment revenues, 24% YoY increase in volumes driven by LCV and SUV segments and (2) 25% YoY increase in tractor segment revenues driven by 23% YoY increase in volumes.

“We are building in 2% yoy increase in tractor segment ASPs due to a richer product mix and 6% yoy increase in automotive segment ASPs due to the higher mix of EVs and richer trim-level mix,” the firm said.

Advertisement

It further expects overall overall EBITDA margin to improve by 40 bps YoY, led by operating leverage benefit and higher margin in tractor segment due to a richer product mix.

“We are building in automotive EBIT margin of 9.4% in 3QFY26 versus 9.7% in 3QFY25. Additionally, we are building in tractor segment EBIT margin to improve by 200 bps yoy to 20.3% due to operating leverage benefits. Overall, we expect EBITDA to grow by 34% on a yoy basis in 3QFY26,” it said.

HUL Q3 results preview According to the brokerage firm, the transitory impact of GST rate rationalization would have weighed on the first half of the quarter. It expects 3.4% YoY LFL revenue growth in 3Q, driven by 2% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams).

Advertisement

“We estimate (1) 1.5% yoy growth in home care, as price cuts largely offset volume growth (versus 1.2% yoy decline in 2Q), (2) 3.8% yoy growth in BPC (versus 1.4% growth 2Q), as strength in skin care/color cosmetics is offset by lingering impact of GST transition in personal care/hair care, and (3) 6% yoy growth in F&R excluding ice creams (versus 4.3% growth in 2Q), led by continued pricing-led strength in beverages,” the firm said

Titan Q3 results preview Kotak models 34% YoY growth in domestic as well as standalone jewelry sales versus 18.8% YoY standalone domestic recurring jewelry sales growth of 2QFY26), led by 27% LFL growth.

“The acceleration in growth was led by (1) a strong festive season, (2) sustained momentum during the wedding season (post-festive), and underpinned by >65% yoy inflation in gold prices (INR terms; 3QFY26 average). We expect the studded share of the standalone jewelry business (excludes Caratlane) to decline ~200 bps yoy, implying 22% yoy growth in studded jewelry (versus +16% in 2QFY26). Gold coins growth could be around 90%, with its mix up about 500 bps to 16-17%, (2) ~17% yoy growth in watches division, as analog segment demand continued to be robust (versus 13.1% in 2QFY26), and (3) ~10% yoy growth in eyewear (versus 8.5% in 2QFY26),” the brokerage firm said.

Advertisement

ONGC Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects oil, gas, and VAP volumes to be flat YoY.

“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin and the decline in oil prices below USD60/bbl are the key downside risks,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects EBITDA to decline 10% YoY, driven by weaker crude oil and gas price realizations, part offset by better sales volume and weaker currency.

“We assume ONGC's oil/gas sales volumes to increase 3.3%/1.1% yoy. For Oil India, We expect EBITDA to decline 2.7% yoy (down 4.7% qoq). We assume Oil India's oil sales to increase 2.6% yoy, but gas sales to decline 1.6% yoy,” it said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends this stock to buy on 9 February

Here's a complete list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 between February 9 to February 14 - February 9

