Q3 results 2026: Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Baja Housing Fin among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Earnings season is set to continue this week, with around 680 companies scheduled to report Q3 results 2026.

Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech, RailTel, Tata Chemicals, and Awfis Space Solutions are among the marquee companies releasing their December-quarter results on Monday, February 2.

The Indian stock market closed Sunday’s special trading session with steep losses of more than 2% after Budget-related announcements on securities transaction tax (STT). Analysts, however, feel that although volatility may persist in the near term, corporate earnings are likely to drive market direction in the months ahead.

Advertisement

Overall, markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, but a more defined trend and greater stability could take shape from April, supported by fiscal spending, better earnings visibility for FY27, and improved clarity on global macroeconomic conditions, said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Here's a look at what to expect from top companies today: Hyundai Motor Q3 results preview According to Motilal Oswal, Hyundai Motor is likely to post 5% year-on-year (YoY) in volume growth in the third quarter. On the positive front, discounts are lower QoQ, currency is favourable, and the full quarter benefits of incentives would help support margins, the brokerage firm highlighted.

"Negative factors to monitor are: 1) weak export mix, 2) start-up costs of the Pune plant, 3) input cost pressure, 4) higher promotional spending due to the Venue launch, and 5) higher depreciation of the new plant. As a result, we expect EBITDA margin to dip 110bp QoQ to 12.8%,” the firm said.

Advertisement

Indus Towers Q3 results preview The brokerage firm anticipates Indus Tower's recurring EBITDA to rise over 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We have not taken any provision reversals during the quarter. Expect 3.5k net tower additions in 3QFY26, while tenancy additions are likely to be only modestly higher at ~3.75k,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Monday, February 2 -