Q3 results 2026: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: As the earnings season moves into its third week, more than 50 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 27.

Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, WeWork India, Metro Brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Raymond, and Raymond Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Vodafone Idea Q3 results preview According to brokerages, Vodafone Idea is expected to deliver a weak showing in the December quarter, marked by sluggish revenue growth and deeper losses, as slight improvements in ARPU remain outweighed by ongoing subscriber attrition.

Kotak Equities expects revenue to inch up about 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a modest improvement in ARPU but largely offset by ongoing subscriber attrition.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal also anticipates largely flat sequential revenue, noting that gains from pricing are being counterbalanced by a shrinking user base.

Tata Consumer Products Q3 results preview Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the company to report profit after tax at ₹400 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a 39% year-on-year (YoY) rise, however, slipping 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA is projected at ₹690 crore, reflecting a 23% YoY increase and a 3% sequential uptick.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Tuesday, January 27 -