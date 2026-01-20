Q3 results 2026: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance, Gujarat Gas among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 20.

ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, SRF, Rallis India, Persistent Systems, and Shoppers Stop are among companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings on Tuesday.

Last week, major IT players Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies set the tone for the earnings season with their results announced on January 12.

ITC Hotels Q3 results preview According to brokerage firm Elara Capital, ITC Hotels is likely to report 16.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 40% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) rise in its net profit for the Q3 quarter, meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to surge by 18.1% YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the bank to report healthy PAT growth of 14.7% QoQ (21.8% YoY) to ₹6.4b, aided by NIM expansion (up 12bp QoQ), while credit cost should decline.

It further anticipates NII to increase by 12.7% YoY (6.3% QoQ) and NIMs to be at 5.62% (up 12bp QoQ/down 28bp YoY). “ We expect credit cost decline to continue, with FY26E credit cost at ~1.4% vs. 1.9% in FY25,” the firm said.

Gujarat Gas Q3 preview Motilal Oswal expects the company's volumes at 8.5mmscmd (down 10% YoY and 2% QoQ) due to prevailing weakness in ceramic exports.

“ Pickup in volumes at Morbi to be the key monitorable. Expect EBITDA/scm to rise 11% QoQ to INR6.2.A push for industrial gas usage in Thane rural, Ahmedabad rural, and new areas in Rajasthan would be the key factors for growth,” it said.

Here's a list of companies which will declare Q3 FY26 results today, Tuesday, January 20 -