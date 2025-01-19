Q3 results coming week: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Paytm, Zomato among 250 firms to announce earnings next week

Q3 results coming week: Indian corporates' December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings have been mixed so far. Major IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro have announced their Q3 scorecards and now focus is on the banking heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which will disclose their Q3 results in the coming week. Paytm, Zomato, Persistent Systems, and IndiGo are also among the nearly 250 companies that will reveal their Q3 earnings in the coming week.

Q3 results on Monday, January 20 One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, APL Apollo Tubes, Central Bank of India, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, Indostar Capital Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, IRFC, Jammu and Kashmir Bank. MCX and MRPL are among the 37 companies that will report their December quarter results on Monday.

Q3 results on Tuesday, January 21 32 companies, including Aditya Birla Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Ind Bank Housing, India Cements, Indoco Remedies, PNB Housing Finance, South Indian Bank, Tata Technologies and UCO Bank will disclose their Q3 earnings on Tuesday.

Q3 results on Wednesday, January 22 HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Heritage Foods, Hudco, Indosolar, Pidilite Industries and Tata Communications are among the 47 companies that will reveal their Q3 earnings on Wednesday.

Q3 results on Thursday, January 23 Some 51 companies, including Adani Green Energy, UltraTech Cement, Cyient, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Indus Towers, KFin Technologies, Mankind Pharma and Mphasis, will release their Q3 earnings on Thursday.

Q3 results on Friday, January 24 As many as 66 companies, including InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of India, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer, DLF, Trident and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, will announce their December quarter earnings on Friday.

Q3 results on Saturday, January 25 Some 13 companies, including the banking majors ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and cement company JK Cement, will announce their Q3 numbers on Saturday.

