Q3 results 2026: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Groww among companies to declare earnings today; check full list here

Q3 results today: Infosys, HDFC AMC, Indian Overseas Bank, Groww, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 results today.

Q3 results today: Analysts and investors are keeping a close watch on the third quarter of FY26 for signs of robust growth, driven by the GST cuts announced on September 22, 2025, while also evaluating the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on companies with international exposure.
Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally begun in full swing as more than 20 companies will be declaring their December quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 14.

Infosys Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities forecast a revenue decline of 0.25% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ), primarily due to lower billing days and the absence of mega deal wins in earlier quarters.

However, the firm expects a gradual EBIT improvement QoQ, primarily driven by benefits from Project Maximus.

“ We do not assume any incremental revenues from the sale of third-party items. We expect large deal TCV of US$4.5-5 bn (~2X yoy), led by GBP1.2 bn mega deal win from NHSBSA. We believe Infosys will revise FY2026E revenue growth guidance to 2.5-3.0% (from 2-3%). The guidance will imply (-)2% to flat revenues qoq in 4QFY26. Our guidance estimate does not include the Versent Group acquisition, which is yet to close,” the firm said in a note.

HDFC AMC Q3 results preview

Analysts are factoring in about a 5% quarter-on-quarter rise in overall QAAUM for the domestic mutual fund business in the third quarter, supported by healthy inflows and favourable mark-to-market gains.

"We expect yields to decline QoQ due to AUM growth. We expect 10% YoY core PBT growth, driven by 13% YoY revenue growth and 25% YoY expense growth. Other income is up QoQ due to MTM gains. Focus to remain on stability of retail flows and yields," said Kotak Equities.

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 results preview

One of India's most significant conglomerates is set to announce its Q3 results for FY26 on January 13, 2026. Financial analysts anticipate an increase in revenue due to higher sales and a significant rise in PAT.

According to Univest, Indian Overseas Bank’s revenue is expected to be in the range of 4,979 crore, a 32% YoY decrease. Profit After Tax, or PAT, is projected to rise by 190% YoY. Indian Overseas Bank’s EBITDA is expected to fall to 1,157 crore. Net profit at 2,650 crore, a rise of 35% YoY.

Here's a list of companies that will announce Q3 results today, Wednesday, January 14 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers LtdARSSBL
2Aditya Birla Money LimitedBIRLAMONEY
3BITS Ltd.BITS
4Cian HealthcareCHCL
5DEN NetworksDEN
6Eco Hotels and ResortsECOHOTELS
7Billionbrains Garage Ventures LtdGROWW
8HDB Financial Services Ltd.HDBFS
9HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.HDFCAMC
10ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. ICICIAMC
11Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. INDBANK
12Infosys LimitedINFY
13Indian Overseas BankIOB
14International Travel House LtdITHL
15Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.MRPL
16Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.NETWORK18
17Pan India Corporation Ltd.PANINDIAC
18Plastiblends India Ltd.PLASTIBLEN
19Rama Phosphates Ltd. RAMAPHO
20Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd.RIIL
21Teamo Productions HQ LtdTPHQ
22Union Bank of IndiaUNIONBANK
23Virtual Global EducationVIRTUALG
24Indosolar LimitedWAAREEINDO
25Waaree Renewable Technologies LtdWAAREERTL

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

