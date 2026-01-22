Q3 results 2026: IndiGo, Zee, Bandhan Bank to Coforge - 58 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 Results 2026: Over 50 Indian companies are set to announce their Q3 results today. Based on the results calendar from NSE & BSE, up to 58 companies will report their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 22 January 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, APL Apollo Tubes, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Cyient, DLF, Ideaforge Technology, Indian Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Premier Energies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Zensar Technologies, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Additionally, Go Digit General Insurance, Gujarat State Petronet, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Mphasis, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, TTK Healthcare, and V-Mart Retail, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

IndiGo Q3 Results Preview InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, is expected to post adjusted net profit of ₹2,121 crore in Q3FY26, down 45.7% from ₹3,905 crore in the year-ago period, according to estimates by Elara Capital. IndiGo’s revenue is estimated to grow 3% to ₹22,784 crore from ₹22,111 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA is expected to decline 18% YoY to ₹5,447 crore on lower airfare and higher operational cost. The brokerage firm expects PLF at 86% in Q3FY26 as against 87% in Q3FY25. Forex loss is likely to be at ₹1,200 crore.

Coforge Q3 Results Preview Coforge’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 7.5% to ₹457 crore from ₹425 crore in the previous quarter. The IT company’s revenue is seen growing 7.4% to ₹4,281 crore from ₹3,986 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), on account of growth in the BFSI vertical and ramp-up of the Sabre deal, as per Axis Securities.

EBIT during the December quarter is estimated to rise 9.1% to ₹612 crore from ₹561 crore in the September quarter, while EBIT margin is expected to improve by 22 bps QoQ to 14.3%, led by higher operating leverage.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 Results Preview Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is expected to report a net profit of ₹175 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 27.8% from ₹242 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per Elara Capital. The company’s revenue in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 16.8% to ₹2,312 crore from ₹1,979 crore, year-on-year (YoY). At the operating level, EBITDA is estimated to fall nearly 13% YoY to ₹277 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen at 12%.

Here’s the list of the companies that will declare their Q3 results today:

No Company Name 1 Adani Energy Solutions 2 Adani Total Gas 3 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 4 Alivus Life Sciences 5 Alufluoride 6 Antelopus Selan Energy 7 APL Apollo Tubes 8 Avon Mercantile 9 Bandhan Bank 10 Bansisons Tea Industries 11 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle 12 Borana Weaves 13 Cigniti Technologies 14 COFORGE 15 Computer Age Management Services 16 Cyient 17 DLF 18 Duncan Engineering 19 EKI Energy Services Ltd 20 Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts 21 GAMCO 22 Go Digit General Insurance 23 Gujarat State Petronet 24 Home First Finance Company India 25 Ideaforge Technology 26 IIFL Finance 27 India Finsec 28 India Motor Parts and Accessories 29 Indian Bank 30 InfoBeans Technologies 31 Interglobe Aviation 32 Kopran 33 Krystal Integrated Services 34 LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO) 35 Monarch Networth Capital 36 MphasiS 37 NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS 38 Orient Electric Limited 39 Premier Energies 40 Radico Khaitan 41 Shah Foods 42 Saptak Chem And Business 43 Shanthi Gears 44 Shree Vatsaa Finance & leasing 45 Spectrum Electrical Industries 46 Steel Strips Wheels 47 Spentex Industries 48 STRING METAVERSE 49 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 50 Swastika Investsmart 51 Syngene International 52 Tanla Platforms 53 Thirani Projects 54 TTK Healthcare 55 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 56 V-Mart Retail 57 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 58 Zensar Technologies