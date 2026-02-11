Q3 results 2026: M&M, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland among 290 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 295 companies are scheduled to declare their December quarter results on Wednesday, February 11, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings season.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics, Max Financial, SJVN and Divis Labs are among the companies to release their Q3 results 2026 today.
The ongoing Q3 earnings will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
“Among earnings, key results due tomorrow include M&M, Divi’s Labs, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics and Max Financials. Overall, markets are likely to maintain a gradual upward bias, with stock-specific action expected to intensify as the Q3 earnings season enters its final leg. US export-oriented companies, following the recent trade deal, along with metal stocks, are likely to remain in focus,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects M&M to post a strong 32% year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings in the third quarter. Meanwhile, it anticipates that other income is likely to be boosted by gains from the RBL stake sale in Q3.
“While auto volume growth has been strong, a few adverse factors to note are: 1) rising discounts QoQ, 2) adverse mix, and 3) rising input costs. As a result, we factor in marginal margin expansion QoQ for the Auto segment,” the company said in a note.
Kotak Institutional Equities expect revenues to increase by 17% YoY in the December quarter FY26, led by 24% YoY increase in volumes and 6% YoY decline in ASPs.
“We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 15 bps yoy due to (1) favorable net pricing and (2) operating leverage benefit, partly offset by (1) weaker segmental mix and (2) commodity headwinds,” the firm said.
Motilal Oswal said that revenue is estimated to decline 5% YoY. Meanwhile, it further anticipates that revenue from the H&A Division/HE Division is estimated to decline 5% YoY.
“EBITDA is estimated to decline ~23% YoY, while OPM i s expected to decline 1.5pp YoY to ~6%. Adj. PAT is estimated to decline ~23% YoY to INR1.8b,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|M&M
|2
|Divis Laboratories
|DIVISLAB
|3
|Ashok Leyland
|ASHOKLEY
|4
|LG Electronics India
|LGEL
|5
|Lenskart Solutions
|LENSKART
|6
|Max Financial Services
|MFSL
|7
|Patanjali Foods
|PATANJALI
|8
|Godrej Industries
|GODREJIND
|9
|SJVN
|SJVN
|10
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|ASTRAZEN
|11
|Bayer CropScience
|BAYERCROP
|12
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|KOEL
|13
|TBO Tek
|TBOTEK
|14
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|ARE&M
|15
|Elgi Equipments
|ELGIEQUIP
|16
|Avanti Feeds
|AVANTIFEED
|17
|Ircon International
|IRCON
|18
|Concord Biotech
|CONCORDBIO
|19
|Jupiter Wagons
|JWL
|20
|Black Box
|BBOX
|21
|Amagi Media Labs
|AMAGI
|22
|Orkla India
|ORKLAIND
|23
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|BECTORFOOD
|24
|Valor Estate
|VALORESTATE
|25
|Garware Technical Fibres
|GARFIBRES
|26
|FIEM Industries
|FIEMIND
|27
|Juniper Hotels
|JUNIPER
|28
|Surya Roshni
|SURYAROSNI
|29
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|TIIL
|30
|Aqylon Nexus
|AQYLON
|31
|Man Infraconstruction
|MANINFRA
|32
|CARE Ratings
|CARERATING
|33
|JTEKT India
|JTEKTINDIA
|34
|MSTC
|MSTC
|35
|Orchid Pharma
|ORCHPHARMA
|36
|Neogen Chemicals
|NEOGEN
|37
|Sandhar Technologies
|SANDHAR
|38
|Carraro India
|CARRARO
|39
|KDDL
|KDDL
|40
|Network People Services Technologies
|NPST
|41
|Ramco Industries
|RAMCOIND
|42
|Marine Electricals India
|MARINE
|43
|Orissa Minerals Development Company
|ORISSAMINE
|44
|Protean eGov Technologies
|PROTEAN
|45
|The Bombay Dyeing Co.
|BOMDYEING
|46
|NOCIL
|NOCIL
|47
|Hind Rectifiers
|HIRECT
|48
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|IOLCP
|49
|Hikal
|HIKAL
|50
|Yatra Online
|YATRA
|51
|GE Power India
|GEPIL
|52
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|SHHOM
|53
|Panacea Biotec
|PANACEABIO
|54
|Capacite Infraprojects
|CAPACITE
|55
|Shankara Buildpro
|SHANKARA
|56
|Wonder Electricals
|WEL
|57
|Mobavenue AI Tech
|MOBAVENUE
|58
|Sika Interplant Systems
|SIKA
|59
|Shalby
|SHALBY
|60
|S P Apparels
|SPAL
|61
|Dollar Industries
|DOLLAR
|62
|Talbros Automotive Components
|TALBROAUTO
|63
|Advait Energy Transitions
|ADVAIT
|64
|Cosmo First
|COSMOFIRST
|65
|Precision Camshafts
|PRECAM
|66
|Himatsingka Seide
|HIMATSEIDE
|67
|GOCL Corporation
|GOCLCORP
|68
|KMC Speciality Hospitals
|KMCSHIL
|69
|Igarashi Motors India
|IGARASHI
|70
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|BLKASHYAP
|71
|Mirc Electronics
|MIRCELECTR
|72
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|ULTRAMAR
|73
|Bhartiya International
|BIL
|74
|IZMO
|IZMO
|75
|Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
|ECOSMOBLTY
|76
|Madras Fertilizers
|MADRASFERT
|77
|Salzer Electronics
|SALZERELEC
|78
|Apex Frozen Foods
|APEX
|79
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|SHREEPUSHK
|80
|Master Trust
|MASTERTR
|81
|IG Petrochemicals
|IGPL
|82
|Andrew Yule and Company
|ANDREWYU
|83
|AVT Natural Products
|AVTNPL
|84
|GKW
|GKW
|85
|Electrotherm (India)
|ELECTHERM
|86
|AB Cotspin India
|ABCOTSPIN
|87
|Borosil Scientific
|BOROSILSCI
|88
|Dhunseri Ventures
|DVL
|89
|Heranba Industries
|HERANBA
|90
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|BAJAJST
|91
|Radhika Jeweltech
|RADHIKAJ
|92
|Synergy Green Industries
|SGIL
|93
|Morganite Crucible (India)
|MORGANITE
|94
|NR Agarwal Industries
|NRAIL
|95
|RSWM
|RSWM
|96
|Nisus Finance Services Co
|NISUS
|97
|State Trading Corporation of India
|STCINDIA
|98
|Ritco Logistics
|RITCO
|99
|Linc
|LINC
|100
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|DWARKESH
|101
|Kilitch Drugs (India)
|KILITCH
|102
|IIRM Holdings India
|IIRM
|103
|Dhunseri Investments
|DHUNINV
|104
|Kirloskar Electric Co
|KECL
|105
|Empire Industries
|EMPIRE
|106
|Niyogin Fintech Ltd
|NIYOGIN
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
