Q3 results 2026: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma among 170 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: Around 170 companies will kickstart the fifth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season by releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.
BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Sun Pharma, among companies to declare Q3 earnings FY26 today.
On Friday, the Indian stock market ended the session on a positive note, aided by buying in select heavyweight stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced its policy decision. The Sensex climbed 266.47 points, or 0.32%, to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points, or 0.20%, to finish at 25,693.70.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects revenue to grow 20.9% YoY, driven by healthy performance in the base business and full quarter impact of acquisitions.
“US to deliver low single-digit growth of ~5.9% YoY, supported by new product launches. DF growth of ~11% YoY is expected, primarily driven by chronic therapies, including cardiac and respiratory therapies. Expansion of the Comfort Click franchise into additional markets will be a key monitorable,” the firm said.
Kotak Institutional Equities expect ARBP's ex-gRevlimid US sales to increase 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in 3QFY26.
“We expect US injectables sales to increase 2% qoq to US$93 mn. Accordingly, we bake in an overall US sales growth of 3% qoq to US$430 mn in the quarter. In EU, we factor in 12% yoy growth in 3QFY26, while for the ARV segment, we bake in 3% yoy sales decline. For the ROW markets, we forecast flat yoy sales growth in 3QFY26. Overall, we expect ARBP's revenues to grow 6% yoy (+2% qoq) in 3QFY26,” it said.
Motilal Oswal believes that the revenue growth will remain tepid at 2% YoY owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY, largely due to accounting changes for royalty.
“Expect Adj PAT to decline by 3% YoY due to operating deleverage,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|BSE Limited
|BSE
|2
|Zydus Lifesciences
|ZYDUSLIFE
|3
|Aurobindo Pharma
|AUROPHARMA
|4
|Linde India
|LINDEINDIA
|5
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|GLAXO
|6
|KPR Mill
|KPRMILL
|7
|Navin Fluorine International
|NAVINFLUOR
|8
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|CHOLAHLDNG
|9
|The Ramco Cements
|RAMCOCEM
|10
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|AMBER
|11
|Pfizer
|PFIZER
|12
|Neuland Laboratories
|NEULANDLAB
|13
|Trident
|TRIDENT
|14
|Jain Resource Recycling
|JAINRES
|15
|Graphite India
|GRAPHITE
|16
|Sansera Engineering
|SANSERA
|17
|Bata India
|BATAINDIA
|18
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|PRIVISCL
|19
|Happy Forgings
|HAPPYFORGE
|20
|Embassy Developments
|EMBASSY
|21
|Jyothy Labs
|JYOTHYLAB
|22
|Apollo Micro Systems
|APOLLO
|23
|Lloyds Enterprises
|LLOYDSENT
|24
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|GENUSPOWER
|25
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|PNGJL
|26
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|LOTUSDEV
|27
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|GSFC
|28
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|AARTIPHARM
|29
|Suprajit Engineering
|SUPRAJIT
|30
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|HAPPSTMNDS
|31
|PNC Infratech
|PNCINFRA
|32
|Dynamatic Technologies
|DYNAMATECH
|33
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|ISGEC
|34
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|GULFOILLUB
|35
|Supriya Lifescience
|SUPRIYA
|36
|HMT
|HMT
|37
|Ceigall India
|CEIGALL
|38
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|SKYGOLD
|39
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|TEXRAIL
|40
|Axiscades Technologies
|AXISCADES
|41
|Bajaj Electricals
|BAJAJELEC
|42
|Kaveri Seed Company
|KSCL
|43
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|ITDC
|44
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|SPARC
|45
|Route Mobile
|ROUTE
|46
|Electronics Mart India
|EMIL
|47
|Indostar Capital Finance
|INDOSTAR
|48
|Rolex Rings
|ROLEXRINGS
|49
|Vadilal Industries
|VADILALIND
|50
|Bharat Bijlee
|BBIL
|51
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|ENVIRINFR
|52
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|JUBLINDS
|53
|Muthoot Microfin
|MUTHOOTMF
|54
|AGI Infra
|AGIIL
|55
|Man Industries (India)
|MANINDS
|56
|NRB Bearings
|NRBBEARING
|57
|Marsons
|MARSONS
|58
|TCPL Packaging
|TCPLPACK
|59
|Venkys
|VENKEYS
|60
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|TAJGVK
|61
|Uniparts India
|UNIPARTS
|62
|EIH Associated Hotels
|EIHAHOTELS
|63
|Alpex Solar
|ALPEXSOLAR
|64
|M & B Engineering
|MBEL
|65
|Ceinsys Tech
|CEINSYSTECH
|66
|India Pesticides
|IPL
|67
|Thejo Engineering
|THEJO
|68
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|MOLDTKPAC
|69
|All Time Plastics
|ATPL
|70
|RIR Power Electronics
|RIR
|71
|Magellanic Cloud
|MAGELLANIC
|72
|JNK India
|JNKINDIA
|73
|Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
|JYOTIRES
|74
|Signpost India
|SIGNPOST
|75
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|GARGI
|76
|Nelcast
|NELCAST
|77
|Abans Financial Services
|ABANS
|78
|Vascon Engineers
|VASCONEQ
|79
|Fermenta Biotech
|FERMENTA
|80
|TGV Sraac
|TGVSL
|81
|GIC Housing Finance
|GICHSGFIN
|82
|Arihant Capital Markets
|ARIHANTCAP
|83
|BCL Industries
|BCLIND
|84
|Saurashtra Cement
|SAURASHCEM
|85
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited
|FREDUN
|86
|Permanent Magnets
|PERMAGNET
|87
|Credo Brands Marketing
|MUFTI
|88
|Anlon Healthcare
|ANLON
|89
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|SOUTHWEST
|90
|Visaka Industries
|VISAKAIND
|91
|Dreamfolks Services
|DREAMFOLKS
|92
|Donear Industries
|DONEAR
|93
|Focus Lighting & Fixtures
|FOCUS
|94
|Manbro Industries
|MANBRO
|95
|Supreme Power Equipment
|SUPREME
|96
|Bemco Hydraulics
|BEMCO
|97
|INDO SMC
|INDOSMC
|98
|Zodiac Energy
|ZODIAC
|99
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|LORDSCHLO
|100
|Atlantaa
|ATLANTAA
|101
|Asarfi Hospital
|ASARFI
|102
|Nicco Park and Resorts
|NICCOPARK
|103
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|MANGAL
|104
|FCS Software Solutions
|FCSSOFT
|105
|Harrisons Malayalam
|HARRMALAYA
|106
|RDB Real Estate Constructions
|RDBRIL
|107
|Sintercom India
|SINTERCOM
|108
|Sumit Woods
|SUMIT
|109
|Northern Spirits
|NSP
|110
|Atvo Enterprises
|ATVO
|111
|Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
|SHREEAJIT
|112
|CHL
|CHL
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