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 BSE Limited BSE 2 Zydus Lifesciences ZYDUSLIFE 3 Aurobindo Pharma AUROPHARMA 4 Linde India LINDEINDIA 5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals GLAXO 6 KPR Mill KPRMILL 7 Navin Fluorine International NAVINFLUOR 8 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings CHOLAFIN 9 The Ramco Cements RAMCOCEM 10 Amber Enterprises India Limited AMBER 11 Pfizer PFIZER 12 Neuland Laboratories NEULANDLAB 13 Trident TRIDENT 14 Jain Resource Recycling JAINAM 15 Graphite India GRAPHITE 16 Sansera Engineering SANSERA 17 Bata India BATAINDIA 18 Privi Speciality Chemicals PRIVISCL 19 Happy Forgings HAPPYFORGE 20 Embassy Developments EMBASSY 21 Jyothy Labs JYOTHYLAB 22 Apollo Micro Systems APOLLO 23 Lloyds Enterprises LLOYDSENT 24 Genus Power Infrastructures GENUSPOWER 25 P N Gadgil Jewellers PNGJL 26 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty SLDL 27 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals GSFC 28 Aarti Pharmalabs AARTIPHARM 29 Suprajit Engineering SUPRAJIT 30 Happiest Minds Technologies HAPPSTMNDS 31 PNC Infratech PNCINFRA 32 Dynamatic Technologies DYNAMATECH 33 ISGEC Heavy Engineering ISGEC 34 Gulf Oil Lubricants India GULFOILLUB 35 Supriya Lifescience SUPRIYA 36 HMT HMT 37 Ceigall India CEIGALL 38 Sky Gold and Diamonds SKYGOLD 39 Texmaco Rail and Engineering TEXRAIL 40 Axiscades Technologies AXISCADES 41 Bajaj Electricals BAJAJELEC 42 Kaveri Seed Company KSCL 43 India Tourism Development Corporation ITDC 44 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC 45 Route Mobile ROUTE 46 Electronics Mart India EMIL 47 Indostar Capital Finance INDOSTAR 48 Rolex Rings ROLEXRINGS 49 Vadilal Industries VADILALIND 50 Bharat Bijlee BBJL 51 Enviro Infra Engineers ENVIRINFR 52 Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products JUBAGRI 53 Muthoot Microfin MUTHOOTMF 54 AGI Infra AGIINFRA 55 Man Industries (India) MANINDS 56 NRB Bearings NRBBEARING 57 Marsons MARSONS 58 TCPL Packaging TCPLPACK 59 Venkys VENKEYS 60 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts TAJGVK 61 Uniparts India UNIPARTS 62 EIH Associated Hotels EIHAHOTELS 63 Alpex Solar ALPEXSOLAR 64 M & B Engineering MBEL 65 Ceinsys Tech CEINSYSTECH 66 India Pesticides IPL 67 Thejo Engineering THEJO 68 Mold-Tek Packaging MOLDTKPAC 69 All Time Plastics ATPL 70 RIR Power Electronics RIR 71 Magellanic Cloud MCLOUD 72 JNK India JNKINDIA 73 Jyoti Resins and Adhesives JYOTIRES 74 Signpost India SIGNPOST 75 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery GARGI 76 Nelcast NELCAST 77 Abans Financial Services ABANS 78 Vascon Engineers VASCONEQ 79 Fermenta Biotech FERMENTA 80 TGV Sraac TGVSL 81 GIC Housing Finance GICHSGFIN 82 Arihant Capital Markets ARIHANTCAP 83 BCL Industries BCLIND 84 Saurashtra Cement SAURASHCEM 85 Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited FREDUN 86 Permanent Magnets PERMAGNET 87 Credo Brands Marketing MUFTI 88 Anlon Healthcare ANLON 89 South West Pinnacle Exploration SOUTHWEST 90 Visaka Industries VISAKAIND 91 Dreamfolks Services DREAMFOLKS 92 Donear Industries DONEAR 93 Focus Lighting & Fixtures FOCUS 94 Manbro Industries MANBRO 95 Supreme Power Equipment SUPREMEPWR 96 Bemco Hydraulics BEMCO 97 INDO SMC INDOSMC 98 Zodiac Energy ZODIAC 99 Lords Chloro Alkali LORDSCHLO 100 Atlantaa ATLANTAA 101 Asarfi Hospital ASARFI 102 Nicco Park and Resorts NICCOPARK 103 Mangal Credit and Fincorp MANGALAM 104 FCS Software Solutions FCSSOFT 105 Harrisons Malayalam HARRMALAYA 106 RDB Real Estate Constructions RDBRIL 107 Sintercom India SINTERCOM 108 Sumit Woods SUMIT 109 Northern Spirits NSPIRIT 110 Atvo Enterprises ATVO 111 Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper SHREEAJIT 112 CHL CHL 113 SC Agrotech SCAGRO 114 BSL BSL 115 Salona Cotspin SALONA 116 Sadhav Shipping SADHAV 117 Swadeshi Industries Leasing Company SWADIND 118 Krebs Biochemicals & Industries KREBSBIO 119 Samkrg Pistons and Rings SAMKRG 120 Udayshivakumar Infra USK 121 Moksh Ornaments MOKSH 122 Barak Valley Cements BVCL 123 Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services MITCON 124 Telge Projects TELGE 125 Basant Agro Tech (India) BASANT 126 Nandani Creation NANDANI 127 Hisar Metal HISARMETAL 128 ITL Industries ITL 129 Kkalpana Industries KKALPANA 130 BAMPSL Securities BAMPSL 131 Suvidhaa Infoserve SUVIDHAA 132 Generic Pharmasec GENPHARMA 133 Conart Engineers CONART 134 Rolcon Engineering ROLCON 135 Nakoda Group of Industries NAKODA 136 NHC Foods NHCFOODS 137 Mittal Life Style MITTAL 138 Danube Industries DANUBE 139 Gothi Plascon (India) GOTHIPL 140 Shiva Global Agro Industries SHIVAGLO 141 Padam Cotton Yarns PADAM 142 B C Power Controls BCPOWER 143 QGO Finance Limited QGO 144 Bombay Talkies BOMBAYTALK 145 TTI Enterprise TTI 146 Vinyoflex VINYOFLEX 147 Panth Infinity PANTH 148 Laffans Petrochemicals LAFFANS 149 Global Capital Markets GLOBAL 150 Helpage Finlease HELPAGE 151 Paramount Cosmetics PARAMOUNT 152 KBS India KBSINDIA 153 Visagar Polytex VIVID 154 Uniinfo Telecom Services UNIINFO 155 El Forge ELFORGE 156 Seasons Textiles SEASONST 157 Gujarat Cotex GUJCOTEX 158 HCKK Ventures HCKK 159 Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers RCC 160 Eurotex Industries and Exports EUROTEX 161 Dalal Street Investments DALALST 162 Kumbhat Financial Services KUMBHAT 163 Beryl Drugs BERYL 164 DCM Financial DCMFINSERV 165 Shakti Press SHAKTIPR 166 Filmcity Media FILMCITY 167 Swagtam Trading & Services SWAGTAM 168 Vardhman Concrete VARDHMAN 169 Grandma Trading & Agencies GRANDMA 170 Eureka Industries EUREKA 171 Shyama Computronics and Services SHYAMA 172 Decorous Investment & Trading Co. DECOROUS

