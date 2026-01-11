Q3 results 2026: TCS, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank among companies to declare earnings next week

Q3 results 2026: The third quarter earnings season of India's listed companies is all set to kick off the coming week with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies set to announce results Monday, 12 January.

The third quarter in fiscal year 2026 is being closely watched by analysts and investors for signs of robust growth following cuts in good and services tax on 22 September 2025 and the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on businesses with an international footprint.

India remains a hotspot among global economies and, last week, the government projected the economy may grow at 7.4% in the current financial year, powered by strong growth in both manufacturing and services, healthy household spending, and a robust investments in fixed assets.

More than 120 companies will be reporting results for the quarter ending on 31 December, 2025. Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Groww, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Technologies are among marquee companies scheduled to declare financial results the coming week.

TCS Q3 results preview Brokerage Axis Securities has forcase that TCS is likely to report a 2.6% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) topline growth, driven by growth in BFSI, hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 28 bps during the quarter due to the impact of wage hikes, higher investments, and lower working days. Key attributes to watch include (a) deal TCV/pipeline, (b) outlook on business verticals, and (c) the BSNL advance purchase order deal,” it noted.

In a earnings preview on Friday, Mint reported how investors will watch the TCS results on five axes: geopolitical outlook, growth contraints, gen AI strategy, margin pressures, and execution fidelity.

HCL Technologies Q3 results preview Axis Securities saw HCL Tech continue its growth momentum. It is expected to report revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ, led by seasonality in the ER&D and software businesses, as per the brokerage.

“EBIT margins are expected to improve by 187 bps QoQ, driven by currency tailwinds, partially offset by wage hikes. Key factors to monitor include (a) deal TCV and deal pipeline, (b) performance of the ER&D and services businesses, (c) GenAI adoption, and (d) management guidance,” it wrote.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects HDFC Bank, India's top private sector bank, to report a better momentum in loan growth, NIMs to remain steady NIMs, but the interplay within LDR, LCR and NIMs will be the key metric to monitor. (NIM stands for net interest margin, while LDR and LCR refer to loan-to-deposit ratio and liquidity coverage ratio—all three important metrics in the banking business.

“The key factor to watch for will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of ‘retail and others’. We expect CD ratio to rise within 98-100%. Further commentary on the direction of CD ratios will need to be watched,” the firm said in a note. CD ratio refers to credit-deposit ratio and is indicative of the health of the loan business of a lender.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results from January 12 to January 17- January 12

No. Company Name 1 ACEEDU 2 ANAND RATHI 3 Continental Chemicals 4 CSL Finance 5 G G Automotive Gears 6 GTPL Hathway 7 Gujarat Hotels 8 HCL Technologies 9 Lotus Chocolate Company 10 Maharashtra Scooters 11 Netlink Solutions 12 OK Play India 13 Premier Polyfilm 14 Puretrop Fruits 15 Shree Rajivlochan Oil 16 Tata Consultancy Services 17 Tierra Agrotech

January 13

No. Company Name 1 Five Paisa Capital Ltd 2 Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd 3 Artson Engineering Ltd 4 Citi Port Financial Services Ltd 5 Future Securities Ltd 6 Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd 7 Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd 8 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd 9 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd 10 Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd 11 Indo Thai Securities Ltd 12 Infomedia Press Ltd 13 Intense Technologies Ltd 14 Just Dial Ltd 15 Bank of Maharashtra 16 Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd 17 Mishka Exim Ltd 18 Navkar Corporation Ltd 19 Oriental Hotels Ltd 20 Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd 21 Sigma Solve Ltd 22 Tata Elxsi Ltd 23 Tokyo Plast International Ltd

