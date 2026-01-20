Live Updates

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas among 44 companies to declare earnings

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: Among these, the major companies that will announce their Q3 earnings today include ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, Persistent Systems, SRF, Rallis India, and Shoppers Stop.

Ankit Gohel
Updated20 Jan 2026, 10:56:01 AM IST
Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: A total of 44 companies will declare their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: A total of 44 companies will declare their Q3 results today.(Image: AI-generated)

More than 40 companies will announce their Q3 results today, 20 January 2026, Tuesday. According to the BSE results calendar, a total of 44 companies will declare their earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today.

Among these, the major companies that will announce their Q3 earnings today include ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, Persistent Systems, SRF, Rallis India, and Shoppers Stop.

Additionally, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, DCM Shriram, EPACK Durable, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, NMDC Logistics & Forwarding, Supreme Petrochem, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Usha Martin Education & Solutions, United Spirits and Vikram Solar are among other companies that will declare their Q3 results today.

20 Jan 2026, 10:56:01 AM IST

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: Key companies to announce Q3 earnings today

20 Jan 2026, 10:46:53 AM IST

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: ITC Hotels, AU SFB, Gujarat Gas, Persistent Systems, among major firms to declare earnings

20 Jan 2026, 10:40:24 AM IST

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: 44 companies to declare Q3 results today

