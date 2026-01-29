Q3 results 2026: ITC, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata Motors among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 140 companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for the December quarter on Thursday, January 29.

ITC, One97 Communications (Paytm), Swiggy, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Dabur, Adani Power, and Dixon Technologies are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 earnings 2026 today.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

ITC Q3 results preview According to Elara Capital, ITC revenue growth is likely to be 7%, led by 5% cigarette volume growth; however, the recent tax increase by the government will remain an overhang.

The brokerage firm further expects the FMCG giant to post 7.2% YoY and 0.1% growth in EBITDA for the December quarter FY26.

Tata Motors Q3 results preview. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that India's PV volumes grew 22% YoY, fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “ Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.

Swiggy Q3 results preview JM Financial expects GOV growth trends to be stable at 19% YoY and 3% QoQ, the same as the first and second quarters.

“ Overall, we expect gross revenue growth of 23% YoY (+4% QoQ). We expect contribution margin (as % of GOV) to improve to 7.8% from 7.3% in 2Q, while Adj. EBITDA margin (as % of GOV) is expected to rise to 3.0% from 2.8% in 2Q,” the firm said.

Here's a full list of companies that will release their Q3 results 2026 today, Thursday, January 29 -