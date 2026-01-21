Q3 results 2026: Eternal, Dr Reddy’s, HPCL to Bank of India - 57 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 Results today: The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, HPCL, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries and UTI Asset Management Company.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated21 Jan 2026, 06:14 AM IST
Q3 Results today: Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vardhman Textiles, are among companies that will also declare their earnings today.
Q3 Results today: Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vardhman Textiles, are among companies that will also declare their earnings today.(Image: Pixabay)

Q3 results 2026 Today: More than 50 companies are scheduled to report their Q3 results today. According to the BSE results calendar, as many as 57 companies will declare their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 21 January 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries and UTI Asset Management Company.

Additionally, Achyut Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Anant Raj, Chembond Chemicals, Coral Newsprints, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Epack Prefab Technologies, Goa Carbon, Gravita India, KPI Green Energy, Muthoot Capital Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Supreme Industries, Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vardhman Textiles, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

Eternal Q3 Results Preview

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, is expected to report revenue growth of 14% on a sequential basis, led by growth in the Quick Commerce segment. Operating margins of the company are likely to improve by 38 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

According to estimates by Axis Securities, Eternal is expected to report net profit of 94 crore Q3FY26, registering a growth of 141.6% from 39 crore, in the previous quarter, and a growth of 59.7% from 59 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue is expected to rise 13.7% QoQ to 15,454 crore, while EBIT is seen growing 38.3% QoQ to 331 crore, with EBIT margin growth of 38 bps to 2.1%.

Key monitorables in Eternal Q3 results include the company’s performance across business verticals and growth in GOV.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 Results Preview

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 net profit is expected to fall 17.5% sequentially to 1,158 crore, while its revenue is estimated to drop 3.8% QoQ to 8,492 crore. EBITDA may fall 9.6% QoQ to 1,878 crore, while EBITDA margin is estimated to weaken by 142 bps to 22.1%, as per estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm expects North America sales for Dr Reddy’s in Q3FY26 to fall 13% QoQ to $325 million, baking in a much lower QoQ contribution from gRevlimid due to pricing pressure and erosion in the base business. It expects the company’s domestic sales to grow by 13% YoY and 15% YoY growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes, partially offset by marginal RUBLE depreciation.

HPCL Q3 Results Preview

The state-run HPCL is expected to report net profit growth of 17% QoQ to 4,494 crore in Q3FY26 and revenue to rise 3.1% QoQ to 1,03,909 crore. EBITDA is seen growing 14% QoQ to 7,865 crore as oil prices declined and retail prices for petrol, diesel and domestic LPG remained unchanged, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

“With higher product cracks, reported GRM will look strong. Petrol/diesel over-recoveries will decline but still remain very high. LPG under recoveries will further decline. We assume HPCL to account for 13.2 billion LPG compensation in Q3,” Kotak Equities said.

It assumes reported GRM of $10.0 per barrel, and crude throughput of 6.4 mmt in the December quarter.

Here’s a list of companies which will declare Q3FY26 results today, January 21, Wednesday:

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1.Aanchal Ispat LtdAANCHALISP
2.Achyut Healthcare LtdACHYUT
3.Andhra Cements LtdACL
4.Anant Raj LtdANANTRAJ
5.Bajaj Consumer Care LtdBAJAJCON
6.Bank of IndiaBANKINDIA
7.Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company LtdCANHLIFE
8.Chembond Chemicals LtdCHEMBONDCH
9.Coral Newsprints LtdCORNE
10.Dalmia Bharat LtdDALBHARAT
11.Dhampur Bio Organics LtdDBOL
12.Dhanlaxmi Bank LtdDHANBANK
13.Dr Reddys Laboratories LtdDRREDDY
14.Epack Prefab Technologies LtdEPACKPEB
15.Eternal LtdETERNAL
16.Gian Life Care LtdGIANLIFE
17.Goa Carbon LtdGOACARBON
18.Gravita India LtdGRAVITA
19.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdHINDPETRO
20.Indo Us Bio-Tech LtdINDOUS
21.Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals LtdJAGSNPHARM
22.Jindal Stainless LtdJSL
23.KEI Industries LtdKEI
24.Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers LtdKHAICHEM
25.K.P. Energy LtdKPEL
26.KPI Green Energy LtdKPIGREEN
27.Morarka Finance LtdMORARKFI
28.Muthoot Capital Services LtdMUTHOOTCAP
29.Netripples Software LtdNETRIPPLES
30.Oracle Financial Services Software LtdOFSS
31.Onix Solar Energy LtdONIXSOLAR
32.Piccadily Agro Industries LtdPICCADIL
33.PNB Housing Finance LtdPNBHOUSING
34.Pentokey Organy India LtdPNTKYOR
35.Poona Dal & Oil Industries LtdPOONADAL
36.Purple Finance LtdPURPLEFIN
37.Rajratan Global Wire LtdRAJRATAN
38.Ramgopal Polytex LtdRAMGOPOLY
39.Rathi Bars LtdRATHIBAR
40.Refex Industries LtdREFEX
41.Rajnish Retail LtdRRETAIL
42.R.S. Software (India) LtdRSSOFTWARE
43.Sagar Cements LtdSAGCEM
44.Sangam India LtdSANGAMIND
45.Sashwat Technocrats LtdSASHWAT
46.Sera Investments & Finance India LtdSERA
47.Shekhawati Industries LtdSHEKHAWATI
48.Shilp Gravures LtdSHILGRAVQ
49.Standard Capital Markets LtdSTANCAP
50.Supreme Industries LtdSUPREMEIND
51.Systematix Corporate Services LtdSYSTMTXC
52.TANFAC Industries LtdTANFACIND
53.Tata Communications LtdTATACOMM
54.Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem LtdTATVA
55.Thangamayil Jewellery LtdTHANGAMAYL
56.UTI Asset Management Company LtdUTIAMC
57.Vardhman Textiles LtdVTL

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsStock Market Today
Q3 results 2026: Eternal, Dr Reddy's, HPCL to Bank of India - 57 companies to declare earnings today; check full list
