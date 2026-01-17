Q3 results 2026: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026: The earnings season has officially kicked in as more than 20 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Saturday, January 17.

Analysts and investors are closely tracking the third quarter of FY26, looking for signs of strong growth after the GST cuts announced on 22 September 2025, as well as clues on how geopolitical uncertainties are affecting companies with global operations.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, JK Cement, RBL Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank are among the companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings today, January 17.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the bank to report a better momentum in loan growth and the CD ratio to rise within 98-100%.

“ The key factor to watch for will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of ‘retail and others’. Expect broadly steady NIMs, but the interplay within LDR, LCR and NIMs will be the key monitorable. Expect commentary on growth outcomes and NIMs to dominate the discussions,” the brokerage firm said.

It further added that the asset quality is expected to see another steady print, reflected in curtailed slippages. Q3 should see slightly higher slippages, it being a KCC quarter.

ICICI Bank Q3 results preview The brokerage firm expects the bank to report another steady quarter, with steady loan growth and deposit growth.

“ Expect broadly steady/improving NIMs, largely benefitting from CRR cut impact. That said, monitor the commentary on future trends. Slippages are likely to rise marginally QoQ, driven by agri slippages. Commentary on softer aspects (management continuation) will be the key variable, going forward,” Elara Capital said in a note.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 results preview Elara Capital expects the bank to report better business momentum with sequential growth of around 2-3% quarter-to-quarter.

“ NIMs are likely to be steady or rise marginally QoQ (we expect a 5-10bps QoQ rise). We expect better recovery from written off accounts, thereby lending support to earnings,” it said.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 FY26 results today, Saturday, January 17 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 BLB Limited BLBLIMITED 2 Can Fin Homes Limited CANFINHOME 3 HDFC Bank Limited HDFCBANK 4 ICICI Bank Limited ICICIBANK 5 IDBI Bank Limited IDBI 6 Jayant Oil Mills Limited JAYNECOIND 7 JK Cement Limited JKCEMENT 8 Malu Paper Mills Limited MAL 9 Netweb Technologies India Limited NETWEB 10 Nitin Castings Limited NITINCAST 11 Nureca Limited NURECA 12 Oswal Yarns Limited OSWAYRN 13 PNB Gilts Limited PNBGILTS 14 Punjab & Sind Bank PSB 15 RBL Bank Limited RBLBANK 16 RCI Industries & Technologies Limited RCIIND 17 Rossari Biotech Limited ROSSARI 18 Swadha Nature Products Limited SWADHATURE 19 TLL (Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Ltd) TLL 20 UCO Bank UCOBANK 21 Vardhman Special Steels Limited VSL 22 Yes Bank Limited YESBANK