January 14

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Arshiya Limited ARSSBL 2 Aditya Birla Money Limited BIRLAMONEY 3 Bits Limited BITS 4 Den Networks Limited DEN 5 Eco Hotels and Resorts Limited ECOHOTELS 6 Groww Mutual Fund / Asset Management* GROWW 7 HDB Financial Services Limited HDBFS 8 HDFC Asset Management Company Limited HDFCAMC 9 ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited ICICIAMC 10 Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited INDBANK 11 Infosys Limited INFY 12 Indian Overseas Bank IOB 13 International Travel House Limited ITHL 14 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL 15 Network18 Media & Investments Limited NETWORK18 16 Pan India Corporation Limited PANINDIAC 17 Plastiblends India Limited PLASTIBLEN 18 Rama Phosphates Limited RAMAPHO 19 Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited RIIL 20 Union Bank of India UNIONBANK 21 Virtual Global Education Limited VIRTUALG 22 Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited WAAREEINDO

January 15

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 360 ONE WAM Limited 360ONE 2 Alok Industries Limited ALOKINDS 3 Angel One Limited ANGELONE 4 Benares Hotels Limited BENARAS 5 Bluegod Entertainment Limited BLUEGOD 6 D.B. Corp Limited DBCORP 7 Delta Corp Limited DELTACORP 8 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited EMMVEE 9 Fedbank Financial Services Limited FEDFINA 10 Gayatri Vidya Parishad Educational Institutions GVBL 11 Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited HATHWAY 12 HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited HDFCLIFE 13 Jio Financial Services Limited JIOFIN 14 L&T Technology Services Limited LTTS 15 Mangalam Drugs & Organics Limited MANGALAM 16 Menon Bearings Limited MENONBE 17 Mongipa Poly Pack Limited MONGIPA 18 Nelco Limited NELCO 19 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited NITINFIRE 20 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited NUVOCO 21 Rudra Ecovation Limited RUDRA 22 Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited SMARTWORKS 23 The South Indian Bank Limited SOUTHBANK 24 Sthinpa Developers Limited STHINPA 25 Swaraj Engines Limited SWARAJENG 26 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited SWSOLAR

January 16

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Ador Welding Ltd ADOR 2 Amal Ltd AMAL 3 Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd ATLASCYCLE 4 Central Bank of India CENTRALBK 5 Chembond Chemicals Ltd CHEMBOND 6 Continental Controls Ltd CONTICON 7 Damodar Industries Ltd DAMODARIND 8 Emerald Leisures Ltd EMERALD 9 The Federal Bank Ltd FEDERALBNK 10 Geojit Financial Services Ltd GEOJITFSL 11 Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd HSCL 12 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd JBCHEPHARM 13 Jindal SAW Ltd JINDALSAW 14 JSW Infrastructure Ltd JSWINFRA 15 Keynote Corporate Services Ltd KEYCORP 16 L&T Finance Ltd LTF 17 Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd MAHEPC 18 Onward Technologies Ltd ONWARDTEC 19 Polycab India Ltd POLYCAB 20 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd POONAWALLA 21 Reliance Industries Ltd RELIANCE 22 SML Isuzu Ltd SMLMAH 23 Sunrays Investments Ltd SUNRINV 24 Suraj Ltd SURAJLTD 25 Tata Technologies Ltd TATATECH 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd TECHM 27 Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd TREEHOUSE 28 Vijaya Financial Services Ltd VIJIFIN 29 Walchand PeopleFirst Ltd WALCHPF 30 Wipro Ltd WIPRO

January 17

No. Company Name Stock Symbol 1 Achyut Healthcare Ltd ACHYUT 2 Can Fin Homes Ltd CANFINHOME 3 HDFC Bank Ltd HDFCBANK 4 ICICI Bank Ltd ICICIBANK 5 Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd JAYNECOIND 6 JK Cement Ltd JKCEMENT 7 Malu Paper Mills Ltd MAL 8 Netweb Technologies India Ltd NETWEB 9 Oswal Yarns Ltd OSWAYRN 10 Swadha Nature Ltd SWADHATURE 11 Yes Bank Ltd YESBANK