Q3 results 2026: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, JSW Infrastructure among marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Jan 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally began on a full-swing with around 30 companies scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026.
Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally began on a full-swing with around 30 companies scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026.

Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally begun with around 30 companies scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026, on Friday, January 16.

Analysts and investors are closely tracking the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth after the goods and services tax cuts announced on 22 September 2025, while also assessing how geopolitical uncertainty is affecting companies with global operations.

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, JSW Infrastructure among marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on January 16: What to expect in trade today

Reliance Industries Q3 preview

RIL’s consolidated revenue is likely to post around 8% year-on-year growth in Q3, with profit after tax estimated to rise roughly 7% from the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA is forecast to increase by nearly 9% YoY, alongside a marginal improvement on a sequential basis, as per market analysts.

According to Kotak Equities, O2C EBITDA is expected to jump about 15% YoY and 10% QoQ, aided by stronger refining margins. Digital EBITDA is projected to grow 16.5% YoY, although quarter-on-quarter growth is seen to remain modest at around 2.7%, driven by slightly higher ARPU and an expanding subscriber base.

Wipro Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects the IT major to report 2% QoQ revenue growth, driven by stability in the European business and partial contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“ EBIT margins are expected to improve by 28 bps QoQ, supported by cost control measures and acquisition integration. Key monitorables include (a) deal TCV and pipeline, (b) performance of the European business, (c) Phoenix deal ramp-up, and (d) the Harman acquisition,” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 earnings today, Friday, January 16 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Ador Welding LtdADOR
2Amal LtdAMAL
3Atlas Cycles (Haryana) LtdATLASCYCLE
4Bajaj Healthcare LtdBAJAJHCARE
5Capital India Finance LtdCAPFIN
6Central Bank of IndiaCENTRALBK
7Chembond Chemicals LtdCHEMBOND
8Continental Containers LtdCONTICON
9Damodar Industries LtdDAMODARIND
10Emerald Finance LtdEMERALD
11Federal Bank LtdFEDERALBNK
12GEE LtdGEE
13Geojit Financial Services LtdGEOJITFSL
14Himadri Speciality Chemical LtdHSCL
15Indo Borax & Chemicals LtdINDOBORAX
16Jayatma Industries LtdJAYATMA
17JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals LtdJBCHEPHARM
18Jindal SAW LtdJINDALSAW
19JSW Infrastructure LtdJSWINFRA
20Kesoram Industries LtdKESORAMIND
21Keynote Corporate Services LtdKEYCORP
22L&T Finance LtdLTF
23Maharashtra EPC LtdMAHEPC
24Maharashtra Polybutenes LtdMAPROIN
25Nephro Care India LtdNEPLOG
26Nitin Fire Protection Industries LtdNITINFIRE
27Onward Technologies LtdONWARDTEC
28Polycab India LtdPOLYCAB
29Poonawalla Fincorp LtdPOONAWALLA
30Reliance Industries LtdRELIANCE
31SML Isuzu LtdSMLMAH
32Sobha LtdSOBHA
33Sunraj Diamond Exports LtdSUNRINV
34Suraj LtdSURAJLTD
35Tata Technologies LtdTATATECH
36Tech Mahindra LtdTECHM
37The Leela Ventures LtdTHELEELA
38Tree House Education & Accessories LtdTREEHOUSE
39Viji Finance LtdVIJIFIN
40Waaree Industries LtdWAAREEINDO
41Walchandnagar Industries LtdWALCHPF
42Wipro LtdWIPRO

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Q3 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayReliance IndustriesWipro
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQ3 results 2026: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies among companies to declare earnings today; full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.