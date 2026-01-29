Q3 results 2026: ITC, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata Motors among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 140 companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for the December quarter on Thursday, January 29.
ITC, One97 Communications (Paytm), Swiggy, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Dabur, Adani Power, and Dixon Technologies are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 earnings 2026 today.
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
According to Elara Capital, ITC revenue growth is likely to be 7%, led by 5% cigarette volume growth; however, the recent tax increase by the government will remain an overhang.
The brokerage firm further expects the FMCG giant to post 7.2% YoY and 0.1% growth in EBITDA for the December quarter FY26.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that India's PV volumes grew 22% YoY, fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “ Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.
JM Financial expects GOV growth trends to be stable at 19% YoY and 3% QoQ, the same as the first and second quarters.
“ Overall, we expect gross revenue growth of 23% YoY (+4% QoQ). We expect contribution margin (as % of GOV) to improve to 7.8% from 7.3% in 2Q, while Adj. EBITDA margin (as % of GOV) is expected to rise to 3.0% from 2.8% in 2Q,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Allied Blenders and Distillers
|ABDL
|2
|Abhinav Capital Services
|ABHICAP
|3
|Abhishek Finlease
|ABHIFIN
|4
|Accelya Solutions Ltd
|ACCELYA
|5
|Acme Solar Holdings Ltd
|ACMESOLAR
|6
|Adani Power Ltd
|ADANIPOWER
|7
|Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
|AEGISVOPAK
|8
|Adani Energy Ltd
|AEL
|9
|Aequs Engineering Ltd
|AEQUS
|10
|Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
|AJMERA
|11
|Alna Trading & Exports Ltd
|ALNATRD
|12
|ALSL Ltd
|ALSL
|13
|Apar Industries Ltd
|APARINDS
|14
|Apcotex Industries Ltd
|APCOTEXIND
|15
|Apollo Pipes Ltd
|APOLLOPIPE
|16
|Arcee Industries Ltd
|ARCEEIN
|17
|Arkade Developers Ltd
|ARKADE
|18
|Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd
|ASAHISONG
|19
|Balaji Amines Ltd
|BALAMINES
|20
|Banaras Beads Ltd
|BANARBEADS
|21
|BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
|BCPL
|22
|Birla Cable Ltd
|BIRLACABLE
|23
|Blue Star Ltd
|BLUESTARCO
|24
|BMW Industries Ltd
|BMW
|25
|Buildpro Infra Ltd
|BUILDPRO
|26
|Canara Bank
|CANBK
|27
|Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
|CAPITALSFB
|28
|Carborundum Universal Ltd
|CARBORUNIV
|29
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
|CGCL
|30
|Cinevista Ltd
|CINEVISTA
|31
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
|COLPAL
|32
|Container Corporation of India Ltd
|CONCOR
|33
|Control Print Ltd
|CONTROLPR
|34
|Coromandel International Ltd
|COROMANDEL
|35
|Cupid Ltd
|CUPID
|36
|Cupid Trades & Finance Ltd
|CUPIDALBV
|37
|Dabur India Ltd
|DABUR
|38
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
|DEEPAKFERT
|39
|Digitide Solutions Ltd
|DIGITIDE
|40
|Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
|DIXON
|41
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
|DOLPHIN
|42
|Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
|EIKO
|43
|Epsom Properties Ltd
|EPSOMPRO
|44
|Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
|EQUITASBNK
|45
|Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
|EXCEL
|46
|FGP Ltd
|FGP
|47
|Fino Payments Bank Ltd
|FINOPB
|48
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|FLAIR
|49
|Fynx Capital Markets Ltd
|FYNX
