Q3 results 2026: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi among companies to declare earnings today; check full list here

Q3 results today: The third quarter earnings season is all set to officially kick-in with heavyweight IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies to declare their December results today.

Analysts and investors are closely monitoring the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 for indications of strong growth, following the Goods and Services Tax cuts announced on 22 September 2025 and the effects of geopolitical uncertainty on globally operating businesses.

According to the BSE earnings calendar, more than 120 companies will report their financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2026, this week.

TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi are among the marquee companies to declare earnings today.

“Amidst this turmoil, there is a ray of hope from corporate earnings which is expected to see sharp improvement in Q3. We expect MOFSL coverage universe (~340 companies) to deliver 16% YoY PAT growth – the strongest in the past eight quarters, while earnings for Nifty50 are estimated to grow at 8% YoY. Earnings growth is likely to be broad-based, led by Oil & Gas (+25% YoY), NBFC Lending (+26%), Automobiles (25%), Metals (+15%), Telecom (2.6x jump in profits), Capital Goods (+24%), Cement (+66%),” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

TCS Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Axis Securities has projected that TCS is expected to post a 2.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth, supported by gains in the BFSI and hi-tech sectors, along with benefits from cross-currency movements.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 28 bps during the quarter due to the impact of wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days. Key attributes to watch include (a) deal TCV/pipeline, (b) outlook on business verticals, and (c) the BSNL advance purchase order deal,” it noted.

HCL Technologies Q3 results preview Axis Securities noted that HCL Tech sustained its growth trajectory, with the brokerage expecting a 4.5% quarter-on-quarter revenue increase, driven by seasonal trends in its ER&D and software segments.

“EBIT margins are expected to improve by 187 bps QoQ, driven by currency tailwinds, partially offset by wage hikes. Key factors to monitor include (a) deal TCV and deal pipeline, (b) performance of the ER&D and services businesses, (c) GenAI adoption, and (d) management guidance,” it wrote.

Here's a complete list of companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today, Monday, January 12 -

No. Company Name 1 ACE EDUCARE LIMITED 2 Anand Rathi Wealth Limited 3 Continental Chemicals Limited 4 CSL Finance Limited 5 G G Auto Limited 6 GTPL Hathway Limited 7 Gujarat Hotels Limited 8 HCL Technologies Limited 9 Lotus Chocolate Limited 10 Mahindra Scooters Limited 11 Netlink Solutions Limited 12 OK Play India Limited 13 Premier Polyfilms Limited 14 Pure Tropical Foods Limited 15 Shri Raj Oil Limited 16 Tata Consultancy Services Limited 17 Tierra Design Limited