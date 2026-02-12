Q3 results 2026: HUL, HAL, ONGC, Indian Hotels among 400 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: More than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 12.
Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Biocon, and IRCTC are among companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, markets are expected to witness a gradual uptick, with stock-specific activity likely to pick up as the Q3 earnings season nears its final phase.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on a subdued note amid profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 25,950 mark. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to end at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 25,953.85.
According to Motilal Oswal, the organic business is expected to deliver 4% revenue growth led by 3% volume growth.
“The transitory impact of GST rate rationalization (which hit 40% of HUL's portfolio) weighed on the first half of 3Q. We model revenue growth of 3% in home care and personal care each, 8% in Beauty and Wellbeing, and 2% in F&B,” the brokerage firm said in a note.
The brokerage firm expect revenue growth of 13% YoY, driven by a healthy execution of the opening order book. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY as supply chain issues ease out.
“The execution of a huge order backlog, any major provisions, incremental inflows, and margin will be the key focus areas. Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle,” the firm said.
Kotak Institutional Equities expect consolidated revenues of Rs27 bn (+6% yoy) and EBITDA margin of 38%.
“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 78% (flat yoy), as we take cognizance of the disruption in December (due to Indigo flights), despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” the brokerage firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Hindustan Unilever
|HINDUNILVR
|2
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|ONGC
|3
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|HAL
|4
|Coal India
|COALINDIA
|5
|Hindalco Industries
|HINDALCO
|6
|Muthoot Finance
|MUTHOOTFIN
|7
|Lupin
|LUPIN
|8
|Indian Hotels Company
|INDHOTEL
|9
|Bharat Forge
|BHARATFORG
|10
|Biocon
|BIOCON
|11
|Abbott India
|ABBOTINDIA
|12
|IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|IRCTC
|13
|PI Industries
|PIIND
|14
|Petronet LNG
|PETRONET
|15
|3M India
|3MINDIA
|16
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|FLUOROCHEM
|17
|Endurance Technologies
|ENDURANCE
|18
|CRISIL
|CRISIL
|19
|Indraprastha Gas
|IGL
|20
|Deepak Nitrite
|DEEPAKNTR
|21
|KIOCL
|KIOCL
|22
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|SCHNEIDER
|23
|Aditya Infotech
|ADITYAINFO
|24
|EID Parry (India)
|EIDPARRY
|25
|Travel Food Services
|TRAVELFOOD
|26
|Natco Pharma
|NATCOPHARM
|27
|Fine Organics Industries
|FINEORG
|28
|Cohance Lifesciences
|COHANCE
|29
|Tega Industries
|TEGA
|30
|Welspun Living
|WELSPUNLIV
|31
|Vedant Fashions
|MANYAVAR
|32
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|LUMAXTECH
|33
|Ingersoll Rand (India)
|INGERRAND
|34
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|TITAGARH
|35
|Inox India
|INOXINDIA
|36
|Engineers India
|ENGINERSIN
|37
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|SHAILY
|38
|Time Technoplast
|TIMETECHNO
|39
|MMTC
|MMTC
|40
|Banco Products (India)
|BANCOINDIA
|41
|Honasa Consumer
|HONASA
|42
|Astra Microwave Products
|ASTRAMICRO
|43
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|SUDARSCHEM
|44
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|RCF
|45
|Redtape
|REDTAPE
|46
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|MIDHANI
|47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|SHADOWFAX
|48
|Jai Balaji Industries
|JAIBALAJI
|49
|Praj Industries
|PRAJIND
|50
|Puravankara
|PURVA
|51
|Senco Gold
|SENCO
|52
|Balu Forge Industries
|BALUFORGE
|53
|Ajax Engineering
|AJAXENGG
|54
|VIP Industries
|VIPIND
|55
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|RTNINDIA
|56
|Midwest
|MIDWEST
|57
|CMS Info Systems
|CMSINFO
|58
|Hindustan Construction Company
|HCC
|59
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|UNIMECH
|60
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|ENTERO
|61
|HG Infra Engineering
|HGINFRA
|62
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|KMEW
|63
|SpiceJet
|SPICEJET
|64
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|ZAGGLE
|65
|Uflex
|UFLEX
|66
|TVS Srichakra
|TVSSRICHAK
|67
|City Pulse Multiventures
|CITYPULSE
|68
|West Coast Paper Mills
|WSTCSTPAPR
|69
|Bharat Rasayan
|BHARATRAS
|70
|Insolation Energy
|INSOLATION
|71
|Premier Explosives
|PREMEXPLN
|72
|Alembic
|ALEMBICLTD
|73
|Sundrop Brands
|SUNDROP
|74
|Gujarat Industries Power Co.
|GIPCL
|75
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|BAJAJHIND
|76
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|INDIANHUME
|77
|Rhetan TMT
|RHETAN
|78
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|KERNEX
|79
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|MTNL
|80
|Hindware Home Innovation
|HINDWAREAP
|81
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|DIVGIITTS
|82
|Mukand
|MUKANDLTD
|83
|Nitco
|NITCO
|84
|Simplex Infrastructures
|SIMPLEXINF
|85
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|GARUDA
|86
|DCX Systems
|DCXINDIA
|87
|Frontier Springs
|FRONTIER
|88
|Yasho Industries
|YASHO
|89
|Arman Financial Services
|ARMANFIN
|90
|Unitech
|UNITECH
|91
|NIBE
|NIBE
|92
|SPML Infra
|SPMLINFRA
|93
|LKP Finance
|LKPFIN
|94
|HMA Agro Industries
|HMAAGRO
|95
|Jagran Prakashan
|JAGRAN
|96
|Genesys International Corporation
|GENESYS
|97
|Sumeet Industries
|SUMEETINDS
|98
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|EKC
|99
|Renaissance Global
|RGL
|100
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|CLSEL
|101
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|SARASWATI
|102
|Cropster Agro
|CROPSTER
|103
|Syncom Formulations
|SYNCOMF
|104
|Platinum Industries
|PLATIND
|105
|Elpro International
|ELPROINTL
|106
|Faze Three
|FAZE3Q
|107
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|HITECHGEAR
|108
|Paramount Communications
|PARACABLES
|109
|Rupa and Company
|RUPA
|110
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|KWALITY
|111
|Solex Energy
|SOLEX
|112
|ArunIs Abode
|ARUNIS
|113
|Matrimony.com
|MATRIMONY
|114
|Oriental Aromatics
|OAL
|115
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|LINCOLN
|116
|Stanley Lifestyles
|STANLEY
|117
|Deccan Cements
|DECCANCE
|118
|Integrated Industries
|INTEGRATED
|119
|Titan Biotech
|TITANBIO
|120
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|AEROFLEX
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.