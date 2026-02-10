Q3 results 2026: Titan, Grasim, Eicher Motors, Britannia among companies to declare earnings today; full list here

Q3 results 2026: Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Britannia India, Apollo Hospitals, Oil India, Torrent Power, and Jubilant Foodworks are among the companies to declare Q3 results today.

Q3 results 2026: According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 results, which have come to a near-end, are likely to continue to drive the Indian stock market this week.
Q3 results 2026: Around 280 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 10, amid the ongoing Q3 earnings season FY26.

Titan, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Britannia India, Apollo Hospitals, Oil India, Torrent Power, and Jubilant Foodworks are among the companies to declare Q3 results today.

“Overall, we expect the market to continue its gradual upmove, with stock-specific action likely to remain in focus as the third-quarter earnings season approaches its final leg, with several companies scheduled to announce results this week,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Titan Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the company to post 28% standalone revenue growth (excluding bullion) and Tanishq LTL growth of 23% in 3QFY26.

“Standalone Jewellery EBIT (ex-bullion) margin is expected to decline 50bp YoY to 10.7%, impacted due to weak mix (high gold coin) on rise in gold prices. We expect healthy double-digit growth in watches, eyewear, and other businesses,” the firm said in a note.

Grasim Industries Q3 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a robust 3.9% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) increase in volumes, along with a marginal increase in realisations in the VSF segment, and largely flat volumes/margins in the chemicals segment.

“We estimate standalone EBITDA of Rs4.3 bn including (1) VSF EBITDA of Rs4.1 bn (+23% yoy, +16% qoq) on improved volumes and margins, (2) chemicals EBITDA of Rs3.7 bn (+11.4% yoy, +0.4% qoq) on stable margins/volumes qoq, and (3) continued losses in paints division, along with a return to qoq revenue growth in contrast to decline last quarter,” the brokerage firm said.

Eicher Motors Q3 results preview

The brokerage firm believes that Royal Enfield volumes increased by 21% on a YoY basis in 3QFY26, led by strong demand trends in domestic markets.

“We expect revenues to increase by 19.5% yoy in 3QFY26, led by (1) 21% yoy volume uptick and (2) 1% yoy decline in ASPs due to inferior product and geographical mix. We estimate standalone EBITDA margin to increase by 30 bps yoy in 3QFY26 led by operating leverage benefits, which will be offset by (1) higher marketing and advertisement spends, (2) inferior product mix in the domestic market and (3) RM headwinds (higher commodity prices),” the firm said.

Oil India Q3 results preview

Kotak Equities expects Oil India's EBITDA to decrease 2.7% YoY and 4.7% QoQ. It further anticipates crude sales to be up 2.6% YoY, but gas sales to decline 1.6% YoY.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 847kt (up 2.6% yoy and up 2.4% qoq), (2) natural gas sales volumes at 671 mmscm (down 1.6% yoy, up 1.9% qoq) 3) Gross crude price realisation of US$63.7/bbl (down 14% yoy) and net oil price realisation of ~US$43/bbl (down 13% yoy, down 6% qoq). Gas realisation will likely be ~US$6.4/mmbtu (up 0.7% yoy, down 2.1% qoq),” said the firm.

