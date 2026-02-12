Mint Market
Subscribe

Q3 results 2026: HUL, HAL, ONGC, Indian Hotels among 400 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Hindustan Unilever, HAL, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Biocon, and IRCTC are among companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Feb 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on a subdued note amid profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 25,950 mark.
Stock market today: On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on a subdued note amid profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 25,950 mark.
AI Quick Read

Q3 results 2026: More than 400 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 12.

Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Biocon, and IRCTC are among companies to declare their Q3 earnings today.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, markets are expected to witness a gradual uptick, with stock-specific activity likely to pick up as the Q3 earnings season nears its final phase.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to watch: HAL, HUL, BHEL, Lenskart among 10 shares in focus today

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed on a subdued note amid profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty 50 managing to stay above the 25,950 mark. The Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05%, to end at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 25,953.85.

Hindustan Unilever Q3 results preview

According to Motilal Oswal, the organic business is expected to deliver 4% revenue growth led by 3% volume growth.

“The transitory impact of GST rate rationalization (which hit 40% of HUL's portfolio) weighed on the first half of 3Q. We model revenue growth of 3% in home care and personal care each, 8% in Beauty and Wellbeing, and 2% in F&B,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Advertisement

Hindustan Aeronautics Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm expect revenue growth of 13% YoY, driven by a healthy execution of the opening order book. Meanwhile, it anticipates EBITDA margin to expand by 80bp YoY as supply chain issues ease out.

“The execution of a huge order backlog, any major provisions, incremental inflows, and margin will be the key focus areas. Key monitorables include the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle,” the firm said.

Indian Hotels Q3 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities expect consolidated revenues of Rs27 bn (+6% yoy) and EBITDA margin of 38%.

“We build in 6% yoy ARR growth and occupancy of 78% (flat yoy), as we take cognizance of the disruption in December (due to Indigo flights), despite healthy first two months of the quarter,” the brokerage firm said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results 2026 on Thursday, February 12 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Hindustan UnileverHINDUNILVR
2Oil and Natural Gas CorporationONGC
3Hindustan AeronauticsHAL
4Coal IndiaCOALINDIA
5Hindalco IndustriesHINDALCO
6Muthoot FinanceMUTHOOTFIN
7LupinLUPIN
8Indian Hotels CompanyINDHOTEL
9Bharat ForgeBHARATFORG
10BioconBIOCON
11Abbott IndiaABBOTINDIA
12IRCTC – Indian Railway Catering & Tourism CorpIRCTC
13PI IndustriesPIIND
14Petronet LNGPETRONET
153M India3MINDIA
16Gujarat FluorochemicalsFLUOROCHEM
17Endurance TechnologiesENDURANCE
18CRISILCRISIL
19Indraprastha GasIGL
20Deepak NitriteDEEPAKNTR
21KIOCLKIOCL
22Schneider Electric InfrastructureSCHNEIDER
23Aditya InfotechADITYAINFO
24EID Parry (India)EIDPARRY
25Travel Food ServicesTRAVELFOOD
26Natco PharmaNATCOPHARM
27Fine Organics IndustriesFINEORG
28Cohance LifesciencesCOHANCE
29Tega IndustriesTEGA
30Welspun LivingWELSPUNLIV
31Vedant FashionsMANYAVAR
32Lumax Auto TechnologiesLUMAXTECH
33Ingersoll Rand (India)INGERRAND
34Titagarh Rail SystemsTITAGARH
35Inox IndiaINOXINDIA
36Engineers IndiaENGINERSIN
37Shaily Engineering PlasticsSHAILY
38Time TechnoplastTIMETECHNO
39MMTCMMTC
40Banco Products (India)BANCOINDIA
41Honasa ConsumerHONASA
42Astra Microwave ProductsASTRAMICRO
43Sudarshan Chemical IndustriesSUDARSCHEM
44Rashtriya Chemicals and FertilisersRCF
45RedtapeREDTAPE
46Mishra Dhatu NigamMIDHANI
47Shadowfax TechnologiesSHADOWFAX
48Jai Balaji IndustriesJAIBALAJI
49Praj IndustriesPRAJIND
50PuravankaraPURVA
51Senco GoldSENCO
52Balu Forge IndustriesBALUFORGE
53Ajax EngineeringAJAXENGG
54VIP IndustriesVIPIND
55RattanIndia EnterprisesRTNINDIA
56MidwestMIDWEST
57CMS Info SystemsCMSINFO
58Hindustan Construction CompanyHCC
59Unimech Aerospace and ManufacturingUNIMECH
60Entero Healthcare SolutionsENTERO
61HG Infra EngineeringHGINFRA
62Knowledge Marine & Engineering WorksKMEW
63SpiceJetSPICEJET
64Zaggle Prepaid Ocean ServicesZAGGLE
65UflexUFLEX
66TVS SrichakraTVSSRICHAK
67City Pulse MultiventuresCITYPULSE
68West Coast Paper MillsWSTCSTPAPR
69Bharat RasayanBHARATRAS
70Insolation EnergyINSOLATION
71Premier ExplosivesPREMEXPLN
72AlembicALEMBICLTD
73Sundrop BrandsSUNDROP
74Gujarat Industries Power Co.GIPCL
75Bajaj Hindusthan SugarBAJAJHIND
76Indian Hume Pipe CompanyINDIANHUME
77Rhetan TMTRHETAN
78Kernex Microsystems (India)KERNEX
79Mahanagar Telephone NigamMTNL
80Hindware Home InnovationHINDWAREAP
81Divgi Torqtransfer SystemsDIVGIITTS
82MukandMUKANDLTD
83NitcoNITCO
84Simplex InfrastructuresSIMPLEXINF
85Garuda Construction and EngineeringGARUDA
86DCX SystemsDCXINDIA
87Frontier SpringsFRONTIER
88Yasho IndustriesYASHO
89Arman Financial ServicesARMANFIN
90UnitechUNITECH
91NIBENIBE
92SPML InfraSPMLINFRA
93LKP FinanceLKPFIN
94HMA Agro IndustriesHMAAGRO
95Jagran PrakashanJAGRAN
96Genesys International CorporationGENESYS
97Sumeet IndustriesSUMEETINDS
98Everest Kanto CylinderEKC
99Renaissance GlobalRGL
100Chaman Lal Setia ExportsCLSEL
101Saraswati Commercial (India)SARASWATI
102Cropster AgroCROPSTER
103Syncom FormulationsSYNCOMF
104Platinum IndustriesPLATIND
105Elpro InternationalELPROINTL
106Faze ThreeFAZE3Q
107The Hi-Tech GearsHITECHGEAR
108Paramount CommunicationsPARACABLES
109Rupa and CompanyRUPA
110Kwality PharmaceuticalsKWALITY
111Solex EnergySOLEX
112ArunIs AbodeARUNIS
113Matrimony.comMATRIMONY
114Oriental AromaticsOAL
115Lincoln PharmaceuticalsLINCOLN
116Stanley LifestylesSTANLEY
117Deccan CementsDECCANCE
118Integrated IndustriesINTEGRATED
119Titan BiotechTITANBIO
120Aeroflex EnterprisesAEROFLEX

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsQ3 EarningsQ3 Earnings PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: HUL, HAL, ONGC, Indian Hotels among 400 companies to declare earnings today; full list here
Read Next Story