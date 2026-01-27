Q3 results 2026: Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer among companies to declare earnings today; check full list

Q3 results today: As the earnings season moves into its third week, more than 50 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, January 27.
Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, WeWork India, Metro Brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Raymond, and Raymond Lifestyle are among the companies to declare their Q3 results 2026 today.
According to market experts, the ongoing Q3 earnings season will continue to drive the Indian stock market this week; however, expects the overall sentiment to remain cautious. “ With the Q3 earnings season still underway, stock-specific movements are expected to remain prominent. Overall sentiment is likely to stay cautious, shaped by global developments, currency trends, and earnings outcomes, with selective opportunities emerging in segments supported by resilient domestic demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
According to brokerages, Vodafone Idea is expected to deliver a weak showing in the December quarter, marked by sluggish revenue growth and deeper losses, as slight improvements in ARPU remain outweighed by ongoing subscriber attrition.
Kotak Equities expects revenue to inch up about 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, supported by a modest improvement in ARPU but largely offset by ongoing subscriber attrition.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal also anticipates largely flat sequential revenue, noting that gains from pricing are being counterbalanced by a shrinking user base.
Brokerage firm Elara Capital expects the company to report profit after tax at ₹400 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a 39% year-on-year (YoY) rise, however, slipping 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. EBITDA is projected at ₹690 crore, reflecting a 23% YoY increase and a 3% sequential uptick.
|No.
|Company Name
|Stock Symbol
|1
|Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd
|AARSHYAM
|2
|Alldigit Technologies Ltd
|ALLDIGI
|3
|Apt Packaging Ltd
|APTPACK
|4
|Arex Industries Ltd
|AREXMIS
|5
|Asian Paints Ltd
|ASIANPAINT
|6
|Asutosh Enterprises Ltd
|ASUTENT
|7
|Aditya Vision Ltd
|AVL
|8
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|BENGALS
|9
|Bikaji Foods International Ltd
|BIKAJI
|10
|Bombay Pottery & Tiles Ltd
|BOMBPOT
|11
|Bondada Engineering Ltd
|BONDADA
|12
|Carborundum Universal Ltd
|CARNATIN
|13
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
|CGPOWER
|14
|CMX Infrastructure Ltd
|CMXLTD
|15
|D & H India Ltd
|DHINDIA
|16
|Dodla Dairy Ltd
|DODLA
|17
|Dynamic Cables Ltd
|DYCL
|18
|Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
|EMKAY
|19
|Gem Aromatics Ltd
|GEMAROMA
|20
|Gopal Snacks Ltd
|GOPAL
|21
|HMVL Ltd
|HMVL
|22
|Vodafone Idea Ltd
|IDEA
|23
|IIFL Securities Ltd
|IFINSEC
|24
|International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
|IGIL
|25
|Kaira Can Company Ltd
|KACL
|26
|Kisan Mouldings Ltd
|KISAN
|27
|Lexoraa Industries Ltd
|LEXORAA
|28
|Mahindra Logistics Ltd
|MAHLOG
|29
|Marico Ltd
|MARICO
|30
|Metro Brands Ltd
|METROBRAND
|31
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
|MOTILALOFS
|32
|Nesco Ltd
|NESCO
|33
|Nila Infrastructures Ltd
|NILAINFRA
|34
|Omax Autos Ltd
|OMAXAUTO
|35
|Orient Bell Ltd
|ORIENTBELL
|36
|Paushak Ltd
|PAUSHAKLTD
|37
|PC Jeweller Ltd
|PCJEWELLER
|38
|Prime Focus Ltd
|PFOCUS
|39
|Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
|PRERINFRA
|40
|Raymond Ltd
|RAYMOND
|41
|Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
|RAYMONDLSL
|42
|Raymond Realty Ltd
|RAYMONDREL
|43
|Regal Hotels Ltd
|REGAL
|44
|Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
|RKFORGE
|45
|RPG Life Sciences Ltd
|RPGLIFE
|46
|Sambhaav Media Ltd
|SAMBHAAV
|47
|Share India Securities Ltd
|SHAREINDIA
|48
|Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
|SIYSIL
|49
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
|SPANDANA
|50
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
|SUERYAAKNI
|51
|Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
|SUMICHEM
|52
|Sunteck Realty Ltd
|SUNTECK
|53
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd
|TATACONSUM
|54
|Tips Films Ltd
|TIPSFILMS
|55
|T Spiritual World Ltd
|TSPIRITUAL
|56
|Vaibhav Global Ltd
|VAIBHAVGBL
|57
|Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
|VMM
|58
|WeWork India Management Ltd
|WEWORK