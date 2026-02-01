Mint Market
Subscribe

Q3 results 2026: LIC, Tata Motors PV, SBI & Adani Entp among 680 companies set to post Dec quarterly earnings this week

PSU stocks like State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) are some of the marquee names that will post Q3 earnings next week.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Brokerages see a 50% slump in the net profit for Bharti Airtel in the quarter under review.
Brokerages see a 50% slump in the net profit for Bharti Airtel in the quarter under review.
AI Quick Read

Q3 results 2026: The earnings action is expected to remain heightened in the upcoming week from February 2 to February 8 as a total of 680 companies, including several market bigwigs, are slated to post quarterly results for the quarter ended December 2025.

PSU stocks like State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) are some of the marquee names that will post Q3 earnings next week. Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Power Company, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel are other companies whose earnings will be keenly tracked by stock market investors.

Advertisement

Also Read | Union Budget 2026 to Q3 results: Top five triggers for Indian stock market

The Indian stock market ended Sunday's special trading session with deep cuts of over 2% following Budget announcements around securities transaction tax (STT). However, analysts believe that while markets will remain choppy in the near term, going ahead, earnings will set the momentum for the markets in the coming months.

Beyond the initial knee-jerk reaction, markets are likely to move on quickly, reverting to broader macro and earnings drivers, N. ArunaGiri, CEO of TrustLine Holdings.

Overall, markets may continue to see choppy movements in the near term, a clearer trend and improved stability could emerge from April, driven by fiscal spending, earnings visibility for FY27, and clarity on global macro conditions, Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said.

Advertisement

Here's a look at what to expect from top companies:

SBI Q3 Preview

According to analysts, SBI's Q3 profit could grow between 5-7% year-on-year (YoY) on the back of a high single-digit growth in the net interest income (NII). However, the figure could decline significantly quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), hurt by the impact of the higher base in the September quarter on a one-time gain due to the Yes Bank stake sale.

Systematix Research said that slippages are expected to increase sequentially due to higher agri slippages; however, provisions are expected to decrease sequentially. The brokerage has pegged SBI Q3 profit at 18136 crore. NII growth is set at 3.1% QoQ and 6.9% YoY to 44306.1 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Budget bloodbath: Market breadth hits 5-year low on STT hike

LIC Q3 Preview

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said LIC will likely report strong APE growth of 22% YoY in 3QFY26E, similar to the run rate in the first two months of the quarter (20-27% YoY APE growth).

Margins, it said, will likely compress 80 bps QoQ and 90 bps YoY to 18.5%. "LIC's product mix is skewed toward participating products, which have a lower impact of ITC disallowance," it added.

Airtel Q3 Preview

Brokerages see a 50% slump in the net profit for Bharti Airtel in the quarter under review. Axis Securities sees a 53.7% YoY decline in profit to 6,848 crore while the figure grow 0.8% QoQ.

The brokerage expects a 3.5% QoQ and 19.6% YoY, led by growth in mobile service and the Africa business, to 53,970 crore. Meanwhile, KIE said it sees a 17.4% YoY and 1.6% QoQ jump in net sales, led by steady subs additions in India's wireless business.

Advertisement

The brokerage models 3 million wireless net adds (+1.4 mn QoQ) and expects ARPU to increase to 258 (versus 255 QoQ) on continued plan-rationalisation measures.

Also Read | Tata Trusts saga: Ex-banker Pramit Jhaveri not to seek fresh term

Tata Motors PV Q3 preview

Kotak expects Tata Motors' domestic PV business revenues to increase by 33% YoY in Q3 FY26, led by a 22% YoY increase in volumes and a 9-10% YoY increase in ASPs driven by a richer product mix. "Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to increase by 140 bps QoQ, driven by operating leverage benefits and favourable net pricing," the brokerage added.

JLR volumes (excluding China JV) declined by 43% YoY, led by weakness in China markets and production-related challenges due to the cyberattack in October. Overall, KIE expects revenues (ex-China JV) to decline by 41% YoY in 3QFY26, driven by a decline in volumes.

