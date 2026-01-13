Q3 results 2026: ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi among companies to declare earnings today

Q3 results today: The Q3 earnings season has finally kicked in as more than 20 companies are all set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 13.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial and Bank of Maharashtra are some of the marquee companies to declare earnings today.

Analysts and investors are closely monitoring the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth, led by goods and services tax cuts announced on September 22, 2025, and to assess how geopolitical uncertainties are affecting companies with global operations.

“ We see pickup in earnings and turnaround in Q3FY26E breaking the last 6- quarter consolidation, with the Emkay universe delivering topline growth of 10.7% YoY in Q3FY26 vs 5.6% in Q2FY26. A pick-up in festive season demand, coupled with GST rate-cut tailwinds, drove the strong discretionary earnings, leading to 14.5% PAT growth,” brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a note.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 preview According to Emkay Global, the insurance company is likely to post 4% growth in retail APE for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. However, in terms of year-to-date (YTD) FY26, the company is anticipated to witness 2% decline.

Tata Elxsi Q3 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial, the company is expected to grow 1.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in CC terms with HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth. It further anticipates EBIT margins to improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization.

“ We expect revenue to grow 1.8% QoQ in CC terms in 3Q, as we expect HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth.US is expected to remain soft for automotive but adjacencies (aerospace, off-road, commercial vehicles) shall do better.EBIT margins shall further improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization. Commentary on Tier-1/OEMs, Media vertical and margin recovery needs to be monitored,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will announce Q3 results today, Tuesday, January 13 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Five-Paisa Capital Ltd 5PAISA 2 Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd ARAVALIS 3 Artson Engineering Ltd ARTSON 4 CITI Port Financial Services Ltd CITIPOR 5 Future Enterprises Ltd FUTURSEC 6 Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd HATHWAYB 7 Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd HDIL 8 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd ICICIGI 9 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd ICICIPRULI 10 Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd INDBNK 11 Indo Thai Securities Ltd INDOTHAI 12 Infomedia Press Ltd INFOMEDIA 13 Intense Technologies Ltd INTENTECH 14 Just Dial Ltd JUSTDIAL 15 Bank of Maharashtra MAHABANK 16 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd MGEL 17 Mishka Exim Ltd MISHKA 18 Navkar Corporation Ltd NAVKARCORP 19 Oriental Hotels Ltd ORIENTHOT 20 RPEL RPEL 21 Sigma Solve Ltd SIGMA 22 Tata Elxsi Ltd TATAELXSI 23 Tokyo Plast International Ltd TOKYOPLAST