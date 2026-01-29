Q3 results 2026: ITC, Paytm, Swiggy, Tata Motors among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

ITC, One97 Communications (Paytm), Swiggy, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Dabur, Adani Power, and Dixon Technologies are among the marquee companies to release their Q3 earnings 2026 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Jan 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Q3 results today: Around 140 companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for the December quarter on Thursday, January 29.
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

ITC Q3 results preview

According to Elara Capital, ITC revenue growth is likely to be 7%, led by 5% cigarette volume growth; however, the recent tax increase by the government will remain an overhang.

The brokerage firm further expects the FMCG giant to post 7.2% YoY and 0.1% growth in EBITDA for the December quarter FY26.

Tata Motors Q3 results preview.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that India's PV volumes grew 22% YoY, fueled by the strong festive and marriage season demand. “ Led by operating leverage benefits, we expect the India margin to improve 160bp QoQ to 7.3%. After the cyber incident in 2Q, we expect JLR to post a steady recovery in volumes (+18% QoQ). Given this, we expect JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ,” the firm said.

Swiggy Q3 results preview

JM Financial expects GOV growth trends to be stable at 19% YoY and 3% QoQ, the same as the first and second quarters.

“ Overall, we expect gross revenue growth of 23% YoY (+4% QoQ). We expect contribution margin (as % of GOV) to improve to 7.8% from 7.3% in 2Q, while Adj. EBITDA margin (as % of GOV) is expected to rise to 3.0% from 2.8% in 2Q,” the firm said.