Advertisement

Q3 results calendar

Security CodeCompany nameResult Date
524208Aarti Industries Ltd2-Feb-26
544403Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd2-Feb-26
531686Advik Laboratories Ltd2-Feb-26
500710Akzo Nobel India Ltd2-Feb-26
539277Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd2-Feb-26
519471Ambar Protein Industries Ltd2-Feb-26
531681Amerise Biosciences Ltd2-Feb-26
531991Amraworld Agrico Ltd2-Feb-26
542919Artemis Medicare Services Ltd2-Feb-26
532694Bartronics India Ltd2-Feb-26
544397Ather Energy Ltd2-Feb-26
544181Awfis Space Solutions Ltd2-Feb-26
523850Axtel Industries Ltd2-Feb-26
544252Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd2-Feb-26
530803Bhageria Industries Ltd2-Feb-26
539799Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd2-Feb-26
539122Bodhtree Consulting Ltd2-Feb-26
543523Campus Activewear Ltd2-Feb-26
542399Chalet Hotels Ltd2-Feb-26
530839Clio Infotech Ltd2-Feb-26
544644Corona Remedies Ltd2-Feb-26
532210City Union Bank Ltd2-Feb-26
500119Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd2-Feb-26
543533eMudhra Ltd2-Feb-26
544558Fabtech Technologies Ltd2-Feb-26
504697Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd2-Feb-26
513309Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-$2-Feb-26
544131GPT Healthcare Ltd2-Feb-26
517174Honeywell Automation India Ltd2-Feb-26
544274Hyundai Motor India Ltd2-Feb-26
533520Indiabulls Ltd2-Feb-26
523586Indian Toners & Developers Ltd-$2-Feb-26
534816Indus Towers Ltd2-Feb-26
544232Interarch Building Solutions Ltd2-Feb-26
532072Interworld Digital Ltd-$2-Feb-26
543420Jet Freight Logistics Ltd2-Feb-26
513693KIC Metaliks Ltd2-Feb-26
531288Lead Financial Services Ltd2-Feb-26
532313Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd2-Feb-26
539046Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd2-Feb-26
500268Manali Petrochemicals Ltd2-Feb-26
506261Modison Ltd-$2-Feb-26
532470Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd2-Feb-26
532440MPS Ltd2-Feb-26
531287National Plastic Technologies Ltd2-Feb-26
532439Olectra Greentech Ltd2-Feb-26
543530Paradeep Phosphates Ltd2-Feb-26
544487Patel Retail Ltd2-Feb-26
533581PG Electroplast Ltd2-Feb-26
519439Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd2-Feb-26
543390PB Fintech Ltd2-Feb-26
540366Music Broadcast Ltd2-Feb-26
543265RailTel Corporation of India Ltd2-Feb-26
514028Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd2-Feb-26
540175Regency Fincorp Ltd2-Feb-26
590051Saksoft Ltd2-Feb-26
532993Sejal Glass Ltd2-Feb-26
540221Shashank Traders Ltd2-Feb-26
532310Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd2-Feb-26
544344Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd2-Feb-26
543525Silver Touch Technologies Ltd2-Feb-26
523023Sinclairs Hotels Ltd-$2-Feb-26
543263SMC Global Securities Ltd2-Feb-26
531173Syschem India Ltd2-Feb-26
500770Tata Chemicals Ltd2-Feb-26
500411Thermax Ltd2-Feb-26
544317Transrail Lighting Ltd2-Feb-26
512070UPL Ltd2-Feb-26
526987Urja Global Ltd2-Feb-26
543942Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd2-Feb-26
590005Veedol Corporation Ltd2-Feb-26
544321Ventive Hospitality Ltd2-Feb-26
531717Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd-$2-Feb-26
505872WPIL Ltd2-Feb-26
511038Arco Leasing Ltd2-Feb-26
524348Aarti Drugs Ltd3-Feb-26
540691Aditya Birla Capital Ltd3-Feb-26
530881Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd3-Feb-26
532762Action Construction Equipment Ltd3-Feb-26
512599Adani Enterprises Ltd3-Feb-26
532921Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd3-Feb-26
519183Adf Foods Ltd-$3-Feb-26
532172Adroit Infotech Ltd3-Feb-26
543743Aeroflex Neu Ltd3-Feb-26
543534Aether Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
544350Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd3-Feb-26
506767Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$3-Feb-26
500343AMJ Land Holdings Ltd3-Feb-26
590006Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$3-Feb-26
542460The Anup Engineering Ltd3-Feb-26
512437Apollo Finvest India Ltd3-Feb-26
543458AWL Agri Business Ltd3-Feb-26
500034Bajaj Finance Ltd3-Feb-26
531582Beryl Securities Ltd3-Feb-26
544678Bharat Coking Coal Ltd3-Feb-26
523229Bharat Seats Ltd-$3-Feb-26
531752Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
544414Bluspring Enterprises Ltd3-Feb-26
500870Castrol India Ltd3-Feb-26
540821Crystal Business System Ltd3-Feb-26
544316DAM Capital Advisors Ltd3-Feb-26
