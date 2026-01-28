Q3 results 2026: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, Cochin Shipyard among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: More than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, January 28.
L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Pine Labs, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company are among the companies to declare their Q3 results today.
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects total revenue to grow by 30% YoY, led by an 18% YoY increase in volumes and 10% YoY growth in ASPs over the last year, supported by an improved product mix.
“ A higher UV mix (15.4% in Q3FY26 vs 17.5% in Q3FY25) in the product mix is being partly offset by a lower export mix (33.5% in Q3FY26 vs 32.7% in Q3FY25) and higher discounting in entry-level vehicles,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, it further anticipates the EBITDA margin to improve by 50 bps, supported by positive operating leverage, lower personnel cost, increased sales of CNG vehicles and higher exports.
According to Axis Securities, revenue is expected to increase by 34% YoY, led by a 27% YoY increase in volumes, with a richer domestic product mix being partly offset by higher export volumes.
EBITDA margins are expected to increase by 91 bps YoY, supported by operating leverage and cost control efforts, being partly offset by margin dilutive mix from EV scooters, it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
|ABREL
|2
|ACC Ltd
|ACC
|3
|Accedere Ltd
|ACCEDERE
|4
|Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
|ACUTAAS
|5
|Aeroflex Industries Ltd
|AEROFLEX
|6
|AGI Greenpac Ltd
|AGI
|7
|Agribio Tech India Ltd
|AGRIBIO
|8
|AksharChem (India) Ltd
|AKSHARCHEM
|9
|Arvind Fashions Ltd
|ARVINDFASN
|10
|Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
|ASAL
|11
|ASI Industries Ltd
|ASIIL
|12
|ASK Automotive Ltd
|ASKAUTOLTD
|13
|Aviva Industries Ltd
|AVIVA
|14
|Balkrishna Industries Ltd
|BALKRISIND
|15
|Bharat Electronics Ltd
|BEL
|16
|Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
|BHARAT
|17
|Borosil Renewables Ltd
|BORORENEW
|18
|Bosch Ltd
|BOSCH-HCIL
|19
|Bright Hotel Ltd
|BRIGHOTEL
|20
|Birlasoft Ltd
|BSOFT
|21
|CarTrade Tech Ltd
|CARTRADE
|22
|Checkpoint Trends Ltd
|CHECKPOINT
|23
|Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
|CHEMFAB
|24
|Cineline India Ltd
|CINELINE
|25
|Cochin Shipyard Ltd
|COCHINSHIP
|26
|Craftsman Automation Ltd
|CRAFTSMAN
|27
|Crizac Ltd
|CRIZAC
|28
|CSB Bank Ltd
|CSBBANK
|29
|Datamatics Global Services Ltd
|DATAMATICS
|30
|DG Content Ltd
|DGCONTENT
|31
|Dolat Algotech Ltd
|DOLATALGO
|32
|eClerx Services Ltd
|ECLERX
|33
|E-Enterprises Ltd
|EENTER
|34
|Elcid Investments Ltd
|ELCIDIN
|35
|Five Star Business Finance Ltd
|FIVESTAR
|36
|Flomic Global Logistics Ltd
|FLOMIC
|37
|Gagan Gases Ltd
|GAGAN
|38
|Gian Life Care Ltd
|GIANLIFE
|39
|Gland Pharma Ltd
|GLAND
|40
|GPT Infraprojects Ltd
|GPTINFRA
|41
|Grovy India Ltd
|GROVY
|42
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
|GRSE
|43
|GSB Finance Ltd
|GSBFIN
|44
|Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
|GUJARATPOLY
|45
|Gujarat Toolroom Ltd
|GVTD
|46
|Hawkins Cookers Ltd
|HAWKINCOOK
|47
|Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
|HEMIPROP
|48
|Heritage Foods Ltd
|HERITGFOOD
|49
|Howard Hotels Ltd
|HOWARHO
|50