Here's a full list of companies that will release their Q3 results 2026 today, Thursday, January 29 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Allied Blenders and DistillersABDL
2Abhinav Capital ServicesABHICAP
3Abhishek FinleaseABHIFIN
4Accelya Solutions LtdACCELYA
5Acme Solar Holdings LtdACMESOLAR
6Adani Power LtdADANIPOWER
7Aegis Vopak Terminals LtdAEGISVOPAK
8Adani Energy LtdAEL
9Aequs Engineering LtdAEQUS
10Ajmera Realty & Infra India LtdAJMERA
11Alna Trading & Exports LtdALNATRD
12ALSL LtdALSL
13Apar Industries LtdAPARINDS
14Apcotex Industries LtdAPCOTEXIND
15Apollo Pipes LtdAPOLLOPIPE
16Arcee Industries LtdARCEEIN
17Arkade Developers LtdARKADE
18Asahi Songwon Colors LtdASAHISONG
19Balaji Amines LtdBALAMINES
20Banaras Beads LtdBANARBEADS
21BCPL Railway Infrastructure LtdBCPL
22Birla Cable LtdBIRLACABLE
23Blue Star LtdBLUESTARCO
24BMW Industries LtdBMW
25Buildpro Infra LtdBUILDPRO
26Canara BankCANBK
27Capital Small Finance Bank LtdCAPITALSFB
28Carborundum Universal LtdCARBORUNIV
29CG Power & Industrial Solutions LtdCGCL
30Cinevista LtdCINEVISTA
31Colgate-Palmolive (India) LtdCOLPAL
32Container Corporation of India LtdCONCOR
33Control Print LtdCONTROLPR
34Coromandel International LtdCOROMANDEL
35Cupid LtdCUPID
36Cupid Trades & Finance LtdCUPIDALBV
37Dabur India LtdDABUR
38Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp LtdDEEPAKFERT
39Digitide Solutions LtdDIGITIDE
40Dixon Technologies (India) LtdDIXON
41Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LtdDOLPHIN
42Eiko Lifesciences LtdEIKO
43Epsom Properties LtdEPSOMPRO
44Equitas Small Finance Bank LtdEQUITASBNK
45Excel Realty N Infra LtdEXCEL
46FGP LtdFGP
47Fino Payments Bank LtdFINOPB
48Flair Writing Industries LtdFLAIR
49Fynx Capital Markets LtdFYNX
50Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdGESHIP
51GHCL LtdGHCL
52GHCL Textiles LtdGHCLTEXTIL
53Gillette India LtdGILLETTE
54Go Colors LtdGOCOLORS
55Greenlam Industries LtdGREENLAM
56G.S. Auto International LtdGSAUTO
57Gujarat Intrux LtdGUJINTRX
58Housing & Urban Development Corporation LtdHUDCO
59Indian Energy Exchange LtdIEX
60IFCI LtdIFCI
61Indegene LtdINDGN
62Indo Wind Energy LtdINDOWIND
63Indprudence Capital Advisors LtdINDPRUD
64Infinity Fincorp Solutions LtdINFINITY
65Ion Exchange (India) LtdIONEXCHANG
66ITC LtdITC
67IVP LtdIVP
68Jai Mata Glass LtdJAIMATAG
69Jaro Education LtdJARO
70Jasch Industries LtdJASCH
71JGTL LtdJGTL
72JJ Finance Corporation LtdJJFINCOR
73JSW Holdings LtdJSWHL
74Kabra Extrusiontechnik LtdKABRAEXTRU
75Khaitan LtdKHAITANLTD
76KPIT Technologies LtdKPITTECH
77Kross LtdKROSS
78Landmark Property Development Co LtdLPDC
79Laxmi Organic Industries LtdLXCHEM
80Lyka Labs LtdLYKALABS
81Manappuram Finance LtdMANAPPURAM
82Manba Finance LtdMANBA
83Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India LtdMHRIL
84MTAR Technologies LtdMTARTECH
85NACL Industries LtdNACLIND
86Nippon Life India Asset Management LtdNAM-INDIA
87Nikki Global Finance LtdNIKKIGL
88Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company LtdNIVABUPA
89NTPC Green Energy LtdNTPCGREEN
90Orient Cement LtdORIENTCEM
91Pana Energy LtdPANAENERG
92Panchmahal Steel LtdPANCHMAHQ
93One97 Communications LtdPAYTM
94Prestige Estates Projects LtdPRESTIGE
95Pricol LtdPRICOLLTD
96Quick Heal Technologies LtdQUICKHEAL
97Radix Industries (India) LtdRADIXIND
98REC LtdRECLTD
99Reva Mediaworks LtdREVAMEDIA
100RM Drip & Sprinklers LtdRMDRIP
101Saicom LtdSAICOM
102Sanghi Industries LtdSANGHIIND
103Sharda Cropchem LtdSHARDACROP
104Shardul Securities LtdSHARDUL
105Shemaroo Entertainment LtdSHEMAROO
106Shiva Cement LtdSHIVACEM
107Shree Ganesh Forgings LtdSHREEGANES
108SICL Logistics LtdSICL
109SIS LtdSIS
110Skipper LtdSKIPPER
111Soliman Acetic Acid LtdSOLIMAC
112SPSL LtdSPSL
113SSLEL LtdSSLEL
114Stallion India Fluorochemicals LtdSTALLION
115Stylam Industries LtdSTYL
116Styrenix Performance Materials LtdSTYRENIX
117Summit Securities LtdSUMMITSEC
118Sun Clay LtdSUNCLAY
119Sungold Capital LtdSUNGOLD
120Surana Solar LtdSURANASOL
121Suryavanshi Spinning Mills LtdSURYVANSP
122Suven Life Sciences LtdSUVEN
123Swiggy LtdSWIGGY
124Syrma SGS Technology LtdSYRMA
125TD Power Systems LtdTDPOWERSYS
126TMCV LtdTMCV
127Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers LtdTNPL
128TRF LtdTRF
129TTK Prestige LtdTTKPRESTIG
130UFO Moviez India LtdUFO
131Usha Martin LtdUSHAMART
132Vedanta LtdVEDL
133Vega Jewellers LtdVEGA
134Venus Remedies LtdVENUSREM
135Vinvani Industries LtdVINVANI
136Voltas LtdVOLTAS
137VST Industries LtdVSTIND
138Walchandnagar Industries LtdWALCHANNAG
139Webel Solar LtdWEBELSOLAR
140Worth Peripherals LtdWORTHPERI
141ZWEL Castings LtdZWELCAST