February 10

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Titan Company TITAN 2 Eicher Motors EICHERMOT 3 Grasim Industries GRASIM 4 Britannia Industries BRITANNIA 5 Samvardhana Motherson International MOTHERSON 6 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises APOLLOHOSP 7 Oil India OIL 8 Torrent Power TORNTPOWER 9 Authum Investment & Infrastructure AIIL 10 Escorts Kubota ESCORTS 11 United Breweries UBL 12 Jubilant Foodworks JUBLFOOD 13 NLC India NLCINDIA 14 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India ZFCVINDIA 15 Wockhardt WOCKPHARMA 16 EIH EIHOTEL 17 Jyoti CNC Automation JYOTICNC 18 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals CHAMBLFERT 19 Afcons Infrastructure AFCONS 20 Techno Electric & Engineering Company TECHNOE 21 Finolex Cables FINCABLES 22 Safari Industries (India) SAFARI 23 HEG HEG 24 IIFL Capital Services IIFLCAPS 25 Edelweiss Financial Services EDELWEISS 26 Balrampur Chini Mills BALRAMCHIN 27 Esab India ESABINDIA 28 Gujarat Pipavav Port GPPL 29 Karnataka Bank KTKBANK 30 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries KIRLFER 31 Dilip Buildcon DBL 32 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. GNFC 33 Power Mech Projects POWERMECH 34 India Glycols INDIAGLYCO 35 Hindustan Foods HNDFDS 36 PDS PDS 37 Lumax Industries LUMAXIND 38 Nirlon NIRLON 39 TVS Supply Chain Solutions TVSSCS 40 R Systems International RSYSTEMS 41 Ashiana Housing ASHIANA 42 Kewal Kiran Clothing KKCL 43 Kiri Industries KIRIINDUS 44 Prince Pipes & Fittings PRINCEPIPE 45 63 Moons Technologies 63MOONS 46 Arvind SmartSpaces ARVSMART 47 HLE Glascoat HLEGLAS 48 Nucleus Software Exports NUCLEUS 49 Federal-Mogul Goetze FMGOETZE 50 Morepen Laboratories MOREPENLAB 51 Bliss GVS Pharma BLISSGVS 52 Hinduja Global Solutions HGS 53 Panama Petrochem PANAMAPET 54 Som Distilleries and Breweries SDBL 55 Rico Auto RICOAUTO 56 Landmark Cars LANDMARK 57 GTL Infrastructure GTLINFRA 58 DCW DCW 59 Huhtamaki India HUHTAMAKI 60 Motisons Jewellers MOTISONS 61 One Point One Solutions ONEPOINT 62 Arihant Superstructures ARIHANT 63 Roto Pumps ROTO 64 Vardhman Holdings VHL 65 GRP GRPLTD 66 Taal Tech TAAL 67 Eldeco Housing and Industries ELDEHSG 68 Gandhi Special Tubes GANDHITUBE 69 Max India MAXINDIA 70 Popular Vehicles and Services PVSL 71 Vadilal Enterprises VADILALENT 72 Macpower CNC Machines MACPOWER 73 Dharmaj Crop Guard DHARMAJ 74 Gulshan Polyols GULPOLY 75 RNFI Services RNFI 76 Ambika Cotton Mills AMBIKCO 77 Mukka Proteins MUKKA 78 Subex SUBEX 79 Tera Software TERASOFT 80 Speciality Restaurants SPECIALITY

