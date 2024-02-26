Q3 results review: PL adds IndiGo, Astral, ups exposure in RIL, Airtel; cuts weight of HDFC Bank, ITC in model portfolio
Post Q3 earnings, PL cut weights on HDFC Bank, ITC, Titan, Avenue Supermarts and Hindalco in model portfolio. Meanwhile, it increased the weights on RIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI, and M&M in model portfolio. It also added Interglobe Aviation and Astral to Model portfolio and removed Bharat Electronics.
Post the December quarter (Q3FY24) results, domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher remains positive on Banks, Capital Goods, Hospitals, Pharma, New Energy, and Discretionary consumption and underweight on Consumer, Metals, and Auto space. The brokerage increased its base case NIFTY target to 25,363 from 24,544 earlier and advised sticking to companies with clear moats, strong balance sheets and the ability to withstand technology disruptions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started