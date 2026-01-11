Q3 results 2026: TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank among companies to declare earnings next week

Q3 results 2026: The third quarter earnings season of India's listed companies is all set to kick off the coming week with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies set to announce results Monday, 12 January.
The third quarter in fiscal year 2026 is being closely watched by analysts and investors for signs of robust growth following cuts in good and services tax on 22 September 2025 and the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on businesses with an international footprint.
India remains a hotspot among global economies and, last week, the government projected the economy may grow at 7.4% in the current financial year, powered by strong growth in both manufacturing and services, healthy household spending, and a robust investments in fixed assets.
More than 120 companies will be reporting results for the quarter ending on 31 December, 2025. Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Groww, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Technologies are among marquee companies scheduled to declare financial results the coming week.
Brokerage Axis Securities has forcase that TCS is likely to report a 2.6% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) topline growth, driven by growth in BFSI, hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds.
“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 28 bps during the quarter due to the impact of wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days. Key attributes to watch include (a) deal TCV/pipeline, (b) outlook on business verticals, and (c) the BSNL advance purchase order deal,” it noted.
In a earnings preview on Friday, Mint reported how investors will watch the TCS results on five axes: geopolitical outlook, growth contraints, gen AI strategy, margin pressures, and execution fidelity.
Axis Securities saw HCL Tech continue its growth momentum. It is expected to report revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ, led by seasonality in the ER&D and software businesses, as per the brokerage.
“EBIT margins are expected to improve by 187 bps QoQ, driven by currency tailwinds, partially offset by wage hikes. Key factors to monitor include (a) deal TCV and deal pipeline, (b) performance of the ER&D and services businesses, (c) GenAI adoption, and (d) management guidance,” it wrote.
Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects HDFC Bank, India's top private sector bank, to report a better momentum in loan growth, NIMs to remain steady NIMs, but the interplay within LDR, LCR and NIMs will be the key metric to monitor. (NIM stands for net interest margin, while LDR and LCR refer to loan-to-deposit ratio and liquidity coverage ratio—all three important metrics in the banking business.
“The key factor to watch for will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of ‘retail and others’. We expect CD ratio to rise within 98-100%. Further commentary on the direction of CD ratios will need to be watched,” the firm said in a note. CD ratio refers to credit-deposit ratio and is indicative of the health of the loan business of a lender.