February 11

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Mahindra and Mahindra M&M 2 Divis Laboratories DIVISLAB 3 Ashok Leyland ASHOKLEY 4 LG Electronics India NA 5 Lenskart Solutions NA 6 Max Financial Services MFSL 7 Patanjali Foods PATANJALI 8 Godrej Industries GODREJIND 9 SJVN SJVN 10 AstraZeneca Pharma ASTRAZEN 11 Bayer CropScience BAYERCROP 12 Kirloskar Oil Engines KIRLOSENG 13 TBO Tek TBOTEK 14 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility ARE&M 15 Elgi Equipments ELGIEQUIP 16 Ircon International IRCON 17 Avanti Feeds AVANTIFEED 18 Concord Biotech CONCORDBIO 19 Jupiter Wagons JWL 20 Black Box BBOX 21 Amagi Media Labs NA 22 Orkla India ORKLAINDIA 23 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities BECTORFOOD 24 Garware Technical Fibres GARFIBRES 25 Valor Estate VALORESTATE 26 FIEM Industries FIEMIND 27 Surya Roshni SURYAROSNI 28 Juniper Hotels JUNIPER 29 Technocraft Industries (India) TIINDIA 30 Sri Adhikari Brothers Television SABTNL 31 CARE Ratings CARERATING 32 Man Infraconstruction MANINFRA 33 JTEKT India JTEKTINDIA 34 Neogen Chemicals NEOGEN 35 Orchid Pharma ORCHPHARMA 36 MSTC MSTC 37 Sandhar Technologies SANDHAR 38 Carraro India CARRARO 39 KDDL KDDL 40 Ramco Industries RAMCOIND 41 Network People Services Technologies NPST 42 Protean eGov Technologies PROTEAN 43 The Bombay Dyeing Co. BOMDYEING 44 NOCIL NOCIL 45 Yatra Online YATRA 46 Hind Rectifiers HIRECT 47 GE Power India GEPIL 48 Panacea Biotec PANACEABIO 49 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals IOLCP 50 Hikal HIKAL 51 Shringar House of Mangalsutra SHRGHOUSE 52 Capacite Infraprojects CAPACITE 53 Shankara Buildpro SHANKARA 54 Wonder Electricals WONDERLA 55 Shalby SHALBY 56 Dollar Industries DOLLAR 57 Mobavenue AI Tech NA 58 S P Apparels SPAL 59 Advait Energy Transitions ADVAIT 60 Sika Interplant Systems SIKA 61 Talbros Automotive Components TALBROAUTO 62 Himatsingka Seide HIMATSEIDE 63 Precision Camshafts PRECAM 64 GOCL Corporation GOCLCORP 65 KMC Speciality Hospitals KMCSHOSP 66 IZMO IZMO 67 Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality ECOS 68 Igarashi Motors IGARASHI 69 Ultramarine and Pigments ULTRAMAR 70 BL Kashyap & Sons BLKASHYAP 71 Bhartiya International BIL 72 Mirc Electronics MIRCELECTR 73 Madras Fertilizers MDF 74 IG Petrochemicals IGPETRO 75 Apex Frozen Foods APEX 76 Master Trust MASTERTR 77 Salzer Electronics SALZERELEC 78 Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers SHREEPUSHK 79 Andrew Yule and Company ANDREWYULE 80 AVT Natural Products AVTNPL 81 Asian Star ASIANSTAR 82 GKW GKW 83 Electrotherm (India) ELECTHERM 84 AB Cotspin India ABCOTS 85 Borosil Scientific BOROSCI 86 Bajaj Steel Industries BAJAJST 87 Heranba Industries HERANBA 88 Dhunseri Ventures DVL 89 Synergy Green Industries SYNERGY 90 Morganite Crucible (India) MORGANITE 91 RSWM RSWM 92 NR Agarwal Industries NRAIL 93 State Trading Corporation of India STCINDIA 94 Nisus Finance Services Co NA 95 Linc LINC 96 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries DWARKESH 97 IIRM Holdings India NA 98 Kilitch Drugs (India) KILITCH 99 Dhunseri Investments DHUNINV

