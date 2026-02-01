Q3 results 2026: LIC, Tata Motors PV, SBI & Adani Entp among 680 companies set to post Dec quarterly earnings this week

Q3 results 2026: The earnings action is expected to remain heightened in the upcoming week from February 2 to February 8 as a total of 680 companies, including several market bigwigs, are slated to post quarterly results for the quarter ended December 2025.

PSU stocks like State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) are some of the marquee names that will post Q3 earnings next week. Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Power Company, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel are other companies whose earnings will be keenly tracked by stock market investors.

Advertisement

Also Read | Union Budget 2026 to Q3 results: Top five triggers for Indian stock market

The Indian stock market ended Sunday's special trading session with deep cuts of over 2% following Budget announcements around securities transaction tax (STT). However, analysts believe that while markets will remain choppy in the near term, going ahead, earnings will set the momentum for the markets in the coming months.

Beyond the initial knee-jerk reaction, markets are likely to move on quickly, reverting to broader macro and earnings drivers, N. ArunaGiri, CEO of TrustLine Holdings.

Overall, markets may continue to see choppy movements in the near term, a clearer trend and improved stability could emerge from April, driven by fiscal spending, earnings visibility for FY27, and clarity on global macro conditions, Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said.

Advertisement

Here's a look at what to expect from top companies:

SBI Q3 Preview According to analysts, SBI's Q3 profit could grow between 5-7% year-on-year (YoY) on the back of a high single-digit growth in the net interest income (NII). However, the figure could decline significantly quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), hurt by the impact of the higher base in the September quarter on a one-time gain due to the Yes Bank stake sale.

Systematix Research said that slippages are expected to increase sequentially due to higher agri slippages; however, provisions are expected to decrease sequentially. The brokerage has pegged SBI Q3 profit at ₹18136 crore. NII growth is set at 3.1% QoQ and 6.9% YoY to ₹44306.1 crore.

Advertisement

LIC Q3 Preview Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said LIC will likely report strong APE growth of 22% YoY in 3QFY26E, similar to the run rate in the first two months of the quarter (20-27% YoY APE growth).

Margins, it said, will likely compress 80 bps QoQ and 90 bps YoY to 18.5%. "LIC's product mix is skewed toward participating products, which have a lower impact of ITC disallowance," it added.

Airtel Q3 Preview Brokerages see a 50% slump in the net profit for Bharti Airtel in the quarter under review. Axis Securities sees a 53.7% YoY decline in profit to ₹6,848 crore while the figure grow 0.8% QoQ.

The brokerage expects a 3.5% QoQ and 19.6% YoY, led by growth in mobile service and the Africa business, to ₹53,970 crore. Meanwhile, KIE said it sees a 17.4% YoY and 1.6% QoQ jump in net sales, led by steady subs additions in India's wireless business.

Advertisement

The brokerage models 3 million wireless net adds (+1.4 mn QoQ) and expects ARPU to increase to ₹258 (versus ₹255 QoQ) on continued plan-rationalisation measures.

Tata Motors PV Q3 preview Kotak expects Tata Motors' domestic PV business revenues to increase by 33% YoY in Q3 FY26, led by a 22% YoY increase in volumes and a 9-10% YoY increase in ASPs driven by a richer product mix. "Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to increase by 140 bps QoQ, driven by operating leverage benefits and favourable net pricing," the brokerage added.

JLR volumes (excluding China JV) declined by 43% YoY, led by weakness in China markets and production-related challenges due to the cyberattack in October. Overall, KIE expects revenues (ex-China JV) to decline by 41% YoY in 3QFY26, driven by a decline in volumes.

