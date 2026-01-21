Q3 results 2026: Eternal, Dr Reddy’s, HPCL to Bank of India - 57 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026 Today: More than 50 companies are scheduled to report their Q3 results today. According to the BSE results calendar, as many as 57 companies will declare their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 21 January 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries and UTI Asset Management Company.

Additionally, Achyut Healthcare, Andhra Cements, Anant Raj, Chembond Chemicals, Coral Newsprints, Dalmia Bharat, Dhampur Bio Organics, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Epack Prefab Technologies, Goa Carbon, Gravita India, KPI Green Energy, Muthoot Capital Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Supreme Industries, Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vardhman Textiles, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

Eternal Q3 Results Preview Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, is expected to report revenue growth of 14% on a sequential basis, led by growth in the Quick Commerce segment. Operating margins of the company are likely to improve by 38 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

According to estimates by Axis Securities, Eternal is expected to report net profit of ₹94 crore Q3FY26, registering a growth of 141.6% from ₹39 crore, in the previous quarter, and a growth of 59.7% from ₹59 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue is expected to rise 13.7% QoQ to ₹15,454 crore, while EBIT is seen growing 38.3% QoQ to ₹331 crore, with EBIT margin growth of 38 bps to 2.1%.

Key monitorables in Eternal Q3 results include the company’s performance across business verticals and growth in GOV.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 Results Preview Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 net profit is expected to fall 17.5% sequentially to ₹1,158 crore, while its revenue is estimated to drop 3.8% QoQ to ₹8,492 crore. EBITDA may fall 9.6% QoQ to ₹1,878 crore, while EBITDA margin is estimated to weaken by 142 bps to 22.1%, as per estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm expects North America sales for Dr Reddy’s in Q3FY26 to fall 13% QoQ to $325 million, baking in a much lower QoQ contribution from gRevlimid due to pricing pressure and erosion in the base business. It expects the company’s domestic sales to grow by 13% YoY and 15% YoY growth in Russia, led by growth in volumes, partially offset by marginal RUBLE depreciation.

HPCL Q3 Results Preview The state-run HPCL is expected to report net profit growth of 17% QoQ to ₹4,494 crore in Q3FY26 and revenue to rise 3.1% QoQ to ₹1,03,909 crore. EBITDA is seen growing 14% QoQ to ₹7,865 crore as oil prices declined and retail prices for petrol, diesel and domestic LPG remained unchanged, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

“With higher product cracks, reported GRM will look strong. Petrol/diesel over-recoveries will decline but still remain very high. LPG under recoveries will further decline. We assume HPCL to account for ₹13.2 billion LPG compensation in Q3,” Kotak Equities said.

It assumes reported GRM of $10.0 per barrel, and crude throughput of 6.4 mmt in the December quarter.

Here’s a list of companies which will declare Q3FY26 results today, January 21, Wednesday:

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1. Aanchal Ispat Ltd AANCHALISP 2. Achyut Healthcare Ltd ACHYUT 3. Andhra Cements Ltd ACL 4. Anant Raj Ltd ANANTRAJ 5. Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd BAJAJCON 6. Bank of India BANKINDIA 7. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd CANHLIFE 8. Chembond Chemicals Ltd CHEMBONDCH 9. Coral Newsprints Ltd CORNE 10. Dalmia Bharat Ltd DALBHARAT 11. Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd DBOL 12. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd DHANBANK 13. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd DRREDDY 14. Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd EPACKPEB 15. Eternal Ltd ETERNAL 16. Gian Life Care Ltd GIANLIFE 17. Goa Carbon Ltd GOACARBON 18. Gravita India Ltd GRAVITA 19. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HINDPETRO 20. Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd INDOUS 21. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd JAGSNPHARM 22. Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL 23. KEI Industries Ltd KEI 24. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KHAICHEM 25. K.P. Energy Ltd KPEL 26. KPI Green Energy Ltd KPIGREEN 27. Morarka Finance Ltd MORARKFI 28. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd MUTHOOTCAP 29. Netripples Software Ltd NETRIPPLES 30. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd OFSS 31. Onix Solar Energy Ltd ONIXSOLAR 32. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd PICCADIL 33. PNB Housing Finance Ltd PNBHOUSING 34. Pentokey Organy India Ltd PNTKYOR 35. Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd POONADAL 36. Purple Finance Ltd PURPLEFIN 37. Rajratan Global Wire Ltd RAJRATAN 38. Ramgopal Polytex Ltd RAMGOPOLY 39. Rathi Bars Ltd RATHIBAR 40. Refex Industries Ltd REFEX 41. Rajnish Retail Ltd RRETAIL 42. R.S. Software (India) Ltd RSSOFTWARE 43. Sagar Cements Ltd SAGCEM 44. Sangam India Ltd SANGAMIND 45. Sashwat Technocrats Ltd SASHWAT 46. Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd SERA 47. Shekhawati Industries Ltd SHEKHAWATI 48. Shilp Gravures Ltd SHILGRAVQ 49. Standard Capital Markets Ltd STANCAP 50. Supreme Industries Ltd SUPREMEIND 51. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd SYSTMTXC 52. TANFAC Industries Ltd TANFACIND 53. Tata Communications Ltd TATACOMM 54. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd TATVA 55. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd THANGAMAYL 56. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTIAMC 57. Vardhman Textiles Ltd VTL