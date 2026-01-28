Mint Market
Subscribe

Q3 results 2026: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, Cochin Shipyard among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Pine Labs, SBI Life Insurance Company are among the companies to declare their Q3 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jan 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Advertisement
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious.
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious.
AI Quick Read

Q3 results today: More than 120 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, January 28.

L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Pine Labs, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company are among the companies to declare their Q3 results today.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Advertisement
Also Read | Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold price hits record high, silver jumps 7%

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects total revenue to grow by 30% YoY, led by an 18% YoY increase in volumes and 10% YoY growth in ASPs over the last year, supported by an improved product mix.

“ A higher UV mix (15.4% in Q3FY26 vs 17.5% in Q3FY25) in the product mix is being partly offset by a lower export mix (33.5% in Q3FY26 vs 32.7% in Q3FY25) and higher discounting in entry-level vehicles,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, it further anticipates the EBITDA margin to improve by 50 bps, supported by positive operating leverage, lower personnel cost, increased sales of CNG vehicles and higher exports.

TVS Motor Company Q3 results preview

According to Axis Securities, revenue is expected to increase by 34% YoY, led by a 27% YoY increase in volumes, with a richer domestic product mix being partly offset by higher export volumes.

Advertisement

EBITDA margins are expected to increase by 91 bps YoY, supported by operating leverage and cost control efforts, being partly offset by margin dilutive mix from EV scooters, it said.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on January 28: What to expect in trade today

Here's a full list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 today, Wednesday, January 28 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aditya Birla Real Estate LtdABREL
2ACC LtdACC
3Accedere LtdACCEDERE
4Acutaas Chemicals LtdACUTAAS
5Aeroflex Industries LtdAEROFLEX
6AGI Greenpac LtdAGI
7Agribio Tech India LtdAGRIBIO
8AksharChem (India) LtdAKSHARCHEM
9Arvind Fashions LtdARVINDFASN
10Automotive Stampings & Assemblies LtdASAL
11ASI Industries LtdASIIL
12ASK Automotive LtdASKAUTOLTD
13Aviva Industries LtdAVIVA
14Balkrishna Industries LtdBALKRISIND
15Bharat Electronics LtdBEL
16Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers LtdBHARAT
17Borosil Renewables LtdBORORENEW
18Bosch LtdBOSCH-HCIL
19Bright Hotel LtdBRIGHOTEL
20Birlasoft LtdBSOFT
21CarTrade Tech LtdCARTRADE
22Checkpoint Trends LtdCHECKPOINT
23Chemfab Alkalis LtdCHEMFAB
24Cineline India LtdCINELINE
25Cochin Shipyard LtdCOCHINSHIP
26Craftsman Automation LtdCRAFTSMAN
27Crizac LtdCRIZAC
28CSB Bank LtdCSBBANK
29Datamatics Global Services LtdDATAMATICS
30DG Content LtdDGCONTENT
31Dolat Algotech LtdDOLATALGO
32eClerx Services LtdECLERX
33E-Enterprises LtdEENTER
34Elcid Investments LtdELCIDIN
35Five Star Business Finance LtdFIVESTAR
36Flomic Global Logistics LtdFLOMIC
37Gagan Gases LtdGAGAN
38Gian Life Care LtdGIANLIFE
39Gland Pharma LtdGLAND
40GPT Infraprojects LtdGPTINFRA
41Grovy India LtdGROVY
42Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers LtdGRSE
43GSB Finance LtdGSBFIN
44Gujarat Poly Electronics LtdGUJARATPOLY
45Gujarat Toolroom LtdGVTD
46Hawkins Cookers LtdHAWKINCOOK
47Hemisphere Properties India LtdHEMIPROP
48Heritage Foods LtdHERITGFOOD
49Howard Hotels LtdHOWARHO
50HT Media LtdHTMEDIA
51ICRA LtdICRA
52Indian Sintered Products LtdINDSILHYD
53Indus Finance LtdINDUSFINL
54Integra Engineering India LtdINTEGRAEN
55Jayant Infratech LtdJAYIND
56Jindal Drilling & Industries LtdJINDRILL
57Kaya LtdKAYA
58Libord Finance LtdLIBORD
59Lakshmi Machine Works LtdLMW
60Macrotech Developers LtdLODHA
61Larsen & Toubro LtdLT
62LT Foods LtdLTFOODS
63Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LtdM&MFIN
64Maharashtra Seamless LtdMAHSEAMLES
65Manorama Industries LtdMANORAMA
66Maruti Suzuki India LtdMARUTI
67MAS Financial Services LtdMASFIN
68MEIL Infra LtdMEIL
69Menon Pistons LtdMENNPIS
70Monte Carlo Fashions LtdMONTECARLO
71Mudra Financial Services LtdMUDRA
72New Delhi Television LtdNDTV
73Nettlinx LtdNETTLINX
74NIIT Learning Systems LtdNIITMTS
75Novartis India LtdNOVARTIND
76National Securities Depository LtdNSDL
77Oasis Securities LtdOASISEC
78Oscar Global LtdOSCARGLO
79Osiajee Texfab LtdOSIAJEE
80Park Hotels & Resorts LtdPARKHOSPS
81Phoenix Mills LtdPHOENIXLTD
82Pine Labs LtdPINELABS
83Pondy Oxides & Chemicals LtdPOCL
84Polyplex Corporation LtdPOLYCHMP
85PPL Pharmaceuticals LtdPPLPHARMA
86Prudent Corporate Advisory Services LtdPRUDENT
87PTI Engineering LtdPTIL
88Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection LtdPUNJABCHEM
89Quess Corp LtdQUESS
90Rainbow Children’s Medicare LtdRAINBOW
91Rama Petrochemicals LtdRAMAPETRO
92Ramco Systems LtdRAMCOSYS
93Robu.in LtdROBU
94Rushil Decor LtdRUSHIL
95RVTH Infra LtdRVTH
96Sagility India LtdSAGILITY
97SAMHI Hotels LtdSAMHI
98Satchmo Holdings LtdSATCH
99Satin Creditcare Network LtdSATIN
100SBI Cards & Payment Services LtdSBICARD
101SBI Life Insurance Company LtdSBILIFE
102Sheshadri Industries LtdSHESHAINDS
103SJS Enterprises LtdSJS
104SKM Egg Products Export (India) LtdSKMEGGPROD
105SKP Securities LtdSKPSEC
106Solarworld Energy Solutions LtdSOLARWORLD
107Somany Ceramics LtdSOMANYCERA
108Star Health & Allied Insurance Co LtdSTARHEALTH
109Starlog Enterprises LtdSTARLOG
110STEL Holdings LtdSTEL
111Sudarshan Chemical Industries LtdSUDARSHAN
112SUGS Lloyd LtdSUGSLLOYD
113Sundram Fasteners LtdSUNDRMFAST
114Suraj Estate Developers LtdSURAJEST
115Surbhi Industries LtdSURBHIN
116Symphony LtdSYMPHONY
117Thyrocare Technologies LtdTHYROCARE
118Triveni Glass LtdTRIVENIGQ
119Trustedge Capital LtdTRUSTEDGE
120T T LtdTTL
121Tuni Textile Mills LtdTUNITEX
122TVS Holdings LtdTVSHLTD
123TVS Motor Company LtdTVSMOTOR
124V-Guard Industries LtdVGUARD
125Vimta Labs LtdVIMTALABS
126Vinco Feeds LtdVINCOFE
127Virat Industries LtdVIRAT
 
 
Q3 ResultsQ3 EarningsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: L&T, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, Cochin Shipyard among companies to declare earnings today; full list here
Read Next Story