Advertisement

Q3 results calendar

Security Code Company name Result Date 524208 Aarti Industries Ltd 2-Feb-26 544403 Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd 2-Feb-26 531686 Advik Laboratories Ltd 2-Feb-26 500710 Akzo Nobel India Ltd 2-Feb-26 539277 Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd 2-Feb-26 519471 Ambar Protein Industries Ltd 2-Feb-26 531681 Amerise Biosciences Ltd 2-Feb-26 531991 Amraworld Agrico Ltd 2-Feb-26 542919 Artemis Medicare Services Ltd 2-Feb-26 532694 Bartronics India Ltd 2-Feb-26 544397 Ather Energy Ltd 2-Feb-26 544181 Awfis Space Solutions Ltd 2-Feb-26 523850 Axtel Industries Ltd 2-Feb-26 544252 Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd 2-Feb-26 530803 Bhageria Industries Ltd 2-Feb-26 539799 Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd 2-Feb-26 539122 Bodhtree Consulting Ltd 2-Feb-26 543523 Campus Activewear Ltd 2-Feb-26 542399 Chalet Hotels Ltd 2-Feb-26 530839 Clio Infotech Ltd 2-Feb-26 544644 Corona Remedies Ltd 2-Feb-26 532210 City Union Bank Ltd 2-Feb-26 500119 Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd 2-Feb-26 543533 eMudhra Ltd 2-Feb-26 544558 Fabtech Technologies Ltd 2-Feb-26 504697 Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd 2-Feb-26 513309 Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 544131 GPT Healthcare Ltd 2-Feb-26 517174 Honeywell Automation India Ltd 2-Feb-26 544274 Hyundai Motor India Ltd 2-Feb-26 533520 Indiabulls Ltd 2-Feb-26 523586 Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 534816 Indus Towers Ltd 2-Feb-26 544232 Interarch Building Solutions Ltd 2-Feb-26 532072 Interworld Digital Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 543420 Jet Freight Logistics Ltd 2-Feb-26 513693 KIC Metaliks Ltd 2-Feb-26 531288 Lead Financial Services Ltd 2-Feb-26 532313 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd 2-Feb-26 539046 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd 2-Feb-26 500268 Manali Petrochemicals Ltd 2-Feb-26 506261 Modison Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 532470 Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd 2-Feb-26 532440 MPS Ltd 2-Feb-26 531287 National Plastic Technologies Ltd 2-Feb-26 532439 Olectra Greentech Ltd 2-Feb-26 543530 Paradeep Phosphates Ltd 2-Feb-26 544487 Patel Retail Ltd 2-Feb-26 533581 PG Electroplast Ltd 2-Feb-26 519439 Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd 2-Feb-26 543390 PB Fintech Ltd 2-Feb-26 540366 Music Broadcast Ltd 2-Feb-26 543265 RailTel Corporation of India Ltd 2-Feb-26 514028 Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd 2-Feb-26 540175 Regency Fincorp Ltd 2-Feb-26 590051 Saksoft Ltd 2-Feb-26 532993 Sejal Glass Ltd 2-Feb-26 540221 Shashank Traders Ltd 2-Feb-26 532310 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd 2-Feb-26 544344 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd 2-Feb-26 543525 Silver Touch Technologies Ltd 2-Feb-26 523023 Sinclairs Hotels Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 543263 SMC Global Securities Ltd 2-Feb-26 531173 Syschem India Ltd 2-Feb-26 500770 Tata Chemicals Ltd 2-Feb-26 500411 Thermax Ltd 2-Feb-26 544317 Transrail Lighting Ltd 2-Feb-26 512070 UPL Ltd 2-Feb-26 526987 Urja Global Ltd 2-Feb-26 543942 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd 2-Feb-26 590005 Veedol Corporation Ltd 2-Feb-26 544321 Ventive Hospitality Ltd 2-Feb-26 531717 Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$ 2-Feb-26 505872 WPIL Ltd 2-Feb-26 511038 Arco Leasing Ltd 2-Feb-26 524348 Aarti Drugs Ltd 3-Feb-26 540691 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd 3-Feb-26 530881 Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd 3-Feb-26 532762 Action Construction Equipment Ltd 3-Feb-26 512599 Adani Enterprises Ltd 3-Feb-26 532921 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 3-Feb-26 519183 Adf Foods Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 532172 Adroit Infotech Ltd 3-Feb-26 543743 Aeroflex Neu Ltd 3-Feb-26 543534 Aether Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 544350 Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd 3-Feb-26 506767 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 500343 AMJ Land Holdings Ltd 3-Feb-26 590006 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 542460 The Anup Engineering Ltd 3-Feb-26 512437 Apollo Finvest India Ltd 3-Feb-26 543458 AWL Agri Business Ltd 3-Feb-26 500034 Bajaj Finance Ltd 3-Feb-26 531582 Beryl Securities Ltd 3-Feb-26 544678 Bharat Coking Coal Ltd 3-Feb-26 523229 Bharat Seats Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 531752 Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 544414 Bluspring Enterprises Ltd 3-Feb-26 500870 Castrol India Ltd 3-Feb-26 540821 Crystal Business System Ltd 3-Feb-26 