540701Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd3-Feb-26
544198Dee Development Engineers Ltd3-Feb-26
590031De Nora India Ltd3-Feb-26
526783Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$3-Feb-26
524818Dynamic Industries Ltd-$3-Feb-26
500650Excel Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
533121Expleo Solutions Ltd3-Feb-26
532809Firstsource Solutions Ltd3-Feb-26
505714Gabriel India Ltd-$3-Feb-26
509563Garware Marine Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
540743Godrej Agrovet Ltd3-Feb-26
523862Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd3-Feb-26
543829Global Surfaces Ltd3-Feb-26
500183HFCL Ltd3-Feb-26
531968IITL Projects Ltd3-Feb-26
532612Indoco Remedies Ltd3-Feb-26
544328Indo Farm Equipment Ltd3-Feb-26
532150Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd3-Feb-26
505100India Radiators Ltd3-Feb-26
544004IRM Energy Ltd3-Feb-26
502901Jamshri Realty Ltd-$3-Feb-26
506520Jayshree Chemicals Ltd3-Feb-26
524731Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd3-Feb-26
500380JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd3-Feb-26
526668Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd3-Feb-26
500165Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd3-Feb-26
504084Kaycee Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
508993Kedia Construction Company Ltd3-Feb-26
507946Kiduja India Ltd3-Feb-26
500240Kinetic Engineering Ltd3-Feb-26
537750Kiran Vyapar Ltd3-Feb-26
500235Kalyani Steels Ltd3-Feb-26
517415Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd3-Feb-26
540192LKP Securities Ltd3-Feb-26
512455Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd3-Feb-26
543904Mankind Pharma Ltd3-Feb-26
500277Mid India Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
538890M.K. Exim (India) Ltd3-Feb-26
544305One Mobikwik Systems Ltd3-Feb-26
519455Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd3-Feb-26
543280Nazara Technologies Ltd3-Feb-26
514332Neo Infracon Ltd3-Feb-26
524774NGL Fine Chem Ltd3-Feb-26
526371NMDC Ltd3-Feb-26
543768NMDC Steel Ltd3-Feb-26
533632Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd3-Feb-26
506590PCBL Chemical Ltd3-Feb-26
500331Pidilite Industries Ltd3-Feb-26
543248Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd3-Feb-26
544294Rossell Techsys Ltd3-Feb-26
544119Rashi Peripherals Ltd3-Feb-26
544578Rubicon Research Ltd3-Feb-26
539353Sal Automotive Ltd3-Feb-26
538714Sangam Finserv Ltd3-Feb-26
532163Saregama India Ltd3-Feb-26
544142Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd3-Feb-26
539526Suncare Traders Ltd3-Feb-26
540203Sheela Foam Ltd3-Feb-26
513548Sharda Ispat Ltd3-Feb-26
503804Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$3-Feb-26
543990Signatureglobal (India) Ltd3-Feb-26
512589Sita Enterprises Ltd3-Feb-26
544572SKF India (Industrial) Ltd3-Feb-26
539911Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd3-Feb-26
532725Solar Industries India Ltd3-Feb-26
538733Starlit Power Systems Ltd3-Feb-26
530759Sterling Tools Ltd-$3-Feb-26
544395STL Networks Ltd3-Feb-26
506390Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd3-Feb-26
530845Sunshield Chemicals Ltd3-Feb-26
518075Suraj Products Ltd3-Feb-26
537259Suyog Telematics Ltd3-Feb-26
540212TCI Express Ltd3-Feb-26
530023The Investment Trust Of India Ltd3-Feb-26
500414Timex Group India Ltd-$3-Feb-26
533655Triveni Turbine Ltd3-Feb-26
532131Triumph International Finance India Ltd3-Feb-26
544545Trualt Bioenergy Ltd3-Feb-26
538706Ultracab (India) Ltd3-Feb-26
532867V2 Retail Ltd3-Feb-26
526775Valiant Communications Ltd-$3-Feb-26
540180Varun Beverages Ltd3-Feb-26
531695Veronica Production Ltd3-Feb-26
522209Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd3-Feb-26
531335Zydus Wellness Ltd-$3-Feb-26
511756Abirami Financial Services India Ltd4-Feb-26
543657Archean Chemical Industries Ltd4-Feb-26
532875Allied Digital Services Ltd4-Feb-26
544446Advent Hotels International Ltd4-Feb-26
524594Aeonx Digital Technology Ltd4-Feb-26
506579AG Ventures Ltd-$4-Feb-26
502330Andhra Paper Ltd4-Feb-26
500012Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd4-Feb-26
500877Apollo Tyres Ltd4-Feb-26
543335Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd4-Feb-26
513729Aro Granite Industries Ltd-$4-Feb-26
507526Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd4-Feb-26
543766Ashika Credit Capital Ltd4-Feb-26
532888Asian Granito India Ltd4-Feb-26
532668Aurionpro Solutions Ltd4-Feb-26
