Q3 results 2026: Eternal, Dr Reddy’s, HPCL to Bank of India - 57 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026 Today: More than 50 companies are scheduled to report their Q3 results today. According to the BSE results calendar, as many as 57 companies will declare their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 21 January 2026.
The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries and UTI Asset Management Company.
Additionally, Achyut Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Anant Raj, Chembond Chemicals, Coral Newsprints, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Epack Prefab Technologies, Goa Carbon, Gravita India, KPI Green Energy, Muthoot Capital Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Supreme Industries, Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vardhman Textiles, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.
Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:
Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, is expected to report revenue growth of 14% on a sequential basis, led by growth in the Quick Commerce segment. Operating margins of the company are likely to improve by 38 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
According to estimates by Axis Securities, Eternal is expected to report net profit of ₹94 crore Q3FY26, registering a growth of 141.6% from ₹39 crore, in the previous quarter, and a growth of 59.7% from ₹59 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue is expected to rise 13.7% QoQ to ₹15,454 crore, while EBIT is seen growing 38.3% QoQ to ₹331 crore, with EBIT margin growth of 38 bps to 2.1%.
Key monitorables in Eternal Q3 results include the company’s performance across business verticals and growth in GOV.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 net profit is expected to fall 17.5% sequentially to ₹1,158 crore, while its revenue is estimated to drop 3.8% QoQ to ₹8,492 crore. EBITDA may fall 9.6% QoQ to ₹1,878 crore, while EBITDA margin is estimated to weaken by 142 bps to 22.1%, as per estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.
The brokerage firm expects North America sales for Dr Reddy’s in Q3FY26 to fall 13% QoQ to $325 million, baking in a much lower QoQ contribution from gRevlimid due to pricing pressure and erosion in the base business. It expects the company’s domestic sales to grow by 13% YoY and 15% YoY growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes, partially offset by marginal RUBLE depreciation.
The state-run HPCL is expected to report net profit growth of 17% QoQ to ₹4,494 crore in Q3FY26 and revenue to rise 3.1% QoQ to ₹1,03,909 crore. EBITDA is seen growing 14% QoQ to ₹7,865 crore as oil prices declined and retail prices for petrol, diesel and domestic LPG remained unchanged, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
“With higher product cracks, reported GRM will look strong. Petrol/diesel over-recoveries will decline but still remain very high. LPG under recoveries will further decline. We assume HPCL to account for ₹13.2 billion LPG compensation in Q3,” Kotak Equities said.
It assumes reported GRM of $10.0 per barrel, and crude throughput of 6.4 mmt in the December quarter.
Here’s a list of companies which will declare Q3FY26 results today, January 21, Wednesday:
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1.
|Aanchal Ispat Ltd
|AANCHALISP
|2.
|Achyut Healthcare Ltd
|ACHYUT
|3.
|Andhra Cements Ltd
|ACL
|4.
|Anant Raj Ltd
|ANANTRAJ
|5.
|Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
|BAJAJCON
|6.
|Bank of India
|BANKINDIA
|7.
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
|CANHLIFE
|8.
|Chembond Chemicals Ltd
|CHEMBONDCH
|9.
|Coral Newsprints Ltd
|CORNE
|10.
|Dalmia Bharat Ltd
|DALBHARAT
|11.
|Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
|DBOL
|12.
|Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
|DHANBANK
|13.
|Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
|DRREDDY
|14.
|Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd
|EPACKPEB
|15.
|Eternal Ltd
|ETERNAL
|16.
|Gian Life Care Ltd
|GIANLIFE
|17.
|Goa Carbon Ltd
|GOACARBON
|18.
|Gravita India Ltd
|GRAVITA
|19.
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|HINDPETRO
|20.
|Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd
|INDOUS
|21.
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|JAGSNPHARM
|22.
|Jindal Stainless Ltd
|JSL
|23.
|KEI Industries Ltd
|KEI
|24.
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
|KHAICHEM
|25.
|K.P. Energy Ltd
|KPEL
|26.
|KPI Green Energy Ltd
|KPIGREEN
|27.
|Morarka Finance Ltd
|MORARKFI
|28.
|Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
|MUTHOOTCAP
|29.
|Netripples Software Ltd
|NETRIPPLES
|30.
|Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
|OFSS
|31.
|Onix Solar Energy Ltd
|ONIXSOLAR
|32.
|Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
|PICCADIL
|33.
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd
|PNBHOUSING
|34.
|Pentokey Organy India Ltd
|PNTKYOR
|35.
|Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
|POONADAL
|36.
|Purple Finance Ltd
|PURPLEFIN
|37.
|Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
|RAJRATAN
|38.
|Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
|RAMGOPOLY
|39.
|Rathi Bars Ltd
|RATHIBAR
|40.
|Refex Industries Ltd
|REFEX
|41.
|Rajnish Retail Ltd
|RRETAIL
|42.
|R.S. Software (India) Ltd
|RSSOFTWARE
|43.
|Sagar Cements Ltd
|SAGCEM
|44.
|Sangam India Ltd
|SANGAMIND
|45.
|Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
|SASHWAT
|46.
|Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
|SERA
|47.
|Shekhawati Industries Ltd
|SHEKHAWATI
|48.
|Shilp Gravures Ltd
|SHILGRAVQ
|49.
|Standard Capital Markets Ltd
|STANCAP
|50.
|Supreme Industries Ltd
|SUPREMEIND
|51.
|Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
|SYSTMTXC
|52.
|TANFAC Industries Ltd
|TANFACIND
|53.
|Tata Communications Ltd
|TATACOMM
|54.
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
|TATVA
|55.
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
|THANGAMAYL
|56.
|UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
|UTIAMC
|57.
|Vardhman Textiles Ltd
|VTL
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.