544316 DAM Capital Advisors Ltd 3-Feb-26 540701 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd 3-Feb-26 544198 Dee Development Engineers Ltd 3-Feb-26 590031 De Nora India Ltd 3-Feb-26 526783 Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 524818 Dynamic Industries Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 500650 Excel Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 533121 Expleo Solutions Ltd 3-Feb-26 532809 Firstsource Solutions Ltd 3-Feb-26 505714 Gabriel India Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 509563 Garware Marine Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 540743 Godrej Agrovet Ltd 3-Feb-26 523862 Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd 3-Feb-26 543829 Global Surfaces Ltd 3-Feb-26 500183 HFCL Ltd 3-Feb-26 531968 IITL Projects Ltd 3-Feb-26 532612 Indoco Remedies Ltd 3-Feb-26 544328 Indo Farm Equipment Ltd 3-Feb-26 532150 Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd 3-Feb-26 505100 India Radiators Ltd 3-Feb-26 544004 IRM Energy Ltd 3-Feb-26 502901 Jamshri Realty Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 506520 Jayshree Chemicals Ltd 3-Feb-26 524731 Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd 3-Feb-26 500380 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd 3-Feb-26 526668 Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd 3-Feb-26 500165 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd 3-Feb-26 504084 Kaycee Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 508993 Kedia Construction Company Ltd 3-Feb-26 507946 Kiduja India Ltd 3-Feb-26 500240 Kinetic Engineering Ltd 3-Feb-26 537750 Kiran Vyapar Ltd 3-Feb-26 500235 Kalyani Steels Ltd 3-Feb-26 517415 Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd 3-Feb-26 540192 LKP Securities Ltd 3-Feb-26 512455 Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd 3-Feb-26 543904 Mankind Pharma Ltd 3-Feb-26 500277 Mid India Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 538890 M.K. Exim (India) Ltd 3-Feb-26 544305 One Mobikwik Systems Ltd 3-Feb-26 519455 Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd 3-Feb-26 543280 Nazara Technologies Ltd 3-Feb-26 514332 Neo Infracon Ltd 3-Feb-26 524774 NGL Fine Chem Ltd 3-Feb-26 526371 NMDC Ltd 3-Feb-26 543768 NMDC Steel Ltd 3-Feb-26 533632 Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd 3-Feb-26 506590 PCBL Chemical Ltd 3-Feb-26 500331 Pidilite Industries Ltd 3-Feb-26 543248 Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd 3-Feb-26 544294 Rossell Techsys Ltd 3-Feb-26 544119 Rashi Peripherals Ltd 3-Feb-26 544578 Rubicon Research Ltd 3-Feb-26 539353 Sal Automotive Ltd 3-Feb-26 538714 Sangam Finserv Ltd 3-Feb-26 532163 Saregama India Ltd 3-Feb-26 544142 Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd 3-Feb-26 539526 Suncare Traders Ltd 3-Feb-26 540203 Sheela Foam Ltd 3-Feb-26 513548 Sharda Ispat Ltd 3-Feb-26 503804 Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 543990 Signatureglobal (India) Ltd 3-Feb-26 512589 Sita Enterprises Ltd 3-Feb-26 544572 SKF India (Industrial) Ltd 3-Feb-26 539911 Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd 3-Feb-26 532725 Solar Industries India Ltd 3-Feb-26 538733 Starlit Power Systems Ltd 3-Feb-26 530759 Sterling Tools Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 544395 STL Networks Ltd 3-Feb-26 506390 Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd 3-Feb-26 530845 Sunshield Chemicals Ltd 3-Feb-26 518075 Suraj Products Ltd 3-Feb-26 537259 Suyog Telematics Ltd 3-Feb-26 540212 TCI Express Ltd 3-Feb-26 530023 The Investment Trust Of India Ltd 3-Feb-26 500414 Timex Group India Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 533655 Triveni Turbine Ltd 3-Feb-26 532131 Triumph International Finance India Ltd 3-Feb-26 544545 Trualt Bioenergy Ltd 3-Feb-26 538706 Ultracab (India) Ltd 3-Feb-26 532867 V2 Retail Ltd 3-Feb-26 526775 Valiant Communications Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 540180 Varun Beverages Ltd 3-Feb-26 531695 Veronica Production Ltd 3-Feb-26 522209 Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd 3-Feb-26 531335 Zydus Wellness Ltd-$ 3-Feb-26 511756 Abirami Financial Services India Ltd 4-Feb-26 543657 Archean Chemical Industries Ltd 4-Feb-26 532875 Allied Digital Services Ltd 4-Feb-26 544446 Advent Hotels International Ltd 4-Feb-26 524594 Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd 4-Feb-26 506579 AG Ventures Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 502330 Andhra Paper Ltd 4-Feb-26 500012 Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd 4-Feb-26 500877 Apollo Tyres Ltd 4-Feb-26 543335 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd 4-Feb-26 513729 Aro Granite Industries Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 507526 Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd 4-Feb-26 543766 Ashika Credit Capital Ltd 4-Feb-26 532888 Asian Granito India Ltd 4-Feb-26 532668 Aurionpro Solutions Ltd 4-Feb-26 505010 Automotive Axles Ltd 4-Feb-26 543896 Avalon Technologies Ltd 4-Feb-26 532978 Bajaj Finserv Ltd 4-Feb-26 500490 Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd 4-Feb-26 504646 Bhagwati Autocast Ltd 4-Feb-26 544543 BMW Ventures Ltd 4-Feb-26 517421 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd 4-Feb-26 524091 Carysil Ltd 4-Feb-26 519600 CCL Products (India) Ltd 4-Feb-26 532548 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 532443 Cera Sanitaryware Ltd 4-Feb-26 500480 Cummins India Ltd 4-Feb-26 543268 DRC Systems India Ltd 4-Feb-26 531162 Emami Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 544210 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd 4-Feb-26 543482 Eureka Forbes Ltd 4-Feb-26 500033 Force Motors Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 532726 Gallantt Ispat Ltd 4-Feb-26 544528 Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd 4-Feb-26 542351 Gloster Ltd 4-Feb-26 526797 Greenply Industries Ltd 4-Feb-26 533263 Orient Green Power Company Ltd 4-Feb-26 531449 GRM Overseas Ltd 4-Feb-26 524314 Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd 4-Feb-26 541627 Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd 4-Feb-26 505336 Harshil Agrotech Ltd 4-Feb-26 544362 Hexaware Technologies Ltd 4-Feb-26 501295 Industrial Investment Trust Ltd 4-Feb-26 544309 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd 4-Feb-26 513361 India Homes Ltd 4-Feb-26 532717 Indo Tech Transformers Ltd 4-Feb-26 504786 Investment & Precision Castings Ltd 4-Feb-26 544523 Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd 4-Feb-26 570004 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR 4-Feb-26 500219 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd 4-Feb-26 536493 JK Agri Genetics Ltd 4-Feb-26 532627 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd 4-Feb-26 544480 JSW Cement Ltd 4-Feb-26 543271 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd 4-Feb-26 514322 Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 507779 Kanpur Plastipack Ltd 4-Feb-26 522287 Kalpataru Projects International Ltd 4-Feb-26 539992 Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd 4-Feb-26 540396 Manomay Tex India Ltd 4-Feb-26 543654 Global Health Ltd 4-Feb-26 542650 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd 4-Feb-26 503772 Modella Woollens Ltd 4-Feb-26 531289 National Fittings Ltd 4-Feb-26 543214 NDR Auto Components Ltd 4-Feb-26 533098 NHPC Ltd 4-Feb-26 504058 Indo National Ltd 4-Feb-26 519494 NK Industries Ltd 4-Feb-26 544278 OCCL Ltd 4-Feb-26 540405 Oceanic Foods Ltd 4-Feb-26 504879 Orient Ceratech Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 531859 Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd 4-Feb-26 524636 Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd 4-Feb-26 539889 Parag Milk Foods Ltd 4-Feb-26 544111 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd 4-Feb-26 532486 Pokarna Ltd 4-Feb-26 540027 Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd 4-Feb-26 509220 PTL Enterprises Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 531437 Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd 4-Feb-26 544367 Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd 4-Feb-26 531583 Rap Corp Ltd 4-Feb-26 532805 Redington Ltd 4-Feb-26 524218 Resonance Specialties Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 541556 RITES Ltd 4-Feb-26 532661 Rane (Madras) Ltd 4-Feb-26 543669 Keystone Realtors Ltd 4-Feb-26 544526 Saatvik Green Energy Ltd 4-Feb-26 504918 Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd 4-Feb-26 526885 Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 539124 Sarvottam Finvest Ltd 4-Feb-26 538520 Shivamshree Businesses Ltd 4-Feb-26 544142 Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd 4-Feb-26 539574 Sunshine Capital Ltd 4-Feb-26 543625 SecUR Credentials Ltd 4-Feb-26 532776 Shivam Autotech Ltd 4-Feb-26 538897 Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd 4-Feb-26 524632 Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd 4-Feb-26 521194 SIL Investments Ltd 4-Feb-26 505650 Skyline Millars Ltd 4-Feb-26 531205 Spright Agro Ltd 4-Feb-26 514248 Sreechem Resins Ltd 4-Feb-26 533107 Swan Defence And Heavy Industries Ltd 4-Feb-26 512359 Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd 4-Feb-26 531003 Swarna Securities Ltd 4-Feb-26 500400 Tata Power Company Ltd 4-Feb-26 532349 Transport Corporation of India Ltd 4-Feb-26 539658 TeamLease Services Ltd 4-Feb-26 526638 Texel Industries Ltd 4-Feb-26 540762 Tube Investments of India Ltd 4-Feb-26 522113 Timken India Ltd 4-Feb-26 