505010Automotive Axles Ltd4-Feb-26
543896Avalon Technologies Ltd4-Feb-26
532978Bajaj Finserv Ltd4-Feb-26
500490Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd4-Feb-26
504646Bhagwati Autocast Ltd4-Feb-26
544543BMW Ventures Ltd4-Feb-26
517421Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd4-Feb-26
524091Carysil Ltd4-Feb-26
519600CCL Products (India) Ltd4-Feb-26
532548Century Plyboards (India) Ltd-$4-Feb-26
532443Cera Sanitaryware Ltd4-Feb-26
500480Cummins India Ltd4-Feb-26
543268DRC Systems India Ltd4-Feb-26
531162Emami Ltd-$4-Feb-26
544210Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd4-Feb-26
543482Eureka Forbes Ltd4-Feb-26
500033Force Motors Ltd-$4-Feb-26
532726Gallantt Ispat Ltd4-Feb-26
544528Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd4-Feb-26
542351Gloster Ltd4-Feb-26
526797Greenply Industries Ltd4-Feb-26
533263Orient Green Power Company Ltd4-Feb-26
531449GRM Overseas Ltd4-Feb-26
524314Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd4-Feb-26
541627Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd4-Feb-26
505336Harshil Agrotech Ltd4-Feb-26
544362Hexaware Technologies Ltd4-Feb-26
501295Industrial Investment Trust Ltd4-Feb-26
544309Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd4-Feb-26
513361India Homes Ltd4-Feb-26
532717Indo Tech Transformers Ltd4-Feb-26
504786Investment & Precision Castings Ltd4-Feb-26
544523Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd4-Feb-26
570004Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd_DVR4-Feb-26
500219Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd4-Feb-26
536493JK Agri Genetics Ltd4-Feb-26
532627Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd4-Feb-26
544480JSW Cement Ltd4-Feb-26
543271Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd4-Feb-26
514322Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd-$4-Feb-26
507779Kanpur Plastipack Ltd4-Feb-26
522287Kalpataru Projects International Ltd4-Feb-26
539992Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd4-Feb-26
540396Manomay Tex India Ltd4-Feb-26
543654Global Health Ltd4-Feb-26
542650Metropolis Healthcare Ltd4-Feb-26
503772Modella Woollens Ltd4-Feb-26
531289National Fittings Ltd4-Feb-26
543214NDR Auto Components Ltd4-Feb-26
533098NHPC Ltd4-Feb-26
504058Indo National Ltd4-Feb-26
519494NK Industries Ltd4-Feb-26
544278OCCL Ltd4-Feb-26
540405Oceanic Foods Ltd4-Feb-26
504879Orient Ceratech Ltd-$4-Feb-26
531859Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd4-Feb-26
524636Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd4-Feb-26
539889Parag Milk Foods Ltd4-Feb-26
544111Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd4-Feb-26
532486Pokarna Ltd4-Feb-26
540027Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd4-Feb-26
509220PTL Enterprises Ltd-$4-Feb-26
531437Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd4-Feb-26
544367Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd4-Feb-26
531583Rap Corp Ltd4-Feb-26
532805Redington Ltd4-Feb-26
524218Resonance Specialties Ltd-$4-Feb-26
541556RITES Ltd4-Feb-26
532661Rane (Madras) Ltd4-Feb-26
543669Keystone Realtors Ltd4-Feb-26
544526Saatvik Green Energy Ltd4-Feb-26
504918Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd4-Feb-26
526885Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd-$4-Feb-26
539124Sarvottam Finvest Ltd4-Feb-26
538520Shivamshree Businesses Ltd4-Feb-26
544142Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd4-Feb-26
539574Sunshine Capital Ltd4-Feb-26
543625SecUR Credentials Ltd4-Feb-26
532776Shivam Autotech Ltd4-Feb-26
538897Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd4-Feb-26
524632Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd4-Feb-26
521194SIL Investments Ltd4-Feb-26
505650Skyline Millars Ltd4-Feb-26
531205Spright Agro Ltd4-Feb-26
514248Sreechem Resins Ltd4-Feb-26
533107Swan Defence And Heavy Industries Ltd4-Feb-26
512359Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd4-Feb-26
531003Swarna Securities Ltd4-Feb-26
500400Tata Power Company Ltd4-Feb-26
532349Transport Corporation of India Ltd4-Feb-26
539658TeamLease Services Ltd4-Feb-26
526638Texel Industries Ltd4-Feb-26
540762Tube Investments of India Ltd4-Feb-26
522113Timken India Ltd4-Feb-26
543596Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd4-Feb-26
500777Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd4-Feb-26
532410Transcorp International Ltd4-Feb-26
506687Transpek Industry Ltd-$4-Feb-26
