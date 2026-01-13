Q3 results 2026: ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi among companies to declare earnings today

Q3 results today: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial and Bank of Maharashtra are some of the marquee companies to declare earnings today.

Q3 results today: The Q3 earnings season has finally kicked in as more than 20 companies are all set to announce their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 13.

Analysts and investors are closely monitoring the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth, led by goods and services tax cuts announced on September 22, 2025, and to assess how geopolitical uncertainties are affecting companies with global operations.

“ We see pickup in earnings and turnaround in Q3FY26E breaking the last 6- quarter consolidation, with the Emkay universe delivering topline growth of 10.7% YoY in Q3FY26 vs 5.6% in Q2FY26. A pick-up in festive season demand, coupled with GST rate-cut tailwinds, drove the strong discretionary earnings, leading to 14.5% PAT growth,” brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a note.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q3 preview

According to Emkay Global, the insurance company is likely to post 4% growth in retail APE for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. However, in terms of year-to-date (YTD) FY26, the company is anticipated to witness 2% decline.

Tata Elxsi Q3 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial, the company is expected to grow 1.8% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) in CC terms with HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth. It further anticipates EBIT margins to improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization.

“ We expect revenue to grow 1.8% QoQ in CC terms in 3Q, as we expect HLS to normalize and transportation to show sequential growth.US is expected to remain soft for automotive but adjacencies (aerospace, off-road, commercial vehicles) shall do better.EBIT margins shall further improve 30bp to 18.8%, aided by higher utilization. Commentary on Tier-1/OEMs, Media vertical and margin recovery needs to be monitored,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will announce Q3 results today, Tuesday, January 13 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Five-Paisa Capital Ltd5PAISA
2Aravali Securities & Finance LtdARAVALIS
3Artson Engineering LtdARTSON
4CITI Port Financial Services LtdCITIPOR
5Future Enterprises LtdFUTURSEC
6Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom LtdHATHWAYB
7Housing Development & Infrastructure LtdHDIL
8ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. LtdICICIGI
9ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. LtdICICIPRULI
10Indbank Merchant Banking Services LtdINDBNK
11Indo Thai Securities LtdINDOTHAI
12Infomedia Press LtdINFOMEDIA
13Intense Technologies LtdINTENTECH
14Just Dial LtdJUSTDIAL
15Bank of MaharashtraMAHABANK
16Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers LtdMGEL
17Mishka Exim LtdMISHKA
18Navkar Corporation LtdNAVKARCORP
19Oriental Hotels LtdORIENTHOT
20RPELRPEL
21Sigma Solve LtdSIGMA
22Tata Elxsi LtdTATAELXSI
23Tokyo Plast International LtdTOKYOPLAST

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

