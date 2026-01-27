Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Marico, among others to declare earnings today

Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: As the December-quarter earnings season enters its third week, corporate results are set to remain a key driver of market activity. On Tuesday, January 27, more than 50 listed companies are scheduled to announce their financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, keeping investors focused on stock-specific developments rather than broad market trends.
Several high-profile names are on the results calendar today, including Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, WeWork India, Metro Brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle. The announcements are expected to provide fresh insights into consumer demand, margin trends and the impact of global and domestic cost pressures across sectors such as telecom, FMCG, financial services and discretionary consumption.
Market participants expect the ongoing earnings season to continue influencing near-term market direction, even as broader sentiment remains guarded. Analysts point out that while earnings commentary and numbers will offer opportunities at the individual stock level, external factors such as global cues and currency movements are likely to cap overall optimism.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said the current phase of the earnings season is likely to reinforce selective trading rather than broad-based rallies. “With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” he said.
Nomura India, in its Q3 preview note, expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to post an adjusted net profit of ₹1,467.9 crore for the December quarter, compared with ₹1,316 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter is estimated to rise 15 % YoY to ₹6,619.5 crore from ₹5,756 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Ebitda is seen increasing 13.9 % YoY to ₹1,882.8 crore, while Ebitda margin is expected to decline 28 basis points to 28.4 % from 28.7 % a year ago.
Nomura said it expects order inflows of ₹5,600 crore in the quarter, implying 148 % YoY growth on a low base in Q3FY25. Revenue is expected to grow 15 % YoY, led by healthy execution of the order book, while Ebitda margin is likely to contract due to lower gross margins. The brokerage added that BEL remains well placed to meet its FY26 order inflow and revenue growth guidance of ₹27,000 crore and 15 %, respectively.
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell over 5% on January 27 after the private sector lender announced its October–December quarter results for FY26.
The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,446.14 crore for Q3FY26, marking a 4% year-on-year increase from ₹3,305 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) rose over 5% YoY to ₹7,565 crore, compared with ₹7,196 crore in Q3FY25. However, net interest margin (NIM) declined to 4.54% from 4.93% a year ago.
Asset quality showed marginal improvement on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) eased to 1.30% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 1.50% a year earlier, while net NPAs declined to 0.31% from 0.41% at the end of December 2024.
Analysts expect Vodafone Idea to post a subdued set of numbers for the December quarter of FY26, with revenue growth likely to remain largely flat as ongoing subscriber losses offset a modest improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU). Kotak Institutional Equities estimates the company’s revenue to rise 1.3% year-on-year to ₹11,261.1 crore in Q3FY26.
The brokerage expects losses to widen during the quarter, with net loss projected at ₹6,763.9 crore. It also models a sharper decline in the subscriber base, with end-of-period subscribers seen falling by 4 million quarter-on-quarter to 192.7 million, compared with a decline of 1 million in Q2FY26.
ARPU is expected to inch up marginally to ₹169 per month from ₹167 per month in the previous quarter, supported by an improvement in subscriber mix.
Axis Bank shares rose sharply in early trade on Tuesday, climbing nearly 4% even as broader market sentiment remained weak. The stock advanced as much as 3.88% to ₹1,309 on the BSE after the private sector lender reported its December-quarter results.
For Q3 FY26, Axis Bank posted a 3% year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹6,489.6 crore, supported by lower provisions and disciplined control over operating expenses. Core income remained steady, with net interest income rising 5% YoY to ₹14,286.4 crore.
The bank also reported an improvement in asset quality on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.40% from 1.46% in the September quarter, while net NPAs eased to 0.42% from 0.44%.
Management cautioned that net interest margins may remain under pressure in the near term as the impact of recent rate cuts flows through. However, it expects margins to recover in FY27 and guided for a net interest margin of around 3.8%.
