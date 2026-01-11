Q3 results 2026: TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank among companies to declare earnings next week

Q3 results 2026: Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Groww, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies are among other marquee companies to declare their financial results in the coming week.

Q3 results 2026: TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank among companies to declare earnings next week
Q3 results 2026: The third quarter earnings season of India's listed companies is all set to kick off the coming week with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies set to announce results Monday, 12 January.

The third quarter in fiscal year 2026 is being closely watched by analysts and investors for signs of robust growth following cuts in good and services tax on 22 September 2025 and the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on businesses with an international footprint.

India remains a hotspot among global economies and, last week, the government projected the economy may grow at 7.4% in the current financial year, powered by strong growth in both manufacturing and services, healthy household spending, and a robust investments in fixed assets.

More than 120 companies will be reporting results for the quarter ending on 31 December, 2025. Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Groww, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Technologies are among marquee companies scheduled to declare financial results the coming week.

TCS Q3 results preview

Brokerage Axis Securities has forcase that TCS is likely to report a 2.6% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) topline growth, driven by growth in BFSI, hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 28 bps during the quarter due to the impact of wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days. Key attributes to watch include (a) deal TCV/pipeline, (b) outlook on business verticals, and (c) the BSNL advance purchase order deal,” it noted.

In a earnings preview on Friday, Mint reported how investors will watch the TCS results on five axes: geopolitical outlook, growth contraints, gen AI strategy, margin pressures, and execution fidelity.

HCL Technologies Q3 results preview

Axis Securities saw HCL Tech continue its growth momentum. It is expected to report revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ, led by seasonality in the ER&D and software businesses, as per the brokerage.

“EBIT margins are expected to improve by 187 bps QoQ, driven by currency tailwinds, partially offset by wage hikes. Key factors to monitor include (a) deal TCV and deal pipeline, (b) performance of the ER&D and services businesses, (c) GenAI adoption, and (d) management guidance,” it wrote.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects HDFC Bank, India's top private sector bank, to report a better momentum in loan growth, NIMs to remain steady NIMs, but the interplay within LDR, LCR and NIMs will be the key metric to monitor. (NIM stands for net interest margin, while LDR and LCR refer to loan-to-deposit ratio and liquidity coverage ratio—all three important metrics in the banking business.

“The key factor to watch for will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of ‘retail and others’. We expect CD ratio to rise within 98-100%. Further commentary on the direction of CD ratios will need to be watched,” the firm said in a note. CD ratio refers to credit-deposit ratio and is indicative of the health of the loan business of a lender.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results from January 12 to January 17-

January 12

No.Company Name
1ACEEDU
2ANAND RATHI
3Continental Chemicals
4CSL Finance
5G G Automotive Gears
6GTPL Hathway
7Gujarat Hotels
8HCL Technologies
9Lotus Chocolate Company
10Maharashtra Scooters
11Netlink Solutions
12OK Play India
13Premier Polyfilm
14Puretrop Fruits
15Shree Rajivlochan Oil
16Tata Consultancy Services
17Tierra Agrotech

January 13

No.Company Name
1Five Paisa Capital Ltd
2Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
3Artson Engineering Ltd
4Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
5Future Securities Ltd
6Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
7Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd
8ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
9ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
10Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
11Indo Thai Securities Ltd
12Infomedia Press Ltd
13Intense Technologies Ltd
14Just Dial Ltd
15Bank of Maharashtra
16Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
17Mishka Exim Ltd
18Navkar Corporation Ltd
19Oriental Hotels Ltd
20Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
21Sigma Solve Ltd
22Tata Elxsi Ltd
23Tokyo Plast International Ltd

