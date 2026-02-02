Q3 results 2026: Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Baja Housing Fin among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Earnings season is set to continue this week, with around 680 companies scheduled to report Q3 results 2026.
Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech, RailTel, Tata Chemicals, and Awfis Space Solutions are among the marquee companies releasing their December-quarter results on Monday, February 2.
The Indian stock market closed Sunday’s special trading session with steep losses of more than 2% after Budget-related announcements on securities transaction tax (STT). Analysts, however, feel that although volatility may persist in the near term, corporate earnings are likely to drive market direction in the months ahead.
Overall, markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, but a more defined trend and greater stability could take shape from April, supported by fiscal spending, better earnings visibility for FY27, and improved clarity on global macroeconomic conditions, said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.
According to Motilal Oswal, Hyundai Motor is likely to post 5% year-on-year (YoY) in volume growth in the third quarter. On the positive front, discounts are lower QoQ, currency is favourable, and the full quarter benefits of incentives would help support margins, the brokerage firm highlighted.
"Negative factors to monitor are: 1) weak export mix, 2) start-up costs of the Pune plant, 3) input cost pressure, 4) higher promotional spending due to the Venue launch, and 5) higher depreciation of the new plant. As a result, we expect EBITDA margin to dip 110bp QoQ to 12.8%,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm anticipates Indus Tower's recurring EBITDA to rise over 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).
“We have not taken any provision reversals during the quarter. Expect 3.5k net tower additions in 3QFY26, while tenancy additions are likely to be only modestly higher at ~3.75k,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Hyundai Motor India Limited
|Hyundai Motor India
|2
|Indus Towers Limited
|INDUS TOWERS
|3
|PB Fintech Limited
|PB Fintech
|4
|Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|5
|Sundaram Finance Limited
|Sundaram Finance
|6
|UPL Limited
|UPL
|7
|Thermax Limited
|Thermax
|8
|Honeywell Automation India Limited
|Honeywell Automation
|9
|Ather Energy Limited
|Ather Energy
|10
|City Union Bank Limited
|City Union Bank
|11
|Tata Chemicals Limited
|Tata Chemicals
|12
|Chalet Hotels Limited
|Chalet Hotels
|13
|Ventive Hospitality Limited
|Ventive Hospitality
|14
|PG Electroplast Limited
|PG Electroplast
|15
|Paradeep Phosphates Limited
|Paradeep Phosphates
|16
|Aarti Industries Limited
|Aarti Industries
|17
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|18
|Akzo Nobel India Limited
|Akzo Nobel India
|19
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited
|Shriram Pistons & Rings
|20
|Railtel Corporation of India Limited
|Railtel Corporation of India
|21
|Corona Remedies Limited
|Corona Remedies
|22
|Olectra Greentech Limited
|Olectra Greentech
|23
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|24
|Campus Activewear Limited
|Campus Activewear
|25
|Transrail Lighting Limited
|Transrail Lighting
|26
|eMudhra Limited
|eMudhra
|27
|Artemis Medicare Services Limited
|Artemis Medicare Services
|28
|WPIL Limited
|WPIL
|29
|Interarch Building Solutions Limited
|Interarch Building Solutions
|30
|MPS Limited
|MPS
|31
|Awfis Space Solutions Limited
|Awfis Space Solutions
|32
|Indiabulls Enterprises Limited
|Indiabulls
|33
|Veedol Corporation Limited
|Veedol Corporation
|34
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|35
|Saksoft Limited
|Saksoft
|36
|Silver Touch Technologies Limited
|Silver Touch Technologies
|37
|SMC Global Securities Limited
|SMC Global Securities
|38
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|39
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|40
|Bharat Wire Ropes Limited
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|41
|GPT Healthcare Limited
|GPT Healthcare
|42
|Manali Petrochemicals Limited
|Manali Petrochemicals
|43
|Sejal Glass Limited
|Sejal Glass
|44
|Bhageria Industries Limited
|Bhageria Industries
|45
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited
|Shree Rama Multi Tech
|46
|Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|47
|Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited
|Fabtech Technologies
|48
|Axtel Industries Limited
|Axtel Industries
|49
|Patel Retail Limited
|Patel Retail
|50
|Iris Clothings Limited
|Iris Clothings
|51
|Urja Global Limited
|Urja Global
|52
|Modison Metals Limited
|Modison
|53
|Sinclairs Hotels Limited
|Sinclairs Hotels
|54
|Geekay Wires Limited
|Geekay Wires
|55
|Indian Toners and Developers Limited
|Indian Toners and Developers
|56
|Regency Fincorp Limited
|REGENCY FINCORP
|57
|Syschem (India) Limited
|Syschem (India)
|58
|Music Broadcast Limited
|Music Broadcast
|59
|National Plastic Technologies Limited
|National Plastic Technologies
|60
|Bartronics India Limited
|Bartronics India
|61
|Alstone Textiles (India) Limited
|Alstone Textiles
|62
|Hindcon Chemicals Limited
|Hindcon Chemicals
|63
|KIC Metaliks Limited
|KIC Metaliks
|64
|Jet Freight Logistics Limited
|Jet Freight Logistics
|65
|Bodhtree Consulting Limited
|Bodhtree Consulting
|66
|Rajkamal Synthetics Limited
|Rajkamal Synthetics
|67
|Lead Financial Services Limited
|Lead Financial Services
|68
|Amraworld Agrico Limited
|Amraworld Agrico
|69
|Clio Infotech Limited
|Clio Infotech
|70
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Limited
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|71
|Amerise Biosciences Limited
|AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
|72
|Galada Power and Telecommunication Limited
|Galada Power and Telecommunications
