Q3 results 2026: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally begun with around 30 companies scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026, on Friday, January 16.

Analysts and investors are closely tracking the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth after the goods and services tax cuts announced on 22 September 2025, while also assessing how geopolitical uncertainty is affecting companies with global operations.

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, JSW Infrastructure among marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.

Reliance Industries Q3 preview RIL’s consolidated revenue is likely to post around 8% year-on-year growth in Q3, with profit after tax estimated to rise roughly 7% from the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA is forecast to increase by nearly 9% YoY, alongside a marginal improvement on a sequential basis, as per market analysts.

According to Kotak Equities, O2C EBITDA is expected to jump about 15% YoY and 10% QoQ, aided by stronger refining margins. Digital EBITDA is projected to grow 16.5% YoY, although quarter-on-quarter growth is seen to remain modest at around 2.7%, driven by slightly higher ARPU and an expanding subscriber base.

Wipro Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects the IT major to report 2% QoQ revenue growth, driven by stability in the European business and partial contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“ EBIT margins are expected to improve by 28 bps QoQ, supported by cost control measures and acquisition integration. Key monitorables include (a) deal TCV and pipeline, (b) performance of the European business, (c) Phoenix deal ramp-up, and (d) the Harman acquisition,” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 earnings today, Friday, January 16 -

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Ador Welding Ltd ADOR 2 Amal Ltd AMAL 3 Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd ATLASCYCLE 4 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd BAJAJHCARE 5 Capital India Finance Ltd CAPFIN 6 Central Bank of India CENTRALBK 7 Chembond Chemicals Ltd CHEMBOND 8 Continental Containers Ltd CONTICON 9 Damodar Industries Ltd DAMODARIND 10 Emerald Finance Ltd EMERALD 11 Federal Bank Ltd FEDERALBNK 12 GEE Ltd GEE 13 Geojit Financial Services Ltd GEOJITFSL 14 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd HSCL 15 Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd INDOBORAX 16 Jayatma Industries Ltd JAYATMA 17 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd JBCHEPHARM 18 Jindal SAW Ltd JINDALSAW 19 JSW Infrastructure Ltd JSWINFRA 20 Kesoram Industries Ltd KESORAMIND 21 Keynote Corporate Services Ltd KEYCORP 22 L&T Finance Ltd LTF 23 Maharashtra EPC Ltd MAHEPC 24 Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd MAPROIN 25 Nephro Care India Ltd NEPLOG 26 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd NITINFIRE 27 Onward Technologies Ltd ONWARDTEC 28 Polycab India Ltd POLYCAB 29 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd POONAWALLA 30 Reliance Industries Ltd RELIANCE 31 SML Isuzu Ltd SMLMAH 32 Sobha Ltd SOBHA 33 Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd SUNRINV 34 Suraj Ltd SURAJLTD 35 Tata Technologies Ltd TATATECH 36 Tech Mahindra Ltd TECHM 37 The Leela Ventures Ltd THELEELA 38 Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd TREEHOUSE 39 Viji Finance Ltd VIJIFIN 40 Waaree Industries Ltd WAAREEINDO 41 Walchandnagar Industries Ltd WALCHPF 42 Wipro Ltd WIPRO