543596 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd 4-Feb-26 500777 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd 4-Feb-26 532410 Transcorp International Ltd 4-Feb-26 506687 Transpek Industry Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 500251 Trent Ltd 4-Feb-26 538569 Triveni Enterprises Ltd 4-Feb-26 540083 TV Vision Ltd 4-Feb-26 531762 Unjha Formulations Ltd 4-Feb-26 511507 Ushakiran Finance Ltd 4-Feb-26 530579 U. Y. Fincorp Ltd 4-Feb-26 526755 Velan Hotels Ltd 4-Feb-26 532372 Virinchi Ltd 4-Feb-26 532721 Visa Steel Ltd 4-Feb-26 542046 Vivid Mercantile Ltd 4-Feb-26 543597 Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd 4-Feb-26 522122 Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 544536 Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd 4-Feb-26 532553 Welspun Enterprises Ltd 4-Feb-26 533252 Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd 4-Feb-26 505533 Westlife Foodworld Ltd 4-Feb-26 538268 Wonderla Holidays Ltd 4-Feb-26 590013 Xpro India Ltd 4-Feb-26 523650 Yash Innoventures Ltd 4-Feb-26 514266 Zenith Fibres Ltd-$ 4-Feb-26 503641 Zodiac Ventures Ltd 4-Feb-26 534742 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd 4-Feb-26 526921 Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 541988 AAVAS Financiers Ltd 5-Feb-26 512165 Abans Enterprises Ltd 5-Feb-26 535755 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd 5-Feb-26 521141 Aditya Spinners Ltd 5-Feb-26 530973 Alfa Ica India Ltd 5-Feb-26 532749 Allcargo Logistics Ltd 5-Feb-26 544449 Anthem Biosciences Ltd 5-Feb-26 533573 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd 5-Feb-26 542721 Anand Rayons Ltd 5-Feb-26 527001 Ashapura Minechem Ltd 5-Feb-26 532830 Astral Ltd 5-Feb-26 543911 Atal Realtech Ltd 5-Feb-26 530233 Auro Laboratories Ltd 5-Feb-26 540649 Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd 5-Feb-26 544042 Bajel Projects Ltd 5-Feb-26 509480 Berger Paints India Ltd 5-Feb-26 532454 Bharti Airtel Ltd 5-Feb-26 544162 Bharti Hexacom Ltd 5-Feb-26 544288 Black Buck Ltd 5-Feb-26 544107 BLS E-Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 543212 Borosil Ltd 5-Feb-26 524742 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd 5-Feb-26 532695 Celebrity Fashions Ltd 5-Feb-26 509496 Cemindia Projects Ltd 5-Feb-26 530747 Challani Capital Ltd 5-Feb-26 540395 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd 5-Feb-26 540403 CL Educate Ltd 5-Feb-26 513353 Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 508571 Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 532801 Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd 5-Feb-26 500097 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 543428 Data Patterns (India) Ltd 5-Feb-26 514030 Deepak Spinners Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 543288 Deep Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 507717 Dhanuka Agritech Ltd 5-Feb-26 500068 Disa India Ltd 5-Feb-26 533146 D-Link (India) Ltd 5-Feb-26 523618 Dredging Corporation of India Ltd 5-Feb-26 517477 Elnet Technologies Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 531508 Eveready Industries India Ltd 5-Feb-26 531599 FDC Ltd 5-Feb-26 533896 Fervent Synergies Ltd 5-Feb-26 544244 Gala Precision Engineering Ltd 5-Feb-26 533150 Godrej Properties Ltd 5-Feb-26 539725 Gokul Agro Resources Ltd 5-Feb-26 500166 Goodricke Group Ltd 5-Feb-26 500168 Goodyear India Ltd 5-Feb-26 506879 Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd 5-Feb-26 509597 Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd 5-Feb-26 543600 Harsha Engineers International Ltd 5-Feb-26 539787 HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd 5-Feb-26 500182 Hero MotoCorp Ltd 5-Feb-26 534328 Hexa Tradex Ltd 5-Feb-26 513599 Hindustan Copper Ltd 5-Feb-26 540136 HPL Electric & Power Ltd 5-Feb-26 506024 Hariyana Ventures Ltd 5-Feb-26 532907 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd 5-Feb-26 539056 Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd 5-Feb-26 533047 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd 5-Feb-26 538365 Incredible Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 533329 Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd 5-Feb-26 530965 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 5-Feb-26 511609 ISL Consulting Ltd 5-Feb-26 532940 J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd 5-Feb-26 532162 JK Paper Ltd 5-Feb-26 523405 JM Financial Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 505750 Josts Engineering Company Ltd 5-Feb-26 507987 Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd 5-Feb-26 532468 Kama Holdings Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 501151 Kartik Investments Trust Ltd 5-Feb-26 543664 Kaynes Technology India Ltd 5-Feb-26 505890 Kennametal India Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 500241 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 532942 KNR Constructions Ltd 5-Feb-26 532924 Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd 5-Feb-26 526423 Kriti Industries India Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 533210 Kriti Nutrients Ltd 5-Feb-26 543328 Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd 5-Feb-26 539408 Kuber Udyog Ltd 5-Feb-26 539841 Lancer Container Lines Ltd 5-Feb-26 533007 LGB Forge Ltd 5-Feb-26 543526 Life Insurance Corporation of India 5-Feb-26 521018 Maral Overseas Ltd 5-Feb-26 524404 Marksans Pharma Ltd 5-Feb-26 543220 Max Healthcare Institute Ltd 5-Feb-26 531417 Mega Corporation Ltd 5-Feb-26 541352 Megastar Foods Ltd 5-Feb-26 511377 Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd 5-Feb-26 538962 Minda Corporation Ltd 5-Feb-26 509196 MM Rubber Company Ltd 5-Feb-26 513023 Nava Ltd 5-Feb-26 500294 NCC Ltd 5-Feb-26 530557 NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 535458 NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd 5-Feb-26 523385 Nilkamal Ltd 5-Feb-26 543384 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd 5-Feb-26 532944 OnMobile Global Ltd 5-Feb-26 540386 Ontic Finserve Ltd 5-Feb-26 532827 Page Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 503031 Peninsula Land Ltd 5-Feb-26 501144 Peoples Investments Ltd 5-Feb-26 532810 Power Finance Corporation Ltd 5-Feb-26 513519 Pitti Engineering Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 531768 Poly Medicure Ltd 5-Feb-26 543187 Hitachi Energy India Ltd 5-Feb-26 540404 Prime Fresh Ltd 5-Feb-26 532689 PVR Inox Ltd 5-Feb-26 523289 Rama Vision Ltd 5-Feb-26 532670 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd 5-Feb-26 535322 Repco Home Finance Ltd 5-Feb-26 515085 Restile Ceramics Ltd 5-Feb-26 543977 Rishabh Instruments Ltd 5-Feb-26 514177 Rishab Special Yarns Ltd 5-Feb-26 542649 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 5-Feb-26 540081 SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd 5-Feb-26 544306 Sai Life Sciences Ltd 5-Feb-26 526725 Sandesh Ltd 5-Feb-26 513097 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd 5-Feb-26 505368 Semac Construction Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 544333 Standard Engineering Technology Ltd 5-Feb-26 512297 Shantai Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 544080 Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd 5-Feb-26 540961 Shiva Mills Ltd 5-Feb-26 511108 Shiva Texyarn Ltd 5-Feb-26 544090 Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd 5-Feb-26 500472 SKF India Ltd 5-Feb-26 513498 Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd 5-Feb-26 518053 Sri Chakra Cement Ltd 5-Feb-26 512381 Starteck Finance Ltd 5-Feb-26 514197 S & T Corporation Ltd 5-Feb-26 544501 Sugs Lloyd Ltd 5-Feb-26 544293 Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd 5-Feb-26 532667 Suzlon Energy Ltd 5-Feb-26 535621 S V Global Mill Ltd 5-Feb-26 503659 SW Investments Ltd 5-Feb-26 531887 Tacent Projects Ltd 5-Feb-26 532869 Tarmat Ltd 5-Feb-26 521228 Tatia Global Vennture Ltd 5-Feb-26 532975 Telogica Ltd 5-Feb-26 500413 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd 5-Feb-26 526675 Tirth Plastic Ltd 5-Feb-26 539008 Tirupati Fincorp Ltd 5-Feb-26 500570 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd 5-Feb-26 543638 Tracxn Technologies Ltd 5-Feb-26 509003 Transoceanic Properties Ltd 5-Feb-26 532159 Trescon Ltd 5-Feb-26 524514 Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd 5-Feb-26 543996 Updater Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 506690 Unichem Laboratories Ltd 5-Feb-26 532539 UNO Minda Ltd-$ 5-Feb-26 541578 Varroc Engineering Ltd 5-Feb-26 511110 V B Desai Financial Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 543528 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd 5-Feb-26 512229 Veritas (India) Ltd 5-Feb-26 544633 Vidya Wires Ltd 5-Feb-26 530961 Vikas EcoTech Ltd 5-Feb-26 512529 Viyash Scientific Ltd 5-Feb-26 532757 Voltamp Transformers Ltd 5-Feb-26 539118 VRL Logistics Ltd 5-Feb-26 533269 VA Tech Wabag Ltd 5-Feb-26 524212 Wanbury Ltd 5-Feb-26 543329 Windlas Biotech Ltd 5-Feb-26 532616 Xchanging Solutions Ltd 5-Feb-26 543950 Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd 5-Feb-26 506042 Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd 5-Feb-26 532067 3B BlackBio Dx Ltd 6-Feb-26 532404 Saven Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 544200 Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd 6-Feb-26 532351 Aksh Optifibre Ltd 6-Feb-26 530973 Alfa Ica India Ltd 6-Feb-26 523716 Ashiana Housing Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 526847 Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 504731 Azad