February 12

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Hindustan Unilever HINDUNILVR 2 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC 3 Hindustan Aeronautics HAL 4 Coal India COALINDIA 5 Hindalco Industries HINDALCO 6 Muthoot Finance MUTHOOTFIN 7 Lupin LUPIN 8 Indian Hotels Company INDHOTEL 9 Bharat Forge BHARATFORG 10 Biocon BIOCON 11 Abbott India ABBOTINDIA 12 IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp IRCTC 13 PI Industries PIIND 14 Petronet LNG PETRONET 15 3M India 3MINDIA 16 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited GUJFLUORO 17 CRISIL CRISIL 18 Endurance Technologies ENDURANCE 19 Indraprastha Gas IGL 20 Deepak Nitrite DEEPAKNTR 21 Schneider Electric Infrastructure SCHNEIDER 22 EID Parry (India) EIDPARRY 23 Natco Pharma NATCOPHARM 24 Travel Food Services TFS 25 Fine Organics Industries FINEORG 26 Tega Industries TEGA 27 Welspun Living WELSPUNLIV 28 Cohance Lifesciences COHANCE 29 Vedant Fashions MANYAVAR 30 Ingersoll Rand (India) INGERRAND 31 Titagarh Rail Systems TITAGARH 32 Inox India INOXINDIA 33 Lumax Auto Technologies LUMAXTECH 34 Engineers India ENGINERSIN 35 MMTC MMTC 36 Time Technoplast TIMETECHNO 37 Honasa Consumer HONASA 38 Shaily Engineering Plastics SHAILY 39 Banco Products (India) BANCOINDIA 40 Astra Microwave Products ASTRAMICRO 41 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers RCF 42 Sudarshan Chemical Industries SUDARSCHEM 43 Redtape REDTAPE 44 Jai Balaji Industries JAIBALAJI 45 Mishra Dhatu Nigam MIDHANI 46 Shadowfax Technologies SHADOWFAX 47 Puravankara PURVA 48 Midwest MIDWEST 49 Senco Gold SENCO 50 Praj Industries PRAJIND 51 Balu Forge Industries BALUFORGE 52 Hindustan Construction Company HCC 53 Entero Healthcare Solutions ENTERO 54 Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services ZAGGLE 55 Uflex UFLEX 56 City Pulse Multiventures CITYPULSE 57 TVS Srichakra TVSSRICHAKRA 58 Bharat Rasayan BHARATRAS 59 West Coast Paper Mills WSTCSTPAPR 60 Premier Explosives PREMEXPLN 61 Alembic ALEMBICLTD 62 Sundrop Brands SUNDROP 63 Gujarat Industries Power Co. GIPCL 64 Hindware Home Innovation HINDWAREAP 65 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar BAJAJHIND 66 Indian Hume Pipe Company INDIANHUME 67 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam MTNL 68 Nitco NITCO 69 DCX Systems DCXINDIA 70 Mukand MUKANDLTD 71 Simplex Infrastructures SIMPLEXINF 72 Frontier Springs FRONTSPG 73 Yasho Industries YASHO 74 LKP Finance LKPFIN 75 Jagran Prakashan JAGRAN 76 NIBE NIBE 77 Cropster Agro CROPSTER 78 SPML Infra SPMLINFRA 79 Saraswati Commercial (India) SARASWATI 80 HMA Agro Industries HMAAGRO 81 Sumeet Industries SUMEETIND 82 Chaman Lal Setia Exports CLSEL 83 Everest Kanto Cylinder EKC 84 Syncom Formulations SYNCOMF 85 Renaissance Global RGL 86 Platinum Industries PLATIND 87 Genesys International Corporation GENESYS 88 The Hi-Tech Gears HITECHGEAR 89 Kwality Pharmaceuticals KWALITY 90 Paramount Communications PARACABLES 91 Rupa and Company RUPA 92 Matrimony.com MATRIMONY 93 Solex Energy SOLEX 94 Stanley Lifestyles STANLEY 95 Oriental Aromatics OAL 96 Deccan Cements DECCANCE 97 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals LINCOLN 98 Aeroflex Enterprises AEROFLEX 99 Maan Aluminium MAANALU 100 Integrated Industries IIL 101 Titan Biotech TITANBIO 102 Concord Enviro Systems CONCORD 103 Viviana Power Tech VIVIANA 104 Uttam Sugar Mills UTTAMSUGAR 105 Hazoor Multi Projects HAZOOR 106 IST ISTLTD 107 PVP Ventures PVP 108 Praveg PRAVEG 109 Munjal Auto Industries MUNJALAU 110 Corporate Merchant Bankers CORPBANK 111 Mercury EV-Tech MERCURY 112 TVS Electronics TVSELECT 113 Denta Water and Infra Solu

