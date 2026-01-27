Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Marico, among others to declare earnings today

Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: As the December-quarter earnings season enters its third week, corporate results are set to remain a key driver of market activity. On Tuesday, January 27, more than 50 listed companies are scheduled to announce their financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, keeping investors focused on stock-specific developments rather than broad market trends.

Several high-profile names are on the results calendar today, including Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, WeWork India, Metro Brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle. The announcements are expected to provide fresh insights into consumer demand, margin trends and the impact of global and domestic cost pressures across sectors such as telecom, FMCG, financial services and discretionary consumption.

Expert View

Market participants expect the ongoing earnings season to continue influencing near-term market direction, even as broader sentiment remains guarded. Analysts point out that while earnings commentary and numbers will offer opportunities at the individual stock level, external factors such as global cues and currency movements are likely to cap overall optimism.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said the current phase of the earnings season is likely to reinforce selective trading rather than broad-based rallies. “With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” he said.

