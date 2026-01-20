Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas among 44 companies to declare earnings

Q3 Results 2026 Today LIVE: More than 40 companies will announce their Q3 results today, 20 January 2026, Tuesday. According to the BSE results calendar, a total of 44 companies will declare their earnings for the third quarter of FY26 today.

Among these, the major companies that will announce their Q3 earnings today include ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, Persistent Systems, SRF, Rallis India, and Shoppers Stop.

Additionally, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, DCM Shriram, EPACK Durable, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mastek, Newgen Software Technologies, NMDC Logistics & Forwarding, Supreme Petrochem, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Usha Martin Education & Solutions, United Spirits and Vikram Solar are among other companies that will declare their Q3 results today.

