Q3 results 2026: M&M, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland among 290 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: Around 295 companies are scheduled to declare their December quarter results on Wednesday, February 11, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings season.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics, Max Financial, SJVN and Divis Labs are among the companies to release their Q3 results 2026 today.

The ongoing Q3 earnings will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.

“Among earnings, key results due tomorrow include M&M, Divi’s Labs, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics and Max Financials. Overall, markets are likely to maintain a gradual upward bias, with stock-specific action expected to intensify as the Q3 earnings season enters its final leg. US export-oriented companies, following the recent trade deal, along with metal stocks, are likely to remain in focus,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects M&M to post a strong 32% year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings in the third quarter. Meanwhile, it anticipates that other income is likely to be boosted by gains from the RBL stake sale in Q3.

“While auto volume growth has been strong, a few adverse factors to note are: 1) rising discounts QoQ, 2) adverse mix, and 3) rising input costs. As a result, we factor in marginal margin expansion QoQ for the Auto segment,” the company said in a note.

Ashok Leyland Q3 results preview Kotak Institutional Equities expect revenues to increase by 17% YoY in the December quarter FY26, led by 24% YoY increase in volumes and 6% YoY decline in ASPs.

“We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 15 bps yoy due to (1) favorable net pricing and (2) operating leverage benefit, partly offset by (1) weaker segmental mix and (2) commodity headwinds,” the firm said.

LG Electronics Q3 results preview Motilal Oswal said that revenue is estimated to decline 5% YoY. Meanwhile, it further anticipates that revenue from the H&A Division/HE Division is estimated to decline 5% YoY.

“EBITDA is estimated to decline ~23% YoY, while OPM i s expected to decline 1.5pp YoY to ~6%. Adj. PAT is estimated to decline ~23% YoY to INR1.8b,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 on Wednesday, February 11 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Mahindra and Mahindra M&M 2 Divis Laboratories DIVISLAB 3 Ashok Leyland ASHOKLEY 4 LG Electronics India LGEL 5 Lenskart Solutions LENSKART 6 Max Financial Services MFSL 7 Patanjali Foods PATANJALI 8 Godrej Industries GODREJIND 9 SJVN SJVN 10 AstraZeneca Pharma India ASTRAZEN 11 Bayer CropScience BAYERCROP 12 Kirloskar Oil Engines KOEL 13 TBO Tek TBOTEK 14 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility ARE&M 15 Elgi Equipments ELGIEQUIP 16 Avanti Feeds AVANTIFEED 17 Ircon International IRCON 18 Concord Biotech CONCORDBIO 19 Jupiter Wagons JWL 20 Black Box BBOX 21 Amagi Media Labs AMAGI 22 Orkla India ORKLAIND 23 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities BECTORFOOD 24 Valor Estate VALORESTATE 25 Garware Technical Fibres GARFIBRES 26 FIEM Industries FIEMIND 27 Juniper Hotels JUNIPER 28 Surya Roshni SURYAROSNI 29 Technocraft Industries (India) TIIL 30 Aqylon Nexus AQYLON 31 Man Infraconstruction MANINFRA 32 CARE Ratings CARERATING 33 JTEKT India JTEKTINDIA 34 MSTC MSTC 35 Orchid Pharma ORCHPHARMA 36 Neogen Chemicals NEOGEN 37 Sandhar Technologies SANDHAR 38 Carraro India CARRARO 39 KDDL KDDL 40 Network People Services Technologies NPST 41 Ramco Industries RAMCOIND 42 Marine Electricals India MARINE 43 Orissa Minerals Development Company ORISSAMINE 44 Protean eGov Technologies PROTEAN 45 The Bombay Dyeing Co. BOMDYEING 46 NOCIL NOCIL 47 Hind Rectifiers HIRECT 48 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals IOLCP 49 Hikal HIKAL 50 Yatra Online YATRA 51 GE Power India GEPIL 52 Shringar House of Mangalsutra SHHOM 53 Panacea Biotec PANACEABIO 54 Capacite Infraprojects CAPACITE 55 Shankara Buildpro SHANKARA 56 Wonder Electricals WEL 57 Mobavenue AI Tech MOBAVENUE 58 Sika Interplant Systems SIKA 59 Shalby SHALBY 60 S P Apparels SPAL 61 Dollar Industries DOLLAR 62 Talbros Automotive Components TALBROAUTO 63 Advait Energy Transitions ADVAIT 64 Cosmo First COSMOFIRST 65 Precision Camshafts PRECAM 66 Himatsingka Seide HIMATSEIDE 67 GOCL Corporation GOCLCORP 68 KMC Speciality Hospitals KMCSHIL 69 Igarashi Motors India IGARASHI 70 BL Kashyap & Sons BLKASHYAP 71 Mirc Electronics MIRCELECTR 72 Ultramarine and Pigments ULTRAMAR 73 Bhartiya International BIL 74 IZMO IZMO 75 Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality ECOSMOBLTY 76 Madras Fertilizers MADRASFERT 77 Salzer Electronics SALZERELEC 78 Apex Frozen Foods APEX 79 Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers SHREEPUSHK 80 Master Trust MASTERTR 81 IG Petrochemicals IGPL 82 Andrew Yule and Company ANDREWYU 83 AVT Natural Products AVTNPL 84 GKW GKW 85 Electrotherm (India) ELECTHERM 86 AB Cotspin India ABCOTSPIN 87 Borosil Scientific BOROSILSCI 88 Dhunseri Ventures DVL 89 Heranba Industries HERANBA 90 Bajaj Steel Industries BAJAJST 91 Radhika Jeweltech RADHIKAJ 92 Synergy Green Industries SGIL 93 Morganite Crucible (India) MORGANITE 94 NR Agarwal Industries NRAIL 95 RSWM RSWM 96 Nisus Finance Services Co NISUS 97 State Trading Corporation of India STCINDIA 98 Ritco Logistics RITCO 99 Linc LINC 100 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries DWARKESH 101 Kilitch Drugs (India) KILITCH 102 IIRM Holdings India IIRM 103 Dhunseri Investments DHUNINV 104 Kirloskar Electric Co KECL 105 Empire Industries EMPIRE 106 Niyogin Fintech Ltd NIYOGIN