|HT Media Ltd
|HTMEDIA
|51
|ICRA Ltd
|ICRA
|52
|Indian Sintered Products Ltd
|INDSILHYD
|53
|Indus Finance Ltd
|INDUSFINL
|54
|Integra Engineering India Ltd
|INTEGRAEN
|55
|Jayant Infratech Ltd
|JAYIND
|56
|Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
|JINDRILL
|57
|Kaya Ltd
|KAYA
|58
|Libord Finance Ltd
|LIBORD
|59
|Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
|LMW
|60
|Macrotech Developers Ltd
|LODHA
|61
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|LT
|62
|LT Foods Ltd
|LTFOODS
|63
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
|M&MFIN
|64
|Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
|MAHSEAMLES
|65
|Manorama Industries Ltd
|MANORAMA
|66
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|MARUTI
|67
|MAS Financial Services Ltd
|MASFIN
|68
|MEIL Infra Ltd
|MEIL
|69
|Menon Pistons Ltd
|MENNPIS
|70
|Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
|MONTECARLO
|71
|Mudra Financial Services Ltd
|MUDRA
|72
|New Delhi Television Ltd
|NDTV
|73
|Nettlinx Ltd
|NETTLINX
|74
|NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
|NIITMTS
|75
|Novartis India Ltd
|NOVARTIND
|76
|National Securities Depository Ltd
|NSDL
|77
|Oasis Securities Ltd
|OASISEC
|78
|Oscar Global Ltd
|OSCARGLO
|79
|Osiajee Texfab Ltd
|OSIAJEE
|80
|Park Hotels & Resorts Ltd
|PARKHOSPS
|81
|Phoenix Mills Ltd
|PHOENIXLTD
|82
|Pine Labs Ltd
|PINELABS
|83
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
|POCL
|84
|Polyplex Corporation Ltd
|POLYCHMP
|85
|PPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|PPLPHARMA
|86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
|PRUDENT
|87
|PTI Engineering Ltd
|PTIL
|88
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
|PUNJABCHEM
|89
|Quess Corp Ltd
|QUESS
|90
|Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd
|RAINBOW
|91
|Rama Petrochemicals Ltd
|RAMAPETRO
|92
|Ramco Systems Ltd
|RAMCOSYS
|93
|Robu.in Ltd
|ROBU
|94
|Rushil Decor Ltd
|RUSHIL
|95
|RVTH Infra Ltd
|RVTH
|96
|Sagility India Ltd
|SAGILITY
|97
|SAMHI Hotels Ltd
|SAMHI
|98
|Satchmo Holdings Ltd
|SATCH
|99
|Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
|SATIN
|100
|SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
|SBICARD
|101
|SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
|SBILIFE
|102
|Sheshadri Industries Ltd
|SHESHAINDS
|103
|SJS Enterprises Ltd
|SJS
|104
|SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
|SKMEGGPROD
|105
|SKP Securities Ltd
|SKPSEC
|106
|Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
|SOLARWORLD
|107
|Somany Ceramics Ltd
|SOMANYCERA
|108
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd
|STARHEALTH
|109
|Starlog Enterprises Ltd
|STARLOG
|110
|STEL Holdings Ltd
|STEL
|111
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
|SUDARSHAN
|112
|SUGS Lloyd Ltd
|SUGSLLOYD
|113
|Sundram Fasteners Ltd
|SUNDRMFAST
|114
|Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
|SURAJEST
|115
|Surbhi Industries Ltd
|SURBHIN
|116
|Symphony Ltd
|SYMPHONY
|117
|Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
|THYROCARE
|118
|Triveni Glass Ltd
|TRIVENIGQ
|119
|Trustedge Capital Ltd
|TRUSTEDGE
|120
|T T Ltd
|TTL
|121
|Tuni Textile Mills Ltd
|TUNITEX
|122
|TVS Holdings Ltd
|TVSHLTD
|123
|TVS Motor Company Ltd
|TVSMOTOR
|124
|V-Guard Industries Ltd
|VGUARD
|125
|Vimta Labs Ltd
|VIMTALABS
|126
|Vinco Feeds Ltd
|VINCOFE
|127
|Virat Industries Ltd
|VIRAT
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.