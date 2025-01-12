Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Technology Services, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), and HDFC Life Insurance are set to release their quarterly financial results in the upcoming week.

The third quarter earnings season kicked off last week with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q3 results on January 9. Investors are expected to closely monitor the earnings reports for the December quarter (Q3FY25) that will be released next week, with over 60 companies set to announce their results between January 13 and January 17.

Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Technology Services, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), and HDFC Life Insurance are set to release their quarterly financial results in the upcoming week.

"Earnings announcements could present stock-specific opportunities. IT, FMCG, and select pharma sectors appear relatively resilient, while broader markets and other sectors will likely remain under pressure," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Q3 results next week - January 13 to January 18 January 13 HCL Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Delta Corp, Den Networks, Lotus Chocolate Company, Urja Global, Paramone Concepts, Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin, and Sarthak Industries.

January 14 HDFC Asset Management Company, Network 18 Media & Investments, Shoppers Stop, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Benares Hotels, Atishay, Sayaji Pune, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, and Sita Enterprises.

January 15 HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, L&T Technology Services, Bank of Maharashtra, Ceat, Maharashtra Scooters, Transrail Lighting, Oriental Hotels, NELCO, Aeroflex Industries, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Krishana Phoschem, Indiabulls Enterprises, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, DB (International) Stock Brokers, MRP Agro, TCI Industries, Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing, Kamadgiri Fashion, and Viji Finance.

January 16 Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Havells India, Metro Brands, Hatsun Agro Products, Alok Industries, Mastek, Kesoram Industries, DB Corp, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Radhika Jeweltech, Plastiblends India, Shemaroo Entertainment, Digicontent, Shekhawati Industries, Sellwin Traders, Hawa Engineers and Silverpoint Infratech.

January 17 Wipro, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ramkrishna Forgings, Supreme Petrochem, Aether Industries, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Rallis India, Sterlite Technologies, Swaraj Engines, Steel Strips Wheels, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, SG FINSERVE, 5paisa Capital, Vinyl Chemicals (India), Amal, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Nettlinx, Excel Realty N Infra, Atlas Cycle Industries, Sacheta Metals, Next Mediaworks and Continental Controls.