Q3 results 2026: IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel to Cipla - 54 companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results 2026: On January 23, 2026, 54 Indian firms will report Q3 results, with significant players like Cipla and JSW Steel. Analysts predict a margin increase and a decline in provisions, but JSW Steel may experience reduced EBITDA due to market pressures.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Jan 2026, 05:00 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: More than 50 Indian firms are expected to release their Q3 results today. According to the earnings calendar from NSE and BSE, as many as 54 companies will report their financial performance for the third quarter of FY26 today, January 23, 2026.

The major companies that will announce their Q3 results today include Adani Green Energy Ltd, Cipla, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, India Cements, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Karur Vysya Bank, Laurus Labs, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Shriram Finance, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Sterlite Technologies.

Additionally, Nuvama Wealth Management, Urban Company, Veefin Solutions, Welspun Specialty Solutions, Piramal Finance, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Sumeru Industries ,among others will also declare their Q3 results today.

Here are the Q3 results preview of some of the major companies:

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Preview

IndusInd Bank's net profit in Q3FY26 is expetced to tank 99% to 13.3 crore from 1,401 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to fall 15.1% to 4,441 crore from 5,228 crore, YoY, according to the report from PL Capital.

Margins are projected to rise by 8 basis points QOQ, reaching 3.60%. Provisions are anticipated to decline by 20.0% sequentially as a result of a higher base effect. There is an expected deterioration in GNPA by 2 basis points compared to the previous quarter. Credit costs are expected to drop by 58 basis points quarter over quarter.

JSW Steel Q3 Results Preview

JSW Steel's EBITDA per ton in Q3FY26 is anticipated to decrease sequentially. While higher volumes are expected to offer some support against lower realizations and a sequential rise in coking coal prices, this will lead to a margin compression effect for the quarter.

“We expect JSW Steel to report EBITDA of 66.9 billion, translating into an EBITDA margin of 15.0% (vs 15.8% in Q2FY26), impacted by softer steel realizations and higher coking coal prices, partly offset by weak to flattish iron ore pricing. EBITDA is projected to grow 20% YoY; however, we expect a 5.9% sequential decline, reflecting the subdued pricing environment during the quarter. Sales Volume Assumption is expected to come at 7.52 million tonnes,” said Yes Securities.

Cipla Q3 Results Preview

Nuvama Institutional Equities anticipates a poor performance for Cipla in the quarter ended December 2025 due to the decline in sales of gRevlimid, which is resulting in a less favorable product mix in the US market. The brokerage forecasts a 10% YoY growth for the Indian market.

Cipla's Yurpeak (Tirzepatide) has yet to appear in the monthly figures, so it is unlikely to make a significant impact during Q3FY26. The US segment is projected to see a downturn as gRevlimid loses its significance.

“Additionally in absence of major launch and price erosion in gRevlimid, we think Cipla’s US business can be $205 million during Q3FY26. We build 10% YoY decline each in Cipla’s EBITDA with EBITDA margins at 23.3% in Q3FY26,” said the brokerage firm.

NoCompany Name
1Adani Green Energy
2Advani Hotels and Resorts (India)
3Anka India
4Ashish Polyplast
5Atul
6BEML Land Assets
7BFL Asset Finvest
8Bharat Petroleum Corporation
9Bloom Dekor
10Cella Space Limited
11Cipla
12D. P. Abhushan
13DB (International) Stock Brokers
14DCB Bank
15Gandhar Oil Refinery India
16Godrej Consumer Products
17Golden Crest Education & Services
18Granules India
19India Cements
20Indo Cotspin
21IndusInd Bank
22Innova Captab
23Jattashankar Industries
24JSW Energy
25JSW Steel
26Jyoti Structures
27Karur Vysya Bank
28Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
29Laurus Labs
30Libord Finance
31Lykis
32Multi Commodity Exchange of India
33Nectar Lifesciences
34Next Mediaworks
35Nuvama Wealth Management
36OneSource Specialty Pharma
37Paras Defence and Space Technologies
38Piramal Finance
39Prime Focus
40Sampann Utpadan India
41SG FINSERVE
42SG MART
43Shree Ganesh Remedies
44Shriram Finance
45Sona BLW Precision Forgings
46Sterlite Technologies
47Stylam Industries
48Sumeru Industries
49Umiya Tubes
50Urban Company
51Veefin Solutions
52Welspun Specialty Solutions
53Yash Management and Financial Services
54Zenotech Laboratories
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Q3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketMarket-analysis