|50
|Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
|GESHIP
|51
|GHCL Ltd
|GHCL
|52
|GHCL Textiles Ltd
|GHCLTEXTIL
|53
|Gillette India Ltd
|GILLETTE
|54
|Go Colors Ltd
|GOCOLORS
|55
|Greenlam Industries Ltd
|GREENLAM
|56
|G.S. Auto International Ltd
|GSAUTO
|57
|Gujarat Intrux Ltd
|GUJINTRX
|58
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
|HUDCO
|59
|Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
|IEX
|60
|IFCI Ltd
|IFCI
|61
|Indegene Ltd
|INDGN
|62
|Indo Wind Energy Ltd
|INDOWIND
|63
|Indprudence Capital Advisors Ltd
|INDPRUD
|64
|Infinity Fincorp Solutions Ltd
|INFINITY
|65
|Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
|IONEXCHANG
|66
|ITC Ltd
|ITC
|67
|IVP Ltd
|IVP
|68
|Jai Mata Glass Ltd
|JAIMATAG
|69
|Jaro Education Ltd
|JARO
|70
|Jasch Industries Ltd
|JASCH
|71
|JGTL Ltd
|JGTL
|72
|JJ Finance Corporation Ltd
|JJFINCOR
|73
|JSW Holdings Ltd
|JSWHL
|74
|Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd
|KABRAEXTRU
|75
|Khaitan Ltd
|KHAITANLTD
|76
|KPIT Technologies Ltd
|KPITTECH
|77
|Kross Ltd
|KROSS
|78
|Landmark Property Development Co Ltd
|LPDC
|79
|Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
|LXCHEM
|80
|Lyka Labs Ltd
|LYKALABS
|81
|Manappuram Finance Ltd
|MANAPPURAM
|82
|Manba Finance Ltd
|MANBA
|83
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
|MHRIL
|84
|MTAR Technologies Ltd
|MTARTECH
|85
|NACL Industries Ltd
|NACLIND
|86
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
|NAM-INDIA
|87
|Nikki Global Finance Ltd
|NIKKIGL
|88
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
|NIVABUPA
|89
|NTPC Green Energy Ltd
|NTPCGREEN
|90
|Orient Cement Ltd
|ORIENTCEM
|91
|Pana Energy Ltd
|PANAENERG
|92
|Panchmahal Steel Ltd
|PANCHMAHQ
|93
|One97 Communications Ltd
|PAYTM
|94
|Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
|PRESTIGE
|95
|Pricol Ltd
|PRICOLLTD
|96
|Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
|QUICKHEAL
|97
|Radix Industries (India) Ltd
|RADIXIND
|98
|REC Ltd
|RECLTD
|99
|Reva Mediaworks Ltd
|REVAMEDIA
|100
|RM Drip & Sprinklers Ltd
|RMDRIP
|101
|Saicom Ltd
|SAICOM
|102
|Sanghi Industries Ltd
|SANGHIIND
|103
|Sharda Cropchem Ltd
|SHARDACROP
|104
|Shardul Securities Ltd
|SHARDUL
|105
|Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
|SHEMAROO
|106
|Shiva Cement Ltd
|SHIVACEM
|107
|Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd
|SHREEGANES
|108
|SICL Logistics Ltd
|SICL
|109
|SIS Ltd
|SIS
|110
|Skipper Ltd
|SKIPPER
|111
|Soliman Acetic Acid Ltd
|SOLIMAC
|112
|SPSL Ltd
|SPSL
|113
|SSLEL Ltd
|SSLEL
|114
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd
|STALLION
|115
|Stylam Industries Ltd
|STYL
|116
|Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
|STYRENIX
|117
|Summit Securities Ltd
|SUMMITSEC
|118
|Sun Clay Ltd
|SUNCLAY
|119
|Sungold Capital Ltd
|SUNGOLD
|120
|Surana Solar Ltd
|SURANASOL
|121
|Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd
|SURYVANSP
|122
|Suven Life Sciences Ltd
|SUVEN
|123
|Swiggy Ltd
|SWIGGY
|124
|Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
|SYRMA
|125
|TD Power Systems Ltd
|TDPOWERSYS
|126
|TMCV Ltd
|TMCV
|127
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
|TNPL
|128
|TRF Ltd
|TRF
|129
|TTK Prestige Ltd
|TTKPRESTIG
|130
|UFO Moviez India Ltd
|UFO
|131
|Usha Martin Ltd
|USHAMART
|132
|Vedanta Ltd
|VEDL
|133
|Vega Jewellers Ltd
|VEGA
|134
|Venus Remedies Ltd
|VENUSREM
|135
|Vinvani Industries Ltd
|VINVANI
|136
|Voltas Ltd
|VOLTAS
|137
|VST Industries Ltd
|VSTIND
|138
|Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
|WALCHANNAG
|139
|Webel Solar Ltd
|WEBELSOLAR
|140
|Worth Peripherals Ltd
|WORTHPERI
|141
|ZWEL Castings Ltd
|ZWELCAST
