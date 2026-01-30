Q3 results 2026: NTPC, Meesho, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Jan 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Q3 results 2026: Around 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday.

Q3 results 2026: Around 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday, January 30, during the budget 2026 week.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Bajaj Auto Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects total volume to grow 10% YoY, supported by 18% growth in exports, even as domestic volumes grew 3% YoY. Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales are expected to grow 7% YoY, and three-wheeler sales are likely to rise 23% YoY. On a QoQ basis, while the export mix has improved to 45.5% from 42.8%, the 3W mix has reduced to 15.6% from 17.4%

“ As a result, we expect margins to improve 40bp QoQ to 20.9%. Overall, we expect BJAUT to post 23% earnings growth YoY,” the firm said.

Meesho Q3 results preview

Meesho will report its first-ever quarterly results post IPO. JM Financial expects the third quarter to be a strong quarter led by festivities and strong consumption demand in lower-tier cities.

“ GMV/NMV from marketplace is expected to grow at 10.3% / 10.1% QoQ, respectively, driven by strong order growth of c.11% QoQ, while AOV would decline 1.3% QoQ,” the firm said.

Nestle India Q3 results preview

Motilal Oswal model 12% YoY growth in consolidated revenue. Meanwhile, Domestic business is expected to grow 12%, led by volume, supported by the normalisation of trade post-GST implementation, according to the brokerage firm.

“ We expect GP margin contraction of 120bp YoY, but it has expanded 90bp QoQ to 55.2% due to the moderation in RM prices sequentially. EBITDA margin to contract by 40bp YoY to 23.1%,” the firm said.

