Q3 results 2026: ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi among companies to declare earnings today

Q3 results today: The Q3 earnings season has finally kicked in as more than 20 companies are all set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 13.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial and Bank of Maharashtra are some of the marquee companies to declare earnings today.
Analysts and investors are closely monitoring the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth, led by goods and services tax cuts announced on September 22, 2025, and to assess how geopolitical uncertainties are affecting companies with global operations.
“ We see pickup in earnings and turnaround in Q3FY26E breaking the last 6- quarter consolidation, with the Emkay universe delivering topline growth of 10.7% YoY in Q3FY26 vs 5.6% in Q2FY26. A pick-up in festive season demand, coupled with GST rate-cut tailwinds, drove the strong discretionary earnings, leading to 14.5% PAT growth,” brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a note.
According to Emkay Global, the insurance company is likely to post 4% growth in retail APE for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. However, in terms of year-to-date (YTD) FY26, the company is anticipated to witness 2% decline.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial, the company is expected to grow 1.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in CC terms with HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth. It further anticipates EBIT margins to improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization.
“ We expect revenue to grow 1.8% QoQ in CC terms in 3Q, as we expect HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth.US is expected to remain soft for automotive but adjacencies (aerospace, off-road, commercial vehicles) shall do better.EBIT margins shall further improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization. Commentary on Tier-1/OEMs, Media vertical and margin recovery needs to be monitored,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Five-Paisa Capital Ltd
|5PAISA
|2
|Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
|ARAVALIS
|3
|Artson Engineering Ltd
|ARTSON
|4
|CITI Port Financial Services Ltd
|CITIPOR
|5
|Future Enterprises Ltd
|FUTURSEC
|6
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
|HATHWAYB
|7
|Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
|HDIL
|8
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd
|ICICIGI
|9
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd
|ICICIPRULI
|10
|Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
|INDBNK
|11
|Indo Thai Securities Ltd
|INDOTHAI
|12
|Infomedia Press Ltd
|INFOMEDIA
|13
|Intense Technologies Ltd
|INTENTECH
|14
|Just Dial Ltd
|JUSTDIAL
|15
|Bank of Maharashtra
|MAHABANK
|16
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
|MGEL
|17
|Mishka Exim Ltd
|MISHKA
|18
|Navkar Corporation Ltd
|NAVKARCORP
|19
|Oriental Hotels Ltd
|ORIENTHOT
|20
|RPEL
|RPEL
|21
|Sigma Solve Ltd
|SIGMA
|22
|Tata Elxsi Ltd
|TATAELXSI
|23
|Tokyo Plast International Ltd
|TOKYOPLAST
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
