Q3 results 2026: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, Cochin Shipyard among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: More than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, January 28.

L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Pine Labs, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company are among the companies to declare their Q3 results today.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects total revenue to grow by 30% YoY, led by an 18% YoY increase in volumes and 10% YoY growth in ASPs over the last year, supported by an improved product mix.

“ A higher UV mix (15.4% in Q3FY26 vs 17.5% in Q3FY25) in the product mix is being partly offset by a lower export mix (33.5% in Q3FY26 vs 32.7% in Q3FY25) and higher discounting in entry-level vehicles,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, it further anticipates the EBITDA margin to improve by 50 bps, supported by positive operating leverage, lower personnel cost, increased sales of CNG vehicles and higher exports.

TVS Motor Company Q3 results preview According to Axis Securities, revenue is expected to increase by 34% YoY, led by a 27% YoY increase in volumes, with a richer domestic product mix being partly offset by higher export volumes.

EBITDA margins are expected to increase by 91 bps YoY, supported by operating leverage and cost control efforts, being partly offset by margin dilutive mix from EV scooters, it said.

Here's a full list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, Wednesday, January 28 -