Here's a list of companies that will declare Q3 results 2026 on Tuesday, February 10 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Titan CompanyTITAN
2Grasim IndustriesGRASIM
3Eicher MotorsEICHERMOT
4Britannia IndustriesBRITANNIA
5Samvardhana Motherson InternationalMOTHERSON
6Apollo Hospitals EnterprisesAPOLLOHOSP
7Oil IndiaOIL
8Torrent PowerTORNTPOWER
9Authum Investment & InfrastructureAUTHUM
10Escorts KubotaESCORTS
11United BreweriesUBL
12NLC IndiaNLCINDIA
13Jubilant FoodworksJUBLFOOD
14ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems IndiaZFCVINDIA
15WockhardtWOCKPHARMA
16EIHEIHOTEL
17Jyoti CNC AutomationJYOTICNC
18Chambal Fertilisers & ChemicalsCHAMBLFERT
19Techno Electric & Engineering CompanyTECHNOE
20Afcons InfrastructureAFCONS
21Finolex CablesFINCABLES
22Safari Industries (India)SAFARI
23Edelweiss Financial ServicesEDELWEISS
24HEGHEG
25IIFL Capital ServicesIIFLCAPS
26Balrampur Chini MillsBALRAMCHIN
27Gujarat Pipavav PortGPPL
28Esab IndiaESABINDIA
29Karnataka BankKARNATAKA
30Dilip BuildconDBL
31Kirloskar Ferrous IndustriesKIRLFER
32Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & ChemGNFC
33Power Mech ProjectsPOWERMECH
34India GlycolsINDIAGLYCO
35Midwest GoldMIDWEST
36Hindustan FoodsHNDFDS
37Wakefit InnovationsWAKEFIT
38Nephrocare Health ServicesNEPHROCARE
39PDSPDS
40Lumax IndustriesLUMAXIND
41TVS Supply Chain SolutionsTVSSCS
42NirlonNIRLON
43R Systems InternationalRSYSTEMS
44Indiqube SpacesINDIQUBE
4563 Moons Technologies63MOONS
46Ddev Plastiks IndustriesDDEVPLAST
47Kiri IndustriesKIRIINDUS
48Ashiana HousingASHIANA
49Kewal Kiran ClothingKKCL
50Bhagiradh Chemicals & IndustriesBHAGCHEM
51Prince Pipes & FittingsPRINCEPIPE
52Shanti Educational InitiativesSHANTI
53Arvind SmartSpacesARVSMART
54HLE GlascoatHLEGLAS
55Federal-Mogul GoetzeFMGOETZE
56Kilburn EngineeringKILBURN
57Nucleus Software ExportsNUCLEUS
58Prabha EnergyPRABHA
59Afcom HoldingsAFCOM
60Morepen LaboratoriesMOREPENLAB
61Bliss GVS PharmaBLISSGVS
62Hinduja Global SolutionsHGS
63Som Distilleries & BreweriesSDBL
64Panama PetrochemPANAMAPET
65Rico AutoRICOAUTO
66Landmark CarsLANDMARK
67Shanti Gold InternationalSHANTIGOLD
68DCWDCW
69Motisons JewellersMOTISONS
70GTL InfrastructureGTLINFRA
71Huhtamaki IndiaHUHTAMAKI
72A-1A1
73One Point One SolutionsONEPOINT
74Arihant SuperstructuresARIHANT
75Laxmi DentalLAXMIDENT
76Roto PumpsROTOPUMP
77Vardhman HoldingsVHL
78Indef ManufacturingINDEF
79Gandhi Special TubesGANDHITUBE
80GRPGRPLTD
81Taal TechTAAL
82Manoj Vaibhav Gems N JewellersMVGJL
83Max IndiaMAXIND
84Eldeco Housing & IndustriesELDECO
85Gulshan PolyolsGULPOLY
86Dharmaj Crop GuardDHARMAJ
87Vadilal EnterprisesVADILALIND
88Macpower CNC MachinesMACPOWER
89Popular Vehicles & ServicesPVSL
90Krishival FoodsKRISHIVAL
91Ambika Cotton MillsAMBIKCO
92RNFI ServicesRNFIS
93Mukka ProteinsMUKKA
94Media Matrix WorldwideMEDIAMTX
95Allcargo TerminalsALLCARGO
96GeeCee VenturesGEECEE
97Davangere Sugar CompanyDAVANGERE
98Regaal ResourcesREGAAL
99ADC India CommunicationsADCINDIA
100PrecotPRECOT
101SubexSUBEX
102Pyramid TechnoplastPYRAMID
103Deccan BearingsDECCAN
104Tera SoftwareTERASOFT
105Innovassynth Technologies (India)INNOVASS
106Vishal FabricsVISHAL
107Speciality RestaurantsSPECIALITY
108Entertainment Network IndiaENIL
109Laxmi India FinanceLAXMIFIN
110Hercules InvestmentsHERCULES
111Vikram Thermo IndiaVIKRAM
112NileNILE
113Tirupati ForgeTIRUPATIF
114Bedmutha IndustriesBEDMUTHA
115Magna Electro CastingsMAGNAEL
116Amanta HealthcareAMANTA
117Nimbus ProjectsNIMBSPROJ
118Banswara SyntexBANSWRAS
119Danlaw Technologies IndiaDANLAW
120Khadim IndiaKHADIM
121RDB RasayansRDBRSL
122Hitech CorporationHITECHCORP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

