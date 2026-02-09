Q3 results 2026: BSE, Zydus Life, Aurobindo Pharma among 170 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: Around 170 companies will kickstart the fifth week of Q3 earnings FY26 season by releasing their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025.

BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Sun Pharma, among companies to declare Q3 earnings FY26 today.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended the session on a positive note, aided by buying in select heavyweight stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced its policy decision. The Sensex climbed 266.47 points, or 0.32%, to close at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 gained 50.90 points, or 0.20%, to finish at 25,693.70.

Advertisement

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects revenue to grow 20.9% YoY, driven by healthy performance in the base business and full quarter impact of acquisitions.

“US to deliver low single-digit growth of ~5.9% YoY, supported by new product launches. DF growth of ~11% YoY is expected, primarily driven by chronic therapies, including cardiac and respiratory therapies. Expansion of the Comfort Click franchise into additional markets will be a key monitorable,” the firm said.

Aurobindo Pharma Q3 results preview Kotak Institutional Equities expect ARBP's ex-gRevlimid US sales to increase 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in 3QFY26.

“We expect US injectables sales to increase 2% qoq to US$93 mn. Accordingly, we bake in an overall US sales growth of 3% qoq to US$430 mn in the quarter. In EU, we factor in 12% yoy growth in 3QFY26, while for the ARV segment, we bake in 3% yoy sales decline. For the ROW markets, we forecast flat yoy sales growth in 3QFY26. Overall, we expect ARBP's revenues to grow 6% yoy (+2% qoq) in 3QFY26,” it said.

Advertisement

Bata India Q3 results preview Motilal Oswal believes that the revenue growth will remain tepid at 2% YoY owing to weak consumer sentiment. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY, largely due to accounting changes for royalty.

“Expect Adj PAT to decline by 3% YoY due to operating deleverage,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Monday, February 9 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 BSE Limited BSE 2 Zydus Lifesciences ZYDUSLIFE 3 Aurobindo Pharma AUROPHARMA 4 Linde India LINDEINDIA 5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals GLAXO 6 KPR Mill KPRMILL 7 Navin Fluorine International NAVINFLUOR 8 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings CHOLAHLDNG 9 The Ramco Cements RAMCOCEM 10 Amber Enterprises India Limited AMBER 11 Pfizer PFIZER 12 Neuland Laboratories NEULANDLAB 13 Trident TRIDENT 14 Jain Resource Recycling JAINRES 15 Graphite India GRAPHITE 16 Sansera Engineering SANSERA 17 Bata India BATAINDIA 18 Privi Speciality Chemicals PRIVISCL 19 Happy Forgings HAPPYFORGE 20 Embassy Developments EMBASSY 21 Jyothy Labs JYOTHYLAB 22 Apollo Micro Systems APOLLO 23 Lloyds Enterprises LLOYDSENT 24 Genus Power Infrastructures GENUSPOWER 25 P N Gadgil Jewellers PNGJL 26 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty LOTUSDEV 27 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals GSFC 28 Aarti Pharmalabs AARTIPHARM 29 Suprajit Engineering SUPRAJIT 30 Happiest Minds Technologies HAPPSTMNDS 31 PNC Infratech PNCINFRA 32 Dynamatic Technologies DYNAMATECH 33 ISGEC Heavy Engineering ISGEC 34 Gulf Oil Lubricants India GULFOILLUB 35 Supriya Lifescience SUPRIYA 36 HMT HMT 37 Ceigall India CEIGALL 38 Sky Gold and Diamonds SKYGOLD 39 Texmaco Rail and Engineering TEXRAIL 40 Axiscades Technologies AXISCADES 41 Bajaj Electricals BAJAJELEC 42 Kaveri Seed Company KSCL 43 India Tourism Development Corporation ITDC 44 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC 45 Route Mobile ROUTE 46 Electronics Mart India EMIL 47 Indostar Capital Finance INDOSTAR 48 Rolex Rings ROLEXRINGS 49 Vadilal Industries VADILALIND 50 Bharat Bijlee BBIL 51 Enviro Infra Engineers ENVIRINFR 52 Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products JUBLINDS 53 Muthoot Microfin MUTHOOTMF 54 AGI Infra AGIIL 55 Man Industries (India) MANINDS 56 NRB Bearings NRBBEARING 57 Marsons MARSONS 58 TCPL Packaging TCPLPACK 59 Venkys VENKEYS 60 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts TAJGVK 61 Uniparts India UNIPARTS 62 EIH Associated Hotels EIHAHOTELS 63 Alpex Solar ALPEXSOLAR 64 M & B Engineering MBEL 65 Ceinsys Tech CEINSYSTECH 66 India Pesticides IPL 67 Thejo Engineering THEJO 68 Mold-Tek Packaging MOLDTKPAC 69 All Time Plastics ATPL 70 RIR Power Electronics RIR 71 Magellanic Cloud MAGELLANIC 72 JNK India JNKINDIA 73 Jyoti Resins and Adhesives JYOTIRES 74 Signpost India SIGNPOST 75 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery GARGI 76 Nelcast NELCAST 77 Abans Financial Services ABANS 78 Vascon Engineers VASCONEQ 79 Fermenta Biotech FERMENTA 80 TGV Sraac TGVSL 81 GIC Housing Finance GICHSGFIN 82 Arihant Capital Markets ARIHANTCAP 83 BCL Industries BCLIND 84 Saurashtra Cement SAURASHCEM 85 Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited FREDUN 86 Permanent Magnets PERMAGNET 87 Credo Brands Marketing MUFTI 88 Anlon Healthcare ANLON 89 South West Pinnacle Exploration SOUTHWEST 90 Visaka Industries VISAKAIND 91 Dreamfolks Services DREAMFOLKS 92 Donear Industries DONEAR 93 Focus Lighting & Fixtures FOCUS 94 Manbro Industries MANBRO 95 Supreme Power Equipment SUPREME 96 Bemco Hydraulics BEMCO 97 INDO SMC INDOSMC 98 Zodiac Energy ZODIAC 99 Lords Chloro Alkali LORDSCHLO 100 Atlantaa ATLANTAA 101 Asarfi Hospital ASARFI 102 Nicco Park and Resorts NICCOPARK 103 Mangal Credit and Fincorp MANGAL 104 FCS Software Solutions FCSSOFT 105 Harrisons Malayalam HARRMALAYA 106 RDB Real Estate Constructions RDBRIL 107 Sintercom India SINTERCOM 108 Sumit Woods SUMIT 109 Northern Spirits NSP 110 Atvo Enterprises ATVO 111 Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper SHREEAJIT 112 CHL CHL