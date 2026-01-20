Q3 results 2026: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance, Gujarat Gas among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, SRF, Rallis India, Persistent Systems, and Shoppers Stop are among companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings on Tuesday.

ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, SRF, Rallis India, Persistent Systems, and Shoppers Stop are among companies to declare their Q3 FY26 earnings on Tuesday.
Q3 results today: More than 40 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 20.

Last week, major IT players Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies set the tone for the earnings season with their results announced on January 12.

ITC Hotels Q3 results preview

According to brokerage firm Elara Capital, ITC Hotels is likely to report 16.3% year-on-year (YoY) and 40% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) rise in its net profit for the Q3 quarter, meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to surge by 18.1% YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the bank to report healthy PAT growth of 14.7% QoQ (21.8% YoY) to 6.4b, aided by NIM expansion (up 12bp QoQ), while credit cost should decline.

It further anticipates NII to increase by 12.7% YoY (6.3% QoQ) and NIMs to be at 5.62% (up 12bp QoQ/down 28bp YoY). “ We expect credit cost decline to continue, with FY26E credit cost at ~1.4% vs. 1.9% in FY25,” the firm said.

Gujarat Gas Q3 preview

Motilal Oswal expects the company's volumes at 8.5mmscmd (down 10% YoY and 2% QoQ) due to prevailing weakness in ceramic exports.

“ Pickup in volumes at Morbi to be the key monitorable. Expect EBITDA/scm to rise 11% QoQ to INR6.2.A push for industrial gas usage in Thane rural, Ahmedabad rural, and new areas in Rajasthan would be the key factors for growth,” it said.

Here's a list of companies which will declare Q3 FY26 results today, Tuesday, January 20 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aarcon Facilities Management LtdAARCON
2Asian Warehousing LtdASIAN
3AU Small Finance Bank LtdAUBANK
4BigBloc Construction LtdBIGBLOC
5Cramc Software International LtdCRAMC
6CreditAccess Grameen LtdCREDITACC
7Cyient DLM LtdCYIENTDLM
8DCM Shriram LtdDCMSHRIRAM
9EPACK Durable LtdEPACK
10Family Care Hospitals LtdFAMILYCARE
11Gujarat Gas LtdGUJGASLTD
12IndiaMART InterMESH LtdINDIAMART
13ITC Hotels LtdITCHOTELS
14The Jammu & Kashmir Bank LtdJ&KBANK
15Ksolves India LtdKSOLVES
16Macpower CNC Machines LtdMACIND
17Mallcom (India) LtdMALLCOM
18Marbu Infrastructure LtdMARBU
19Mastek LtdMASTEK
20Milanitalia India LtdMNIL
21Newgen Software Technologies LtdNEWGEN
22NMDC Logistics & Forwarding LtdNLFL
23NOG Media & Entertainment LtdNOGMIND
24Persistent Systems LtdPERSISTENT
25PTC India Financial Services LtdPFS
26Piccadilly Agro Industries LtdPICCASUG
27Pil Italica Lifestyle LtdPILITA
28Prime Securities LtdPRIMESECU
29Rajoo Engineers LtdRAJOOENG
30Rallis India LtdRALLIS
31Rose Laboratories LtdROSELABS
32Senores Pharmaceuticals LtdSENORES
33Shoppers Stop LtdSHOPERSTOP
34Supreme Petrochem LtdSPLPETRO
35SRF LtdSRF
36Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri LtdTBZ
37Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LtdTTML
38Usha Martin Education & Solutions LtdUEL
39Umiya Tubes & MRO Pvt LtdUMIYA-MRO
40United Spirits LtdUNITDSPR
41Vikram Solar LtdVIKRAMSOLR
42Vinyl Chemicals (India) LtdVINYLINDIA
43VR Films & Studios LtdVRFILMS
44Vardhman Special Steels LtdVSSL
Q3 results 2026: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance, Gujarat Gas among companies to declare earnings today; check full list