500251Trent Ltd4-Feb-26
538569Triveni Enterprises Ltd4-Feb-26
540083TV Vision Ltd4-Feb-26
531762Unjha Formulations Ltd4-Feb-26
511507Ushakiran Finance Ltd4-Feb-26
530579U. Y. Fincorp Ltd4-Feb-26
526755Velan Hotels Ltd4-Feb-26
532372Virinchi Ltd4-Feb-26
532721Visa Steel Ltd4-Feb-26
542046Vivid Mercantile Ltd4-Feb-26
543597Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd4-Feb-26
522122Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd-$4-Feb-26
544536Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd4-Feb-26
532553Welspun Enterprises Ltd4-Feb-26
533252Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd4-Feb-26
505533Westlife Foodworld Ltd4-Feb-26
538268Wonderla Holidays Ltd4-Feb-26
590013Xpro India Ltd4-Feb-26
523650Yash Innoventures Ltd4-Feb-26
514266Zenith Fibres Ltd-$4-Feb-26
503641Zodiac Ventures Ltd4-Feb-26
534742Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd4-Feb-26
526921Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd5-Feb-26
541988AAVAS Financiers Ltd5-Feb-26
512165Abans Enterprises Ltd5-Feb-26
535755Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd5-Feb-26
521141Aditya Spinners Ltd5-Feb-26
530973Alfa Ica India Ltd5-Feb-26
532749Allcargo Logistics Ltd5-Feb-26
544449Anthem Biosciences Ltd5-Feb-26
533573Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd5-Feb-26
542721Anand Rayons Ltd5-Feb-26
527001Ashapura Minechem Ltd5-Feb-26
532830Astral Ltd5-Feb-26
543911Atal Realtech Ltd5-Feb-26
530233Auro Laboratories Ltd5-Feb-26
540649Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd5-Feb-26
544042Bajel Projects Ltd5-Feb-26
509480Berger Paints India Ltd5-Feb-26
532454Bharti Airtel Ltd5-Feb-26
544162Bharti Hexacom Ltd5-Feb-26
544288Black Buck Ltd5-Feb-26
544107BLS E-Services Ltd5-Feb-26
543212Borosil Ltd5-Feb-26
524742Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd5-Feb-26
532695Celebrity Fashions Ltd5-Feb-26
509496Cemindia Projects Ltd5-Feb-26
530747Challani Capital Ltd5-Feb-26
540395Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd5-Feb-26
540403CL Educate Ltd5-Feb-26
513353Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd-$5-Feb-26
508571Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
532801Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd5-Feb-26
500097Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
543428Data Patterns (India) Ltd5-Feb-26
514030Deepak Spinners Ltd-$5-Feb-26
543288Deep Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
507717Dhanuka Agritech Ltd5-Feb-26
500068Disa India Ltd5-Feb-26
533146D-Link (India) Ltd5-Feb-26
523618Dredging Corporation of India Ltd5-Feb-26
517477Elnet Technologies Ltd-$5-Feb-26
531508Eveready Industries India Ltd5-Feb-26
531599FDC Ltd5-Feb-26
533896Fervent Synergies Ltd5-Feb-26
544244Gala Precision Engineering Ltd5-Feb-26
533150Godrej Properties Ltd5-Feb-26
539725Gokul Agro Resources Ltd5-Feb-26
500166Goodricke Group Ltd5-Feb-26
500168Goodyear India Ltd5-Feb-26
506879Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd5-Feb-26
509597Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd5-Feb-26
543600Harsha Engineers International Ltd5-Feb-26
539787HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd5-Feb-26
500182Hero MotoCorp Ltd5-Feb-26
534328Hexa Tradex Ltd5-Feb-26
513599Hindustan Copper Ltd5-Feb-26
540136HPL Electric & Power Ltd5-Feb-26
506024Hariyana Ventures Ltd5-Feb-26
532907IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd5-Feb-26
539056Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd5-Feb-26
533047Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd5-Feb-26
538365Incredible Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
533329Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd5-Feb-26
530965Indian Oil Corporation Ltd5-Feb-26
511609ISL Consulting Ltd5-Feb-26
532940J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd5-Feb-26
532162JK Paper Ltd5-Feb-26
523405JM Financial Ltd-$5-Feb-26
505750Josts Engineering Company Ltd5-Feb-26
507987Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd5-Feb-26
532468Kama Holdings Ltd-$5-Feb-26
501151Kartik Investments Trust Ltd5-Feb-26
543664Kaynes Technology India Ltd5-Feb-26
505890Kennametal India Ltd-$5-Feb-26
500241Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$5-Feb-26
532942KNR Constructions Ltd5-Feb-26
532924Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd5-Feb-26
526423Kriti Industries India Ltd-$5-Feb-26
533210Kriti Nutrients Ltd5-Feb-26