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results 2026 today, Friday, January 30 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aadhar Housing Finance LtdAADHARHFC
2Aananda Lakshmi Spinning MillsAANANDALAK
3ABM Knowledgeware LtdABMKNO
4Ad-Manum Finance LtdADMANUM
5Aegis Logistics LtdAEGISLOG
6Agri-Tech (India) LtdAGRITECH
7AIA Engineering LtdAIAENG
8Ajanta Pharma LtdAJANTPHARM
9Alka India LtdALKA
10Ambuja Cements LtdAMBUJACEM
11Archidply Industries LtdARCHIDPLY
12Arisinfra Solutions LtdARISINFRA
13Arvind LtdARVIND
14Asahi India Glass LtdASAHIINDIA
15Ashoka Buildcon LtdASHOKA
16Astec LifeSciences LtdASTEC
17Aster DM Healthcare LtdASTERDM
18Avasara Finance LtdAVASARA
19AVI Polymers LtdAVI
20Antariksh Industries LtdAWHCL
21B2B Software Technologies LtdB2BSOFT
22Bajaj Auto LtdBAJAJ-AUTO
23Bank of BarodaBANKBARODA
24Bhagyanagar India LtdBHAGYANGR
25Bhilwara Spinners LtdBHILSPIN
26Blue Dart Express LtdBLUEDART
27Bombay Wire Ropes LtdBOMBWIR
28BPL Pharmaceuticals LtdBPLPHARMA
29Brigade Enterprises LtdBRIGADE
30CCCL LtdCCCL
31Capital First LtdCFL
32Chandraprabhu International LtdCHANDRAP
33Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co LtdCHOLAFIN
34Darjeeling Ropeway Co LtdDARJEELING
35Dhanlaxmi Fabrics LtdDHANFAB
36Dolphin Medical Services LtdDOLPHMED
37DOMS Industries LtdDOMS
38Duroply Industries LtdDUROPLY
39Epigral LtdEPIGRAL
40ESAF Small Finance Bank LtdESAFSFB
41Exide Industries LtdEXIDEIND
42Fiberweb (India) LtdFIBERWEB
43Fischer Inorganics LtdFISCHER
44Forbes & Company LtdFORBESCO
45Gujarat Ambuja Exports LtdGAEL
46Gangotri Textiles LtdGANGOTRI
47Garware Synthetics LtdGARWSYN
48Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LtdGLENMARK
49Godfrey Phillips India LtdGODFRYPHLP
50Golkunda Aluminium Extrusions LtdGOLKUNDIA
51Gopal Iron & Steels Co LtdGOPAIST
52Greenpanel Industries LtdGREENPANEL
53Gujarat Container LtdGUJCONT
54Hester Biosciences LtdHESTERBIO
55Him Teknoforge LtdHIMTEK
56IFB Agro Industries LtdIFBAGRO
57India Home Loan LtdINDIAHOME
58Indo-Kem LtdINDOKEM
59Insecticides (India) LtdINSECTICID
60Intellect Design Arena LtdINTELLECT
61Invigo Services LtdINVIGO
62iStreet Network LtdISTRNETWK
63JBF Industries LtdJBFIND
64JBM Auto LtdJBMA
65Jindal Steel & Power LtdJINDALSTEL
66Jupiter Life Line Hospitals LtdJLHL
67Jindal Stainless (Hisar) LtdJSHL
68Jumbo Bag LtdJUMBO
69Kajaria Ceramics LtdKAJARIACER
70KEC International LtdKEC
71Kiran Syntex LtdKIRANSY-B
72Kisan Agro LtdKISAAN
73Kokuyo Camlin LtdKOKUYOCMLN
74Kunststoffe Industries LtdKUNSTOFF
75Ladderup Finance LtdLADDERUP
76Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdLAKSELEC
77Dr Lal PathLabs LtdLALPATHLAB
78LIC Housing Finance LtdLICHSGFIN
79Looks Health Services LtdLOOKS
80LYNMC LtdLYNMC
81Mafatlal Industries LtdMAFATIND
82Maithan Alloys LtdMAITHANALL
83Manaksia LtdMANAKSIA
84Manraj Housing Finance LtdMANRAJH
85Mayur Uniquoters LtdMAYURUNIQ
86MedPlus Health Services LtdMEDPLUS
87Meesho LtdMEESHO
88Mitsu Chem Plast LtdMITSU
89Modern Shares & Stockbrokers LtdMODRNSH
90MOIL LtdMOIL
91Motherson Sumi Wiring India LtdMSUMI
92Mukesh Babu Financial Services LtdMUKESHB
93National Aluminium Co LtdNATIONALUM
94Navneet Education LtdNAVNETEDUL
95NB Footwear LtdNBFOOT
96Neelkanth LtdNEELKANTH
97Nestlé India LtdNESTLEIND
98The New India Assurance Co LtdNIACL
99NIIT LtdNIITLTD
100Nila Spaces LtdNILASPACES
101Nitta Gelatin India LtdNITTAGELA
102Noida Toll Bridge Co LtdNOIDATOLL
103NOCIL LtdNOL
104North Arc Capital LtdNORTHARC
105NTPC LtdNTPC
106ODigMa LtdODIGMA
107Odyssey Corporation LtdODYCORP
108Orbit Exports LtdORBTEXP
109Pakka LtdPAKKA
110Parshva Enterprises LtdPARSHVA
111Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care LtdPGHH
112Phosphate India LtdPHOSPHATE
113Ponni Sugars (Erode) LtdPONNIERODE
114Power Grid Corporation of India LtdPOWERGRID
115Pradeep Metals LtdPRADPME
116Praxis Home Retail LtdPRAXIS
117PSP Projects LtdPSPPROJECT
118Purshottam Profiles LtdPURSHOTTAM
119Quint Digital LtdQUINT
120Radhe Developers (India) LtdRADHEDE
121Relaxo Footwears LtdRELAXO
122Rich Universe Network LtdRICHUNV
123Ritesh International LtdRITESHIN
124R J Shah & Co LtdRJSHAH
125Reliance Power LtdRPOWER
126RattanIndia Power LtdRTNPOWER
127Sagarsoft (India) LtdSAGARSYST
128Steel Authority of India LtdSAIL
129Sankhya Infotech LtdSANKHYAIN
130Savita Oil Technologies LtdSAVFI
131Scoda Tubes LtdSCODATUBES
132Seamec LtdSEAMECLTD
133Sekurit India LtdSEKURITIND
134Shree Bajrang Alliance LtdSHBAJRG
135Sicagen India LtdSICAGEN
136SM Filaments LtdSMFIL
137Southern Latex LtdSOUTLAT
138Sparkle Greentech LtdSPARKLEGR
139SSWRL LtdSSWRL
140Strides Pharma Science LtdSTAR
141Steelcast LtdSTEELCAS
142Subros LtdSUBROS
143Suditi Industries LtdSUDTIND-B
144Sunraj Diamond Exports LtdSUNRAJDI
145Super Tannery LtdSUPER
146Tata Investment Corporation LtdTATAINVEST
147Techno Industries LtdTECHIN
148Tourism Finance Corporation of India LtdTFCILTD
149Transindia Real Estate LtdTREL
150Triveni Turbine LtdTRIVENI
151Ugro Finance LtdUFBL
152Universal Cables LtdUNIVARTS
153Vivid Industries LtdVIVIDIND
154Welspun Corp LtdWELCORP
155West Leisure Resorts LtdWESTLEIRES
156Windsor Machines LtdWINDMACHIN
157Yogi LtdYOGI
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

