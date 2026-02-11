Mint Market
Q3 results 2026: M&M, Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland among 290 companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics, Max Financial, SJVN and Divis Labs are among the companies to release their Q3 results 2026 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Feb 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: The ongoing Q3 earnings will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.
Q3 results today: Around 295 companies are scheduled to declare their December quarter results on Wednesday, February 11, in the fifth week of Q3 earnings season.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Lenskart Solutions, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics, Max Financial, SJVN and Divis Labs are among the companies to release their Q3 results 2026 today.

The ongoing Q3 earnings will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week, according to market experts.

“Among earnings, key results due tomorrow include M&M, Divi’s Labs, Ashok Leyland, LG Electronics and Max Financials. Overall, markets are likely to maintain a gradual upward bias, with stock-specific action expected to intensify as the Q3 earnings season enters its final leg. US export-oriented companies, following the recent trade deal, along with metal stocks, are likely to remain in focus,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects M&M to post a strong 32% year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings in the third quarter. Meanwhile, it anticipates that other income is likely to be boosted by gains from the RBL stake sale in Q3.

“While auto volume growth has been strong, a few adverse factors to note are: 1) rising discounts QoQ, 2) adverse mix, and 3) rising input costs. As a result, we factor in marginal margin expansion QoQ for the Auto segment,” the company said in a note.

Ashok Leyland Q3 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities expect revenues to increase by 17% YoY in the December quarter FY26, led by 24% YoY increase in volumes and 6% YoY decline in ASPs.

“We expect EBITDA margin to increase by 15 bps yoy due to (1) favorable net pricing and (2) operating leverage benefit, partly offset by (1) weaker segmental mix and (2) commodity headwinds,” the firm said.

LG Electronics Q3 results preview

Motilal Oswal said that revenue is estimated to decline 5% YoY. Meanwhile, it further anticipates that revenue from the H&A Division/HE Division is estimated to decline 5% YoY.

“EBITDA is estimated to decline ~23% YoY, while OPM i s expected to decline 1.5pp YoY to ~6%. Adj. PAT is estimated to decline ~23% YoY to INR1.8b,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 on Wednesday, February 11 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Mahindra and MahindraM&M
2Divis LaboratoriesDIVISLAB
3Ashok LeylandASHOKLEY
4LG Electronics IndiaLGEL
5Lenskart SolutionsLENSKART
6Max Financial ServicesMFSL
7Patanjali FoodsPATANJALI
8Godrej IndustriesGODREJIND
9SJVNSJVN
10AstraZeneca Pharma IndiaASTRAZEN
11Bayer CropScienceBAYERCROP
12Kirloskar Oil EnginesKOEL
13TBO TekTBOTEK
14Amara Raja Energy & MobilityARE&M
15Elgi EquipmentsELGIEQUIP
16Avanti FeedsAVANTIFEED
17Ircon InternationalIRCON
18Concord BiotechCONCORDBIO
19Jupiter WagonsJWL
20Black BoxBBOX
21Amagi Media LabsAMAGI
22Orkla IndiaORKLAIND
23Mrs. Bectors Food SpecialitiesBECTORFOOD
24Valor EstateVALORESTATE
25Garware Technical FibresGARFIBRES
26FIEM IndustriesFIEMIND
27Juniper HotelsJUNIPER
28Surya RoshniSURYAROSNI
29Technocraft Industries (India)TIIL
30Aqylon NexusAQYLON
31Man InfraconstructionMANINFRA
32CARE RatingsCARERATING
33JTEKT IndiaJTEKTINDIA
34MSTCMSTC
35Orchid PharmaORCHPHARMA
36Neogen ChemicalsNEOGEN
37Sandhar TechnologiesSANDHAR
38Carraro IndiaCARRARO
39KDDLKDDL
40Network People Services TechnologiesNPST
41Ramco IndustriesRAMCOIND
42Marine Electricals IndiaMARINE
43Orissa Minerals Development CompanyORISSAMINE
44Protean eGov TechnologiesPROTEAN
45The Bombay Dyeing Co.BOMDYEING
46NOCILNOCIL
47Hind RectifiersHIRECT
48IOL Chemicals and PharmaceuticalsIOLCP
49HikalHIKAL
50Yatra OnlineYATRA
51GE Power IndiaGEPIL
52Shringar House of MangalsutraSHHOM
53Panacea BiotecPANACEABIO
54Capacite InfraprojectsCAPACITE
55Shankara BuildproSHANKARA
56Wonder ElectricalsWEL
57Mobavenue AI TechMOBAVENUE
58Sika Interplant SystemsSIKA
59ShalbySHALBY
60S P ApparelsSPAL
61Dollar IndustriesDOLLAR
62Talbros Automotive ComponentsTALBROAUTO
63Advait Energy TransitionsADVAIT
64Cosmo FirstCOSMOFIRST
65Precision CamshaftsPRECAM
66Himatsingka SeideHIMATSEIDE
67GOCL CorporationGOCLCORP
68KMC Speciality HospitalsKMCSHIL
69Igarashi Motors IndiaIGARASHI
70BL Kashyap & SonsBLKASHYAP
71Mirc ElectronicsMIRCELECTR
72Ultramarine and PigmentsULTRAMAR
73Bhartiya InternationalBIL
74IZMOIZMO
75Ecos India Mobility & HospitalityECOSMOBLTY
76Madras FertilizersMADRASFERT
77Salzer ElectronicsSALZERELEC
78Apex Frozen FoodsAPEX
79Shree Pushkar Chemicals and FertilisersSHREEPUSHK
80Master TrustMASTERTR
81IG PetrochemicalsIGPL
82Andrew Yule and CompanyANDREWYU
83AVT Natural ProductsAVTNPL
84GKWGKW
85Electrotherm (India)ELECTHERM
86AB Cotspin IndiaABCOTSPIN
87Borosil ScientificBOROSILSCI
88Dhunseri VenturesDVL
89Heranba IndustriesHERANBA
90Bajaj Steel IndustriesBAJAJST
91Radhika JeweltechRADHIKAJ
92Synergy Green IndustriesSGIL
93Morganite Crucible (India)MORGANITE
94NR Agarwal IndustriesNRAIL
95RSWMRSWM
96Nisus Finance Services CoNISUS
97State Trading Corporation of IndiaSTCINDIA
98Ritco LogisticsRITCO
99LincLINC
100Dwarikesh Sugar IndustriesDWARKESH
101Kilitch Drugs (India)KILITCH
102IIRM Holdings IndiaIIRM
103Dhunseri InvestmentsDHUNINV
104Kirloskar Electric CoKECL
105Empire IndustriesEMPIRE
106Niyogin Fintech LtdNIYOGIN

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