India Mobility Ltd 6-Feb-26 523319 Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 500041 Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd 6-Feb-26 532645 Beeyu Overseas Ltd 6-Feb-26 500048 BEML Ltd 6-Feb-26 532230 Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd 6-Feb-26 539660 Best Agrolife Ltd 6-Feb-26 509449 Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd 6-Feb-26 501430 Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd 6-Feb-26 500530 Bosch Ltd 6-Feb-26 533543 Brooks Laboratories Ltd 6-Feb-26 533267 Cantabil Retail India Ltd 6-Feb-26 500280 Century Enka Ltd 6-Feb-26 517544 Centum Electronics Ltd 6-Feb-26 500084 CESC Ltd 6-Feb-26 538786 Citizen Infoline Ltd 6-Feb-26 539876 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd 6-Feb-26 526821 Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 542729 DCM Nouvelle Ltd 6-Feb-26 539596 Delta Industrial Resources Ltd 6-Feb-26 544079 Digidrive Distributors Ltd 6-Feb-26 532839 Dish TV India Ltd 6-Feb-26 526315 Divyashakti Ltd 6-Feb-26 506405 DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd 6-Feb-26 531035 Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd 6-Feb-26 526703 Ecoplast Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 500128 Electrosteel Castings Ltd 6-Feb-26 543725 Elin Electronics Ltd 6-Feb-26 543532 Ethos Ltd 6-Feb-26 508906 Everest Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 544617 Excelsoft Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 543252 Fairchem Organics Ltd 6-Feb-26 508954 Finkurve Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 523672 Flex Foods Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 523696 Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd 6-Feb-26 526367 Ganesh Housing Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 535431 GCM Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 532716 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 505255 GMM Pfaudler Ltd 6-Feb-26 540124 G N A Axles Ltd 6-Feb-26 532734 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd 6-Feb-26 501455 Greaves Cotton Ltd 6-Feb-26 506076 Grindwell Norton Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 543317 G R Infraprojects Ltd 6-Feb-26 530469 GSL Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 530001 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd 6-Feb-26 532774 Inspirisys Solutions Ltd 6-Feb-26 522245 Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd 6-Feb-26 539119 Jain Marmo Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 538564 James Warren Tea Ltd 6-Feb-26 524330 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd 6-Feb-26 520066 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd 6-Feb-26 540311 JITF Infralogistics Ltd 6-Feb-26 544118 Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd 6-Feb-26 530019 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd 6-Feb-26 500234 Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 543278 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd 6-Feb-26 500236 Kanel Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 502933 Katare Spinning Mills Ltd 6-Feb-26 543542 Kesar India Ltd 6-Feb-26 530215 Kings Infra Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 523323 Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd 6-Feb-26 544263 KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd 6-Feb-26 511728 KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 523248 Machino Plastics Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 540650 Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd 6-Feb-26 502157 Mangalam Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 534338 Max heights Infrastucture Ltd 6-Feb-26 511401 Munoth Communication Ltd 6-Feb-26 544088 Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 511738 Mehta Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 538942 Mercantile Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 517344 Mindteck (India) Ltd 6-Feb-26 522036 Miven Machine Tools Ltd 6-Feb-26 500290 MRF Ltd 6-Feb-26 531821 Munoth Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 526616 National Plastic Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 534615 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd 6-Feb-26 511632 Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd 6-Feb-26 532880 Omaxe Ltd 6-Feb-26 531092 OM Infra Ltd 6-Feb-26 531626 Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 523483 Pacific Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 532900 Paisalo Digital Ltd 6-Feb-26 524136 Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd 6-Feb-26 500126 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd 6-Feb-26 532808 Pearl Global Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 532933 Porwal