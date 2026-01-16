Q3 results 2026: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results today: The earnings season has finally begun with around 30 companies scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026, on Friday, January 16.
Analysts and investors are closely tracking the third quarter of FY26 for indications of strong growth after the goods and services tax cuts announced on 22 September 2025, while also assessing how geopolitical uncertainty is affecting companies with global operations.
Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, JSW Infrastructure among marquee companies to release their Q3 FY26 results today.
RIL’s consolidated revenue is likely to post around 8% year-on-year growth in Q3, with profit after tax estimated to rise roughly 7% from the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA is forecast to increase by nearly 9% YoY, alongside a marginal improvement on a sequential basis, as per market analysts.
According to Kotak Equities, O2C EBITDA is expected to jump about 15% YoY and 10% QoQ, aided by stronger refining margins. Digital EBITDA is projected to grow 16.5% YoY, although quarter-on-quarter growth is seen to remain modest at around 2.7%, driven by slightly higher ARPU and an expanding subscriber base.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects the IT major to report 2% QoQ revenue growth, driven by stability in the European business and partial contribution from the Harman acquisition.
“ EBIT margins are expected to improve by 28 bps QoQ, supported by cost control measures and acquisition integration. Key monitorables include (a) deal TCV and pipeline, (b) performance of the European business, (c) Phoenix deal ramp-up, and (d) the Harman acquisition,” the firm said in a note.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Ador Welding Ltd
|ADOR
|2
|Amal Ltd
|AMAL
|3
|Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
|ATLASCYCLE
|4
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
|BAJAJHCARE
|5
|Capital India Finance Ltd
|CAPFIN
|6
|Central Bank of India
|CENTRALBK
|7
|Chembond Chemicals Ltd
|CHEMBOND
|8
|Continental Containers Ltd
|CONTICON
|9
|Damodar Industries Ltd
|DAMODARIND
|10
|Emerald Finance Ltd
|EMERALD
|11
|Federal Bank Ltd
|FEDERALBNK
|12
|GEE Ltd
|GEE
|13
|Geojit Financial Services Ltd
|GEOJITFSL
|14
|Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
|HSCL
|15
|Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd
|INDOBORAX
|16
|Jayatma Industries Ltd
|JAYATMA
|17
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|JBCHEPHARM
|18
|Jindal SAW Ltd
|JINDALSAW
|19
|JSW Infrastructure Ltd
|JSWINFRA
|20
|Kesoram Industries Ltd
|KESORAMIND
|21
|Keynote Corporate Services Ltd
|KEYCORP
|22
|L&T Finance Ltd
|LTF
|23
|Maharashtra EPC Ltd
|MAHEPC
|24
|Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd
|MAPROIN
|25
|Nephro Care India Ltd
|NEPLOG
|26
|Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd
|NITINFIRE
|27
|Onward Technologies Ltd
|ONWARDTEC
|28
|Polycab India Ltd
|POLYCAB
|29
|Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
|POONAWALLA
|30
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|RELIANCE
|31
|SML Isuzu Ltd
|SMLMAH
|32
|Sobha Ltd
|SOBHA
|33
|Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
|SUNRINV
|34
|Suraj Ltd
|SURAJLTD
|35
|Tata Technologies Ltd
|TATATECH
|36
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|TECHM
|37
|The Leela Ventures Ltd
|THELEELA
|38
|Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
|TREEHOUSE
|39
|Viji Finance Ltd
|VIJIFIN
|40
|Waaree Industries Ltd
|WAAREEINDO
|41
|Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
|WALCHPF
|42
|Wipro Ltd
|WIPRO
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.