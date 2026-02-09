Q3 results 2026: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma among 170 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Mint Market
Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated9 Feb 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: Around 170 companies will kickstart the fifth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season by releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.
On Friday, the Indian stock market ended the session on a positive note, aided by buying in select heavyweight stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced its policy decision. The Sensex climbed 266.47 points, or 0.32%, to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points, or 0.20%, to finish at 25,693.70.

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects revenue to grow 20.9% YoY, driven by healthy performance in the base business and full quarter impact of acquisitions.

“US to deliver low single-digit growth of ~5.9% YoY, supported by new product launches. DF growth of ~11% YoY is expected, primarily driven by chronic therapies, including cardiac and respiratory therapies. Expansion of the Comfort Click franchise into additional markets will be a key monitorable,” the firm said.

Aurobindo Pharma Q3 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities expect ARBP's ex-gRevlimid US sales to increase 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in 3QFY26.

“We expect US injectables sales to increase 2% qoq to US$93 mn. Accordingly, we bake in an overall US sales growth of 3% qoq to US$430 mn in the quarter. In EU, we factor in 12% yoy growth in 3QFY26, while for the ARV segment, we bake in 3% yoy sales decline. For the ROW markets, we forecast flat yoy sales growth in 3QFY26. Overall, we expect ARBP's revenues to grow 6% yoy (+2% qoq) in 3QFY26,” it said.

Bata India Q3 results preview

Motilal Oswal believes that the revenue growth will remain tepid at 2% YoY owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY, largely due to accounting changes for royalty.

“Expect Adj PAT to decline by 3% YoY due to operating deleverage,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Monday, February 9 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1BSE LimitedBSE
2Zydus LifesciencesZYDUSLIFE
3Aurobindo PharmaAUROPHARMA
4Linde IndiaLINDEINDIA
5GlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsGLAXO
6KPR MillKPRMILL
7Navin Fluorine InternationalNAVINFLUOR
8Cholamandalam Financial HoldingsCHOLAHLDNG
9The Ramco CementsRAMCOCEM
10Amber Enterprises India LimitedAMBER
11PfizerPFIZER
12Neuland LaboratoriesNEULANDLAB
13TridentTRIDENT
14Jain Resource RecyclingJAINRES
15Graphite IndiaGRAPHITE
16Sansera EngineeringSANSERA
17Bata IndiaBATAINDIA
18Privi Speciality ChemicalsPRIVISCL
19Happy ForgingsHAPPYFORGE
20Embassy DevelopmentsEMBASSY
21Jyothy LabsJYOTHYLAB
22Apollo Micro SystemsAPOLLO
23Lloyds EnterprisesLLOYDSENT
24Genus Power InfrastructuresGENUSPOWER
25P N Gadgil JewellersPNGJL
26Sri Lotus Developers and RealtyLOTUSDEV
27Gujarat State Fertilizers & ChemicalsGSFC
28Aarti PharmalabsAARTIPHARM
29Suprajit EngineeringSUPRAJIT
30Happiest Minds TechnologiesHAPPSTMNDS
31PNC InfratechPNCINFRA
32Dynamatic TechnologiesDYNAMATECH
33ISGEC Heavy EngineeringISGEC
34Gulf Oil Lubricants IndiaGULFOILLUB
35Supriya LifescienceSUPRIYA
36HMTHMT
37Ceigall IndiaCEIGALL
38Sky Gold and DiamondsSKYGOLD
39Texmaco Rail and EngineeringTEXRAIL
40Axiscades TechnologiesAXISCADES
41Bajaj ElectricalsBAJAJELEC
42Kaveri Seed CompanyKSCL
43India Tourism Development CorporationITDC
44Sun Pharma Advanced Research CompanySPARC
45Route MobileROUTE
46Electronics Mart IndiaEMIL
47Indostar Capital FinanceINDOSTAR
48Rolex RingsROLEXRINGS
49Vadilal IndustriesVADILALIND
50Bharat BijleeBBIL
51Enviro Infra EngineersENVIRINFR
52Jubilant Agri and Consumer ProductsJUBLINDS
53Muthoot MicrofinMUTHOOTMF
54AGI InfraAGIIL
55Man Industries (India)MANINDS
56NRB BearingsNRBBEARING
57MarsonsMARSONS
58TCPL PackagingTCPLPACK
59VenkysVENKEYS
60Taj GVK Hotels & ResortsTAJGVK
61Uniparts IndiaUNIPARTS
62EIH Associated HotelsEIHAHOTELS
63Alpex SolarALPEXSOLAR
64M & B EngineeringMBEL
65Ceinsys TechCEINSYSTECH
66India PesticidesIPL
67Thejo EngineeringTHEJO
68Mold-Tek PackagingMOLDTKPAC
69All Time PlasticsATPL
70RIR Power ElectronicsRIR
71Magellanic CloudMAGELLANIC
72JNK IndiaJNKINDIA
73Jyoti Resins and AdhesivesJYOTIRES
74Signpost IndiaSIGNPOST
75PNGS Gargi Fashion JewelleryGARGI
76NelcastNELCAST
77Abans Financial ServicesABANS
78Vascon EngineersVASCONEQ
79Fermenta BiotechFERMENTA
80TGV SraacTGVSL
81GIC Housing FinanceGICHSGFIN
82Arihant Capital MarketsARIHANTCAP
83BCL IndustriesBCLIND
84Saurashtra CementSAURASHCEM
85Fredun Pharmaceuticals LimitedFREDUN
86Permanent MagnetsPERMAGNET
87Credo Brands MarketingMUFTI
88Anlon HealthcareANLON
89South West Pinnacle ExplorationSOUTHWEST
90Visaka IndustriesVISAKAIND
91Dreamfolks ServicesDREAMFOLKS
92Donear IndustriesDONEAR
93Focus Lighting & FixturesFOCUS
94Manbro IndustriesMANBRO
95Supreme Power EquipmentSUPREME
96Bemco HydraulicsBEMCO
97INDO SMCINDOSMC
98Zodiac EnergyZODIAC
99Lords Chloro AlkaliLORDSCHLO
100AtlantaaATLANTAA
101Asarfi HospitalASARFI
102Nicco Park and ResortsNICCOPARK
103Mangal Credit and FincorpMANGAL
104FCS Software SolutionsFCSSOFT
105Harrisons MalayalamHARRMALAYA
106RDB Real Estate ConstructionsRDBRIL
107Sintercom IndiaSINTERCOM
108Sumit WoodsSUMIT
109Northern SpiritsNSP
110Atvo EnterprisesATVO
111Shree Ajit Pulp and PaperSHREEAJIT
112CHLCHL

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

