Q3 results 2026: NTPC, Meesho, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: Around 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Friday, January 30, during the budget 2026 week.

NTPC, Meesho, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Investment Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, and LIC Housing Finance are among the marquee companies to declare Q3 results today.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Advertisement

Bajaj Auto Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects total volume to grow 10% YoY, supported by 18% growth in exports, even as domestic volumes grew 3% YoY. Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales are expected to grow 7% YoY, and three-wheeler sales are likely to rise 23% YoY. On a QoQ basis, while the export mix has improved to 45.5% from 42.8%, the 3W mix has reduced to 15.6% from 17.4%

“ As a result, we expect margins to improve 40bp QoQ to 20.9%. Overall, we expect BJAUT to post 23% earnings growth YoY,” the firm said.

Meesho Q3 results preview Meesho will report its first-ever quarterly results post IPO. JM Financial expects the third quarter to be a strong quarter led by festivities and strong consumption demand in lower-tier cities.

Advertisement

“ GMV/NMV from marketplace is expected to grow at 10.3% / 10.1% QoQ, respectively, driven by strong order growth of c.11% QoQ, while AOV would decline 1.3% QoQ,” the firm said.

Nestle India Q3 results preview Motilal Oswal model 12% YoY growth in consolidated revenue. Meanwhile, Domestic business is expected to grow 12%, led by volume, supported by the normalisation of trade post-GST implementation, according to the brokerage firm.

“ We expect GP margin contraction of 120bp YoY, but it has expanded 90bp QoQ to 55.2% due to the moderation in RM prices sequentially. EBITDA margin to contract by 40bp YoY to 23.1%,” the firm said.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today

Here's a list of companies that will declare their Q3 results 2026 today, Friday, January 30 -

Advertisement