543328Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd5-Feb-26
539408Kuber Udyog Ltd5-Feb-26
539841Lancer Container Lines Ltd5-Feb-26
533007LGB Forge Ltd5-Feb-26
543526Life Insurance Corporation of India5-Feb-26
521018Maral Overseas Ltd5-Feb-26
524404Marksans Pharma Ltd5-Feb-26
543220Max Healthcare Institute Ltd5-Feb-26
531417Mega Corporation Ltd5-Feb-26
541352Megastar Foods Ltd5-Feb-26
511377Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd5-Feb-26
538962Minda Corporation Ltd5-Feb-26
509196MM Rubber Company Ltd5-Feb-26
513023Nava Ltd5-Feb-26
500294NCC Ltd5-Feb-26
530557NCL Research & Financial Services Ltd5-Feb-26
535458NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd5-Feb-26
523385Nilkamal Ltd5-Feb-26
543384FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd5-Feb-26
532944OnMobile Global Ltd5-Feb-26
540386Ontic Finserve Ltd5-Feb-26
532827Page Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
503031Peninsula Land Ltd5-Feb-26
501144Peoples Investments Ltd5-Feb-26
532810Power Finance Corporation Ltd5-Feb-26
513519Pitti Engineering Ltd-$5-Feb-26
531768Poly Medicure Ltd5-Feb-26
543187Hitachi Energy India Ltd5-Feb-26
540404Prime Fresh Ltd5-Feb-26
532689PVR Inox Ltd5-Feb-26
523289Rama Vision Ltd5-Feb-26
532670Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd5-Feb-26
535322Repco Home Finance Ltd5-Feb-26
515085Restile Ceramics Ltd5-Feb-26
543977Rishabh Instruments Ltd5-Feb-26
514177Rishab Special Yarns Ltd5-Feb-26
542649Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd5-Feb-26
540081SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd5-Feb-26
544306Sai Life Sciences Ltd5-Feb-26
526725Sandesh Ltd5-Feb-26
513097Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd5-Feb-26
505368Semac Construction Ltd-$5-Feb-26
544333Standard Engineering Technology Ltd5-Feb-26
512297Shantai Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
544080Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd5-Feb-26
540961Shiva Mills Ltd5-Feb-26
511108Shiva Texyarn Ltd5-Feb-26
544090Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd5-Feb-26
500472SKF India Ltd5-Feb-26
513498Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd5-Feb-26
518053Sri Chakra Cement Ltd5-Feb-26
512381Starteck Finance Ltd5-Feb-26
514197S & T Corporation Ltd5-Feb-26
544501Sugs Lloyd Ltd5-Feb-26
544293Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd5-Feb-26
532667Suzlon Energy Ltd5-Feb-26
535621S V Global Mill Ltd5-Feb-26
503659SW Investments Ltd5-Feb-26
531887Tacent Projects Ltd5-Feb-26
532869Tarmat Ltd5-Feb-26
521228Tatia Global Vennture Ltd5-Feb-26
532975Telogica Ltd5-Feb-26
500413Thomas Cook (India) Ltd5-Feb-26
526675Tirth Plastic Ltd5-Feb-26
539008Tirupati Fincorp Ltd5-Feb-26
500570Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd5-Feb-26
543638Tracxn Technologies Ltd5-Feb-26
509003Transoceanic Properties Ltd5-Feb-26
532159Trescon Ltd5-Feb-26
524514Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd5-Feb-26
543996Updater Services Ltd5-Feb-26
506690Unichem Laboratories Ltd5-Feb-26
532539UNO Minda Ltd-$5-Feb-26
541578Varroc Engineering Ltd5-Feb-26
511110V B Desai Financial Services Ltd5-Feb-26
543528Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd5-Feb-26
512229Veritas (India) Ltd5-Feb-26
544633Vidya Wires Ltd5-Feb-26
530961Vikas EcoTech Ltd5-Feb-26
512529Viyash Scientific Ltd5-Feb-26
532757Voltamp Transformers Ltd5-Feb-26
539118VRL Logistics Ltd5-Feb-26
533269VA Tech Wabag Ltd5-Feb-26
524212Wanbury Ltd5-Feb-26
543329Windlas Biotech Ltd5-Feb-26
532616Xchanging Solutions Ltd5-Feb-26
543950Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd5-Feb-26
506042Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd5-Feb-26
5320673B BlackBio Dx Ltd6-Feb-26
532404Saven Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
544200Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd6-Feb-26
532351Aksh Optifibre Ltd6-Feb-26
530973Alfa Ica India Ltd6-Feb-26
523716Ashiana Housing Ltd-$6-Feb-26
526847Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
504731Azad India Mobility Ltd6-Feb-26
523319Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd6-Feb-26
500041Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd6-Feb-26
532645Beeyu Overseas Ltd6-Feb-26
500048BEML Ltd6-Feb-26
532230Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd6-Feb-26
539660Best Agrolife Ltd6-Feb-26
509449Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd6-Feb-26
