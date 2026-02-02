Mint Market
Q3 results 2026: Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Baja Housing Fin among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: Hyundai Motor, Indus Towers, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech, RailTel, Tata Chemicals, and Awfis Space Solutions are among the marquee companies releasing their December-quarter results on Monday, February 2.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Feb 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Q3 results today: Earnings season is set to continue this week, with around 680 companies scheduled to report Q3 results for 2026.
The Indian stock market closed Sunday’s special trading session with steep losses of more than 2% after Budget-related announcements on securities transaction tax (STT). Analysts, however, feel that although volatility may persist in the near term, corporate earnings are likely to drive market direction in the months ahead.

Also Read | Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty signals flat start for Nifty 50, Sensex

Overall, markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, but a more defined trend and greater stability could take shape from April, supported by fiscal spending, better earnings visibility for FY27, and improved clarity on global macroeconomic conditions, said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Here's a look at what to expect from top companies today:

Hyundai Motor Q3 results preview

According to Motilal Oswal, Hyundai Motor is likely to post 5% year-on-year (YoY) in volume growth in the third quarter. On the positive front, discounts are lower QoQ, currency is favourable, and the full quarter benefits of incentives would help support margins, the brokerage firm highlighted.

"Negative factors to monitor are: 1) weak export mix, 2) start-up costs of the Pune plant, 3) input cost pressure, 4) higher promotional spending due to the Venue launch, and 5) higher depreciation of the new plant. As a result, we expect EBITDA margin to dip 110bp QoQ to 12.8%,” the firm said.

Indus Towers Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm anticipates Indus Tower's recurring EBITDA to rise over 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ).

“We have not taken any provision reversals during the quarter. Expect 3.5k net tower additions in 3QFY26, while tenancy additions are likely to be only modestly higher at ~3.75k,” the firm said.

Also Read | LIC, Tata Motors PV, SBI among 680 companies set to post Q3 results this week

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Monday, February 2 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Hyundai Motor India LimitedHyundai Motor India
2Indus Towers LimitedINDUS TOWERS
3PB Fintech LimitedPB Fintech
4Bajaj Housing Finance LimitedBajaj Housing Finance
5Sundaram Finance LimitedSundaram Finance
6UPL LimitedUPL
7Thermax LimitedThermax
8Honeywell Automation India LimitedHoneywell Automation
9Ather Energy LimitedAther Energy
10City Union Bank LimitedCity Union Bank
11Tata Chemicals LimitedTata Chemicals
12Chalet Hotels LimitedChalet Hotels
13Ventive Hospitality LimitedVentive Hospitality
14PG Electroplast LimitedPG Electroplast
15Paradeep Phosphates LimitedParadeep Phosphates
16Aarti Industries LimitedAarti Industries
17Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands LimitedAditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
18Akzo Nobel India LimitedAkzo Nobel India
19Shriram Pistons & Rings LimitedShriram Pistons & Rings
20Railtel Corporation of India LimitedRailtel Corporation of India
21Corona Remedies LimitedCorona Remedies
22Olectra Greentech LimitedOlectra Greentech
23Mahindra Lifespace Developers LimitedMahindra Lifespace Developers
24Campus Activewear LimitedCampus Activewear
25Transrail Lighting LimitedTransrail Lighting
26eMudhra LimitedeMudhra
27Artemis Medicare Services LimitedArtemis Medicare Services
28WPIL LimitedWPIL
29Interarch Building Solutions LimitedInterarch Building Solutions
30MPS LimitedMPS
31Awfis Space Solutions LimitedAwfis Space Solutions
32Indiabulls Enterprises LimitedIndiabulls
33Veedol Corporation LimitedVeedol Corporation
34Utkarsh Small Finance Bank LimitedUtkarsh Small Finance Bank
35Saksoft LimitedSaksoft
36Silver Touch Technologies LimitedSilver Touch Technologies
37SMC Global Securities LimitedSMC Global Securities
38Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients LimitedVidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
39Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LimitedManaksia Coated Metals & Industries
40Bharat Wire Ropes LimitedBharat Wire Ropes
41GPT Healthcare LimitedGPT Healthcare
42Manali Petrochemicals LimitedManali Petrochemicals
43Sejal Glass LimitedSejal Glass
44Bhageria Industries LimitedBhageria Industries
45Shree Rama Multi-Tech LimitedShree Rama Multi Tech
46Dhampur Sugar Mills LimitedDhampur Sugar Mills
47Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms LimitedFabtech Technologies
48Axtel Industries LimitedAxtel Industries
49Patel Retail LimitedPatel Retail
50Iris Clothings LimitedIris Clothings
51Urja Global LimitedUrja Global
52Modison Metals LimitedModison
53Sinclairs Hotels LimitedSinclairs Hotels
54Geekay Wires LimitedGeekay Wires
55Indian Toners and Developers LimitedIndian Toners and Developers
56Regency Fincorp LimitedREGENCY FINCORP
57Syschem (India) LimitedSyschem (India)
58Music Broadcast LimitedMusic Broadcast
59National Plastic Technologies LimitedNational Plastic Technologies
60Bartronics India LimitedBartronics India
61Alstone Textiles (India) LimitedAlstone Textiles
62Hindcon Chemicals LimitedHindcon Chemicals
63KIC Metaliks LimitedKIC Metaliks
64Jet Freight Logistics LimitedJet Freight Logistics
65Bodhtree Consulting LimitedBodhtree Consulting
66Rajkamal Synthetics LimitedRajkamal Synthetics
67Lead Financial Services LimitedLead Financial Services
68Amraworld Agrico LimitedAmraworld Agrico
69Clio Infotech LimitedClio Infotech
70Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions LimitedGolkonda Aluminium Extrusions
71Amerise Biosciences LimitedAMERISE BIOSCIENCES
72Galada Power and Telecommunication LimitedGalada Power and Telecommunications
 
 
