Q3 results 2026: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, JK Cement, RBL Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank among companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings today, January 17.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Jan 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: The earnings season has officially kicked in as more than 20 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Saturday, January 17.

Analysts and investors are closely tracking the third quarter of FY26, looking for signs of strong growth after the GST cuts announced on 22 September 2025, as well as clues on how geopolitical uncertainties are affecting companies with global operations.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank, JK Cement, RBL Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank are among the companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings today, January 17.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the bank to report a better momentum in loan growth and the CD ratio to rise within 98-100%.

“ The key factor to watch for will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of ‘retail and others’. Expect broadly steady NIMs, but the interplay within LDR, LCR and NIMs will be the key monitorable. Expect commentary on growth outcomes and NIMs to dominate the discussions,” the brokerage firm said.

It further added that the asset quality is expected to see another steady print, reflected in curtailed slippages. Q3 should see slightly higher slippages, it being a KCC quarter.

ICICI Bank Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm expects the bank to report another steady quarter, with steady loan growth and deposit growth.

“ Expect broadly steady/improving NIMs, largely benefitting from CRR cut impact. That said, monitor the commentary on future trends. Slippages are likely to rise marginally QoQ, driven by agri slippages. Commentary on softer aspects (management continuation) will be the key variable, going forward,” Elara Capital said in a note.

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 results preview

Elara Capital expects the bank to report better business momentum with sequential growth of around 2-3% quarter-to-quarter.

“ NIMs are likely to be steady or rise marginally QoQ (we expect a 5-10bps QoQ rise). We expect better recovery from written off accounts, thereby lending support to earnings,” it said.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 FY26 results today, Saturday, January 17 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1BLB LimitedBLBLIMITED
2Can Fin Homes LimitedCANFINHOME
3HDFC Bank LimitedHDFCBANK
4ICICI Bank LimitedICICIBANK
5IDBI Bank LimitedIDBI
6Jayant Oil Mills LimitedJAYNECOIND
7JK Cement LimitedJKCEMENT
8Malu Paper Mills LimitedMAL
9Netweb Technologies India LimitedNETWEB
10Nitin Castings LimitedNITINCAST
11Nureca LimitedNURECA
12Oswal Yarns LimitedOSWAYRN
13PNB Gilts LimitedPNBGILTS
14Punjab & Sind BankPSB
15RBL Bank LimitedRBLBANK
16RCI Industries & Technologies LimitedRCIIND
17Rossari Biotech LimitedROSSARI
18Swadha Nature Products LimitedSWADHATURE
19TLL (Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Ltd)TLL
20UCO BankUCOBANK
21Vardhman Special Steels LimitedVSL
22Yes Bank LimitedYESBANK

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
