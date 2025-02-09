The Q3 FY25 earnings season, which kicked off in January, has nearly come to an end. However, around 108 companies are set to declare their financial results for the December quarter next week.

Eicher Motors, Nykaa, Hindalco, Patanjali Foods, Varun Beverages, IRCTC, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Honasa Consumer, and RVNL are some of the marquee companies which will be announcing their quarterly results in the coming week.

Q3 results schedule next week - 10 Feb to 14 Feb Feb 10 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Elgi Equipments, Engineers India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Galaxy Surfactants, Garware Technical Fibres, Gillette India, Grasim Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Engineering, National Aluminium Company, Patanjali Foods, PNC Infratech, Saregama India, Signatureglobal (India), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Varroc Engineering, and Varun Beverages.

Feb 11 Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bayer CropScience, Berger Paints India, Birlasoft, BLS International Services, Campus Activewear, Cello World, Cera Sanitaryware, Devyani International, E.I.D. - Parry (India), EIH, HEG, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Ircon International, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Lupin, NBCC (India), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, RHI Magnesita India, Sammaan Capital, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars, Steel Authority of India, Tata Investment Corporation, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, and Vodafone Idea.

Feb 12 Aegis Logistics, Ashok Leyland, Balaji Amines, Bharat Forge, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Endurance Technologies, FDC, Finolex Cables, Godawari Power and Ispat, Godrej Industries, Graphite India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Honasa Consumer, IFCI, IIFL Finance, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kirloskar Brothers, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Siemens, SKF India, Suven Pharmaceuticals, TBO Tek, Valor Estate, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

Feb 13 Anupam Rasayan India, Concord Biotech, Deepak Nitrite, Godfrey Phillips India, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Hindalco Industries, Ipca Laboratories, ITI, KIOCL, KNR Constructions, Manappuram Finance, MMTC, SJVN, and United Breweries.