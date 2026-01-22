Q3 results 2026: IndiGo, Zee, Bandhan Bank to Coforge - 58 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026: The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Cyient, DLF, Ideaforge Technology, Indian Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and ZEE.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jan 2026, 06:12 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: More than 50 Indian companies are set to announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 results 2026: More than 50 Indian companies are set to announce their Q3 results today.

Q3 Results 2026: Over 50 Indian companies are set to announce their Q3 results today. Based on the results calendar from NSE & BSE, up to 58 companies will report their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 22 January 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, APL Apollo Tubes, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Cyient, DLF, Ideaforge Technology, Indian Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Premier Energies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Zensar Technologies, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Additionally, Go Digit General Insurance, Gujarat State Petronet, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Mphasis, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, TTK Healthcare, and V-Mart Retail, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

IndiGo Q3 Results Preview

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, is expected to post adjusted net profit of 2,121 crore in Q3FY26, down 45.7% from 3,905 crore in the year-ago period, according to estimates by Elara Capital. IndiGo’s revenue is estimated to grow 3% to 22,784 crore from 22,111 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA is expected to decline 18% YoY to 5,447 crore on lower airfare and higher operational cost. The brokerage firm expects PLF at 86% in Q3FY26 as against 87% in Q3FY25. Forex loss is likely to be at 1,200 crore.

Coforge Q3 Results Preview

Coforge’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 7.5% to 457 crore from 425 crore in the previous quarter. The IT company’s revenue is seen growing 7.4% to 4,281 crore from 3,986 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), on account of growth in the BFSI vertical and ramp-up of the Sabre deal, as per Axis Securities.

EBIT during the December quarter is estimated to rise 9.1% to 612 crore from 561 crore in the September quarter, while EBIT margin is expected to improve by 22 bps QoQ to 14.3%, led by higher operating leverage.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 Results Preview

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is expected to report a net profit of 175 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 27.8% from 242 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per Elara Capital. The company’s revenue in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 16.8% to 2,312 crore from 1,979 crore, year-on-year (YoY). At the operating level, EBITDA is estimated to fall nearly 13% YoY to 277 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen at 12%.

Here’s the list of the companies that will declare their Q3 results today:

NoCompany Name
1Adani Energy Solutions
2Adani Total Gas
3Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
4Alivus Life Sciences
5Alufluoride
6Antelopus Selan Energy
7APL Apollo Tubes
8Avon Mercantile
9Bandhan Bank
10Bansisons Tea Industries
11Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
12Borana Weaves
13Cigniti Technologies
14COFORGE
15Computer Age Management Services
16Cyient
17DLF
18Duncan Engineering
19EKI Energy Services Ltd
20Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
21GAMCO
22Go Digit General Insurance
23Gujarat State Petronet
24Home First Finance Company India
25Ideaforge Technology
26IIFL Finance
27India Finsec
28India Motor Parts and Accessories
29Indian Bank
30InfoBeans Technologies
31Interglobe Aviation
32Kopran
33Krystal Integrated Services
34LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
35Monarch Networth Capital
36MphasiS
37NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS
38Orient Electric Limited
39Premier Energies
40Radico Khaitan
41Shah Foods
42Saptak Chem And Business
43Shanthi Gears
44Shree Vatsaa Finance & leasing
45Spectrum Electrical Industries
46Steel Strips Wheels
47Spentex Industries
48STRING METAVERSE
49Suryoday Small Finance Bank
50Swastika Investsmart
51Syngene International
52Tanla Platforms
53Thirani Projects
54TTK Healthcare
55Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
56V-Mart Retail
57Zee Entertainment Enterprises
58Zensar Technologies

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsStock Market TodayMarket-analysis
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: IndiGo, Zee, Bandhan Bank to Coforge - 58 companies to declare earnings today; check full list
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.