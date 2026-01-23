Q3 results 2026: IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel to Cipla - 54 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026: More than 50 Indian firms are expected to release their Q3 results today. According to the earnings calendar from NSE and BSE, as many as 54 companies will report their financial performance for the third quarter of FY26 today, January 23, 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Green Energy Ltd, Cipla, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, India Cements, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Karur Vysya Bank, Laurus Labs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Shriram Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Sterlite Technologies.

Additionally, Nuvama Wealth Management, Urban Company, Veefin Solutions, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Piramal Finance, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sumeru Industries ,among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Preview IndusInd Bank's net profit in Q3FY26 is expetced to tank 99% to ₹13.3 crore from ₹1,401 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to fall 15.1% to ₹4,441 crore from ₹5,228 crore, YoY, according to the report from PL Capital.

Margins are projected to rise by 8 basis points QOQ, reaching 3.60%. Provisions are anticipated to decline by 20.0% sequentially as a result of a higher base effect. There is an expected deterioration in GNPA by 2 basis points compared to the previous quarter. Credit costs are expected to drop by 58 basis points quarter over quarter.

JSW Steel Q3 Results Preview JSW Steel's EBITDA per ton in Q3FY26 is anticipated to decrease sequentially. While higher volumes are expected to offer some support against lower realizations and a sequential rise in coking coal prices, this will lead to a margin compression effect for the quarter.

“We expect JSW Steel to report EBITDA of ₹66.9 billion, translating into an EBITDA margin of 15.0% (vs 15.8% in Q2FY26), impacted by softer steel realizations and higher coking coal prices, partly offset by weak to flattish iron ore pricing. EBITDA is projected to grow 20% YoY; however, we expect a 5.9% sequential decline, reflecting the subdued pricing environment during the quarter. Sales Volume Assumption is expected to come at 7.52 million tonnes,” said Yes Securities.

Cipla Q3 Results Preview Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates a poor performance for Cipla in the quarter ended December 2025 due to the decline in sales of gRevlimid, which is resulting in a less favorable product mix in the US market. The brokerage forecasts a 10% YoY growth for the Indian market.

Cipla's Yurpeak (Tirzepatide) has yet to appear in the monthly figures, so it is unlikely to make a significant impact during Q3FY26. The US segment is projected to see a downturn as gRevlimid loses its significance.

“Additionally in absence of major launch and price erosion in gRevlimid, we think Cipla’s US business can be $205 million during Q3FY26. We build 10% YoY decline each in Cipla’s EBITDA with EBITDA margins at 23.3% in Q3FY26,” said the brokerage firm.

No Company Name 1 Adani Green Energy 2 Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) 3 Anka India 4 Ashish Polyplast 5 Atul 6 BEML Land Assets 7 BFL Asset Finvest 8 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 9 Bloom Dekor 10 Cella Space Limited 11 Cipla 12 D. P. Abhushan 13 DB (International) Stock Brokers 14 DCB Bank 15 Gandhar Oil Refinery India 16 Godrej Consumer Products 17 Golden Crest Education & Services 18 Granules India 19 India Cements 20 Indo Cotspin 21 IndusInd Bank 22 Innova Captab 23 Jattashankar Industries 24 JSW Energy 25 JSW Steel 26 Jyoti Structures 27 Karur Vysya Bank 28 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 29 Laurus Labs 30 Libord Finance 31 Lykis 32 Multi Commodity Exchange of India 33 Nectar Lifesciences 34 Next Mediaworks 35 Nuvama Wealth Management 36 OneSource Specialty Pharma 37 Paras Defence and Space Technologies 38 Piramal Finance 39 Prime Focus 40 Sampann Utpadan India 41 SG FINSERVE 42 SG MART 43 Shree Ganesh Remedies 44 Shriram Finance 45 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 46 Sterlite Technologies 47 Stylam Industries 48 Sumeru Industries 49 Umiya Tubes 50 Urban Company 51 Veefin Solutions 52 Welspun Specialty Solutions 53 Yash Management and Financial Services 54 Zenotech Laboratories