501430Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd6-Feb-26
500530Bosch Ltd6-Feb-26
533543Brooks Laboratories Ltd6-Feb-26
533267Cantabil Retail India Ltd6-Feb-26
500280Century Enka Ltd6-Feb-26
517544Centum Electronics Ltd6-Feb-26
500084CESC Ltd6-Feb-26
538786Citizen Infoline Ltd6-Feb-26
539876Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd6-Feb-26
526821Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$6-Feb-26
542729DCM Nouvelle Ltd6-Feb-26
539596Delta Industrial Resources Ltd6-Feb-26
544079Digidrive Distributors Ltd6-Feb-26
532839Dish TV India Ltd6-Feb-26
526315Divyashakti Ltd6-Feb-26
506405DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd6-Feb-26
531035Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd6-Feb-26
526703Ecoplast Ltd-$6-Feb-26
500128Electrosteel Castings Ltd6-Feb-26
543725Elin Electronics Ltd6-Feb-26
543532Ethos Ltd6-Feb-26
508906Everest Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
544617Excelsoft Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
543252Fairchem Organics Ltd6-Feb-26
508954Finkurve Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
523672Flex Foods Ltd-$6-Feb-26
523696Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd6-Feb-26
526367Ganesh Housing Ltd-$6-Feb-26
535431GCM Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
532716Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd6-Feb-26
505255GMM Pfaudler Ltd6-Feb-26
540124G N A Axles Ltd6-Feb-26
532734Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd6-Feb-26
501455Greaves Cotton Ltd6-Feb-26
506076Grindwell Norton Ltd-$6-Feb-26
543317G R Infraprojects Ltd6-Feb-26
530469GSL Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
530001Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd6-Feb-26
532774Inspirisys Solutions Ltd6-Feb-26
522245Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd6-Feb-26
539119Jain Marmo Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
538564James Warren Tea Ltd6-Feb-26
524330Jayant Agro Organics Ltd6-Feb-26
520066Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd6-Feb-26
540311JITF Infralogistics Ltd6-Feb-26
544118Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd6-Feb-26
530019Jubilant Pharmova Ltd6-Feb-26
500234Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
543278Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd6-Feb-26
500236Kanel Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
502933Katare Spinning Mills Ltd6-Feb-26
543542Kesar India Ltd6-Feb-26
530215Kings Infra Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
523323Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd6-Feb-26
544263KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd6-Feb-26
511728KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
523248Machino Plastics Ltd-$6-Feb-26
540650Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd6-Feb-26
502157Mangalam Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
534338Max heights Infrastucture Ltd6-Feb-26
511401Munoth Communication Ltd6-Feb-26
544088Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd6-Feb-26
511738Mehta Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
538942Mercantile Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
517344Mindteck (India) Ltd6-Feb-26
522036Miven Machine Tools Ltd6-Feb-26
500290MRF Ltd6-Feb-26
531821Munoth Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
526616National Plastic Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
534615North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd6-Feb-26
511632Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd6-Feb-26
532880Omaxe Ltd6-Feb-26
531092OM Infra Ltd6-Feb-26
531626Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$6-Feb-26
523483Pacific Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
532900Paisalo Digital Ltd6-Feb-26
524136Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd6-Feb-26
500126Procter & Gamble Health Ltd6-Feb-26
532808Pearl Global Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
532933Porwal Auto Components Ltd6-Feb-26
500338Prism Johnson Ltd6-Feb-26
530699Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$6-Feb-26
522281Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$6-Feb-26
542333RPSG Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
544314Sanathan Textiles Ltd6-Feb-26
524703Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd6-Feb-26
543397Sapphire Foods India Ltd6-Feb-26
