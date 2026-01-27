Mint Market
Q3 results 2026: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, WeWork India, Metro Brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Raymond, and Raymond Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Jan 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Q3 results today: As the earnings season moves into its third week, more than 50 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 27.

According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Vodafone Idea Q3 results preview

According to brokerages, Vodafone Idea is expected to deliver a weak showing in the December quarter, marked by sluggish revenue growth and deeper losses, as slight improvements in ARPU remain outweighed by ongoing subscriber attrition.

Kotak Equities expects revenue to inch up about 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a modest improvement in ARPU but largely offset by ongoing subscriber attrition.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal also anticipates largely flat sequential revenue, noting that gains from pricing are being counterbalanced by a shrinking user base.

Tata Consumer Products Q3 results preview

Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the company to report profit after tax at 400 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a 39% year-on-year (YoY) rise, however, slipping 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA is projected at 690 crore, reflecting a 23% YoY increase and a 3% sequential uptick.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q3 results 2026 today, Tuesday, January 27 -

No.Company NameStock Symbol
1Aar Shyam India Investment Company LtdAARSHYAM
2Alldigit Technologies LtdALLDIGI
3Apt Packaging LtdAPTPACK
4Arex Industries LtdAREXMIS
5Asian Paints LtdASIANPAINT
6Asutosh Enterprises LtdASUTENT
7Aditya Vision LtdAVL
8Bengal & Assam Company LtdBENGALS
9Bikaji Foods International LtdBIKAJI
10Bombay Pottery & Tiles LtdBOMBPOT
11Bondada Engineering LtdBONDADA
12Carborundum Universal LtdCARNATIN
13CG Power and Industrial Solutions LtdCGPOWER
14CMX Infrastructure LtdCMXLTD
15D & H India LtdDHINDIA
16Dodla Dairy LtdDODLA
17Dynamic Cables LtdDYCL
18Emkay Global Financial Services LtdEMKAY
19Gem Aromatics LtdGEMAROMA
20Gopal Snacks LtdGOPAL
21HMVL LtdHMVL
22Vodafone Idea LtdIDEA
23IIFL Securities LtdIFINSEC
24International Gemmological Institute (India) LtdIGIL
25Kaira Can Company LtdKACL
26Kisan Mouldings LtdKISAN
27Lexoraa Industries LtdLEXORAA
28Mahindra Logistics LtdMAHLOG
29Marico LtdMARICO
30Metro Brands LtdMETROBRAND
31Motilal Oswal Financial Services LtdMOTILALOFS
32Nesco LtdNESCO
33Nila Infrastructures LtdNILAINFRA
34Omax Autos LtdOMAXAUTO
35Orient Bell LtdORIENTBELL
36Paushak LtdPAUSHAKLTD
37PC Jeweller LtdPCJEWELLER
38Prime Focus LtdPFOCUS
39Prerna Infrabuild LtdPRERINFRA
40Raymond LtdRAYMOND
41Raymond Lifestyle LtdRAYMONDLSL
42Raymond Realty LtdRAYMONDREL
43Regal Hotels LtdREGAL
44Ramkrishna Forgings LtdRKFORGE
45RPG Life Sciences LtdRPGLIFE
46Sambhaav Media LtdSAMBHAAV
47Share India Securities LtdSHAREINDIA
48Siyaram Silk Mills LtdSIYSIL
49Spandana Sphoorty Financial LtdSPANDANA
50Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills LtdSUERYAAKNI
51Sumitomo Chemical India LtdSUMICHEM
52Sunteck Realty LtdSUNTECK
53Tata Consumer Products LtdTATACONSUM
54Tips Films LtdTIPSFILMS
55T Spiritual World LtdTSPIRITUAL
56Vaibhav Global LtdVAIBHAVGBL
57Vishal Mega Mart LtdVMM
58WeWork India Management LtdWEWORK
 
 