January 14

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Arshiya LimitedARSSBL
2Aditya Birla Money LimitedBIRLAMONEY
3Bits LimitedBITS
4Den Networks LimitedDEN
5Eco Hotels and Resorts LimitedECOHOTELS
6Groww Mutual Fund / Asset Management*GROWW
7HDB Financial Services LimitedHDBFS
8HDFC Asset Management Company LimitedHDFCAMC
9ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company LimitedICICIAMC
10Indbank Merchant Banking Services LimitedINDBANK
11Infosys LimitedINFY
12Indian Overseas BankIOB
13International Travel House LimitedITHL
14Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals LimitedMRPL
15Network18 Media & Investments LimitedNETWORK18
16Pan India Corporation LimitedPANINDIAC
17Plastiblends India LimitedPLASTIBLEN
18Rama Phosphates LimitedRAMAPHO
19Reliance Industrial Infrastructure LimitedRIIL
20Union Bank of IndiaUNIONBANK
21Virtual Global Education LimitedVIRTUALG
22Waaree Renewable Technologies LimitedWAAREEINDO

January 15

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1360 ONE WAM Limited360ONE
2Alok Industries LimitedALOKINDS
3Angel One LimitedANGELONE
4Benares Hotels LimitedBENARAS
5Bluegod Entertainment LimitedBLUEGOD
6D.B. Corp LimitedDBCORP
7Delta Corp LimitedDELTACORP
8Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private LimitedEMMVEE
9Fedbank Financial Services LimitedFEDFINA
10Gayatri Vidya Parishad Educational InstitutionsGVBL
11Hathway Cable & Datacom LimitedHATHWAY
12HDFC Life Insurance Company LimitedHDFCLIFE
13Jio Financial Services LimitedJIOFIN
14L&T Technology Services LimitedLTTS
15Mangalam Drugs & Organics LimitedMANGALAM
16Menon Bearings LimitedMENONBE
17Mongipa Poly Pack LimitedMONGIPA
18Nelco LimitedNELCO
19Nitin Fire Protection Industries LimitedNITINFIRE
20Nuvoco Vistas Corporation LimitedNUVOCO
21Rudra Ecovation LimitedRUDRA
22Smartworks Coworking Spaces LimitedSMARTWORKS
23The South Indian Bank LimitedSOUTHBANK
24Sthinpa Developers LimitedSTHINPA
25Swaraj Engines LimitedSWARAJENG
26Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy LimitedSWSOLAR

January 16

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Ador Welding LtdADOR
2Amal LtdAMAL
3Atlas Cycles (Haryana) LtdATLASCYCLE
4Central Bank of IndiaCENTRALBK
5Chembond Chemicals LtdCHEMBOND
6Continental Controls LtdCONTICON
7Damodar Industries LtdDAMODARIND
8Emerald Leisures LtdEMERALD
9The Federal Bank LtdFEDERALBNK
10Geojit Financial Services LtdGEOJITFSL
11Hindustan Steelworks Construction LtdHSCL
12JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals LtdJBCHEPHARM
13Jindal SAW LtdJINDALSAW
14JSW Infrastructure LtdJSWINFRA
15Keynote Corporate Services LtdKEYCORP
16L&T Finance LtdLTF
17Mahindra EPC Irrigation LtdMAHEPC
18Onward Technologies LtdONWARDTEC
19Polycab India LtdPOLYCAB
20Poonawalla Fincorp LtdPOONAWALLA
21Reliance Industries LtdRELIANCE
22SML Isuzu LtdSMLMAH
23Sunrays Investments LtdSUNRINV
24Suraj LtdSURAJLTD
25Tata Technologies LtdTATATECH
26Tech Mahindra LtdTECHM
27Tree House Education & Accessories LtdTREEHOUSE
28Vijaya Financial Services LtdVIJIFIN
29Walchand PeopleFirst LtdWALCHPF
30Wipro LtdWIPRO

January 17

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Achyut Healthcare LtdACHYUT
2Can Fin Homes LtdCANFINHOME
3HDFC Bank LtdHDFCBANK
4ICICI Bank LtdICICIBANK
5Jayaswal Neco Industries LtdJAYNECOIND
6JK Cement LtdJKCEMENT
7Malu Paper Mills LtdMAL
8Netweb Technologies India LtdNETWEB
9Oswal Yarns LtdOSWAYRN
10Swadha Nature LtdSWADHATURE
11Yes Bank LtdYESBANK

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