Auto Components Ltd 6-Feb-26 500338 Prism Johnson Ltd 6-Feb-26 530699 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 522281 Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 542333 RPSG Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 544314 Sanathan Textiles Ltd 6-Feb-26 524703 Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd 6-Feb-26 543397 Sapphire Foods India Ltd 6-Feb-26 532663 Sasken Technologies Ltd 6-Feb-26 533259 Sastasundar Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 523598 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd 6-Feb-26 535602 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 530549 Shilpa Medicare Ltd 6-Feb-26 539450 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 503837 Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 502180 Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 500387 Shree Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 508961 Shricon Industries Ltd 6-Feb-26 539252 Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd 6-Feb-26 530439 Siddha Ventures Ltd 6-Feb-26 507998 Simmonds Marshall Ltd 6-Feb-26 526839 Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$ 6-Feb-26 539494 Smart Finsec Ltd 6-Feb-26 532419 Smartlink Holdings Ltd 6-Feb-26 541540 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd 6-Feb-26 532221 Sonata Software Ltd 6-Feb-26 523826 Sovereign Diamonds Ltd 6-Feb-26 542337 Spencers Retail Ltd 6-Feb-26 531359 Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd 6-Feb-26 534680 SRG Housing Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 506105 Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd 6-Feb-26 540575 Star Cement Ltd 6-Feb-26 531509 Step Two Corporation Ltd 6-Feb-26 544243 Baazar Style Retail Ltd 6-Feb-26 543711 Sula Vineyards Ltd 6-Feb-26 590072 Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd 6-Feb-26 537253 Sunil Healthcare Ltd 6-Feb-26 532733 Sun TV Network Ltd 6-Feb-26 503310 Swan Corp Ltd 6-Feb-26 538987 Talbros Engineering Ltd 6-Feb-26 543399 Tarsons Products Ltd 6-Feb-26 500470 Tata Steel Ltd 6-Feb-26 505400 Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd 6-Feb-26 508963 Trustwave Securities Ltd 6-Feb-26 500429 Uniphos Enterprises Ltd 6-Feb-26 504212 Universal Cables Ltd 6-Feb-26 543514 Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd 6-Feb-26 517015 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd 6-Feb-26 526075 Rekvina Laboratories Ltd 6-Feb-26 500238 Whirlpool of India Ltd 6-Feb-26 509910 Southern Gas Ltd 6-Feb-26 505216 Alfred Herbert India Ltd 7-Feb-26 531795 Atul Auto Ltd-$ 7-Feb-26 539251 Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd 7-Feb-26 538817 Captain Pipes Ltd 7-Feb-26 536974 Captain Polyplast Ltd 7-Feb-26 531199 Glance Finance Ltd 7-Feb-26 526729 Goldiam International Ltd 7-Feb-26 532744 GTN Textiles Ltd 7-Feb-26 543517 Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd 7-Feb-26 517271 HBL Engineering Ltd-$ 7-Feb-26 544477 Highway Infrastructure Ltd 7-Feb-26 543411 Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd 7-Feb-26 544044 India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd 7-Feb-26 524400 Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd 7-Feb-26 504392 Krishna Ventures Ltd 7-Feb-26 544664 KSH International Ltd 7-Feb-26 500250 LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd 7-Feb-26 531497 Madhucon Projects Ltd-$ 7-Feb-26 539957 Mahanagar Gas Ltd 7-Feb-26 531338 Milestone Global Ltd 7-Feb-26 543262 MRP Agro Ltd 7-Feb-26 532952 Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd 7-Feb-26 523391 Nahar Polyfilms Ltd 7-Feb-26 500296 Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd 7-Feb-26 519479 Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd 7-Feb-26 531496 Omkar Overseas Ltd 7-Feb-26 507690 Orient Beverages Ltd 7-Feb-26 544418 Oswal Pumps Ltd 7-Feb-26 503092 Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 7-Feb-26 514326 Patspin India Ltd 7-Feb-26 539883 Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd 7-Feb-26 534675 Prozone Realty Ltd 7-Feb-26 532841 Sahyadri Industries Ltd 7-Feb-26 500370 Salora International Ltd 7-Feb-26 504614 Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$ 7-Feb-26 500112 State Bank of India 7-Feb-26 513472 Simplex Castings Ltd 7-Feb-26 505827 SNL Bearings Ltd 7-Feb-26 533001 Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd 7-Feb-26 508969 Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd 7-Feb-26 543249 Tarc Ltd 7-Feb-26 511742 Ugro Capital Ltd 7-Feb-26 500426 UTL Industries Ltd 7-Feb-26 531015 Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd 7-Feb-26 542655 Vikas Lifecare Ltd 7-Feb-26 532411 Visesh Infotecnics Ltd 7-Feb-26 514470 Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$ 7-Feb-26