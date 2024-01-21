Q3 Results: How third quarterly results are driving the market? Experts say...
Sectors like energy, utilities, healthcare, and finance are forecasted to experience moderate growth, ranging between 10% to 20% YoY.
Indian corporates continue to maintain their optimistic business performance. The demand and the earnings growth are being sustained in Q3. Notably, the material sector excels, particularly in segments such as metals and cement, attributed to improved realization and reduced raw material costs. Conversely, chemicals, a segment of material, has experienced subdued growth characterized by single-digit figures, primarily influenced by a decline in international realization. Later, it is followed by high growth in consumer discretionary, with sectors like auto, auto-ancillaries, and lifestyle goods, maintaining high growth in PAT, led by consumption demand. Industrials are also stable, with segments like capital goods, defence, port, and aviation. And real estate also continues to exhibit a robust trend.