February 13

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Torrent Pharmaceuticals TORNTPHARM 2 Info Edge (India) NAUKRI 3 Alkem Laboratories ALKEM 4 Fortis Healthcare FORTIS 5 Ipca Laboratories IPCALAB 6 Narayana Hrudayalaya NH 7 NBCC (India) NBCC 8 IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB 9 Eris Lifesciences ERIS 10 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation GMDCLTD 11 Inox Wind INOXWIND 12 KFin Technologies KFINTECH 13 BASF India BASF 14 Brainbees Solutions FIRSTCRY 15 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre VIJAYA 16 Azad Engineering AZAD 17 RHI Magnesita India RHIM 18 Shakti Pumps (India) SHAKTIPUMP 19 Blue Jet Healthcare BLUEJET 20 Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals AKUMS 21 Inox Green Energy Services INOXGREEN 22 Bengal & Assam Company BENGALASM 23 RateGain Travel Technologies RATEGAIN 24 EPL EPL 25 Galaxy Surfactants GALAXYSURF 26 AvenuesAI AVENUES 27 Grauer & Weil (India) GRAUWEIL 28 Jamna Auto Industries JAMNAAUTO 29 Responsive Industries RESPONSIN 30 Indigo Paints INDIGOPNTS 31 Sunflag Iron & Steel Company SUNFLAG 32 Kitex Garments KITEX 33 Sindhu Trade Links SINDHUTRAD 34 National Fertilizers NFL 35 Good Luck India GOODLUCK 36 TechNVision Ventures TECHNV 37 Optiemus Infracom OPTIEMUS 38 Kirloskar Industries KIRLOSIND 39 Camlin Fine Sciences CAMLINFINE 40 Hubtown HUBTOWN 41 Nalwa Sons Investment NSIL 42 Polyplex Corporation POLYPLEX 43 Fineotex Chemical FCL 44 Soma Papers & Industries SOMAPPR 45 Jash Engineering JASH 46 KCP KCP 47 Honda India Power Products HONDAPOWER 48 Kalyani Investment Company KICL 49 MM Forgings MMFORGING 50 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company HINDOILEXP 51 EMS EMS 52 BF Utilities BFUTILITIE 53 Pix Transmissions PIXTRANS 54 Jai Corp JAICORPLTD 55 Jaykay Enterprises JAYKAY 56 Tasty Bite Eatables TASTYBITE 57 TIL TIL 58 Sanstar SANSTAR 59 Balmer Lawrie Investments BALMLAWRIE 60 BF Investment BFINVEST 61 Godavari Biorefineries GODAVARIB 62 RDB Infrastructure & Power RDBRIL 63 Exicom Tele-Systems EXICOM 64 A B Infrabuild ABINFRA 65 One Global Service Provider ONEGLOBAL 66 Asian Hotels (North) ASIANHOTNR 67 Capital India Finance CIFL 68 Centrum Capital CENTRUM 69 Alicon Castalloy ALICON 70 Mahamaya Steel Industries MAHASTEEL 71 Asian Energy Services ASIANENE 72 Balaji Telefilms BALAJITELE 73 Yuken India YUKEN 74 Crest Ventures CREST 75 AYM Syntex AYMSYNTEX 76 Apis India APIS 77 Amines & Plasticizers AMNPLST 78 VLS Finance VLSFINANCE 79 Prostarm Info Systems PROSTARM 80 Fedders Holding FEDDERSHOL 81 NCL Industries NCLIND 82 Polo Queen Industrial & Fintech POLOQUEEN 83 UP Hotels UPHOTELS 84 Aryaman Financial Services ARYAMAN 85 Zuari Industries ZUARIIND 86 Themis Medicare THEMISMED 87 Innovana Thinklabs INNOVANA 88 TV Today Network TVTODAY 89 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation TANEJAERO 90 Ruby Mills RUBYMILLS 91 Kamdhenu KAMDHENU 92 Repro India REPRO 93 CSL Finance CSLFINANCE 94 RBZ Jewellers RBZJEWEL 95 R K Swamy RKSWAMY 96 Ganesh Benzoplast GANESHBE 97 POCL Enterprises POCL 98 GVK Power & Infrastructure GVKPIL 99 Haldyn Glass HALDYNGL 100 Medicamen Biotech MEDICAMEQ 101 Liberty Shoes LIBERTSHOE 102 Espire Hospitality ESPIRE 103 Shivalik Rasayan SHIVALIK

February 14

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.