532663Sasken Technologies Ltd6-Feb-26
533259Sastasundar Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
523598Shipping Corporation of India Ltd6-Feb-26
535602Sharda Motor Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
530549Shilpa Medicare Ltd6-Feb-26
539450S H Kelkar and Company Ltd6-Feb-26
503837Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd-$6-Feb-26
502180Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$6-Feb-26
500387Shree Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
508961Shricon Industries Ltd6-Feb-26
539252Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd6-Feb-26
530439Siddha Ventures Ltd6-Feb-26
507998Simmonds Marshall Ltd6-Feb-26
526839Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$6-Feb-26
539494Smart Finsec Ltd6-Feb-26
532419Smartlink Holdings Ltd6-Feb-26
541540Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd6-Feb-26
532221Sonata Software Ltd6-Feb-26
523826Sovereign Diamonds Ltd6-Feb-26
542337Spencers Retail Ltd6-Feb-26
531359Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd6-Feb-26
534680SRG Housing Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
506105Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd6-Feb-26
540575Star Cement Ltd6-Feb-26
531509Step Two Corporation Ltd6-Feb-26
544243Baazar Style Retail Ltd6-Feb-26
543711Sula Vineyards Ltd6-Feb-26
590072Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd6-Feb-26
537253Sunil Healthcare Ltd6-Feb-26
532733Sun TV Network Ltd6-Feb-26
503310Swan Corp Ltd6-Feb-26
538987Talbros Engineering Ltd6-Feb-26
543399Tarsons Products Ltd6-Feb-26
500470Tata Steel Ltd6-Feb-26
505400Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd6-Feb-26
508963Trustwave Securities Ltd6-Feb-26
500429Uniphos Enterprises Ltd6-Feb-26
504212Universal Cables Ltd6-Feb-26
543514Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd6-Feb-26
517015Vindhya Telelinks Ltd6-Feb-26
526075Rekvina Laboratories Ltd6-Feb-26
500238Whirlpool of India Ltd6-Feb-26
509910Southern Gas Ltd6-Feb-26
505216Alfred Herbert India Ltd7-Feb-26
531795Atul Auto Ltd-$7-Feb-26
539251Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd7-Feb-26
538817Captain Pipes Ltd7-Feb-26
536974Captain Polyplast Ltd7-Feb-26
531199Glance Finance Ltd7-Feb-26
526729Goldiam International Ltd7-Feb-26
532744GTN Textiles Ltd7-Feb-26
543517Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd7-Feb-26
517271HBL Engineering Ltd-$7-Feb-26
544477Highway Infrastructure Ltd7-Feb-26
543411Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd7-Feb-26
544044India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd7-Feb-26
524400Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd7-Feb-26
504392Krishna Ventures Ltd7-Feb-26
544664KSH International Ltd7-Feb-26
500250LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd7-Feb-26
531497Madhucon Projects Ltd-$7-Feb-26
539957Mahanagar Gas Ltd7-Feb-26
531338Milestone Global Ltd7-Feb-26
543262MRP Agro Ltd7-Feb-26
532952Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd7-Feb-26
523391Nahar Polyfilms Ltd7-Feb-26
500296Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd7-Feb-26
519479Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab Ltd7-Feb-26
531496Omkar Overseas Ltd7-Feb-26
507690Orient Beverages Ltd7-Feb-26
544418Oswal Pumps Ltd7-Feb-26
503092Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd7-Feb-26
514326Patspin India Ltd7-Feb-26
539883Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd7-Feb-26
534675Prozone Realty Ltd7-Feb-26
532841Sahyadri Industries Ltd7-Feb-26
500370Salora International Ltd7-Feb-26
504614Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd-$7-Feb-26
500112State Bank of India7-Feb-26
513472Simplex Castings Ltd7-Feb-26
505827SNL Bearings Ltd7-Feb-26
533001Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd7-Feb-26
508969Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd7-Feb-26
543249Tarc Ltd7-Feb-26
511742Ugro Capital Ltd7-Feb-26
500426UTL Industries Ltd7-Feb-26
531015Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd7-Feb-26
542655Vikas Lifecare Ltd7-Feb-26
532411Visesh Infotecnics Ltd7-Feb-26
514470Winsome Textile Industries Ltd-$7-Feb-26

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketTata MotorsSBIBharti AirtelQ3 ResultsEarningsQ3 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: LIC, Tata Motors PV, SBI & Adani Entp among 680 companies set to post Dec quarterly earnings this week
Read Next Story