Q3 results 2026: IndiGo, Zee, Bandhan Bank to Coforge - 58 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 Results 2026: Over 50 Indian companies are set to announce their Q3 results today. Based on the results calendar from NSE & BSE, up to 58 companies will report their financial earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today, 22 January 2026.
The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, APL Apollo Tubes, Bandhan Bank, Coforge, Cyient, DLF, Ideaforge Technology, Indian Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Premier Energies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Zensar Technologies, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Additionally, Go Digit General Insurance, Gujarat State Petronet, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Mphasis, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, TTK Healthcare, and V-Mart Retail, among others will also declare their Q3 results today.
Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, is expected to post adjusted net profit of ₹2,121 crore in Q3FY26, down 45.7% from ₹3,905 crore in the year-ago period, according to estimates by Elara Capital. IndiGo’s revenue is estimated to grow 3% to ₹22,784 crore from ₹22,111 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
EBITDA is expected to decline 18% YoY to ₹5,447 crore on lower airfare and higher operational cost. The brokerage firm expects PLF at 86% in Q3FY26 as against 87% in Q3FY25. Forex loss is likely to be at ₹1,200 crore.
Coforge’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 7.5% to ₹457 crore from ₹425 crore in the previous quarter. The IT company’s revenue is seen growing 7.4% to ₹4,281 crore from ₹3,986 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), on account of growth in the BFSI vertical and ramp-up of the Sabre deal, as per Axis Securities.
EBIT during the December quarter is estimated to rise 9.1% to ₹612 crore from ₹561 crore in the September quarter, while EBIT margin is expected to improve by 22 bps QoQ to 14.3%, led by higher operating leverage.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is expected to report a net profit of ₹175 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 27.8% from ₹242 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per Elara Capital. The company’s revenue in Q3FY26 is expected to rise 16.8% to ₹2,312 crore from ₹1,979 crore, year-on-year (YoY). At the operating level, EBITDA is estimated to fall nearly 13% YoY to ₹277 crore, while EBITDA margin is seen at 12%.
Here’s the list of the companies that will declare their Q3 results today:
|No
|Company Name
|1
|Adani Energy Solutions
|2
|Adani Total Gas
|3
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|4
|Alivus Life Sciences
|5
|Alufluoride
|6
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|7
|APL Apollo Tubes
|8
|Avon Mercantile
|9
|Bandhan Bank
|10
|Bansisons Tea Industries
|11
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|12
|Borana Weaves
|13
|Cigniti Technologies
|14
|COFORGE
|15
|Computer Age Management Services
|16
|Cyient
|17
|DLF
|18
|Duncan Engineering
|19
|EKI Energy Services Ltd
|20
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|21
|GAMCO
|22
|Go Digit General Insurance
|23
|Gujarat State Petronet
|24
|Home First Finance Company India
|25
|Ideaforge Technology
|26
|IIFL Finance
|27
|India Finsec
|28
|India Motor Parts and Accessories
|29
|Indian Bank
|30
|InfoBeans Technologies
|31
|Interglobe Aviation
|32
|Kopran
|33
|Krystal Integrated Services
|34
|LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
|35
|Monarch Networth Capital
|36
|MphasiS
|37
|NEXOME CAPITAL MARKETS
|38
|Orient Electric Limited
|39
|Premier Energies
|40
|Radico Khaitan
|41
|Shah Foods
|42
|Saptak Chem And Business
|43
|Shanthi Gears
|44
|Shree Vatsaa Finance & leasing
|45
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|46
|Steel Strips Wheels
|47
|Spentex Industries
|48
|STRING METAVERSE
|49
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|50
|Swastika Investsmart
|51
|Syngene International
|52
|Tanla Platforms
|53
|Thirani Projects
|54
|TTK Healthcare
|55
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|56
|V-Mart Retail
|57
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|58
|Zensar Technologies
