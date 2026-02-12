Q3 results 2026: HUL, HAL, ONGC, Indian Hotels among 400 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: More than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 12.

Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Biocon, and IRCTC are among companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, markets are expected to witness a gradual uptick, with stock-specific activity likely to pick up as the Q3 earnings season nears its final phase.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on a subdued note amid profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 25,950 mark. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to end at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 25,953.85.

Hindustan Unilever Q3 results preview According to Motilal Oswal, the organic business is expected to deliver 4% revenue growth led by 3% volume growth.

“The transitory impact of GST rate rationalization (which hit 40% of HUL's portfolio) weighed on the first half of 3Q. We model revenue growth of 3% in home care and personal care each, 8% in Beauty and Wellbeing, and 2% in F&B,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q3 results preview The brokerage firm expect revenue growth of 13% YoY, driven by a healthy execution of the opening order book. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY as supply chain issues ease out.

“The execution of a huge order backlog, any major provisions, incremental inflows, and margin will be the key focus areas. Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle,” the firm said.

Indian Hotels Q3 results preview Kotak Institutional Equities expect consolidated revenues of Rs27 bn (+6% yoy) and EBITDA margin of 38%.

“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 78% (flat yoy), as we take cognizance of the disruption in December (due to Indigo flights), despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” the brokerage firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results 2026 on Thursday, February 12 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Hindustan Unilever HINDUNILVR 2 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC 3 Hindustan Aeronautics HAL 4 Coal India COALINDIA 5 Hindalco Industries HINDALCO 6 Muthoot Finance MUTHOOTFIN 7 Lupin LUPIN 8 Indian Hotels Company INDHOTEL 9 Bharat Forge BHARATFORG 10 Biocon BIOCON 11 Abbott India ABBOTINDIA 12 IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp IRCTC 13 PI Industries PIIND 14 Petronet LNG PETRONET 15 3M India 3MINDIA 16 Gujarat Fluorochemicals FLUOROCHEM 17 Endurance Technologies ENDURANCE 18 CRISIL CRISIL 19 Indraprastha Gas IGL 20 Deepak Nitrite DEEPAKNTR 21 KIOCL KIOCL 22 Schneider Electric Infrastructure SCHNEIDER 23 Aditya Infotech ADITYAINFO 24 EID Parry (India) EIDPARRY 25 Travel Food Services TRAVELFOOD 26 Natco Pharma NATCOPHARM 27 Fine Organics Industries FINEORG 28 Cohance Lifesciences COHANCE 29 Tega Industries TEGA 30 Welspun Living WELSPUNLIV 31 Vedant Fashions MANYAVAR 32 Lumax Auto Technologies LUMAXTECH 33 Ingersoll Rand (India) INGERRAND 34 Titagarh Rail Systems TITAGARH 35 Inox India INOXINDIA 36 Engineers India ENGINERSIN 37 Shaily Engineering Plastics SHAILY 38 Time Technoplast TIMETECHNO 39 MMTC MMTC 40 Banco Products (India) BANCOINDIA 41 Honasa Consumer HONASA 42 Astra Microwave Products ASTRAMICRO 43 Sudarshan Chemical Industries SUDARSCHEM 44 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers RCF 45 Redtape REDTAPE 46 Mishra Dhatu Nigam MIDHANI 47 Shadowfax Technologies SHADOWFAX 48 Jai Balaji Industries JAIBALAJI 49 Praj Industries PRAJIND 50 Puravankara PURVA 51 Senco Gold SENCO 52 Balu Forge Industries BALUFORGE 53 Ajax Engineering AJAXENGG 54 VIP Industries VIPIND 55 RattanIndia Enterprises RTNINDIA 56 Midwest MIDWEST 57 CMS Info Systems CMSINFO 58 Hindustan Construction Company HCC 59 Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing UNIMECH 60 Entero Healthcare Solutions ENTERO 61 HG Infra Engineering HGINFRA 62 Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works KMEW 63 SpiceJet SPICEJET 64 Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services ZAGGLE 65 Uflex UFLEX 66 TVS Srichakra TVSSRICHAK 67 City Pulse Multiventures CITYPULSE 68 West Coast Paper Mills WSTCSTPAPR 69 Bharat Rasayan BHARATRAS 70 Insolation Energy INSOLATION 71 Premier Explosives PREMEXPLN 72 Alembic ALEMBICLTD 73 Sundrop Brands SUNDROP 74 Gujarat Industries Power Co. GIPCL 75 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar BAJAJHIND 76 Indian Hume Pipe Company INDIANHUME 77 Rhetan TMT RHETAN 78 Kernex Microsystems (India) KERNEX 79 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam MTNL 80 Hindware Home Innovation HINDWAREAP 81 Divgi Torqtransfer Systems DIVGIITTS 82 Mukand MUKANDLTD 83 Nitco NITCO 84 Simplex Infrastructures SIMPLEXINF 85 Garuda Construction and Engineering GARUDA 86 DCX Systems DCXINDIA 87 Frontier Springs FRONTIER 88 Yasho Industries YASHO 89 Arman Financial Services ARMANFIN 90 Unitech UNITECH 91 NIBE NIBE 92 SPML Infra SPMLINFRA 93 LKP Finance LKPFIN 94 HMA Agro Industries HMAAGRO 95 Jagran Prakashan JAGRAN 96 Genesys International Corporation GENESYS 97 Sumeet Industries SUMEETINDS 98 Everest Kanto Cylinder EKC 99 Renaissance Global RGL 100 Chaman Lal Setia Exports CLSEL 101 Saraswati Commercial (India) SARASWATI 102 Cropster Agro CROPSTER 103 Syncom Formulations SYNCOMF 104 Platinum Industries PLATIND 105 Elpro International ELPROINTL 106 Faze Three FAZE3Q 107 The Hi-Tech Gears HITECHGEAR 108 Paramount Communications PARACABLES 109 Rupa and Company RUPA 110 Kwality Pharmaceuticals KWALITY 111 Solex Energy SOLEX 112 ArunIs Abode ARUNIS 113 Matrimony.com MATRIMONY 114 Oriental Aromatics OAL 115 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals LINCOLN 116 Stanley Lifestyles STANLEY 117 Deccan Cements DECCANCE 118 Integrated Industries INTEGRATED 119 Titan Biotech TITANBIO 120 Aeroflex Enterprises AEROFLEX